Beef cows sold to 289p 700kg at £2086, Friesian cows to 202p 820kg at £1656, Beef heifers to 326p 700kg at £2282 and beef bullocks to 326p 690kg at £2249 and to a top per head of £2666 for 860kg. Friesian bullocks to 241p for 630kg at £1518.

Beef cows

L Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 700kg £2086 (298) P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 820kg £2345 (286) F McEldowney, Swatragh Charolais 730kg £2080 (285) S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 830kg £2324 (280) R Harkness, Crumlin Simmental 690kg £1918 (278) M and S Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 700kg £1946 (278) Broadhooks Cattle, Limousin 570kg £1578 (277) A Esler, Carnlough Limousin 630kg £1707 (271) and S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 680kg £1836 (270).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

B and J Barr, Coleraine 820kg £1656 (202) Wm Moore, Ballymoney 710kg £1363 (192) MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 870kg £1618 (186) H McNabney, Clough 570kg £1048 (184) D Scott, Coleraine 680kg £1244 (183) 670kg £1219 (182) D McKay, Martinstown 720kg £1310 (182) B and J Barr, 770kg £1393 (181) and WM R Hamilton, Broughshane 720kg £1303 (181).

Beef heifers

A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 700klg £2282 (326) H and GG Kelly, Aghadowey Limousin 600kg £1920 (320) LF Logan, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £2114 (311) DW Bingham, Newry Charolais 680kg £2108 (310) S Hall, Limousin 640kg £1984 (310) R Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 680kg £2094 (308) T Armstrong, Limousin 670kg £2036 (304) H and GG Kelly, Limousin 560kg £1691 (302) and W Thompson, Dromore Limousin 530kg £1590 (300) Linton Brothers, Charolais 690kg £2070 (300) Charolais 620kg £1860 (300) Limousin £1920 (300).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Limousin 690kg £2249 (326) G Scullion, Ballymena Limousin 690kg £2235 (324) R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 580kg £1838 (317) Limousin 550kg £1732 (315) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 740kg £2308 (312) D Grimes, Charolais 710kg £2208 (311) D McCusker, Limousin 860kg £2666 (310) A McLeister, Can 700kg £2170 (310) R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 740kg £2294 (310) and D Grimes, Charolais 630kg £1953 (310).

Top per head

D McCusker, Limousin 860kg £2666, A McLeister, Portglenone Belgian Blue 840kg £2427, TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 740kg £2308, R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 740kg £2294, G Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 770kg £2286, D Grimes, Limousin 690kg £2249, G Bodkin, Magherafelt Simmental 880kg £2226, D Grimes, Charolais 710kg £2208 and A McLeister, Charolais 740kg £2205.

Friesian bullocks

J and M Hamill, Broughshane 630kg £1518 (241) R Crawford, Glarryford 590kg £1416 (240) J Bartlett, 710kg £1682 (237) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 590kg £1392 (236) 580kg £1345 (232) 590kg £1357 (230) 490kg £1127 (230) F Duffin, 650kg £1488 (229) J and M Hamill, Broughshane 600kg £1368 (228) R Crawford, Glarryford 570kg £1299 (228) and G and S Carey, Dunloy 670kg £1527 (228).

Friday 31st March 2023: Dairy cows – 119 dairy cattle sold to £2820 for a calved heifer from W Black, Aghadowey.

W Black, Aghadowey £2820, WG Johnston, Belfast £2750, D Stewart, £2700, M Cromie, Banbridge £2650, £2600, D and S Bayne, Cookstown £2580, M Cromie, £2480, DS and M McMurran £2480, M Cromie, Fleckvieh £2400, H Newell, £2380, IB and HJ Marsden, Islandmagee £2050, W Black, £1950, A McNair, Ballyclare £1900, £1880, WG Johnston, Belfast £1880 and A McNair £1820.

Sucklers

Suckler stock sold to £1780 for a Limousin heifer.

Matthew Brothers, Limousin £1780, S Cromie, Banbridge Abondance £1720, local farmer Limousin and calf £1620, S Cromie, Abondance £1500, J Haveron, Ballymena Hereford £1420, S Cromie, Abondance £1380, £1320, £1300 and local farmer Belgian Blue £1300.

