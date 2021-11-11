Dairy cattle selling to £2310 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 215p for 870kg at £1870, Friesian cows to 142p 710kg at £1008, Bull heifers to 257p 610kg at £1567.

Beef bullocks to 264p 640kg at £1689 and to a top per head of £2044 for 870kg.

Friesian bullocks to 180p 640kg at £1152.

Beef cows

H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 7870kg £1870 (215), J McNally, Bellaghy Limousin 630kg £1341 (2130, P and M McGeary, Gortavoy Blonde d’Aquitaine 720kg £1483 (206), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 740kg £1509 (204), P and M McGeary, Gortavoy Blonde d’Aquitaine 690kg £1393 (202), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 710kg £1398 (197), C Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d’Aquitaine 650kg £1274 (196) and H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 800kg £1560 (195).

Friesian cows

P Smyth, Broughshane Friesian heifer and10kg £1008 (142), T R Lilburn, Dromore Holstein heifer 820kg £1123 (137), W Wand J W Patton, Newtownards Holstein heifer 690kg £924 (134), M and Y Carson, Cloughmills Friesian heifer 620kg £830 (134), W and J W Patton, Newtownards Holstein heifer 620kg £818 (132), T R Lilburn, Dromore Holstein heifer 620kg £812 (131), H and A Speedy, Randalstown Holstein heifer 610kg 3799 (131) and R Forsythe, Cloughmills Friesian heifer 700kg £917 (131).

Beef heifers

H McCracken, Newtownards Limousin 610kg £1567 (257), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 720kg, £1828 (254), Limousin 740kg £1835 (248), K McAuley, Broughshane Limousin 750kg £1792 (239), H McCracken, Newtownards Limousin 530kg £1240 (234), J McNally Magherafelt Limousin 570kg £1338 (234) and J and B McPeake, Knockloughrim Charolais 710kg £1618 (228), Charolais heifer 640kg £1433 (224).

Beef bullocks top per kg

J Adams, Glarryford Charolais 640kg £1689 (264), F Ferguson, Limousin 670 £1715 (256), M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 670kg £1708 (255), J Hogg, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £1632 (255), Charolais 710kg £1810 (255), Charolais 710kg £1810 (255), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £1879 (254) and J Hogg, Coleraine Charolais 660kg £1676 (254), Charolais 740kg £1850 (250).

Beef bullocks top per head

M Burke, Claudy Charolais 870kg £2044, Charolais 920kg £2014, D Glover Limousin 820kg £2009 and M Burke, Claudy Charolais 840kg £2007, Charolais 820kg £1943, Charolais 840kg £1940, Simmental 830kg £1909, Charolais 850kg £1904, Charolais 820kg £1886.

Friesian bullocks

R Currie, Ballymoney 640kg £1152 (180), 670kg £1172 (175), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 690kg £1207 (175), 580kg £1009 (174) and R Currie, Ballymoney 660kg £1141 (173), 700kg £1204 (172), 610kg £1012 (166).

Friday, November 5, 2021: Excellent demand for 70 dairy cattle to £2310 for a second calver from J Ferguson, Straid.

Ruling prices: J Ferguson, Straid calved cow £2310, D Maybin, Broughshane calved heifer £2280, D Dodd, Saintfield calved heifer £2240, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate calved heifer £2220, WJ Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2200, D Maybin, Broughshane calved cow £2180, D Blelock, Crumlin calved cow £2070, JL Bailie, Ballynahinch calved cow £2040 and D Dodd, calved heifer £2040.

A good entry of suckler stock sold to £1620 for an in calf heifer.

Ruling prices: R Wells, Moira Limousin £1620, Charolais £1420, Limousin £1380, Limousin £1360, Simmental £1340, Limousin £1320, EC McFarland, Newtownstewart Limousin £1320, R Wells, Moira Simmental £1310, Simmental £1280, S Adams, Broughshane Limousin £1280 and K McAuley, Broughshane Limousin £1280.

200 lots in the calf ring sold to £720 for a five month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £630 for a partly reared Belgian Blue. Young calves to £420 for an Angus bull.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin £720, local farmer Charolais £640, O Magill, Crumlin (2) Belgian Blue £610, Belgian Blue £590, Alex McFarlane and Ptnrs, Holywood Belgian Blue £550, D and A Sampson, Castledawson Aberdeen Angus £530, J Huey, Armoy Charolais £490, Mrs L Armstrong, Banbridge Friesian £485 and O Magill, Crumlin (2) Hereford £480.

