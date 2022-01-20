Dairy cattle selling to £2550 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Steers to 262p per kg for a 630kg Limousin, heifers to 255p for a 670kg Charolais.

Beef cows to 223p for a 750kg Limousin.

Friesian cows to 165p and Fries steers to 203p.

Beef cows sold to: O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 750kg £1672 (223), Charolais 960kg £2112 (220), D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 580kg £1200 (207), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 660kg £1359 (206), O’Kane Farm Limousin 720kg £1461 (203), S Martin, Newtownards Limousin 660kg £1326 (201), O’Kane Farm Belgian Blue 790kg £1548 (196), JH and JN Torrens, Garvagh Limousin 820kg £1607 (196), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 680kg £1319 (194), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 730kg £1416 (194), Dale Robinson Limousin 600kg £1158 (193), Moore Wallace, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1235 (193) and Eamon Kearney, Swatragh Limousin 680kg £1298 (191).

Friesian cows sold to: B and J Barr, Aghadowey 690kg £1138 (165), James Adair, Kells 740kg £1102 (149)¸I Stewart, Bushmills 600kg £870 (145), RJ Gage, Clough 510kg £734 (144), G Connon, Aldergrove 780kg £1115 (143), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 710kg £1015 (143), B Alexander, Ahoghill 760kg £1071 (141), MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 780kg £1076 (138), George Forsythe, Cloughmills 700kg £966 (138), B Alexander 800kg £1096 (137), Samuel Kennedy 760kg £1041 (137), MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 780kg £1060 (136), O’Kane Farm 770kg £1039 (135), R Crawford, Glarryford 690kg £931 (135) and Samuel Kennedy 810kg £1093 (135).

Beef steers sold to: Nigel Patterson, Dromore Limousin 630kg £1650 (262), L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £1729 (262), William Orr, Crossgar Limousin 730kg £1905 (261), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 700kg £1820 (260), Nigel Patterson Limousin 700kg £1820 (260), Limousin 710kg £1838 (259), L McIvor Charolais 740kg £1909 (258), Joe Adams, Glarryford Charolais 760kg £1945 (256), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Belgian Blue 710kg £1817 (256), L McIvor Limousin 670kg £1701 (254), James Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 740kg £1879 (254), Nigel Patterson Limousin 670kg £1701 (254) and William Orr and Son, Crossgar Charolais 790kg £1990 (252).

Top prices per head: WJ Allen, Benburb Charolais 860kg £2072, J McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 870kg £2053, Limousin 900kg £2052, S Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 850kg £2048, WJ Allen, Blonde d’Aquitaine 850kg £2040, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 920kg £2005, William Orr and Son, Crossgar Charolais 790kg £1990, J McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 800kg £1960, William Orr and Son Charolais 800kg £1960¸C Livingstone Charolais 890kg £1949, Charolais 870kg £1948, Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Charolais 840kg £1948 and Joe Adams, Glarryford Charolais 760kg £820.

Beef heifers sold to: Shane McVey, Moneymore Charolais 670kg £1708 (255), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 610kg £1531 (251), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 670kg £1675 (250), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 820kg £2033 (248)¸Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Charolais 720kg £1778 (247), S Martin, Newtownards Limousin 610kg £1500 (246), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 620kg £1519 (245), S Chesney, Kircubbin Limousin 630kg £1530 (243), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 680kg £1645 (242), S Chesney, Kircubbin Limousin 720kg £1742 (242), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 710kg £1718 (242) and S Chesney, Limousin 680kg £1632 (240).

Friesian steers sold to: T Beattie, Ballymoney 680kg £1380 (203), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 620kg £1227 (198), RJ McDowell, Gleno 600kg £1176 (196), local farmer 670kg £1266 (189), RJ Gage, Clough 570kg £1077 (189), J Hutchinson, 600kg £1122 (187), B Kerr, Cullybackey 840kg £1554 (185), 720kg £1332 (185), 710kg £1313 (185), G Rowney, Ballynure 570kg £1048 (184), B Kerr, Cullybackey 690kg £1269 (184), 670kg £1226 (183) and local farmer 660kg £1207 (183).

