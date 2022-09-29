Dairy cattle selling to £3100 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 285p 800kg at £2280, Friesian cows to 167p 740kg at £1235, beef heifers to 274p 700kg at £1918, beef bullocks to 279p 690kg at £1925 and a top per head of £2238 for 820kg. Friesian bullocks to 233p 790kg at £1840.

Beef cows

A McCrea, Strabane Belgian Blue 800kg £2280 (285), P Turner, Swatragh Charolais 790kg £2164 (274) D Parson, Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg £1358 (247) local farmer, Limousin 780kg £1911 (245) P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 710kg £1675 (236) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 500kg £1150 (230) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg £1413 (228) W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 700kg £1582 (226) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 570kg £1282 (225) local farmer Belgian Blue 660kg £1471 (223) and J McGuckin, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 690kg £1538 (223).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Advertisement

Friesian cows

T Simpson, Ballymena 740kg £1235 (167) B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 620kg £1029 (166) J Currie, Larne 720kg £1195 (166) J Currie, Larne 620kg £998 (161) J Hunter, Crumlin 660kg £1036 (157) A Park, Ballynure 650kg £1014 (156) A Park, Ballynure 550kg £847 (154) ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin 620kg £948 (153) N and J Coleman, Ballyclare 640kg £979 (153) WR JE and BDH Graham, 730kg £1109 (152) and S Brennan, Larne 640kg £966 (151).

Beef heifers

RJ Arrell, Randalstown 700kg £1918 (274) D Parsons, Limousin 540kg £1425 (264) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1331 (256) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 710kg £1796 (253) R Shaw, Limousin 570kg £1436 (252) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £1725 (250) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £1771 (246) K McAuley, Limousin 640kg £1561 (244) Messrs Linton Brothers, Limousin 600kg £1458 (243) and D Bell, Limousin 700kg £1694 (242).

Advertisement

Beef bullocks

(Top per kg)

R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £1925 (279) R McCurdy, Charolais 720kg £1994 (277) R McCurdy, Charolais 620kg £1711 (276) RJ Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 710kg £1959 (276) N Hara, Coleraine Blonde d’Aquitaine 820kg £2238 (273) WH O Melvena, Limousin 740kg £2020 (273) W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 770kg £2094 (272) M Farr, Lisburn 710kg £1931 (272) J McKeever, Ahoghill Hereford 600kg £1620 (270) and J McKeever, Parthenais 570kg £1539 (270).

Top per head

Advertisement

N Hara, Coleraine Blonde d’Aquitaine 820kg £2238, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 820kg £2181, WM McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 860kg £2167, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 920kg £2152, WJ Faulkner, Cookstown Abe 840kg £2108, W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 770kg £2094, W Donaldson, Limousin 780kg £2090, WH O’Melvena Charolais 800kg £2072, W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 760kg £2052, WM McLeister, Limousin 780kg £2043, J and D Boyle, Ballyboley Charolais 880kg £2041 and J O’Neil, Ballymena Simmental 840kg £2041.

Friday 23rd September 2022: Dairy cows - A super entry of 83 dairy cattle on Friday resulted in a great trade topping at £3100.

Leading prices as follows: J Cameron, Broughshane Friesian £3100, £2850, £2800, £2750, £2700, £2600, £2550, £2550, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2520, J Cameron Friesian £2500, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2480, J Cameron Friesian £2450 x2, M W Patterson, Ballynahinch Holstein £2450 and J Cameron Friesian £2400 x2.

Sucklers

Advertisement

Almost 50 sucklers sold to £2230 for a cow and bull calf, leading prices as follows,

J McKeen, Garvagh Limousin and bull calf £2230, D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin and bull calf £1950, T J Carson, Ballymena Shorthorn beef £1920, D Gillan Limousin and heifer calf £1780, A and E Davison, Broughshane Stabiliser and bull calf £1750, D Gillan Limousin and heifer calf £1720, A and J McCann, Cargan Abe £1650, T J Carson Shorthorn beef £1600, D Gillan Hereford and bull calf £1580, Shorthorn and bull calf £1580, J McKenna, Ahoghill Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1580, D Gillan Limousin and heifer calf £1550, A and J McCann Abe and heifer calf £1520, T J Carson Shorthorn beef £1500 x2 and J McKenna Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £1500.