Calves

In the calf ring 290 lots sold to £650 for a partly reared Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £570 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

Trimble Farms Ltd, Belgian Blue £570, Belgian Blue £550, R Crawford, Larne Saler £480, G Simpson, Lisburn £465, W A F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £460, local farmer, Belgian Blue £455, JV and RJ Moore, Larne Belgian Blue £445, T Martin, Portaferry Charolais £430, RJ and JA Wright, Lisburn Abondance £390, Abondance £390, G Simpson, Lisburn Abondance £385, Abondance £385 and T Martin, Belgian Blue £380.

Bull calves

Goldplough Farm, Belgian Blue £650, Belgian Blue £620, Abondance £600, Trimble Farm, 2 Belgian Blue £590, Belgian Blue £580, D McKay, Broughshane Abondance £580, Trimble Farms, Belgian Blue £570, JV and RJ Moore, Larne Belgian Blue £560, Goldplough Farm, Belgian Blue £535, P and B McVey, Magherafelt Abondance £500, JV and RJ Moore, Abondance £490, WA F Hanna, Armoy Belgian Blue £480 and T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £480.

Friesian calves

Trimble Farms, 2 x £410, R Crawford, Larne £345, Goldplough Farm, Aghadowey £300, JV and RJ Moore, Larne £225, H McCambridge, 3 x £205, Trimble Farms, 3 x £175, H McCambridge, £155 and Trimble Farms 3 x £135.

Weanlings

An entry of 320 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another tremendous trade. Bullocks sold to £1110 over a Charolais 400kg at £1510 presented by David Boyd, Newtownabbey. Heifers sold to £990 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1340 from Burns Mclean, Armoy and a Charolais 410kg at £1400 from David Boyd.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 290kg £1120 (386) J Bingham, Templepatrick 190kg £720 (379) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £1090 (375) D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 200kg £750 (375) local farmer, Limousin 230kg £850 (369) A Connor, Ballyclare 2 x Blonde d'Aquitaine 210kg £755 (359) S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £970 (346) D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 290kg £990 (341) J McKinty, Larne Charolais 270kg £920 (340) and RJ McNeill Glenarm Limousin 270kg £920 (340).

301kg to 350kg

D Boyd, Charolais 340kg £1320 (388) WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 350kg £1270 (362) D Boyd, Charolais 320kg £1160 (362) SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) D McDonnell, Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg £1080 (348) J Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) C Fleming, Nutt's Corner Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 330kg £1120 (339) S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle Limousin 310kg £1050 (338) and P McDonnell, Cushendun Charolais 330kg £1100 (333).

351kg and over

D Boyd, Charolais 360kg £1430 (397) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1420 (394) B McLean, Armoy Limousin 370kg £1440 (389) W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg £1440 (389) D Boyd, Charolais 380kg £1470 (386) Charolais 400kg £1510 (377) D Boyd, Charolais 400kg £1500 (375) B McLean, Limousin 380kg £1420 (373) D Boyd, Charolais 390kg £1450 (371) WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 390kg £1450 (371) E Donnelly, Charolais 390kg £1450 (371) and B McLean, Armoy Limousin 380kg £1400 (368).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Connor, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 200kg £670 (350) R Leader, Dundrod Hereford 190kg £625 (329) Hereford 190kg £625 (329) C Fleming, Charolais 260kg £810 (311) A and D McFee, Bushmills Charolais 250kg £770 (308) A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £850 (303) Limousin 280kg £840 (300) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £835 (298) J Bingham, Limousin 240kg £710 (295) local farmer, 2 x Charolais 300kg £885 (295) and D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £705 (293).

301kg to 350kg

B McLean, Armoy Charolais 350kg £1340 (382) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 320kg £1160 (362) B McLean, Charolais 310kg £1110 (358) D Boyd, Charolais 340kg £1210 (355) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) Charolais 340kg £1170 (344) B McLean, Charolais 340kg £1110 (326) M and F Speers, Charolais 350kg £1130 (322) B McLean, Limousin 310kg £980 (316) A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1010 (315) and B McLean, Limousin 310kg £970 (312) 350kg £1070 (305).

351kg and over

D Boyd, Charolais 410kg £1400 (341) Charolais 390kg £1320 (338) D Carson, Nutt's Corner 390kg £1260 (323) S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1180 (318) D Carson, Limousin 440kg £1400 (318) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1160 (313) S Anderson, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 410kg £1280 (312) D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1385 (288) P McCord, Randalstown Abondance 480kg £1250, Abondance £1300, 2x Abondance 1210 and A McKeegan, Glenarm Belgian Blue 380kg £970 (255).

