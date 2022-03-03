Dairy cattle selling to £2240 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 223p for 800kg at £1784, Friesian cows to 170p for 660kg at £1122, beef heifers to 257p for 570kg at £1464, beef bullocks to 259p for 740kg at £1916 and to a top per head of £2193 for 860kg. Friesian bullocks to 205p for 790kg at £1619.

Beef cows sold to: Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 800kg £1784 (223), R O’Neill, Dunloy Limousin 750kg £1590 (212), Paul Gribbin, Toomebridge Simmental 780kg £1630 (209), Alastair Martin, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 800kg £1640 (205), R O’Neill Blonde d’Aquitaine 740kg £1494 (202), David Boyd, Knockagh Saler 620kg £1252 (202), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 640kg £1286 (201), SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg £1492 (199), local farmer Limousin 640kg £1273 (199), Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 780kg £1528 (196), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Simmental 640kg £1235 (193), D Laverty, Portglenone 1 Abe 820kg £1582 (193), local farmer Limousin 620kg £1190 (192), R O’Neill, Dunloy Belgian Blue 730kg £1394 (191), local farmer Limousin 520kg £993 (191) and D Laverty, Charolais 810kg £1547 (191).

Friesian cows sold to: George Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein 660kg £1122 (170), Stephen McCammond, Randalstown Friesian 640kg £1036 (162), N Trimble and Partners Kircubbin Holstein 670kg £1058 (158), P McGowan, Toomebridge Friesian 810kg £1231 (152), Liam Johnston, Toomebridge Friesian 750kg £1117 (149), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein 850kg £1266 (149), N Trimble and Partners Holstein 820kg £1213 (148), N Trimble and Partners Holstein 890kg £1317 (148), Liam Johnston Friesian 790kg £1153 (146), T Adams, Rathkenny Friesian 740kg £1080 (146), N Trimble and Partners Holstein 830kg £1203 (145), N Trimble and Partners Holstein 720kg 1036 (144), W Moore, Dervock Holstein 680kg £979 (144), A Bell, Crumlin Holstein 660kg £950 (144), ESG Ivy Farm Holstein 760kg £1086 (143) and David Clark, Antrim Friesian 740kg £1058 (143).

Beef heifers sold to: Alistair Martin, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kg £1464 (257), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 580kg £1444 (249), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 650kg £1586 (244), Andrew Houston, Lisburn Belgian Blue 600kg £1458 (243), Robert Workman Charolais 580kg £1403 (242), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 560kg £1355 (242), Aaron McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg £1504 (235), Harry Heron, Newtownards Charolais 620kg £1450 (234), W C McMaster, Gleno Limousin 600kg £1392 (232), S and J Moore, Ballymoney ST 560kg £1299 (232), Andrew Houston Belgian Blue 630kg £1449 (230), W C McMaster Limousin 570kg £1311 (230), John Davidson, Moorfields Charolais 670kg £1541 (230), John Hutchinson, Comber Simmental 620kg £1419 (229), R McIntyre Charolais 580kg £1316 (227) and Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 770kg £1747 (227).

Beef bullocks – top per kg: Mervyn Tweed, Comber Charolais 740kg £1916 (259), Melwyn J Lucas, Antrim Limousin 860kg £2193 (255), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 630kg £1606 (255), Steven McCann, Randalstown Speckled Park 700kg £1785 (255), R Wilson, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £1759 (255), Robert Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £1846 (253), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £1492 (253), James Kennedy, Rasharkin Charolais 730kg £1832 (251), J McKeever Her 590kg £1475 (250), J McKeever Parthenais 580kg £1450 (250), J McKeever Parthenais 630kg £1568 (249), J McKeever Parthenais 610kg £1518 (249), H J G Ashcroft, Ballyearl Charolais 660kg £1643 (249), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 690kg £1711 (248), Mervyn Tweed Charolais 750kg £1860 (248) and I McNeice Limousin 610kg £1506 (247).

Top per head: Melwyn J Lucas, Antrim Limousin 860kg £2193, Mervyn Tweed, Comber Charolais 840kg £2024, Mervyn Tweed Charolais 900kg £1998, Mervyn Tweed Charolais 820kg £1968, Mervyn Tweed Charolais 790kg £1951, L F Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 920kg £1941, Mervyn Tweed Charolais 850kg £1938, Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 800kg £1936, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare Limousin 860kg £1935, Robert Linton Charolais 810kg £1927, Mervyn Tweed Charolais 740kg £1916, local farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 840kg £1915, Norman McBurney Charolais 820kg £1910, Melwyn Lucas Limousin 800kg £1904, J and D Boyle Limousin 820kg £1869 and David J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 770kg £1863.