An entry of 237 dropped calves sold to £570 for bull calves, £515 for heifer calves and £350 for Friesian bulls.

Bull calves

Advertisement

KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace, Seaforde, Belgian Blue £570, Ian Montgomery, Mallusk, Charolais £545, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Belgian Blue £525, McGookin Farming McCleanstown Farm, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £505, Ian Montgomery, Mallusk, Charolais £490, Ian Montgomery, Mallusk, Charolais £485, Ian Montgomery, Mallusk, Charolais £470, W T Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue £460, J Walker, Randalstown, Abe £450, S McClenaghan, Antrim, Limousin £445, William Strange, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £440, D McIlwaine, Larne, Limousin £435, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter, Limousin £430, Irwin Gamble, Articlave, Charolais £420, J Walker, Randalstown, Abe £415 and W T Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue £415.

Heifer calves

Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Belgian Blue £515 x2, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Belgian Blue £505, Mrs Margaret Crawford, Carnalbanagh, Charolais £505, KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace, Seaforde, Belgian Blue £500, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Belgian Blue £490, McGookin Farming McCleanstown Farm, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £490, G Porter, Nutts Corner, Shorthorn beef £465, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Belgian Blue £445, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Limousin £445 x2, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Limousin £440 x2, Hugh McNeill, Ballygally, Simmental £440, KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace, Seaforde, Abe £430 and E S Hall, Ballyclare, Limousin £425.

Friesian/Holstein bulls

Advertisement

McGookin Farming McCleanstown Farm, Ballyclare, Friesian £350 x 5, S A Milligan, Bellaghy, Friesian £195, S McClenaghan, Antrim, Holstein £175, Alastair McBurney, Clough, Friesian £150, Ivan Cruickshanks, Newtownards, Friesian £150, S McClenaghan, Antrim, Holstein £140, Ivan Cruickshanks, Newtownards, Friesian £120, Ivan Cruickshanks, Newtownards, Friesian £110, H and A Speedy, Randalstown, Friesian £80, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner, Holstein £80, Crawford and N Millar, Randalstown, Friesian £80.

An entry of 330 weanlings resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1010 over for a Limousin 550kg £1050 presented by Colm McErlain, Armoy.

Heifers sold to £740 over for a Limousin 390kg at £1130 offered by S Hall, Monkstown.

Advertisement

Bulls/bullocks

0kg to 300kg

JA McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £700 (304) JA McMullan, Limousin 270kg £760 (281) St Macnissis College, Limousin 230kg £640 (278) P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 270kg £750 (277) JA McMullan, Limousin 270kg £750 (277) A V Magill, Carnlough Abe 230kg £630 (273) J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £670 (268) JA McMullan, Limousin 250kg £670 (268) JA McMullan, Limousin 280kg £750 (267) P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 290kg £770 (265) A and W McKee, Shorthorn beef 250kg £650 (260) R Andrews, Kells Stabiliser 190kg £490 (257) R Andrews, Limousin 260kg £660 (253) R Andrews, Limousin 260kg £660 (253) and KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace Belgian Blue 300kg £750 (250) (x2).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 320kg £890 (278) R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 350kg £970 (277) R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 340kg £910 (267) local farmer, Charolais 330kg £870 (263) W McQuitty, Clough Limousin 340kg £890 (261) S Blaney, Simmental 350kg £900 (257) N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 330kg £840 (254) S and T Clyde, Straid Belgian Blue 350kg £885 (252) S and T Clyde, Belgian Blue 350kg £885 (252) S and T Clyde, Belgian Blue 350kg £885 (252) KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace, Belgian Blue 310kg £760 (245) KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace Belgian Blue 310kg £760 (245) T and TN McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 340kg £820 (241) S Megaw, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £840 (240) WJ Marshall, Limousin 340kg £800 (235) and C Speer, Castledawson 340kg £770 (226).

