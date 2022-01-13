Dairy cattle selling to £2500 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 218p for 640kg at £1395, Friesian cows to 164p for 820kg at £1344, beef heifers to 257p for 590kg at £1516, beef bullocks to 255p for 670kg at £1708 and to a top per head of £2014 for 920kg.

Friesian bullocks to 203p for 700kg at £1421.

Beef cows sold to: T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £1395 (218), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 700kg £1505 (215), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 700kg £1505 (215), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 760kg £1611 (212), V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 710kg £1455 (205), Limousin 760kg £1504b(198), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 700kg £1386 (198), Kilrea producer Limousin 750kg £1470 (196), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 780kg £1521 (195), John Campbell, Upperlands Limousin 790kg £1540 (195), Donagh Black, Carnlough Limousin 720kg £1389 (193) and John P and James P McKeagney, Limousin 770kg £1478 (192).

Friesian cows sold to: C Moody, Bushmills 820kg £1344 (164), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 670kg £944 (141), 830kg £1162 (140), local farmer 720kg £1000 (139), Richard McConnell, Glenwherry 620kg £837 (135), James McAuley, Cushendall 810kg £1061 (131), WR Hamilton, Broughshane 650kg £851 (131), Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin 710kg £923 (130), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 710kg £915 (129), BJ McAllister, Mosside 640kg £825 (129) and C Moody, Bushmills 680kg £877 (129).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg £1516 (257), Paul Turner, Swatragh Charolais 700kg £1750 (250), Robert Workman Charolais 650kg £1573 (242), Paul Turner Limousin 720kg £1742 (242), Charolais 790kg £1903 (241), Limousin 700kg £1673 (239), T McConnell, Parkgate Limousin 570kg £1350 (237), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 630kg £1467 (233), T McConnell Charolais 600kg £1392 (232) and W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 620kg £1426 (230), Limousin 570kg £1311 (230).

Beef bullocks sold to: Wm McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £1708 (255), David Stewart, Limavady Limousin 740kg £1842 (249), Limousin 660kg £1636 (248), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 610kg £1506 (247), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 630kg £1549 (246), RB and JH Kennedy, Dundrod Limousin 740kg £1813 (245), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 570kg £1390 (244), Pat McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg £1427 (242), B Taggart, Bushmills Charolais 690kg £1662 (241), WJ Allen, Benburb Limousin 830kg £1992 (240), A Hall, Antrim Limousin 640kg £1536 (240) and David Stewart Belgian Blue 680kg £1632 (240).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

WJ Allen, Benburb Charolais 920kg £2014, Limousin 850kg £1997, Limousin 830kg £1992, Charolais 860kg £1978, D Trolan, Draperstown Limousin 830kg £1900, B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 830kg £1875, L McIvor, Cookstown Sal 810kg £1863, D Stewart, Limavady Limousin 740kg £1842, D Trolan, Charolais 770kg £1840, L McIvor Belgian Blue 770kg £1840, B Taggart Sim 770kg £1824, RB and JH Kennedy, Dundrod Limousin 740kg £1813 and D Trolan Limousin 820kg £1812.

Friesian bullocks sold to: B Taggart, Bushmills 700kg £1421 (203), Sam McNabney, Clough 570kg £1134 (199), JW Bristow, Portglenone 690kg £1297 (188), 700kg £1302 (186), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 640kg £1184 (185), T Duffin, Toomebridge 570kg £1037 (182), G and S Carey, Dunloy 690kg £1248 (181), I McNeice, Toomebridge 610kg £1091 (179), G and S Carey, Dunloy 690kg £1228 (178), 640kg £1132 (177) and T Bristow, Portglenone 810kg £1433 (177).

