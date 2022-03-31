Dairy cattle selling to £2060 at Omagh

Less cattle on offer, with trade steady for quality, and slower for plainer sorts fat cows in great demand, selling to heifer price on many occasions.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:26 am

Bullocks

P Quinn, Fintona 505k £1310; 560k £1370, A Kennedy, Castlederg 590k £1490; 630k £1490; 700k £1600, T Young, Killen 570k £1390, R McCrossan, Drumquin 580k £1390; 635k £1510; 685k £1580, M Begley, Creggan 615k £1460; 660k £1550, T McKenna, Beragh 600k £1390; 560k £1280, Patk Mullan, Tattyreagh 585k £1300, W J Donnell, Strabane 510k £1120, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 585k £1240, D Gallagher, Mountfield 420k £1170, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1120 and L Alexander, Corlea 490k £1080; 420k £900; 435k £950.

Heifers

Justin McElduff, Beragh 590k £1450; 505k £1180; 635k £1420, M Mullan, Altamuskin 540k £1320; 580k £1360, M Begley, Creggan 540k £1320; 640k £1410, N Quinn, Ballygawley 595k £1430; 560k £1300, N Tierney, Dungannon 555k £1300; 485k £1210, S Gallagher, Seskinore 515k £1200; 510k £1130, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 560k £1300, J&E Mullan, Claudy 520k £1180 and £1140, Jas Mullan, Tattyreagh 650k £1470; 685k £1500; 755k £1560, G McCrossan, Leglands 570k £1270, P Mulligan, Dromore 580k £1240, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 420k £1030; 395k £970, S Murray, Trillick 425k £1030; 480k £1150, D J Monteith, Castlederg 490k £1130; 485k £1100, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 425k £970; 390k £890 and P Conwell, Donemana 470k £1030.

Fat cows

G McCrossan, Leglands 580k £232; 530k £225; 670k £220, O Monaghan, Ederney 590k £213; 540k £192; 760k £182, Robt Cummings, Omagh 750k £208, B McSorley, Coa 520k £208, L Galbraith, Strabane 620k £195, F Gormley, Drumquin 590k £193; 710k £189, A McCartan, Carrickmore 710k £192, M Begley, Creggan 710k £191 and C Hannigan, Ederney 610k £188.

Friesian cows

S Porter, Killclean 510k £182; 540k £171, A Blaney, Omagh 580k £170, T Stevenson, Kesh 630k £164, R M Clements, Trillick 690k £159, M Elkin, Omagh 700k £156, R Clarke, Castlederg 690k £152 and P McConnell, Victoria Bridge 770k £150.

Dropped calves

B McBride, Trillick £455 Belgian Blue bull, G Davis, Dromore £425 Charolais bull; £345 Angus bull, A McCartan, Carrickmore £430 Charolais heifer, S McQuaid, Trillick £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McHugh, Castlederg £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Roulston, Dromore £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £340 Limousin bull, B S Sloan, Irvinestown £340 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Oliver, Dromore £320 Hereford bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer and C Dixon, Sixmilecross £320 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; £290 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer.

Dairy sale

A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2060 and £1900 calved heifers, Des Moore, Fintona £2020, £2000 and £1940 calved heifers, D Nugent, Galbally £1900 calved heifer, K McGrade, Dromore £1800 and £1700 second calvers, N Jackson, Dromore £1700 calved heifer and J McCrossan, Drumquin £1660 and £1600 calved heifers.