351kg and over

J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1410 (320) A Guy, Limavady Charolais 400kg £1220 (305) T Paul, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1480 (302) T Paul, Limousin 400kg £1190 (297) R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 370kg £1090 (294) J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) A Guy, Limavady Limousin 370kg £1080 (291) A Guy, Charolais 400kg £1160 (290) J Lavery, Aghalee Limousin 390kg £1130 (289) P Brankin, Limousin 370kg £1060 (286) local farmer, Simmental 400kg £1140 (285) C McErlain, Armoy Limousin 550kg £1560 (283) N and J Farquar, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1130 (282) T Paul, Dunloy Limousin 440kg £1240 (281) local farmer, Simmental 370kg £1040 (281) andlocal farmer, Charolais 400kg £1110 (277).

Weanlings

Advertisement

Heifers

Up to 300kg

KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue 250kg £660 (264) x3, J Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £550 (239), J Lavery, Aghalee Belgian Blue 290kg £680 (234), W J Marshall, Craignageeragh Limousin 280kg £680 (232), KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace Belgian Blue 250kg £580 (232) x2, Belgian Blue 260kg £600 (230) x2, S Megaw, Downpatrick Charolais 260kg £590 (226), KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace Belgian Blue 270kg £610 (225) x2, Belgian Blue 270kg £600 (222) x2 and J Mulvenna Limousin 240kg £520 (216).

301-350kg

Advertisement

S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 330kg £1050 (318), Limousin 320kg £890 (278), Limousin 330kg £880 (266), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £830 (237), W J Marshall Limousin 340kg £800 (235), S Hall Simmental 350kg £790 (225), T Corken, Larne Belgian Blue 320kg £680 (212) x 2, S and T Clyde, Straid Belgian Blue 320kg £680 (212) x2, S Megaw Charolais 320kg £680 (212), P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 330kg £700 (212), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £660 (206), D J and R White Charolais 350kg £720 (205), S Megaw Charolais 330kg £670 (203) and KM and TS and HP Heenan and Wallace Abe 310kg £620 (200).

350kg plus

S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), Limousin 380kg £1040 (273), W J Marshall, Craignageeragh Limousin 380kg £1020 (268), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 420kg £1120 (266), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 370kg £980 (264), S Hall Limousin 410kg £1070 (261), Limousin 360kg £900 (250), W J Marshall Limousin 400kg £1000 (250), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 450kg £1115 (247), M McCord, Antrim Charolais 450kg £1110 (246), S Hall Limousin 390kg £960 (246), A J Wilson Charolais 460kg £1130 (245), S Hall Limousin 500kg £1220 (244), Simmental 410kg £1000 (243), Belgian Blue 390kg £950 (243) and S Moorhead, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1095 (243).

Suckled calf sale 24th September 2022: The first of the seasons special suckled calf sales at Ballymena Mart saw an entry of 600 top quality calves with all records broken selling to a top of £9000 paid to S Gowdy Newtownabbey for an outstanding Belgian Blue cross heifer weighing 310kgs and with tremendous show potential.

Advertisement

Second top price of £4000 was paid to Nugent Estates Portaferry for a Limousin heifer also weighing in at 310kgs.

Charolais heifers sold to £3400 paid to McAfee Brothers, Bushmills who also took the top price in the bullock section selling a 490kg calf at £1700.

Top price per kilo in the bullock section was paid to V McErlaine Armoy for a super Charolais calf 360kgs at £1370 (3.81p/kg).

Prior to the sale a show of Charolais and Limousin calves was held and judged by B Finnegan and K Diamond respectively.

Advertisement

Both Limousin sections were won by Ivan Lynn Armoy and both Charolais sections were won by McAfee Brothers.