Friday, January 7, 2022: Tremendous trade for 36 dairy cattle to £2500 for a calved heifer from WG Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2500, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £2420, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £2400, WG Johnston calved heifer £2360, WS Gregg, Cloughmills calved heifer £2320, David Wallace calved heifer £2300, WG Johnston calved heifer £2280, WS Gregg calved heifer £2250, NG Chambers, Moneyrea calved heifer £2250, D Maybin, Broughshane calved heifer £2200, ESG Ivy farm, Crumlin calved heifer £2180, S Jamieson, Broughshane calved heifer £2160, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved heifer £2120, SG Wallace, Broughshane calved heifer £2100, ESG Ivy farm calved heifer £2080 and Thomas Carlisle calved heifer £2080.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1400 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer calf at foot from J and M Crawford, Glarryford.

322 calves sold well to £595 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus bull, young bull calves to £440 for a 2 month old Belgian Blue bull, young heifer calves to £450 for a Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: G Devlin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £595, John Hunter, Crumlin Belgian Blue £580, RJ McDowell, Gleno Limousin £565, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £550, RJ McDowell, Gleno Limousin £530, B McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £505, John Graham, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £445, N Alexander, Gracehill Belgian Blue £440, John Graham, Glenwherry Hereford £435, Alastair McBurney, Clough (2) £415, James Adair, Kells (3) Belgian Blue £415, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue £390 and Robert Adams, Ballymena Hereford £380.

Heifer calves sold to: B McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £475, E Mullan, Ballymoney Limousin £450, B McCroary Aberdeen Angus £445, G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £435, J and E Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £410, Alan McNair, Ballyclare (2) Aberdeen Angus £405, (2) Limousin £405, Cairnleigh Ltd Belgian Blue £395, J and E Millar, Antirm (3) Belgian Blue £395, Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £390, J and E Millar, Clough Belgian Blue £385 and Alan McNair, Ballyclare Limousin £380.

Friesian bull calves sold to: H Millar, Antrim £255, G Devlin, Randalstown (2) £220, GM Kernohan, Broughshane £180, John Graham, Glenwherry £165, A Hoey, Glenwherry (2) £150, N Trimble and Partners £150, (5) £140, Cairnleigh £125, John Graham, £120 and A Hoey £120.

An entry of 150 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £860 over for a Charolais 480kg at £1340 presented by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £860 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1200 offered by Stuart Hall, Larne.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

RG McRoberts, Larne Charolais 210kg £740 (352), S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 270kg £860 (318), Charolais 240kg £750 (312), Charolais 260kg £800 (307), Charolais 290kg £890 (306), Stuart Hall, Larne Limousin 300kg £920 (306), S McMullan Charolais 290kg £855 (294), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 170kg £500 (294), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 290kg £850 (293), S McMullan Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Charolais 300kg £840 (280), D Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £710 (273), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 300kg £810 (270), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £700 (269), Richard Kennedy, Limousin 300kg £790 (263) and Stefan Smyth, Holywood Aberdeen Angus 240kg £630 (262).

301-350kgs

Stuart Hall, Larne Charolais 340kg £1140 (335), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 350kg £1110 (317), Limousin 350kg £1090 (311), Charolais 310kg £935 (301), Limousin 330kg £970 (293), S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £900 (290), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 330kg £905 (274), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £840 (271), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 310kg £830 (267), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £850 (265), Limousin 340kg £900 (264), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 320kg £845 (264), local farmer Charolais 320kg £830 (259), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £880 (258), Richard Kennedy Limousin 340kg £880 (258) and Paul Kennedy Limousin 320kg £820 (256).

351kg and over

Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 480kg £1340 (279), Belgian Blue 460kg £1180 (256), WC McMaster, Gleno Limousin 390kg £990 (253), Robert Workman Charolais 410kg £1030 (251), (2) Limousin 440kg £1100 (250), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £925 (250), Robert Workman Belgian Blue 490kg £1210 (246), Charolais 470kg £1150 (244), Colin Alexander, Limousin 370kg £890 (240), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 400kg £960 (240), Colin Alexander Belgian Blue 360kg £850 (236), WC McMaster, Gleno Limousin 370kg £870 (235), Aberdeen Angus 390kg £890 (228), S Dennison, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 370kg £840 (227) and WC McMaster Aberdeen Angus 420kg £950 (226).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 290kg £960 (331), local farmer Charolais 250kg £750 (300), RG McRoberts, Larne Charolais 200kg £600 (300), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £750 (277), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 290kg £770 (265), Colin Alexander Limousin 240kg £600 (250) and M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 290kg £705 (243).

