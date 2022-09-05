Dairy cows and heifers selling to £2370 at Clogher

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 378 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1952 for an 800kg Belgian Blue to £244 per 100kg this was followed by a 710kg Charolais to £1732.40 at £244 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1670.40 for a 720kg Limousin to £232 per 100kg and reaching a top of £233 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £233 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1225 for a 700kg (£175).

Fat bulls sold to £2097.20 for a 980kg Limousin to £214 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £243 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin.

Fleshed Friesian steers sold to £206 for 640kg (£1318.40).

Fat heifers sold to £252 for a 590kg Charolais.

In the store rings £2130 for 790kg Limousin (£269) others selling from £229 to £262 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1550 and £290 for a 510kg Charolais to £1480.

Med weights sold to £1390 for a 470kg Charolais (£295) to £309 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1280.

Heavy heifers sold to £1920 for a 810kg Charolais (£237) and selling to £253 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1520.

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 545kg Charolais (£258).

Med weights sold to £1240 for a 490kg Charolais (£253).

Smaller ones sold to £950 for a 385kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1410 for a 495kg Limousin (£285) to £303 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1260.

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £910.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2370, £2360 and £2090.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2350, £2110 and £2070.

Springers to £1320.

Young bull calves sold to £470 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £500 for Charolais.

Reared male calves sold to £800 for Charolais.

Reared female calves sold to £810 for Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Downpatrick producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £244 (£1952) Lisnaskea producer 710kg Charolais to £244 (£1732.40) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £237 (£1398.30) Sixmilecross producer700kg Limousin to £233 (£1631) Magheraveely producer 720kg Limousin to £232 (£1670.40) Keady producer 670kg Montbeliarde to £231 (£1547.70) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £231 (£1362.90) Seskinore producer 640kg Charolais to £230 (£1472) and 600kg Limousin to £226 (£1356) Dungannon producer 600kg Charolais to £228 (£1368) Armagh producer 750kg Limousin to £226 (£1695) 640kg Limousin to £224 (£1433.60) 720kg Limousin to £224 (£1612.80) and 630kg Limousin to £222 (£1398.60) Armagh producer 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £226 (£1469) Omagh producer 600kg Limousin to £225 (£1350) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £223 (£1494.10) and Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £223 (£1271.10).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £221 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to £190 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian lots sold from £166 to £175 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £122 to £154 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ballygawley producer 980kg Limousin to £214 (£2097.20) Pomeroy producer 820kg Limousin to £192 (£1574.40) Boho producer 1070kg Charolais to £190 (£2033) Armagh producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £186 (£1953) Fivemiletown producer 990kg Charolais to £178 (£1762.20) Newtownbutler producer 780kg Shorthorn. to £176 (£1372.80) and Fintona producer 860kg Holstein to £173 (£1487.80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £243 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £237 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £225 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £212 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £206 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £192 per 100kg Ayrshire steers sold to £174 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers sold to £226 per 100kg Shorthorn heifers sold to £208 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £204 per 100kg. Holstein heifers sold to £182 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (410 lots)

A large entry in this section sold to a firm demand selling to £2130 for a 790kg Limousin (£269) with most other quality lots selling from £229 to £262 per 100kg for a 685kg Limousin to £1800 and a 670kg Charolais to £1760.

Forward steers sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1550 and £290 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1480.

Sample prices: A J Agnew Caledon 790kg Limousin to £2130 (£269) 785kg Limousin to £2040 (£260) 755kg Limousin to £1940 (£259) and 770kg Limousin to £1940 (£257) B Connelly Trillick 845kg Charolais to £1940 (£229) and 800kg Charolais to £1910 (£238) K Berry Armagh 810kg Charolais to £1900 (£234) and 750kg Charolais to £1870 (£242) E Telford Armagh 800kg Charolais to £1860 (£232) 730kg Charolais to £252) 765kg Her. to £1830 (£239) and 745kg Simmental to £1760 (£236) H McClure Fivemiletown 775kg Charolais to £1850 (£238) C Martin Loughgall 685kg Limousin to £1800 (£262) Dungannon producer 700kg Charolais to £1800 (£257) E Loughan Armagh 690kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1790 (£259) 680kg Limousin to £1760 (£259) and 670kg Charolais to £1760 (£262) Forward Lots sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and 550kg Charolais to £1350 (£245) for B McKane Castlederg. N Morrow Caledon 530kg Charolais to £1550 (£292) 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) 560kg Limousin to £1470 (£262) 510kg Charolais to £1460 (£286) 520kg Charolais to £1430 (£275) and 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) and Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £1460 (£247) and 570kg Limousin to £1430 (£251).

Med weight stores 390kg to 500kg

N Cochrane Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309) 420kg Limousin to £1280 (£304) 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) 445lg Limousin to £1190 (£267) and 425kg Limousin to £1130 (£266) J McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1320 (£269) and 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) Co. Antrim producer 495kg Charolais to £1320 (£266) and 490kg Limousin to £1210 (£247) I T Allen Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1310 (£262) P B Donnelly Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£272) A Wylie Templepatrick 480kg Charolais to £1240 (£258) 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) and 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) N Morrow Caledon 465kg Limousin to £1220 (£262) and C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 420kg Charolais to £1150 (£273).