Leading prices in weight sections were as follows:

Bullocks 0-300kgs: V Hamilton Cushendun Charolais 300kgs at £1110 (370p), Charolais 210kgs at £770 (367p), I Lynn Armoy Limousin 240kgs at £870 (363p), A Millar Antrim Charolais 300kgs at £1070 (357p), V Hamilton Charolais 250kgs at £890 (356p), I Lynn Limousin 240kgs at £850 (354p), P Gilmore Kilrea Charolais 250kgs at £880 ( 352p). 300-350kgs – A Millar Charolais 310kgs at £1060 (342p), O O’Kane Carnlough Charolais 310kgs at £1060 (342p), R McGinley Ballymoney Charolais 330kgs at £1120 (339p), O’Kane Farms Dunloy Limousin 330kgs at £1110 (336p), A Millar Charolais 310kgs at £1040 (335p) and I Lynn Limousin 340kgs at £1140 (332p).

350-400kgs: V McErlaine Armoy Charolais 360kgs at £1370 (381p), D Robinson Glenarm Limousin 360kgs at £1160 (322p), V McErlaine Charolais 400kgs at £1270 (317p), O’Kane Farms Limousin 370kgs at £1150 (310p), P McAleese Loughgiel Charolais 360kgs at £1110 (308p), J Mills Kilwaughter Charolais 370kgs at £1140 (308p), S Douglas Limavady Charolais 370kgs at £1140 (308p) and J O’Kane Cushendall Charolais 380kgs at £1170 (308p).

Advertisement

400kgs plus: A and D McAfee Bushmills Charolais 490kgs at £1700 (347p), R Workman Kilwaughter Charolais 440kgs at £1480 (336p), V McErlaine Charolais 450kgs at £1500 (333p), Charolais 460kgs at £1510 (328p), I Lynn Limousin 440kgs at £1420 (323p), V McErlaine Charolais 450kgs at £1440 (320p). Heifers 0-300kgs – A and D McAfee Charolais 260kgs at £3400 (1308p), S Gowdy Limousin 290kgs at £3000 (1034p), Nugent Estates Limousin 300kgs at £1110 (370p), V Hamilton Charolais 280kgs at £1010 (361p) and I Lynn Limousin 270kgs at £940 (348p).

300-350kgs: S Gowdy Belgian Blue 310kgs at £9000 (2903p), Nugent Estates Limousin 310kgs at £4000 (1290p), E and A Holden Larne Limousin 340kgs at £2200 (647p), Limousin 320kgs at £1560 (487p), I Lynn Limousin 320kgs at £1420 (444p), A and D McAfee Charolais 330kgs at £1400 (424p) and W and G Hanna Ballymoney Limousin 350kgs at £1380 (394p).

350-400kgs: I Lynn 2 x Limousin 400kgs at £1850 (462p), V McErlaine Limousin 360kgs at £1480 (411p), A Magill Carnlough Limousin 370kgs at £1520 (411p), S Weatherup Ballyclare Blon 390kgs at £1480 (379p), Nugent Estates Limousin 370kgs at £1400 (378p), I Lynn Limousin 400kgs at £1420 (355p) and V McErlaine Charolais 400kgs at £1420 (355p).

400kgs plus: I Lynn Limousin 420kgs at £2700 (643p), Limousin 430kgs at £2600 (605p), Limousin 450kgs at £2500 (557p), A and D McAfee Charolais 500kgs at £2000 (400p), V McErlaine Charolais 420kgs at £1380 (329p), I Lynn Limousin 410kgs at £1280 (312p) and V McErlaine Charolais 410kgs at £1270 (310p).

Advertisement

Monday evening 26th September 2022: 4,800 sheep presented in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a super trade.

Hoggets sold to £210, ewe lambs to £135 and store lambs to £98.

Breeders

Local farmer, 10 Sx hogget £210, W Blackburn, Clogher 10 Mule hoggets £195, local farmer, 8 Mule hoggets £194, J P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare 11 Suffolk ewes £190, I McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £188, I McCluggage 11 Suffolk £188, J P and A R W Nelson 10 Suffolk ewes £182, local farmer, 6 Texel hoggets £180, S McClure, Ballymoney 13 Suffolk ewes £178, S McClure, Ballymoney 11 Suffolk ewes £176, J P and A R W Nelson 11 Suffolk ewes £175, A Hamilton, 14 Suffolk hoggets £175, J P and A R W Nelson, 10 Suffolk ewes £172, V McNeill, Ballycastle 12 Mule ewes £170 and A Beattie, Dunloy 12 Mule hoggets £170.

