Dairy cattle selling to £2960 at Omagh, excellent prices throughout
Monday 24th October 2022: A full yard of some excellent beef and forward cattle, cattle selling firmly, would lead to the fact cattle may get scarce pre-Christmas.
Bullocks
Joseph McNulty, Glenmornan 810k £2000; 700k £1800; 720k £1800; 710k £1750, Marg McNulty, Glenmornan 730k £1730, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 700k £1670; 665k £1650; 620k £1530, B Haughey, Creggan 540k £1520; 415k £1220; 430k £1180; 415k £1130, Eric Boland, Fintona 570k £1520; 600k £1390, S O’Kane, Dressogue 700k £1800, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 505k £1270; 465k £1220, S Kelly, Carrickmore 540k £1360; 460k £1200; 470k £1190, Patrick Ward, Mullaslin 595k £1480; 600k £1480, M McElhinney, Claudy 540k £1280, I McKenna, Gorticastle 505k £1140, Patrick Colgan, Drumnakilly 585k £1320; 640k £1400, Ian Wilson, Eskra 660k £1485, M Morris, Leglands 565k £1270; 485k £1240, P Slevin, Clogher 495k £1390 and M McNamee, Crockanboy 475k £1280; 480k £1260.
Heifers
Most Popular
Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 675k £1740; 755k £1680; 740k £1660; 675k £1660, Patrick Slevin, Clogher 600k £1500, E McWilliams, Seskinore 515k £1270; 530k £1280; 500k £1290, D McAleer, Fecarry 545k £1340; 550k £1290; 545k £1280, John Young, Carncorn 510k £1240; 540k £1260; 485k £1250, F McKenna, Augher 510k £1220; 475k £1160, M Morris, Legnabraid 555k £1320; 520k £1200, D Palmer, Gortaclare 540k £1280; 535k £1260; 580k £1360; 560k £1300, D Armstrong, Gortalcare 525k £1180, S Kelly, Carrickmore 465k £1290; 480k £1220, W Crawford, Omagh 405k £1110; 415k £1030, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 460k £1230, Ross Hunter, Drumquin 450k £1190; 415k £1060, P McKernan, Creggan 415k £1050; 425k £1070; 365k £870, D McKinley, Grange 480k £1170 and A McCrory, Pomeroy 440k £1060; 455k £1080; 475k £1100.
Fat cows
S Carron, Ederney 620k £242, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 740k £224; 920k £208 (£1914), P Farley, Sixmilecross 820k £218, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 750k £214, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 690k £206, F Clarke, Drumlea 770k £204, M Davis, Castlederg 550k £202, T McKinley, Corlea 520k £200, James McBride, Strabane 690k £200, M O’Neill, Moorlough 710k £195 and Robert Wilson, Baronscourt 720k £190.
Dropped Calves
Advertisement
L Simpson, Killen £700 Charolais bull, D W Reaney, Plumbridge £700 Charolais bull, Noel McIlwaine, Plumbridge £690 Charolais heifer, S Crawford, Killeter £540 Limousin bull; £520 Charolais bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £520 Hereford bull; £500 Angus bull, D McFadden, Mountfield 3530 Limousin heifer, M Daly, Carrickmore £515 Limousin bull, R Killen, Newbuildings £495 Angus bull, R T Sproule, Strabane £495 Limousin bull; £445 Limousin bull; £445 Limousin heifer, James Cashel, Trillick £425 Simmental bull, C T McNabb, Drumquin £420 Charolais bull; £390 Limousin bull and M M Aiken, Drumquin £400 Shorthorn bull.
Dairy sale
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2960; £2950 and £2750 calved heifers, Des Moore, Fintona £2550; £2380 and £2320 calved heifers, J Oliver, Dromore £2020 third calver and H Patterson, Dromore £1900 and £1760 second and third calvers.