Dairy cattle selling to £2000 at Kilrea

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Ballycastle farmer, Limousin £740, Simmental £730, Charolais £730, Limousin £705, Charolais £700, £685, £620, £615, £590, £580, £575; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £625, Hereford £455; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £465, £400, Hereford £320, £290, Belgian Blue £250; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £440, Aberdeen Angus £415, Belgian Blue £405, Aberdeen Angus £395, Belgian Blue £385, £245, Aberdeen Angus £215; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £425; Drumahoe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420, £380, £250; Limavady farmer, Charolais £400, Hereford £365, £320, £305, Aberdeen Angus £305, Hereford £285, Belgian Blue £270, Hereford £245, Belgian Blue £240; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £395; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385; Aghadowey farmer, Charolais £380; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £345; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £340; Draperstown farmer, Simmental £355, £280, £260; Upperlands farmer, Simmental £330; Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315, Hereford £260, Belgian Blue £255; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £305, £280; Limavady farmer, Shorthorn beef £300; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £285; Upperlands farmer, Fri £285; Ballyclare farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; Ballymoney farmer, Shorthorn £260; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255, Montbeliarde £235; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £225; Drumahoe farmer, Holstein £205 and Bushmills farmer, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves

Stranocum farmer, Shorthorn beef £580, £565, £505, £405, £355, £330, £300, £210; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £470; Keady farmer, Hereford £395, Aberdeen Angus £380, £295, Limousin £295, Stabiliser £295; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £380; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £370, Aberdeen Angus £305, Limousin £245; Rasharkin farmer, Hereford £370; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £350; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £350; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £340, £270; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £315; Aghadowey farmer, Charolais £310; Portglenone farmer, Charolais £300; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £290; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £280; Ballyclare farmer, Limousin £280; Rasharkin farmer, Limousin £250; Claudy farmer, Fri £255, £220; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £235; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; Dervock farmer, Hereford £215 and Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £285.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £775 and 266 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 920 on Monday 4th July met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs selling to £6.09 per kg and to top of £141.

Fat ewes selling to £172.

Lambs (800)

Coleraine farmer, 23k £140 (609); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £129 (600); Ballycastle farmer, 19k £112.50 (592); Bendooragh farmer, 21k £124 (591), 21k £120.50 (574); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £127 (591), 23k £133 (578); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £127 (591); Maghaerafelt farmer, 21k £124 (591); Claudy farmer, 20k £118 (590), 20k £116.50 (583); Eglinton farmer, 19.5k £115 (590); Dunloy farmer, 21k £123 (586), 20.5k £118 (576); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £126 (586); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £128.50 (584); Articlave farmer, 23k £134 (583); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £128 (582), 22k £127 (577); Aghadowey farmer, 21.5k £125 (581); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £125 (581); Limavady farmer, 21k £122 (581); Macosquin farmer, 21k £122 (581); Kilrea farmer, 23k £133.50 (580); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k £136 (579), 23k £132 (574); Rasharkin farmer, 21.5k £124.50 (579); Bushmills farmer, 22.5k £130 (578); Coleraine farmer, 23k £133 (578), 22k £127 (577); Garvagh farmer, 23k £133 (578); Dunloy farmer, 20k £115 (575), 20k £112.50 (563); Kilrea farmer, 20k £115 (575); Dunloy farmer, 21.5k £123.50 (574); Kilrea farmer, 23k £132 (574) and Cloughmills farmer, 22k £126 (573).

Heavy spring lambs to: 26.5k £141, 25.5k £140, 25.5k £138, 27.5k £137, 24.5k £135, 27.5k £136.

Fat ewes (120) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes selling to £172.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 25 dairy on Tuesday 5th July to a top price of £2000 for a calved heifer.

Ballyclare farmer, calved heifers to £2000, £1700, £1680; Ballymoney farmer, springing heifer to £1380 and Cookstown farmer, maiden heifers to £1080, £1020, £1000, £960.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

A super entry of 420 on Wednesday 6th July at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers selling to £1850, heifers selling to £1680 and fat cows and bulls selling to £1780.

Fat cows: 168 on offer, flying trade.