Monday evening 3rd April 2023: A much larger entry of sheep on Monday night met a good trade of breeders sold to £188, ewes and lambs to £272.

175 pet lambs resulted in a great trade in the last sale before Easter. Lambs topped at £50 on three occasions and averaged at £20, a great average for a large number present.

Ewes and lambs

P Campbell, Carnlough 3 Mil and 6 lambs £272, P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Mil and 2 lambs £272, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Charollais and 3 lambs £270, P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Mil and 2 lambs £265, W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Crossbred and 4 lambs £250, I McCluggage, Glarryford 3 Siff and 6 lambs £248, I McCluggage, Glarryford 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £245, N Alexander, Gracehill 4 Mule and 8 lambs £245, A Rainey, Ahoghill 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £245, I McCluggage, Glarryford 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £242, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 8 lambs £240, N Alexander, Gracehill 3 mule and 6 lambs £240, N Alexander, Gracehill 4 Mule and 8 lambs £240, L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £240, A Rainey, Ahoghill 4 Suffolk and 7 lambs £240, A Rainey, Ahoghill 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £240, N Alexander, Gracehill 3 mule and 6 lambs £235, S Fry, Kells 4 Suffolk and 6 lambs £235, J Millar, Broughshane 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £232, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Charollais and 8 lambs £232, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 8 lambs £232, I McCluggage, Glarryford 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £230, I McCluggage, Glarryford 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £230, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £230 and J and R Reid, Carnlough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £230.

Breeding ewes

L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Texel £188, A McConnell, Ligoniel 1 Suffolk £164, A Patterson, Newtownards 7 Mule £160, A Patterson, Newtownards 2 Mule £160, A Patterson, Newtownards 5 Mule £158, A Patterson, Newtownards 1 Mule £158, L Hunter, Ballyclare 12 Mule £155, A Patterson, Newtownards 10 Mule £138, A Patterson, Newtownards 6 Mule £138, A Patterson, Newtownards 2 Mule £138, A Patterson, Newtownards 1 Mule £134, A Patterson, Newtownards 7 Mule £134, L Hunter, Ballyclare 3 Texel £132 and Freemanstown Farms, Templepatrick 1 Crossbred £130.

Tuesday 4th April 2023: A good entry of 330 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £1420 over for a Limousin 780kg at £2200 offered by J Craig, Larne. Heifers sold to £1480 over for a Limousin 580kg at £2060 presented by S Moore, Crumlin.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

J Craig, Larne Limousin 420kg £1320 (314), S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 480kg £1500 (312), M Smith, Kells Limousin 470kg £1450 (308), M Smith, Kells Limousin 470kg £1450 (308), A Thompson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1460 (304), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1450 (290), B Arthurs, Kircubbin Limousin 500kg £1420 (284), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1070 (281), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1350 (281), M Smith, Kells Limousin 470kg £1320 (280), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1340 (279), M Smith, Kells Limousin 480kg £1340 (279), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1360 (277), R Archer, Ahoghill Simmental 360kg £970 (269), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1020 (268) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 500kg £1340 (268).

Over 500kg

S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £2060 (355), S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 510kg £1780 (349), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 510kg £1570 (307), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 550kg £1580 (287), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 550kg £1580 (287), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1455 (285), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 510kg £1435 (281), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 520kg £1455 (279), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg £1690 (277), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £1660 (276), A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 570kg £1560 (273), M Smith, Kells Limousin 530kg £1450 (273), M Smith, Kells Limousin 530kg £1450 (273), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 560kg £1515 (270), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 520kg £1390 (267) and R Cowan, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1340 (262).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

A Henry, Finvoy Charolais 450kg £1410 (313), G Gault, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 350kg £1090 (311), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £1360 (309), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1390 (308), A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1260 (307), A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1260 (307), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1380 (306), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1440 (306), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1470 (306), J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 480kg £1460 (304), J Hutchinson, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £970 (303), A O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1360 (302), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 490kg £1480 (302), J Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1460 (298), R Canning, Drumsurn Limousin 500kg £1480 (296) and J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1330 (295).