Heifer calves sold to: Alex McFarlane, Holywood (2) Belgian Blue £630, (4) Belgian Blue £590, J Huey, Armoy Charolais £545, Limousin £520, S Scullion, Glenarm Limousin £480 and B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin £440.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Mrs L Armstrong, Banbridge £485, O Magill, Crumlin £380, Mrs L Armstrong £360, Richard Millar, Ballymena £230, £170, J Lynn, Cullybackey £150, J and D Glass, Ballymena (4) £110 and Letitia Glass £110.

An entry of 320 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Charolais 340kg at £990 presented by T McKillop, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £630 over for a Blue 460kg at £1090 offered by Ian Martin, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 180kg £630 (350), Limousin 180kg £580 (322), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £890 (306), Derek Frew Limousin 240kg £730 (304), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £900 (300), Derek Frew Limousin 220kg £660 (300) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £830 (296), Charolais 270kg £800 (296).

301-350kgs

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £990 (291), JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 310kg £880 (283), T McKillop Charolais 330kg £930 (281), JR Beggs Charolais 320kg £890 (278) T McKillop Charolais 350kg £960 (274), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £850 (274), JR Beggs, Charolais 340kg £920 (270) and Dale Robinson Limousin 350kg £930 (265), Limousin 350kg £930 (265).

351kg and over

JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 360kg £955 (265), WJ Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £910 (252), local farmer Limousin 410kg £1020 (248), McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 410kg £1005 (245), H McCormick, Larne (3) Belgian Blue 380kg £930 (244) and WJ Cummings, Charolais 400kg £970 (242).

Heifers 0-300kgs

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £845 (281), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £750 (277), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £780 (269), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 190kg £500 (263), Limousin 260kg £680 (261), D McKeown, Dundrod Limousin 190kg £480 (252), S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £720 (248) and T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 270kg £670 (248).

301-350kgs

T McKillop, Glenarm Belgian Blue 320kg £890 (278), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 340kg £870 (255), Colin Fleck, Clough Charolais 310kg £770 (248), JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 310kg £770 (248), R and L Douds, Clough Limousin 310kg £745 (240), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £740 (231) and Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick (2) Shorthorn 350kg £795 (227).

351kg and over

Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 460kg £1090 (237), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £820 (227), McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 400kg £900 (225), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 450kg £1010 (224), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick Shorthorn 420kg £940 (223), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 430kg £960 (223), McCabe Brothers Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg £980 (222), Blonde d’Aquitaine 490kg £1090 (222) and B Millar, Randalstown Belgian Blue 450kg £1000 (222).

Monday, November 8, 2021: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

In lamb ewes sold to £275, ewe lambs to £125, store lambs to £112.

Leading prices:

Ewe lambs: James P Carey, Cloughmills 11 Texel £125, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £118, 7 Cheviot £118, 10 Cheviot £116, local farmer 10 Mule £116, James Black, Ballycastle 12 Mule £116, J and M Donaghy, Limavady 23 Texel £115.50, 11 Texel £115, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 23 Suffolk £115, David Warwick, Moorfields 2 Texel £113, C McGovern, Cookstown 4 Cheviot £112, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Mule £110, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 3 Mule £108, James Black, Ballycastle 8 Mule £106, E Matthews, Glenarm 1 Blackface £103 and Ray Dunlop, Portglenone 4 Texel £102.

Store lambs sold to: WR Boyle, Larne 5 Texel £112, R Crawford, Magheramourne 9 Texel £110, Ryan Erskine, Ballycarry 19 Texel £110, J and M Donaghy, Limavady 3 Suffolk £110, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 22 Suffolk £110, Ian McCaughern, Rasharkin 35 Beltex £110, Alex McLoughlin 23 Mule £109, Mark McClelland, Larne 3 Texel £107, Millar McClelland, Doagh 6 Texel £107, M Buckley, Carrickfergus 1 Charollais £106, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 28 Texel £105, J McCafferty, Larne 23 Charollais £105, Rose McQuillan, Glenravel 1 Texel £105 and Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown 33 Mule £105.