Advertisement

Ewe lambs

B Gingles, Larne 10 Suffolk £135, N Cole, Downpatrick 12 Suffolk £132, N Cole, 12 Suffolk £130, B Gingles, 10 Suffolk £130, B Gingles, 10 Mule £120, B Gingles, 11 Mule £118, D McAuley, Ballyclare 3 Suffolk £118, W Reid, 4 Texel £117, D McIlwaine, Cushendall, 12 Mule £112, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £112, A Stewart, Ballyclare 14 Suffolk £109, N and J McKee, Larne 3 Dorset £106, D McIlwaine, 12 Mule £106, P McAuley, Ballymena 8 Mule £106, C McAllister, Broughshane 11 Texel £106 and J Boyd, Ballyclare 15 Texel £104.

Store lambs

H Mitchell, Larne 28 Texel £98, J Martin, Broughshane 7 Texel £97, J&S Bailey, Ballycastle 9 Texel £95, M Crawford, Glenwherry 31 Cheviot £93, M Crawford, 20 Cheviot £92, J McAuley, 2 Texel £92, K Kidd, Broughshane 58 Texel £92, D Hamilton, Glenarm 68 Texel £91.50, M McKillop, Cushendall 35 Suffolk £91, J Connon, Ballymena 10 Texel £91. R Patterson, Crumlin 7 Charollais £91, G McFetridge, Glenarm 20 Charollais £91, J Fleck, Ballyclare 50 Texel £91 and D Hamilton, Glenarm 87 Texel £90.50.

Advertisement

Tuesday 27th September 2022: 400 Store cattle presented in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1000 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1590 present by E and E Nelson, Ballycarry 440kg £1310 (297).

Heifers sold to £2220 for a Limousin 580kg offered by P Donnelly, Rathkenny.

Bulls/bullocks

Advertisement

0kg to 500kg

E and E Nelson, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg £1310 (297) E and E Nelson, Limousin 370kg £1050 (283) T Hamill, Broughshane im 390kg £1090 (279) S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 500kg £1360 (272) D Scott, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1280 (266) S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 480kg £1270 (264) S Patterson, Charolais 450kg £1190 (264) D Scott, Ballymena Charolais 500kg £1310 (262) J Hall, Larne Charolais 420kg £1090 (259) S Patterson, Carrickfergus Charolais 500kg £1290 (258) J Hall, Larne Charolais 320kg £820 (256) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg £1260 (252) R Workman, Charolais 500kg £1250 (250) R Workman, Limousin £1170 (248) and D Scott, Charolais 500kg £1240 (248) S Graham, Limousin 440kg £1090 (247).

501kg and over

D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 510kg £1500 (294) D Scott, Limousin 510kg £1490 (292) R Workman, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 540kg £1500 (277) J Murran, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £1450 (273) E and E Nelson, Limousin 590kg £1590 (269) W.R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1390 (267) R Workman, Charolais 510kg £1360 (266) D Scott, Ballymena Charolais 540kg £1440 (266) A and J Jamison, Limousin 560kg £1490 (266) R Workman, Charolais 560kg £1490 (266) D Scott, Charolais 560kg £1490 (266) A and J Jamison Limousin 560kg £1480 (264) A and J Jamison Limousin 550kg £1450 (263) J Murran, Ballycarry Limousin 570kg £1500 (263) R Workman, Charolais 560kg £1470 (262) and AJ Wilson, Charolais 530kg £1390 (262).