Over 500kg

A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 580kg £1800 (310), R Canning, Drumsurn Limousin 510kg £1560 (305), J Maybin, Kells Limousin 540kg £1640 (303), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 580kg £1750 (301), J McCarroll, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £1520 (298), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1660 (296), H McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 570kg £1680 (294), A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 520kg £1530 (294), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1640 (292), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1610 (292), J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 530kg £1550 (292), R Cowan, Magheramorne Belgian Blue 520kg £1520 (292), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1490 (292), A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 550kg £1600 (290), DW Bingham, Kilcoo Charolais 640kg £1860 (290) and W and M Orr, Ballcastle Charolais 580kg £1680 (289).

Wednesday 5th April 2023: An entry of 1960 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade. Hoggets sold to 585p 20.5kg at £120 and to a top per head of £142 for 33kg. Spring lambs sold to 667p for 20kg at £133.50 and to a top per head of £141 for 36kg. Fat ewes sold to £206.

Fat hoggets (1403)

Top per kg

I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Texel 20.5kg £120 (585), J Lamont, Kells 28 Mule 19.5kg £112 (574), J Mills, Kilwaughter 7 Texel 19.5kg £112 (574), local farmer 13 Crossbred 21.5kg £122 (567), S Millar, Ballymena 16 Rom 20kg £122.50 (562), local farmer 8 Crossbred 21kg £117 (557), O O’Donnell, Toomebridge 1 Texel 23.5kg £130 (553), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 17 Texel 21kg £116 (552), B Gardiner, Ballymena 3 Texel 23kg £127 (552), B Gardiner, Ballymena 2 Texel 25kg £138 (552), C Alexander, Glenarm 3 Texel 23kg £125.50 (245), O O’Donnell, Toomebridge 1 Texel 23.5kg £128 (544), N Houston, Moorfields 5 Suffolk 24kg £130 (541), D Logan, Randalstown 11 Texel 23.5kg £127 (540), S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk 23kg £124 (539) and H and B Doherty, Randalstown 5 Texel 22kg £118.50 (538).

Top per head

B Gardiner, Ballymena 6 Texel 33.5kg £142, B Gardiner, Ballymena 2 Texel 25kg £138, A Barkley, Dunloy 11 Texel 29kg £138, A Barkley, Dunloy 16 Texel 32.5kg £138, E J Moore, Bellaghy 1 Texel 34.5kg £138, K Woodside, Islandmagee 8 Mule 32.5kg £137.50, A O’Neill, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 30.5kg £137.50, P McIlrath, Ballymena 3 Texel 25.5kg £137, M Ellis, Ballymena 3 Spo 26kg £137, H Magill, Aughafatten 5 Mule 30kg £136.50, K Woodside, Islandmagee 2 Texel 29.5kg £136.50, G D Graham, Kells 7 Charollais 29.5kg £136, L McCormick, Armoy 2 Texel 28.5kg £136, D Steele, Glenavy 3 Charollais 32kg £136, J Smyth, Randalstown 50 Mule 30kg £136 and T Bell, Randalstown 3 Texel 31kg £136.

Spring lambs (104)

Top per kg

J Lynn, Cullybackey 4 Texel 20kg £133.50 (667), local farmer 5 Texel 19.5kg £129 (661), J Adams, Ballymena 1 Zwartble 20.5kg £134 (653), J Murray, Ballymoney 4 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632), E McClure, Dundrod 1 Dorset 20.5kg £126 (614), A Dodd, Saintfield 15 Texel 20.5kg £124 (604), A Dodd, Saintfield 11 Texel 20.5kg £122 (595), A Coulter, Doagh 4 Dorset 21.5kg £127 (590), A Boyd, Cullybackey 2 Dorset 20.5kg £120 (585) and A Montgomery, Glenarm 8 Texel 21.5kg £125 (581).

Top per head

C McCammond, Larne 1 Dorset 36kg £141, L McCormick, Armoy 1 Texel 30.5kg £138, E McClure, Dundrod 1 Dorset 25kg £137.50, J Murray, Ballymoney 4 Texel 21.5kg £136, B McNeilly, Randalstown 5 Dorset 29.5kg £135, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Zwartble 20.5kg £134, J Lynn, Cullybackey 4 Texel 20kg £133.50, C McCammond, Larne 5 Dorset 23.5kg £132 and I Warwick, Kells 4 Dorset 23kg £131.

Fat ewes (453)

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£180

Texel - £140-£206

Crossbred - £90-£124