Friday, January 14, 2022: 50 dairy cattle sold to £2550 for a second calver from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £2550, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £2500, WJ Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2300, calved heifer £2280, D Dodd, Saintfield calved cow £2250, David Wallace, Antrim calved cow £2250, Alan McNair, Ballyclare calved heifer £2080, D Dodd, Saintfield calved heifer £2080, calved cow £2060, WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved cow £2040, calved heifer £2000, D and S Bayne, Cookstown calved heifer £1950, D Maybin, Broughshane calved heifer £1920, Thomas Carlisle calved heifer £1920, S Doherty, Ballymoney calved cow £1760, Brendan Conlon, Newtownhamilton calved heifer £1740, D Maybin calved heifer £1700, Thomas Carlisle called heifer £1700, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry calved heifer £1700, local farmer calved cow £1700 and S Doherty, Ballymoney (2) calved heifer £1700.

In the suckler ring, top price of £2220 was paid for a young Aberdeen Angus bull, in calf heifers to £1760 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: Patrick Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin in calf heifer £1760, RJ McCullough dec’d, Glenwherry Simmental in calf cow £1420, Patrick Rowan Limousin in calf heifer £1420 and RJ McCullough Simmental in calf cow £1380, Simmental in calf cow £1350, Simmental in calf cow £1320.

402 lots in the calf ring sold to £630 for a 4 month old Belgian Blue bull, younger lots to £500 for a 2 month old Belgian Blue, young heifer calves to £430 for a 2 month old Belgian Blue.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £630, Belgian Blue £620, (2) Belgian Blue £610, Belgian Blue £590, MJ Lucas, Antrim Belgian Blue £500, Alex Magee, Larne (2) Charolais £495, (4) Limousin £470, WH Magee, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus £455, RJ White, Liscolman Aberdeen Angus £450, B Alexander, Ahoghill (2) Belgian Blue £445, Alex B Carson, Clough (4) Hereford £440, Samuel Brennan, Larne Aberdeen Angus £430, RJ White, Liscolman (2) Aberdeen Angus £425 and Ken Bristow, Carrowdore Limousin £415.

Heifer calves sold to: Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £480, B Alexander, Ahoghill (2) £430, Samuel Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £420, Alex Magee, Larne (2) £420, I Montgomery, Glenwherry (2) £405, TJ Turtle, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £385, RJ White, Liscolman Aberdeen Angus £380, Dunleath Estates, Belgian Blue £380, James Sayers, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £380, J Drummond, Bangor Shorthorn beef £375, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £370, A Gaston, Glarryford (2) Aberdeen Angus £365, WH Magee, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus £365, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £365, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner Charolais £365, Alex B Carson, Clough (2) Hereford £355, William Hoey, Ballymena Belgian Blue £350, WAF Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £345 and I Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus £345.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A Ritchie, Holywood (3) £200, I and M Paisley, Maghera £195, WH Magee, Kilwaughter (4) £180, Joe Maybin, Kells £165, (3) £155, A McMinn, Larne £140, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter (6) £135, A Bell, Nutts Corner £130 and Samuel Kennedy, Doagh (4) £130.

An entry of just under 500 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to 333pence per kg for a 400kg Charolais at £1330 from Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, medium heifers to 270p for a 370kg Charolais at £1000 from H Marquess, Muckamore.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Margaret McBurney, Ballyclare Saler 180kg £620 (344), Saler 210kg £590 (281), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Limousin 240kg £660 (275), C McCammond, Larne Charolais 300kg £815 (271), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £760 (262), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 260kg £680 (261), M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 260kg £680 (261), Margaret McBurney Saler 190kg £490 (257), Parkmore farms, Ballymena Limousin 220kg £560 (254), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 150kg £380 (253), Michael McDonnell, Glenravel (3) Limousin 230kg £580 (252), Edward McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £655 (251), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 290kg £730 (251) and Mrs Moore, Crumlin Limousin 300kg £750 (250).

301-350kgs

Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £820 (264), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £820 (264), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 340kg £895 (263), Richard McGinley Charolais 320kg £840 (362), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 340kg £890 (261), Richard McGinley Limousin 330kg £860 (260), Hugh Osborne, Dervock Charolais 340kg £885 (260), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £870 (255), Stephen Boyle, Carrick (2) Charolais 320kg £800 (250), Richard McGinley Charolais 330kg £820 (248), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 350kg £865 (247), Mrs Moore, Crumlin Limousin 350kg £860 (245), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 340kg £835 (245) and J Brown, Nutts Corner (2) Limousin 310kg £760 (245).

