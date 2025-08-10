Dairy Council Insight: Forging successful partnerships central to work carried out by DCNI

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) was established to work on behalf of farmers and processors to communicate and promote the quality of milk and dairy foods produced by our local dairy sector.

Opinion leaders and stakeholder groups have long recognised the significant value this work offers to consumers of all ages.

This remit has been further enhanced through the partnerships that DCNI has forged with likeminded bodies operating in other regions of the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The result has been a pooling of resources that has allowed these organisations to deliver more comprehensive, collaborative programmes of action than would have ever been the case otherwise.

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland chief executive, Ian Stevenson. (Photo: Darren Kidd)

One such valuable partnership forged by DCNI is our long-term commitment to, and membership, of the European Milk Forum (EMF).

In practical terms, it has proven to be an investment that has delivered substantial returns for both the dairy industry in Northern Ireland and local consumers.

The Forum Board typically meets quarterly to help coordinate EMF strategy and implementation plans. It is a non-profit organisation which plays a vital role in driving the strategic development, management, and exchange of integrated information initiatives on milk and dairy across Europe.

Underpinning all the Forum’s activities is a commitment by members to communicate the role that dairy plays in delivering true sustainability within production agriculture, while also profiling dairy’s nutritional value with health professionals, scientists and academics.

The organisation’s membership is drawn from nine countries across Europe including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway and Switzerland. A universally recognised hallmark of the organisation is to work continuously on a proactive basis. This is an approach that has paid specific dividends here in Northern Ireland on numerous occasions.

Indeed, it is worthy of note that DCNI was one of the Forum’s founding members. This salient fact reflects the leadership that has long been shown by Northern Ireland’s dairy sector, both at farmer and processor level, in promoting the role of dairy to a broad consumer base with true innovation.

By combining the resources of its member organisations, as well as successfully accessing EU promotional funds over many years, the Forum has been able to fund information initiatives that have made a real impact regarding the evolving role of dairy within a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The same approach has been taken when it comes to the promotion and development of sustainable dairy farming systems, which has allowed Forum members to interface with scientists, health and nutrition professionals, farming stakeholder bodies, government and political representatives and other stakeholder groups that operate across Europe and beyond in a more than meaningful way.

And, of course, all of these networks and information resources developed through EMF have been adapted and utilised locally by DCNI to communicate the exciting story of dairy here in Northern Ireland.

And this work continues apace.

On September 16th, the Forum is bringing together young farmers, experts, and national dairy organisations for a panel discussion in Brussels. The focus of the event is: How to build a more sustainable and resilient future for dairy farming in Europe.

I will be travelling to Brussels in the company of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) president, Richard Beattie.

The European Milk Forum also enjoys a good working relationship with the European Federation of Associations of Dietitians (EFAD). The organisation provides a voice for dietitians working across Europe.

EMF members will be attending the 2025 EFAD annual congress taking place in Sweden later in October. The theme for the event is: Rethink, reform, sustain - dietitians at the forefront of change. This year the focus is on the vital role dietitians play in building a sustainable future. From ensuring health equity to championing sustainable food systems, the profession stands at the centre of urgent, transformative action. This matter gets to the very heart of the role that dairy nutrition plays as a key driver of a healthy, sustainable diet with EMF also hosting a symposium exploring ‘The role of dairy foods in healthy, sustainable diets in Europe - nutrition, environment and farming perspectives.’

The fundamental principles of the dairy matrix and its role in human nutrition have been strongly endorsed in recent years by both the European Milk Forum and Dairy Council for Northern Ireland.

For example, it is increasingly recognised that the health effects of milk and dairy foods extend beyond the individual nutrients they contain. Rather, the unique combination of nutrients, bioactive factors and structure along with how they interact, all combine to produce an overall effect on health.

The matrix concept underlines the importance of considering the health effects of milk and dairy as whole foods, alongside the individual components they contain. This is particularly important in relation to public health policy, and there is growing recognition that dietary guidance should be based on evaluation of the health impact of whole foods, including dairy, rather than on single nutrients.

Allied to this principle is the universal recognition of dairy products being rich sources of nutrition.

This, in turn, has significant implications for optimising land use for food production, while simultaneously addressing environmental stewardship and climate change mitigation in a balanced and integrated manner.

These messages are as relevant in Northern Ireland as they are in the rest of Europe and beyond.

And it’s imperative to build on all of this on the path towards a more sustainable future. Indeed, high quality, independent scientific research continues to deliver new opportunities for the dairy sector.

The European Milk Forum will be at the forefront of developing the knowledge and evidence base, with DCNI’s role as an integral part of communicating this evolving story to a better-informed consuming public who recognise the taste, nutrition and affordability provided by our nutrient dense and high-quality dairy foods.

The ongoing pooling of resources and expertise through collaboration between DCNI and other members within the European Milk Forum, will continue to complement and extend our own activities on behalf of dairy farmers and milk processors in Northern Ireland.