Advertisement

Heifers

P Donnelly, Rathkenny Belgian Blue 470kg £1570 (334) P Donnelly, Limousin 460kg £1500 (326) P Donnelly, Limousin 470kg £1530 (325) P Donnelly, Limousin 480kg £1560 (325) P Donnelly, Charolais 490kg £1540 (314) P Donnelly, Belgian Blue 470kg £1410 (300) P Donnelly, Limousin 470kg £1375 (292) P Donnelly, Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) P Donnelly, Belgian Blue 450kg £1300 (288) P Donnelly, Limousin 500kg £1440 (288) P Donnelly, Limousin 470kg £1320 (280) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1140 (278) P Donnelly, Limousin 500kg £1375 (275) E and E Nelson Limousin 360kg £990 (275) P Donnelly, Limousin 480kg £1280 (272) and P Donnelly, Limousin 480kg £1300 (270).

501kg and over

P Donnelly, Limousin 580kg £2220 (382) P Donnelly, Limousin 540kg £1900 (351) P Donnelly, Limousin 520kg £1700 (326) P Donnelly, Limousin 510kg £1550 (303) P Donnelly, Limousin 510kg £1500 (294) P Donnelly, Belgian Blue 520kg £1510 (290) P Donnelly, Limousin 530kg £1490 (281) P Donnelly, Limousin 510kg £1410 (276) P Donnelly, Limousin 530kg £1450 (273) P Donnelly, Limousin 510kg £1380 (270) P Donnelly, Limousin 560kg £1480 (264) P Donnelly, Limousin 520kg £1370 (263) B Black, Carnlough Limousin 570kg £1500 (263) WT McGookin, Larne Charolais 520kg £1350 (259) WT McGookin, Charolais 560kg £1450 (258) and B Black, Charolais 590kg £1520 (257).

Advertisement

Wednesday 28th September 2022: An entry of 3,200 sheep in Ballymena resulted in slightly lesser trade.

Fat lambs sold to 478p for a pen of 7 Texels 23kg at £110 presented by M Moffett, Broughshane and to a top per head of £121 for 2 heavy Texel 29.5kg at £121.

Fat ewes sold to £214.

Top per kg

Advertisement

M Moffett, Broughshane, 7 Texel 23kg £110 (478p), D McCaughey, Broughshane, 4 Texel 17kg £81 (476p), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, 6 Texel 19kg £89.50 (471p), R Fleming, Clough, 5 Suffolk 19.5kg £91 (466p), Earls Abbey Ltd, Ballyearl, 5 Texel 19.5kg £91.50 (466p), A Smyth, Ballymoney, 3 Dorset 26kg £121 (465p), I Marcus, Ahoghill, 2 Charollais 21.5kg £100 (465p), Andrew Wright, Cullybackey, 19 Texel 20kg £92.50 (462p), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge, 49 Texel 21kg £97 (461p), local farmer, 12 Texel 23.5kg £108 (459p), N Feeney, Carnlough, 14 Texel 22kg £101 (459p), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, 3 Texel 23kg £105 (456p), Stuart Hall, Larne, 17 Texel 23kg £105 (456p), R Coleman, Glarryford, 5 Charollais 24kg £109.50 (456p), T J Simpson, Ballymena, 2 Texel 20kg £91 (455p) and C Fry, Ballymena, 4 Texel 20kg £90.50 (452p).

Top per head

T J Simpson, Ballymena, 2 Texel 29.5kg £121, A Smyth, Ballymoney, 3 Dorset 26kg £121, R Burke, Randalstown, 1 Texel 30.5kg £119, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, 4 Texel 28kg £115.50, David Arthur, Broughshane, 3 Charollais 28kg £114, John Buick, Kells, 24 Texel 26.5kg £113.50, M Moffett, Broughshane, 18 Texel 26kg £113, Kenneth Wilson, Larne, 9 Texel 26.5kg £112, W.A Hagan, Ballyclare, 24 Texel 25.5kg £112, A Smyth, Ballymoney, 12 Texel 26kg £112, local farmer, 7 Texel 26.5kg £111, Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 67 Texel 25kg £111, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy, 25 Texel 25kg £110, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 8 Texel 25kg £110, local farmer, 2 Texel 25kg £110 and R Henry, Kilwaughter, 17 Charollais 26kg £110.

Fat ewes (626)

Advertisement

Top quality

Suffolk - £125-£151

Texel - £190-£214

Crossbred - £80-£119

Advertisement