351kg and over

H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 370kg £1000 (270), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 390kg £1020 (261), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 380kg £980 (257), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 370kg £950 (256), Liam Clarke, Portaferry Charolais 370kg £940 (254), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 390kg £990 (253), Donal Kane, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £920 (248), Liam Clarke, Portaferry Limousin 390kg £960 (246), Hugh Osborne, Dervock Charolais 390kg £950 (243), O’Kane Farm Charolais 370kg £900 (243), T Paul Charolais 370kg £890 (240), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 410kg £980 (239), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 440kg £1050 (238), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 440kg £1050 (238), J Murray, Aghalee Limousin 380kg £900 (236) and N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 410kg £970 (236).

Bull/bullocks 0-300kg

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £875 (301), P and C Connon, Ballymena Limousin 250kg £730 (292), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £870 (290), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 270kg £765 (283), M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 300kg £850 (283), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 240kg £660 (275), M Pollock Limousin 250kg £680 (272), Michael McDonnell, Glenravel (2) Limousin 230kg £620 (269), Margaret McBurney, Ballyclare Saler 160kg £430 (268), Parkmore farms, Ballymena Limousin 220kg £590 (268), R Finlay, Glenwherry (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 150kg £400 (266), M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 290kg £770 (265), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 290kg £770 (265), P and C Connon, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £690 (265).

301-350kgs

Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg £1100 (323), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1060 (302), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1030 (294), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 340kg £990 (291), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £990 (291), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £875 (282), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £890 (278), Limousin 350kg £970 (277), Limousin 330kg £910 (275), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £880 (275), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 310kg £850 (274), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £875 (273), J Knox Charolais 330kg £900 (272), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Limousin 320kg £860 (268), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg £905 (266) and SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 340kg £880 (258).

351kg and over

Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 400kg £1330 (332), Charolais 380kg £1200 (315), SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1090 (302), Robert Workman Charolais 400kg £1200 (300), Charolais 440kg £1310 (297), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1070 (297), Limousin 370kg £1085 (293), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 370kg £1080 (291), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), C McCammond, Larne Charolais 390kg £1110 (284), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1110 (284), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 360kg £1020 (283), Charolais 400kg £1130 (282), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 390kg £1100 (282) and SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1010 (280).

Monday, January 17, 2022: A super sale of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £395, springing ewes to £250, stores to £95 and ewe lambs to £118.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Uel Shaw, Dungannon 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £395, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £385, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £335, H Park, Ballymena 1 Zwa ewe and 1 lamb £300, Trevor Smyth, Kilrea 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £280, Uel Shaw 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £260, Charlie McLoughlin, Carnlough 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £220 and Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £205.

Springing ewes sold to: Nigel Walsh, Rathfriland 8 Mule £250, 8 Mule £240, 8 Mule £240, Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Texel £200, Nigel Walsh 11 Mule £198, S Wilson, Ballymena 7 Mule £192, Simon Loughery 6 Mule £190, RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 10 Mule £190, 9 Mule £190, Nigel Walsh, 10 Mule £190, 11 Mule £190, S Wilson, 6 Mule £186, Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Mule £180, Nigel Walsh 9 Mule £180, 7 Mule £180 and RH McIlwaine, 10 Mule £175.

Store lambs sold to: George Logan, Templepatrick 9 Texel £95, J Beggs, Carrick 5 Texel £95, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 26 Texel £92.50, F McConnell, Ligoniel 5 Suffolk £89, John Allen, Broughshane 11 Crossbred £87, Matt Workman 7 Texel £82, William McBurney, Moorfields 1 Texel £80 and John Allen, Broughshane 6 Texel £80.

Ewe lambs sold to: Robert Dundee, Kells 5 Mule £118, James Beattie, Ballyclare 2 Suffolk £96 and George Logan, Templepatrick 6 Texel £89.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022: 140 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Heifers sold to £750 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1230 presented by R Wells, Craigavon.

Bullocks sold to £930 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1530 from A Henry, Finvoy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Joe Dickson, Draperstown Charolais 400kg £1060 (265), G McVey, Moneymore Limousin 370kg £960 (259), Joe Dickson Charolais 430kg £1070 (248), Charolais 420kg £1020 (242), William Beattie, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 420kg £990 (235), Joe Dickson Charolais 450kg £1050 (233), Joe Steede, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 360kg £840 (233), William Beattie, Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1080 (229), D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 430kg £980 (227), Belgian Blue 420kg £940 (223), James Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 440kg £970 (220), G McVey, Moneymore Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg £900 (219), D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 490kg £1075 (219), Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1070 (214), J Knox, Broughshane Mon 440kg £910 (206) and James Rowney Shorthorn 490kg £1010 (206).