Friesian bullocks: W Jackson, Ballynure 790kg £1619 (205), 730kg £1452 (199), 850kg £1674 (197), 720kg £1418, (197), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 670kg £1286 (192), W Jackson 730kg £1401 (192), Rosedernott Farm 660kg £1240 (188), W Jackson 630kg £1184 (188), 770kg £1447 (188), Limousin 660kg £1234 (187), W Jackson 760kg £1421 (187), local farmer 690kg £1283 (186), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 590kg £1091 (185), W Jackson 730kg £1350 (185), R and M and J Duffin 600kg £1098 (183) and R and M and J Duffin 610kg £1055 (173).

Friday 25th February 2022: 25 dairy cattle sold to £2240 for a calved heifer from J Martin, Dromara.

Ruling prices: J Martin, Dromara calved heifer £2240, (2) calved heifer £2180, Sean McCrystal, Maghera calved heifer £2120, J Martin calved heifer £2100 and N and J Coleman, Doagh calved heifer £2080, calved heifer £2000.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1500 for a Saler cow with heifer calf from Samuel Johnston, Castlewellan.

253 lots in the calf ring sold to £555 for a month old Charolais bull, heifer calves to £490 also for a Charolais (3 months).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais £555, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £540, J Bates Aberdeen Angus £490, GD Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £490, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £460, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £450, John Reid, Carnlough Aberdeen Angus £445 and Samuel Brenna, Larne Belgian Blue £445.

Heifer calves sold to: GD Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £490, John Reid, Carnlough Shorthorn beef £460, U Ramage, Bushmills (5) Aberdeen Angus £430, John Reid, Carnlough Shorthorn beef £425 and U Ramage (2) £415.

Friesian bull calves sold to: G Devlin, Randalstown £280, £260, U Ramage, Bushmills £160, Joe Maybin, Kells (2) £155, WH Magee, Kilwaughter £150, G Devlin, Randalstown (2) £150 and Andrew Wilson, Templepatrick £150.

An entry of 360 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £950 for a Limousin 470kg and £1420 presented by Sean Mullan, Maghera. Heifers sold to £750 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1150 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Bullocks 0-300kgs

P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 290kg £890 (306), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £640 (304), E Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £640 (304), A Magee Charolais 210kg £640 (304), A Magee, Larne Charolais 210kg £640 (304), R A Sleeman, Limavady Limousin 290kg £850 (293), local farmer Charolais 250kg (730), Charolais 270kg £780 (288), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 260kg £740 (284), A Magee, Larne Charolais 230kg £650 (282), A Magee, Larne Limousin 230kg £650 (282), A Magee, Larne Charolais 230kg £650 (282), A Magee, Larne Charolais 230kg £650 (282), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 230kg £650 (282) and A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 230kg £650 (282)

301-350kgs

R McNabney, Broughshne Charolais 340kg £1050 (308), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £940 (303), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £925 (298), local farmer Abe 340kg £1010 (297), R A Sleeman, Limavady Charolais 310kg £900 (290), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £980 (288), R A Sleeman, Limavady Limousin 330kg £950 (287), J McQuiston Charolais 340kg £970 (285), R A Sleeman Charolais 310kg £880 (283), R A Sleeman Charolais 350kg £990 (282), M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 310kg £870 (280), L Millen, Coleraine Limousin 340kg £950 (279), T McNabney Charolais 330kg £920 (278), J McQuiston Charolais 300kg £830 (276), S Mullan, Maghera Limousin 320kg £885 (276) and M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £940 (276).

351kg and over

B McLean, Armoy Limousin 390kg £1300 (333), B McLean Limousin 400kg £1300 (325), S Mullan Limousin 470kg £1420 (302), L Millen Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), R A Sleeman Limousin 390kg £1150 (294), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 400kg £1170 (292), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £1220 (290), L Millen Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), W and G Hanna Charolais 390kg £1130 (289), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 380kg £1100 (289), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), Carrigeen Farms Limousin 360kg £1040 (288), R and S McCahon, Aghadowey Charolais 400kg £1130 (282), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1100 (282), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1070 (281) and Carrigeen Farms Charolais 390kg £1090 (279).

Heifers 0-300kgs

D J McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 220kg £660 (300), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £585 (278), A Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 210kg £585 (278), A Magee, Larne Charolais 210kg £585 (278), A Magee, Larne Charolais 210kg £585 (278), local farmer Limousin 270kg £750 (277), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £565 (269), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £565 (269), A Magee, Larne Charolais 210kg £565 (269), local farmer Charolais 260kg £670 (257), B Laverty, Armoy Charolais 290kg £740 (255), B Laverty Charolais 290kg £740 (255), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Simmental 300kg £725 (241), D J McFerran Limousin 230kg £550 (239), D J McFerran Limousin 230kg £550 (239) and A Magee, Larne Limousin 240kg £560 (233).

301-350kgs

R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1085 (319), B McLean, Armoy Charolais 340kg £990 (291), S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 350kg £990 (282), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £920 (278), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £940 (276), K Bell Charolais 340kg £935 (275), Carrigeen Farms Limousin 320kg £880 (275), S Hall Limousin 330kg £900 (272), R McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £870 (271), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £940 (268), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £820 (264), M Gingles Abe 310kg £820 (264), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £920 (262), S Hall Limousin 340kg £890 (261), S Hall Limousin 310kg £810 (261) and J McQuiston Charolais 350kg £910 (260).