301-350kgs

Stuart Hall, Larne Limousin 340kg £1200 (352), Limousin 310kg £880 (283), Charolais 340kg £905 (266), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 310kg £825 (266), J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 340kg £900 (264), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 340kg £895 (263), J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 340kg £890 (261), S Dennison Charolais 330kg £860 (260), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 320kg £830 (259), local farmer Charolais 330kg £845 (256), D Thompson, Limousin 340kg £850 (250), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £825 (250), local farmer Charolais 330kg £810 (245), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 310kg £760 (245), Limousin 330kg £790 (239) and Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £750 (234).

351kg and over

Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £910 (246), J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 410kg £960 (234), Limousin 370kg £830 (224), Stuart Hall, Larne Limousin 360kg £785 (218) and local farmer Belgian Blue 400kg £865 (216).

Monday, January 10, 2022: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £370, springing ewes to £245, store lambs to £105 and ewe lambs to £132.

Store lambs sold to: Victor Rodgers, Cushendun 4 Texel £105, 3 Suffolk £96, D McAuley, Ballyclare 4 KH £90, H O’Kane, Carnlough 4 Mule £89, Dundarave properties 4 Blackface £88, G Fleck, Ballymena 2 Texel £87, Paul Campbell, Carnlough 6 Crossbreds £86, Dundarave properties 16 Texel £86, David Woodburn, Broughshane 6 Blackface £84, Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick 1 Crossbreds £84, David Woodburn, Broughshane 9 Mule £82, Gary McConnell, Glenarm 1 Texel £80, Dundarave properties 10 Mule £80 and Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus 7 Charollais £80.

Ewe lambs sold to: B Blaney, Cushendall 12 Mule £132 and C Tinsdale, Carnlough 3 Mule £125.

In lamb ewes sold to: Simon Loughery, Carnlough 8 Suffolk £245, 8 Bor £235, 3 Bor £210, B Millar, Randalstown 5 Texel £206 and Simon Loughery, 4 Bor £205, 10 Texel £205, 10 Suffolk £205, 10 Mule £200, 10 Texel £200, 10 Suffolk £195, 10 Texel £190, 10 Texel £190, 8 Suffolk £190, 10 Suffolk £190.

Ewes with lambs: Local farmer 2 Dorset ewes and 3 lambs £370, Donal McKay, Martinstown 3 Dorset and 5 lambs £270, Raymond Andrews, Kells 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £265, Donal McKay 1 Charollais ewe 7 1 lamb £250 and Raymond Andrews 7 Dorset ewes and 12 lambs £225.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022: 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £830 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1420 presented by Hugh Osborne, Dervock.

Heifers sold to £730 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1220 offered by Bonnar Farms, Ballymena.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kg

Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 280kg £760 (271), Charolais 360kg £930 (258), Charolais 380kg £930 (244), Charolais 360kg £860 (238), Charolais 420kg £1000 (238), D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 410kg £970 (236), Belgian Blue 460kg £1060 (230), Marion Simmons Charolais 410kg £940 (229), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1120 (224), D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 460kg £1020 (221), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 480kg £1040 (216), Limousin 500kg £1080 (216) and D Millar Fleckvieh 450kg £930 (206), Belgian Blue 480kg £990 (206).