501kg and over

A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 600kg £1530 (255), Limousin 630kg £1530 (242), Limousin 550kg £1330 (241), Joe Dickson, Draperstown Charolais 510kg £1180 (231), Charolais 590kg £1340 (227), A Henry, Charolais 590kg £1340 (227), Charolais 660kg £1490 (225), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg £1285 (225), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 520kg £1170 (225), Leo McFall Shorthorn beef 560kg £1260 (225), WJ and I Brown, Magherafelt Charolais 580kg £1300 (224), Hereford 550kg £1230 (223), Limousin 560kg £1245 (222), A Henry Charolais 660kg £1460 (221), WJ and I Brown Hereford 570kg £1250 (219) and Joe Dickson Charolais 660kg £1440 (218).

Heifers 0-500kgs

R Wells, Moira Limousin 480kg £1230 (256), Limousin 480kg £1220 (254), Joe Dickson, Draperstown Charolais 450kg £1130 (251), Limousin 420kg £1040 (247), Charolais 450kg £1110 (246), Charolais 490kg £1200 (244), (2) Charolais 490kg £1190 (242), J Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 240kg £565 (235), G McVey, Moneymore Limousin 460kg £1080 (234), Joe Dickson, Charolais 410kg £950 (231), F O’Hara, Moorfields Limousin 360kg £820 (227), Joe Steede, Aberdeen Angus 260kg £590 (226) and Frank O’Hara, (3) Simmental 370kg £835 (225).

501kg and over

R Wells, Moira Limousin 510kg £1250 (245), Limousin 520kg £1240 (238), Limousin 510kg £1210 (237), Limousin 510kg £1205 (236), Charolais 590kg £1390 (235), Limousin 510kg £1200 (235), RJ and G McCullough, Ballyclare Simmental 590kg £1320 (223), R Wells Limousin 570kg £1275 (22£), RJ and G McCullough Saler 520kg £1160 (223), R Wells Charolais 600kg £1300 (216), Charolais 530kg £1140 (215), Limousin 560kg £1200 (214), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1170 (212), Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1155 (210), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1285 (204), RJ and G McCullough Simmental 550kg £1120 (203).

Wednesday, January 19, 2022: An entry of 1503 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 542p for a pair of Blackface 21kg at £114 from W Thompson, Ahoghill and to a top per head of £128 for a pair of heavy Texels from Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner.

Fat ewes sold to £208.

Fat hoggets (1002)

Top per kg: W Thompson, Ahoghill 2 Blackface 21kg £114 (542), Norman McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Crossbred 22.5kg £120 (533), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23kg £122 (530), 11 Texel 22.5kg £119 (528), Sidney Rea, Straid 4 Texel 21kg £110 (523), Michael McGarel, Carnlough 10 Blackface 21kg £110 (523), Seamus Mullan, Armoy 7 Dorset 22.5kg £117 (520), B Gingles, Larne 7 Charollais 22.5kg £116 (515), Joel Patterson, Carrick 15 Texel 19kg £97.50 (513), Joel Lamont, Kells 24 Suffolk 23kg £118 (513), Jonathan Auld, Ballynure 4 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511), David Duffin, Toomebridge 20 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511), D Gaston, Carnlough 13 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 12 Texel 23.5kg £120 (510), WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 4 Texel 23kg £117 (508) and GT and RJ Smyth, Randalstown 14 Charollais 24kg £122 (508).

Top prices per head: Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner 2 Texel 32kg £128, Andrew Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel 31.5kg £124, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 30.5kg £124, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 32 Suffolk 29kg £123, GT and RJ Smyth, Randalstown 14 Charollais 24kg £122, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23kg £122, local farmer 3 Crossbred 29.5kg £122, David Duffin, Toomebridge 20 Texel 25.5kg £121, local farmer 12 Crossbred 24.5kg £121, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 28 Texel 26.5kg £121, David Magill, Ballymena 3 Texel 28.5kg £121, David Moorhead, Aughafatten 7 Crossbred 29kg £121, W Fleck, Broughshane 6 Rom 26.5kg £120, RJ Semple, Ballyclare 5 Texel 26.5kg £120, McGookin Farming 12 Texel 23.5kg £120 and Norman McBurney, Moorfields 26 Texel 25kg £120.

Fat ewes (501)

First quality

Texel - £150-£208

Suffolk - £130-£152

Crossbred - £90-£120