351kg and over

B McLean, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1150 (287), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 370kg £1040 (281), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), K Bell Charolais 380kg £1060 (279), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 370kg £1030 (278), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 370kg £1000 (270), B McClean Charolais 380kg £1020 (268), S Hall Limousin 430kg £1150 (267), J McQuiston Charolais 390kg £1040 (266), S Hall Limousin 360kg £950 (263), R and S McCahon, Aghadowey Charolais 430kg £1110 (258), J McQuiston, Charolais 390kg £1000 (256), R and S McCahon Charolais 480kg £1230 (256), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £945 (255) and R and S McCahon Simmental 420kg £1070 (254).

Monday evening 28th February 2022: A smaller show of sheep on Monday night resulted in a similar trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £230, ewes with lambs at foot to £270, store lambs to £115 and pet lambs to £45.

Breeders sold to: D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Suffolk £230, Jill Crawford, Ballycarry 4 Texel £172, 6 Texel £168, 7 Texel £158, Ivan Degnan, Raloo 7 Mule £155, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 10 Crossbred £155, H Curry, Coleraine 10 Texel £145 and J McKenna, Maghera 2 Texel £142.

Ewes and lambs sold to: J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Texel and 2 lambs £270, RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno 7 Charollais ewes and 10 lambs £265, J Lynn, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £260, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 1 Texel and 2 lambs £250, C Arthur, Broughshane 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £250, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £245, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £230, D Graham, Ballymena 1 Mule and 2 lambs £214 and J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Mule and 2 lambs £200.

Tuesday 1st March 2022: An entry of 160 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £920 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1490 for G Arthur, Broughshane, heifers sold to £940 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1460 for W McVey, Carnlough.

Heifers 0-500kgs

W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £1270 (254), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1130 (235), W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 470kg £1105 (235), local farmer Belgian Blue 480kg £1110 (231), W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 450kg £1040 (231), Hereford 460kg £1040 (226), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1010 (224) and W and N Martin, Hereford 500kg £1120 (224).

501kgs and over

W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 520kg £1460 (280), Charolais 580kg £1560 (269), Charolais 600kg £1590 (265), R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 550kg £1450 (263), Charolais 570kg £1490 (261), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1260 (247) and R O’Neill Charolais 590kg £1450 (245).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1390 (289), Charolais 460kg £1260 (273), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Charolais 430kg £1150 (267), Charolais 470kg £1245 (264), W and M Orr, Charolais 480kg £1240 (258), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 460kg £1150 (250), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1000 (243) and W and M Orr, Limousin 420kg £1020 (242).

501kg and over

G Arthur, Broughshane Charolais 570kg £1490 (261), R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 600kg £1565 (260), Charolais 620kg £1590 (256), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 520kg £1320 (253), G Arthur, Broughshane Charolais 600kg £1480 (246), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1350 (245) and G Arthur Charolais 590kg £1440 (244).

Wednesday 2nd March 2022: An entry of 1416 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 542p for a pen of 19kg at £103 offered by Joel Lamont, Kells and to a top per head of £131.50 for 2 Texels 32.5kg presented by Stuart Hall, Larne.

Fat ewes sold to £245.

Fat hoggets (1075), (top per kg)

Joel Lamont, Kells 10 Suffolk 19kg £103 (542), WA Hagan, Ballyclare 9 Texel 21kg £113 (538), local farmer 7 Crossbred 22.5kg £121 (537), WA Hagan, 8 Texel 18kg £96.50 (536), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £127 (529), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 13 Texel 22.5kg £118 (524), S McClung, Connor 1 Texel 21kg £110 (523), John McIlrath, Ballymena 19 Texel 21.5kg £112.50 (523), James Gillespie, Portglenone 1 Texel 13kg £68 (523), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe 15 Texel 21.5kg £112 (520), Jenkins farming, Ballyclare 18 Suffolk 21.5kg £112 (520) and MA Turtle, Broughshane 4 Charollais 22.5kg 3117 (520).

Top prices per head: Stuart Hall, Larne 2 Texel 32.5kg £131.50, TJ Simpson, Ballymena 2 Texel 30.5kg £127, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £127, MJ Montgomery, Kells 4 Texel 30kg £125, Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 9 Texel 28.5kg £125, McAuley Bros, Glenarm 35 Texel 28kg £125, Robert Sloan, Glenwherry 1 Texel 29.5kg £124, Cecil Wilson, Carnlough 4 Crossbred 27.5kg £124, A Smyth, Ballymoney 23 Texel 26kg £124, Elizabeth Browne, Islandmagee 21 Texel 26.5kg £124 and A Coulter, Ballyclare 7 Texel 25.5kg £124.

Fat ewes (341)

First quality

Suffolk - £150-£190

Texel - £150-£245

Crossbred - £100-£138