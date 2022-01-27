Dairy cattle selling to £2520 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 205p for 550kg at £1127, Friesian cows to 157p 530kg at £832.

Beef heifers to 262p for 700kg at £1834.

Beef bullocks to 263p 590kg at £1551 and to a top per head of £2100 for 890kg.

Friesian bullocks to 204p for 730kg at £1489.

Beef cows

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 550kg £1127 (205), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 710kg £1405 (198), D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1389 (193), J McKeever, Ahoghill, Parthenais 730kg £1394 (191), T Tinsley, Lisburn Limousin 740kg £1383 (187), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 560kg £1041 (186), C Magill, Larne Simmental 690kg £1283 (186) and D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £1165 (185).

Friesian cows

H and L Wilson, Larne 530kg £832 (157), L Arthurs, Kircubbin 770kg £1178 (153), S McCammond, Randalstown 650kg £994 (153), P Brown, Ballymena 640kg £953 (149), N Trimble and Sons, Innishargie Road 850kg £1241 (146), 690kg £986 (1430, J McKeown, Ballymena 620kg £861 (139) and N Trimble, Innishargie Road 680kg £924 (136).

Beef heifers

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 700kg £1834 9262), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh Cha 650kg £1696 (261), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh Limousin 610kg £1518 (249), J McKeever, Ahoghill Hereford 630kg £1562 (248), G McMullan, Magherafelt Limousin 670kg £1634 9244), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 650kg £1586 (244), Charolais 600kg £1452 (242) and J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 670kg £1614 (241).

Beef bullocks

F Ferguson, Soarn Road Abondance 590kg £1551 9263), R G Cummings, Killyleagh Limousin 630kg £1644 (261), W J Allen Benburb, Limousin 710kg £1831 (258), J McKeever, Ahoghill, Parthenais 650kg £1664 (256), D Rainey, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 660kg £1689 (256), C Martin, Loughgall Limousin 820kg £2074 (253), D Stewart, Limavady Belgian Blue,670kg £1675 9250) and B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue 830kg £2066 (249).

Friesian bullocks

Pat G O’Rawe, Clough 730kg £1489 9204), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 570kg £1134 (199), D W Graham, Clough 680kg £1319 (194), 680kg £1319 (194), B Kerr, Cullybackey, 700kg £1358 (194), M Jamison, Larne 740kg £1435 (194), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 680kg £1305 (192) and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 560kg £1069 (191).

Friday, January 21, 2022: 24 dairy cattle sold to £2520 for a second calver from Martin J King, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: Martin King, Ballymena calved cow £2520, calved cow £2420, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £2280, calved heifer £2260, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate calved heifer £2100, A Bell, Nutts Corner calved heifer £2060, Martin King calved heifer £2020 and Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved heifer £2000.

Breeding bulls to £1810 for an Angus.

Suckler stock sold to £1520 for a Belgian Blue cow with bull calf.

Over 200 calves sold to £590 for a Belgian Blue bull (3 months).

Strong heifer calves sold to £490 also for a Belgian Blue.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £590, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Limousin £555, A Park (4) Belgian Blue £555 and Samuel Herbison, Ballymena (2) £510, A Park (4) £505.

Heifer calves sold to: Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £490, J and S McClements, Ballycastle Limousin £490, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £480, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Belgian Blue £445, A Park, Ballynure (2) Belgian Blue £435 and JF Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £390.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Alan McNair, Ballyclare £250, A Hoey, Glenwherry £195, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £190, Wm Pearson, Newtownards £160, Norman Leslie, Castledawson £150 and A Magee Snr, (4) £145.

Almost 500 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Charolais 460kg £1410 presented by Alex Burleigh, Glenarm, heifers sold to £670 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1040 offered by J Kane, Cushendall.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 240kg £790 (329), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £815 (326), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 200kg £650 (325), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £935 (322), Charolais 280kg £895 (319) and AV Magill Charolais 260kg £820 (315).

301kg-350kgs

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 340kg £1160 (341), Eamon McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £1130 (332), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 340kg £1130 (332), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 340kg £1110 (326), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1070 (314), AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £935 (301), David Boyd and Knockagh Charolais 340kg £1020 (300), Charolais 350kg £1030 (294).

351kg and over

Alex Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 460kg £1410 (306), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg £1170 (292), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1080 (291), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), David Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 360kg £1040 (288), MJ Millar, Straid Limousin 390kg £1120 (287), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Limousin 380kg £1090 (286) and Kenneth Bell, Broughshane (2) Charolais 370kg £1060 (286).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 260kg £810 (311), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 230kg £670 (291), Mrs S Gowdy Charolais 300kg £865 (288), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £825 (284), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 300kg £850 (283) and Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg £760 (281), Limousin 290kg £815 (281).

301-350kgs

S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £970 (312), Limousin 320kg £900 (281), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £950 (279), S and M Black, Limousin 330kg £915 (277), J Knox, Charolais 320kg £880 (275), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 330kg £900 (272), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £895 (271), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg £920 (270) and H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 310kg £830 (267).

351kg and over

John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 370kg £1040 (281), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 360kg £990 (275), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 370kg £1000 (270), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £970 (269), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 380kg £1020 (268), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg £980 (264), Charolais 370kg £965 (260) and A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £1060 (246).

Monday, January 24, 2022: A great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a very steady trade.

