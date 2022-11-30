Dairy cattle selling to £2900 and heifers to £1670 at Omagh
More heifers on offer, meeting as firm a trade that can be recalled.
Heifers
R Wilson, Baronscourt 615k £1670; 640k £1720; 520k £1380; 560k £1450, A Armstrong, Dromore 500k £1320; 525k £1300, P T McCarroll, Fintona 525k £1360; 515k £1290, E Johnston, Castlederg 560k £1450; 485k £1280; 545k £1350, J Young, Carncorn 540k £1360; 555k £1360, E Donnelly, Dromore 515k £1290; 485k £1270; 430k £1080; 450k £1140, M McCanny, Sion Mills 520k £1270; 505k £1200; 470k £1160, A Glass, Greencastle 605k £1390, H McKelvey, Arvalee 580k £1330, Eunan Donnelly, Loughmacrory 415k £1080, B McKenna, Esrka 450k £1150, B Montague, Sixmilecross 410k £1020; 365k £880, M Slane, Greencastle 430k £1060 and J Wauchob, Newtown 385k £990.
Advertisement
Bullocks
Most Popular
M P Kelly, Fintona 680k £1690; 605k £1620; 580k £1490, M Slane, Greencastle 520k £1360, N Curley, Claudy 550k £1400, R S Keatley, Aghyaran 520k £1285, A Knight, Irvinestown 580k £1360, B McKenna, Eskra 475k £1160, J Nugent, Leglands 435k £1000 and D Buchannon, Killen 425k £970.
Fat cows
Advertisement
M Loughran, Cookstown 650k £248, M McCanny, Sion Mills 630k £224, R Matthewson, Newtown 650k £213, S Robinson, Newtown 650k £212, A J Teague, Dromore 590k £206, R Thompson, Kesh 640k £197 and M Sheerin, Donemana 750k £191.
Friesian cows
Advertisement
Thos Tait, Omagh 580k £193; 580k £183, S Porter, Kilclean 560k £190; 690k £163; 730k £157, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 620k £171 and D Alexander, Tarlim 560k £155.
Dairy sale
Advertisement
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2900 (2) and £2500 calved heifers, J and R Baird, Douglas Bridge £2820 and £2800 calved heifers, Jack Mitchell, Kilclean £2750 and £2620 calved heifers, R A McKelvey, Mountjoy £2680; £2640 and £2570 calved heifers, C Gibson, Beragh £2500 and £2300 calved heifers and E Coyle, Douglas Bridge £1900; £1800 and £1750 in-calf heifers.
Weanlings
Advertisement
M Loughran, Cookstown £795; £780; £765 and £730 Limousin bulls, B McCarney, Seskinore £800 Charolais Bull; £720 Limousin bull and J Gallogley, Ederney £720 Limousin bull.
Dropped calves
Advertisement
H Smyth, Dromore £400 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, C McGinley, Beragh £395 Aberdeen Angus bull; £325 Belgian Blue heifer, Jas Cashel, Trillick £385 Belgian Blue bull, N G Kee, Trillick £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £375 Blonde Bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £375 Belgian Blue bull, M Davis, Dromore £365 Belgian Blue bull, D Hewitt, Beragh £355 Hereford bull and N Hutchinson, Trillick £305 Charolais heifer.