In lamb ewes sold to: Adrian Dodd, Saintfield 8 Dorsets £275, 8 Dorsets £250, 2 Suffolk £240, 2 Dorsets £235, M Morrell, Garvagh 1 Crossbred £230 and Adrian Dodd 5 Dorsets £220.

150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £750 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1300 offered by J Smyth, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £640 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1160 also presented by J Smyth.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

George Stirling, Parkgate Limousin 460kg £1070 (232), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 470kg £1020 (217), A McCullen, Newtownabbey (2) Belgian Blue 420kg £905 (215), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 410kg £880 (214), W Millar, Broughshane Charolais 500kg £1060 (212), A McCullen, Newtownabbey (2) Belgian Blue 450kg £940 (208), Belgian Blue 450kg £925 (205) and T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 440kg £890 (202).

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1300 (236), Thomas Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 570kg £1300 (228), Charolais 530kg £1190 (224), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1230 (223), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 580kg £1280 (220), Charolais 570kg £1235 (216), Thomas Moorhead Charolais 570kg £1230 (215), Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg £1250 (215) and Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg £1120 (215).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Wm Dennison, Antrim Charolais 310kg £720 (232), Aberdeen Angus 410kg £920 (224), WA Weatherup, Comber Limousin 490kg £1065 (217), Limousin 380kg £800 (210), Wm Dennison, Antrim Charolais 380kg £780 (205) and WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 410kg £830 (202), Charolais 450kg £910 (202), Charolais 460kg £930 (202).

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1160 (223), L Arthurs, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1220 (206), M McKenna, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £1060 (192) and RJ Graham, Dromara Limousin 540kg £1025 (189).

An entry of 2707 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Fat lambs sold to 588p for 16 Beltex 21.5kg at £126.50 offered by Glenkeen livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £134 for 2 30kg from W Millar, Kilrea.

Lightweights sold to £119 for 19kg presented by M Buckley, Carrickfergus.

Fat ewes sold to £178.

Fat lambs (2501)

Top per kg: Glenkeen livestock Ltd 16 Beltex 21.5kg £126.50 (588), 7 Beltex 22kg £127 (577), Ballylurgan farm, Randalstown 22 BT 22.5kg £127.50 (566), H Blaney, Ahoghill 16 Texel 21.5kg £120.50 (560), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 8 Texel 21kg £117 (557), Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner 23 Texel 21kg £117 (557), P Dowds, Glarryford 24 Charollais 21.5kg £119.50 (555), Wm Weir, Carrickfergus 3 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555), Teresa Connon, Broughshane 3 Texel 21.5kg £119 (553), D Gilliland, Ballymena 3 Charollais 21.5kg £118.50 (551), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 20 Texel 22.5kg £122.50 (544), K Topping, Magheramourne 20 Texel 22kg £119.50 (543) and Robert Gingles, Larne 17 Texel 22.5kg £122 (542).

Top per head: W Millar, Kilrea 2 Texel 30kg £134, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 4 Texel 27.5kg £131.50, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Texel 29kg £131, Alan White, Mosside 7 Texel 28.5kg £130, John A Bell, Toomebridge 17 Texel 26kg £129, Alan Creith, Armoy 9 Charollais 27.5kg £128.50, Felix McKendry, Broughshane 9 Texel 25kg £128, D McClure, Ballymoney 37 Texel 27kg £128, Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 8 Texel 26kg £128 and M Stewart, Coleraine 22 Texel 25kg £128.

Lightweights sold to: M Buckley, Carrickfergus 3 Charollais 19kg £119 (626), T Connon, Broughshane 1 Beltex 20kg £121 (605), J Fenton, Glarryford 16 Texel 20kg £121 (605), S Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Suffolk 20kg £120 (600), K Bell, Broughshane 5 Charollais 19.5kg £117 (600), Joel Patterson, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 19.5kg £116 (594), Gary McConnell, Glenarm 6 Texel 19kg £113 (594) and Ben Coulter 7 Lleyn 13kg £77 (592).

Fat ewes (206)

First quality

Suffolk £120-£157

Texel - £130-£178

Crossbred - £90-£127