Dairy cattle selling to £2060 at Omagh
Less cattle on offer, with trade steady for quality, and slower for plainer sorts fat cows in great demand, selling to heifer price on many occasions.
Bullocks
P Quinn, Fintona 505k £1310; 560k £1370, A Kennedy, Castlederg 590k £1490; 630k £1490; 700k £1600, T Young, Killen 570k £1390, R McCrossan, Drumquin 580k £1390; 635k £1510; 685k £1580, M Begley, Creggan 615k £1460; 660k £1550, T McKenna, Beragh 600k £1390; 560k £1280, Patk Mullan, Tattyreagh 585k £1300, W J Donnell, Strabane 510k £1120, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 585k £1240, D Gallagher, Mountfield 420k £1170, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1120 and L Alexander, Corlea 490k £1080; 420k £900; 435k £950.
Heifers
Justin McElduff, Beragh 590k £1450; 505k £1180; 635k £1420, M Mullan, Altamuskin 540k £1320; 580k £1360, M Begley, Creggan 540k £1320; 640k £1410, N Quinn, Ballygawley 595k £1430; 560k £1300, N Tierney, Dungannon 555k £1300; 485k £1210, S Gallagher, Seskinore 515k £1200; 510k £1130, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 560k £1300, J&E Mullan, Claudy 520k £1180 and £1140, Jas Mullan, Tattyreagh 650k £1470; 685k £1500; 755k £1560, G McCrossan, Leglands 570k £1270, P Mulligan, Dromore 580k £1240, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 420k £1030; 395k £970, S Murray, Trillick 425k £1030; 480k £1150, D J Monteith, Castlederg 490k £1130; 485k £1100, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 425k £970; 390k £890 and P Conwell, Donemana 470k £1030.
Fat cows
G McCrossan, Leglands 580k £232; 530k £225; 670k £220, O Monaghan, Ederney 590k £213; 540k £192; 760k £182, Robt Cummings, Omagh 750k £208, B McSorley, Coa 520k £208, L Galbraith, Strabane 620k £195, F Gormley, Drumquin 590k £193; 710k £189, A McCartan, Carrickmore 710k £192, M Begley, Creggan 710k £191 and C Hannigan, Ederney 610k £188.
Friesian cows
S Porter, Killclean 510k £182; 540k £171, A Blaney, Omagh 580k £170, T Stevenson, Kesh 630k £164, R M Clements, Trillick 690k £159, M Elkin, Omagh 700k £156, R Clarke, Castlederg 690k £152 and P McConnell, Victoria Bridge 770k £150.
Dropped calves
B McBride, Trillick £455 Belgian Blue bull, G Davis, Dromore £425 Charolais bull; £345 Angus bull, A McCartan, Carrickmore £430 Charolais heifer, S McQuaid, Trillick £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McHugh, Castlederg £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Roulston, Dromore £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £340 Limousin bull, B S Sloan, Irvinestown £340 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Oliver, Dromore £320 Hereford bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer and C Dixon, Sixmilecross £320 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; £290 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer.
Dairy sale
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2060 and £1900 calved heifers, Des Moore, Fintona £2020, £2000 and £1940 calved heifers, D Nugent, Galbally £1900 calved heifer, K McGrade, Dromore £1800 and £1700 second calvers, N Jackson, Dromore £1700 calved heifer and J McCrossan, Drumquin £1660 and £1600 calved heifers.