A special entry of Perth type Blackface ewes attracted a lot of interest selling to a top of £1020 for a single ewe.

Mule ewes sold to £240, ewes and lambs to £500, store lambs to £104 and ewe lambs to £115.

Breeders sold to:

D McMullan, Glenarm 1 Blackface £1020, 1 Blackface £880, 1 Blackface £720, 1 Blackface £650, 4 Blackface £580, 1 Blackface £460, 1 Blackface £430, 5 Blackface £420, 5 Blackface £420, 6 Blackface £410, 1 Blackface £360, 4 Blackface £320, 3 Blackface £320 and R and S McCahon, Aghadowey 10 Mule £240, 10 Mule £225, 10 Mule £220.

Ewes and lambs sold to: J Mills Kilwaughter 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £500 (kindly donated to Cancer Research), local farmer 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £350, Paul Devlin, Randalstown 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £290, 1 Zwartble ewe and 2 lambs £290, Donal McKay, Martinstown 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £260, John Gibson, Bangor 1 Zwartble ewe and 1 lamb £255 and Donal McKay, 2 Charollais ewes and 3 lambs £212, 6 Charollais ewes and 9 lambs £204.

Store lambs sold to: Cecil Warwick, Moorfields 9 Charollais £104, C McCrea, Newtownabbey 14 Texel £97, 9 Texel £87, Cecil Warwick, 1 Charollais £87 and Thomas Clyde, Antrim 4 Texel £84.

Ewe lambs sold to: Pearse McAuley, Carnlough 14 Blackface £115, Trevor Smyth, Kilrea 6 HW £106, Kevin McAleer, Pomeroy 10 Blackface £104, P Anderson, Portstewart 1 Mule £99, J McAuley, Ballyclare 10 Mule £93 and Pearse McAuley 4 Blackface £90.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022: An entry of 220 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1480 offered by J Mackey, Ballynure.

Heifers sold to £710 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1180 offered by S Moore, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £1030 (271), Jonathan Mackey, Ballynure Charolais 500kg £1220 (244), Ryan McKay Limousin 420kg £990 (235), M King, Ballyward Shorthorn beef 470kg £1100 (234), Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1170 (234), Limousin 470kg £1070 (227), Charolais 450kg £1020 (226), Charolais 420kg £950 (226).

501kg and over

Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £1350 (245), Jonathan Mackey, Ballynure Charolais 610kg £1480 (242), M King, Ballyward Blonde 530kg £1270 (239), JC McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 550kg £1310 (238), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 610kg £1440 (236), Jonathan Mackey Limousin 530kg £1250 (235), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £1330 (233), A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 550kg £1280 (232) and David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 630kg £1465 (232).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 470kg £1180 (251), Limousin 420kg £1000 (238), Limousin 410kg £970 (236), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 410kg £950 (231), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 500kg £1150 (230), Andrew McKnight Simmental 380kg £860 (226), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £850 (223), T and S Butler Charolais 400kg £875 (218) and Ryan McKay Limousin 320kg £700 (218).

501kg and over

Wm McCord, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1270 (219), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 570kg £1220 (214), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 550kg £1165 (211), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Charolais 540kg £1120 (207), Jim Allen, Larne Simmental 560kg £1160 (207), Wm McCord, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1115 (206), A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 550kg £1120 (203), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1080 (200) and A and J Currie Simmental 510kg £1020 (200).

Wednesday, January 26, 2022: An entry of 1805 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a very good trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 561p for a pen of 3 Crossbred 20.5kg at £115 offered by James Scroggie, Armagh and to a top per head of £128 for a heavy Mule from S and M Warwick, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £184.

Fat lambs (top per kg)

James Scroggie, Armagh 3 Crossbred 20.5kg £115 (561), L Ballantine, Moorfields 19 Charollais 17kg £558, M Moffett, Broughshane 6 Charollais 19.5kg £108 (553), AJ Graham, Glenwherry 2 Dorset 22kg £121 (550), Craig Monteith, Omagh 27 Texel 22kg £117 (531), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 19 Texel 20kg £106 (530), J Boyd, Antrim 18 Charollais 16kg £84 (525), D Gaston, Carnlough 9 Texel 20.5kg £107 (522), Craig Monteith 44 Texel 21kg £109.50 (521), R Patton, Ballycarry 13 Texel 21.5kg £111 (518), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 20 Texel 23.5kg £121.50 (517) and W Jones, Templepatrick 18 Charollais 18kg £93 (516).

Top per head: S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 1 Mule 26.5kg £128, R McKnight, Templepatrick 18 Texel 28kg £126, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Dorset 28.5kg £125, S Bonnar, Broughshane 3 Charollais 28kg £125, Miss J Gilliland 40 Suffolk 30kg £124.50, Michael McKendry, Bushmills 15 Texel 28kg £124.50, John McWilliam, Ballyclare 7 Texel 27.5kg £123.50, L Kirk, Clough 3 Texel 27.5kg £123, Noel Montague, Glenariffe 3 Blackface 33kg £123, Denis Boyd, Ballyclare 12 Texel 25kg £123, L Coulter, Nutts Corner 2 Texel 35.5kg £123 and M Moffett, Broughshane 11 Charollais 28kg £123.

Fat ewes (480)

First quality

Suffolk - £90-£138

Texel - £120-£184

Crossbred - £85-£129