501kg and over

KD Reid, Lurgan Charolais 510kg £1300 (254), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1350 (241), Hugh Osborne, Dervock Charolais 590kg £1420 (240), Charolais 580kg £1390 (239), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 560kg £1340 (239), Wm Beattie, Newtownabbey Fleckvieh 550kg £1260 (229), Hugh Osbourne, Dervock Charolais 620kg £1420 (229), Charolais 650kg £1480 (227), WJ and Ian Brown, Magherafelt Limousin 540kg £1220 (225), Limousin 530kg £1195 (225), Jim Allen, Larne Blonde d’Aquitaine 640kg £1440 (225), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1240 (221), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 560kg £1240 (221), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 530kg £1160 (218), WJ and I Brown Limousin 560kg £1210 (216) and N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1120 (215).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £845 (256), Charolais 440kg £1100 (250), Charolais 490kg £1220 (249), TJA and RA Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 430kg £1055 (245), Bonnar Farms Charolais 410kg £1000 (243), Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 340kg £820 (241), TJA and R Kennedy Limousin 450kg £1085 (241), Bonnar Farms Charolais 430kg £1035 (240), David Wilson, Carntall Limousin 420kg £1010 (240), Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 300kg £720 (240), A and D Crooks, Glenarm Limousin 470kg £1115 (237), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1065 (236), David Wilson, Carntall Limousin 500kg £1170 (234), Bonnar Farms Charolais 460kg £1075 (233), Marion Simmons Charolais 360kg £835 (231) and A and D Crooks, Glenarm Limousin 440kg £1020 (231).

501kg and over

TJA and RA Kennedy, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1160 (227), David Wilson, Carntall Limousin 520kg £1160 (223), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1130 (221), Charolais 560kg £1230 (219), Charolais 510kg £1090 (213), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1130 (209) and D and H White, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1060 (207).

Wednesday, January 12, 2022: An entry of 2508 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 543p for a pen of 23 Texels 22kg at £119.50 offered by James McQuiston, Ballymoney and to a top per head of £130 for a heavy Texel from Luke Finlay.

Fat hoggets (2101)

Top price per kg: James McQuiston, Ballymoney 23 Texel 22kg £119.50 (543), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 9 Dorset 22.5kg £120 (533), AJ Graham, Glenwherry 3 Dorset 22.5kg £120 (533), Norman McAuley, Ballyclare 13 Texel 22.5kg £119 (528), J Mills, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 22.5kg £119 (528), Declan McKillop, Loughgiel 8 Mule 22.5kg £118.50 (526), local farmer 45 Texel 22.5kg £118.50 (526), Felix McKendry, Broughshane 6 Texel 23kg £120 (521), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 6 Texel 23kg £120 (521), Amy McConnell, Templepatrick 19 For 23kg £120 (521), Louise McBride, Martinstown 7 Cheviot 19kg £99 (521), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 32 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520), I McDonnell, Portaferry 72 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520), James McQuiston 23 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520), George Stirling, Parkgate 30 Suffolk 20kg £103.50 (517) and Kenneth Bell, Broughshane 14 Texel 23kg £119 (517).

Top prices per head: Luke Finlay, Broughshane 1 Texel 37kg £130, Paul Butler, Rathkenny 1 Texel 28kg £128, K Dobbin, Ballycastle 3 Texel 29kg £127, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suffolk 29.5kg £127, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 10 Texel 28kg £126.50, D Hill, Ballyclare 1 Dorset 27.5kg £125, DJ Fenton, Broughshane 3 Blackface 27.5kg £124, Miss J Gilliland 22 Suffolk 27kg £124, Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 14 Cheviot 31.5kg £124, Sharon White, Cloughmills 18 Texel 27.5kg £124, Louise McBride, Martinstown 1 Cheviot 27kg £123, R McCormick, Armoy 4 Texel 27.5kg £123, Paul Butler, Rathkenny 12 Suffolk 26.5kg £123, A Smyth, Ballymoney 22 Texel 26kg £122.50, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 11 Texel 25.5kg £122 and Alex B Carson, Clough 3 Suffolk 28kg £122.

Fat ewes (407)

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£170

Texel - £130-£208

Crossbreds - £90-£120