Ballymena farmer, 680k Belgian Blue £1550 (228); (top per kilo); Kilrea farmer, 900k Aberdeen Angus £1780 (198); (top per head); Stranocum farmer, 1050k Holstein £1710 (163); (top per head) and Coagh farmer, 600k Friesian £1190 (198); (top per kilo).

Suckler stock

Coleraine farmer, 830k Aberdeen Angus bull £3000;

Castlerock farmer, Simmental heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1980, Simmental heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1660 and Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue cow with Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer calf to £1650, Limousin cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1580.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Eglinton farmer, 360k Limousin £990 (275), 400k £960 (240), 330k £740 (224), 330k £740 (224), 340k £750 (221), 400k £870 (218); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1420 (268), 610k Charolais £1620 (266), 620k Limousin £1640 (265), 580k Charolais £1450 (250), 680k Charolais £1680 (247), 580k Sal £1420 (245), 630k Limousin £1540 (244), 650k Charolais £1540 (237), 520k Limousin £1190 (229); Kilrea farmer, 530k Simmental £1420 (268); Ballycastle farmer, 590k Limousin £1560 (264), 610k £1600 (262), 520k £1360 (262), 500k £1300 (260); Maghera farmer, 480k Limousin £1250 (260); Limavady farmer, 370k Limousin £950 (257), 390k £910 (233), 380k Belgian Blue £860 (226), 390k Limousin £880 (226), 400k Charolais £870 (218); Upperlands farmer, 400k Limousin £930 (233), 400k £880 (220); Macosquin farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1100 (225), 440k Belgian Blue £950 (216); Macosquin farmer, 610k Charolais £1360 (223), 540k £1200 (222); Rasharkin farmer, 480k Charolais £1070 (223), 480k Aberdeen Angus £1060 (221); Kilrea farmer, 510k Hereford £1130 (222), 510k Aberdeen Angus £1130 (222), 490k Simmental £1090 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 450k £980 (218); Coleraine farmer, 640k Simmental £1380 (216) and Magherafelt farmer, 470k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1010 (215).

Steers

Ballymoney farmer, 360k Charolais £1000 (286), 270k Aberdeen Angus £720 (267), 320k Simmental £730 (228); Kilrea farmer, 600k Limousin £1680 (280), 630k Charolais £1710 (271), 630k £1680 (267), 690k £1830 (265), 570k £1480 (260), 610k Charolais £1460 (239); Crumlin farmer, 670k Shorthorn £1760 (263), 710k Charolais £1850 (261), 580k £1480 (255), 690k £1740 (252), 660k £1630 (247), 550k £1200 (218); Knockloughrim farmer, 340k Limousin £870 (256); Kilrea farmer, 720k Charolais £1830 (254), 650k £1540 (237), 590k Hereford £1360 (231), 640k Charolais £1450 (227), 670k Fleckvieh £1520 (227), 500k Hereford £1070 (214); Dunloy farmer, 360k Limousin £890 (247); Toomebridge farmer, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (246), 600k Belgian Blue £1350 (225), 610k Aberdeen Angus £1370 (225); Magherafelt farmer, 370k Limousin £900 (243), 390k £930 (239), 500k Hereford £1080 (216), 470k £1000 (213); Maghera farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £930 (233), 440k £1000 (227), 470k Charolais £1040 (221), 390k Aberdeen Angus £840 (215), 450k £960 (213), 420k £890 (212), 750k Limousin £1590 (212) and Kilrea farmer, 530k Charolais £1230 (232); Macosquin farmer, 600k Charolais £1390 (232); Magherafelt farmer, 470k Charolais £1090 (232), 320k Simmental £730 (228); Glarryford farmer, 590k Hereford £1360 (231), 580k £1280 (221); Ballymoney farmer, 360k Charolais £820 (228); Dungiven farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (227), 490k Simmental £1090 (222), 550k £1180 (215); Portglenone farmer, 590k Limousin £1340 (227); Upperlands farmer, 500k Limousin £1130 (226), 420k £940 (224); Cullybackey farmer, 420k Aberdeen Angus £910 (217); Macosquin farmer, 460k Limousin £1000 (217) and Portglenone farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £970 (216).