Store heifers (160 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1920 for a 810kg Charolais (£237) and selling to a top of £253 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1520 most other quality lots sold from £221 to £248 per 100kg forward lots sold to £258 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1410 reaching a top of £1500 for a 590kg Limousin (£254).

Sample prices: K Berry Armagh 810kg Charolais to £1920 (£237) 680kg Limousin to £1610 (£236) 655kg Charolais to £1540 (£235) 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£221) 600kg Charolais to £1435 (£239) and 610kg Limousin to £1400 (£229) M Trimple Maguiresbridge 750kg Simmental to £1700 (£226) G Johnston Stewartstown 660kg Limousin to £1640 (£248) and 665kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1560 (£234) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1600 (£233) 660kg Limousin to £1540 (£233) 660kg Charolais to £1500 (£227) 630kg Charolais to £1480 (£235) and 610kg Charolais to £1450 (£237) S G Mitchell Cookstown 675kg Limousin to £1530 (£226) F O Rourke Rosslea 650kg Charolais to £1520 (£234) A Hadden Aughnacloy 600kg Limousin to £1520 (£253) Forward lots J H Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1500 (£254) A Hadden Aughnacloy 545kg Limousin to £1410 (£258) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1410 (£245) and 550kg Limousin to £1300 (£236) R and T Curry Derrylin 565kg Charolais to £1370 (£242) and 540kg Limousin to £1240 (£229) and J and B Shaw Maguiresbridge 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£239) and 580kg Limousin to £1390 (£239).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

R Agnew Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) R Donnelly Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) 470kg Simmental to £1170 (£249) and 425kg Charolais to £1120 (£263) O P Donnelly Augher 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) D Williamson Portadown 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) 450kg Charolais to £1090 (£242) and 470kg Limousin to £1080 (£229) Derrylin producer 485kg Charolais to £1120 (£231) Armagh producer 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1110 (£229) G Allen Portadown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£229) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£229) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£216) J Milliken Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1100 (£224) C Kelly Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) and 430kg Charolais to £1070 (£249) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £1100 (£224) C Williamson Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1080 (£229) and L Hawkes Omagh 445kg Charolais to £1050 (£240).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P McVeigh Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £950 and 400kg Limousin to £900. Armagh producer 375kg Limousin to £900, and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £850. A Harley Plumbridge 400kg Limousin to £870, 355kg Limousin to £840, 380kg Limousin to £720, 335kg Limousin to £660, 310kg Limousin to £600, 300kg Limousin to £570, and 290kg Charolais to £560. D P Gormley Irvinestown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. L Hawkes Omagh 390kg Charolais to £740. J Kirkpatrick Clabby 335kg Charolais to £700 and 350kg Charolais to £700. M Toner Desertmartin 370kg Hereford to £520. Larne Farms Ltd. Co Antrim 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £490 X 2.

Weanlings (120 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1410 for a 495kg Limousin (£285) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1260.

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £910.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

J McSorley Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) 570kg Limousin to £1360 (£238) 555kg Limousin to £1360 (£245) 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) and 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£246) J Conlon Tempo 415Kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230 ) and 440kg Limousin to £1100 (£250) S F Farry Trillick 410kg Charolais to £1140 (£278) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1130 (£297) B Howell Fiveemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) V McCrystal Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) T Lester Killylea 425kg Limousin to £1120 (£263) D Breen Tempo 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and J Courtney Maguiresbridge 450kg Simmental to £1060 (£235).

Weanling heifers

J Courtney Maguiresbridge 480kg Limousin to £1120 (£233) 420kg Limousin to £1020 (£243) J Primrose Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1010 (£269) and 335kg Limousin to £870 (£259) Clogher producer 430kg Simmental to £960 (£223) 380kg Limousin to £890 (£234) and 350kg Limousin to £870 (£259) R Ward Sixmilecross 355kg Charolais to £940 (£265) 370kg Charolais to £800and 375kg Charolais to £780. T Kerr Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £940 (£264) G McKee Keady 305kg Limousin to £910 (£298) Armagh producer 345kg Limousin to £830. D Capper Portadown 355kg Limousin to £820. Armagh producer 310kg Charolais to £800. C Fee Tempo 370kg Limousin to £770. A C Moore Ballygawley 355kg Speckled Park to £760.

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry this week sold to a keen demand with calved heifers selling to £2370 and £2360 for a Dungannon producer A Derrygonnelly producer £2090 for calved heifer. Derrygonnelly producer £1870 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1820 for third calver cow. Others sold from £1450.

Suckler cows and calves

A full yard of sucklers this week sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer. A I Foy Tempo sold a 2015 Simmental cow with bull calf to £2350 . D McKenna Fivemiletown £2110 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £2070 for 2018 cow with bull calf. P Grimley Armagh £2000 for second calver with bull calf. G Clarke Magheraveely £1740 for heifer with bull calf. R McKean Strabane £1710 for heifer with bull calf and £1700 for heifer with heifer calf. J Cassidy Rosslea £1660 for heifer with heifer calf. T Mullholland Co Armagh £1650 and £1580 for heifers with heifer calves. K O Neill Dromore £1640 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £1520 for heifer with heifer calf. J J Brannigan Dungannon £1590 and £1510 for heifers with bull calves and £1380 for heifer with heifer calf. D McGirr Fintona £1580 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. D McKenna Fivemiletown £1530 for 2018 cow with bull calf. K McKee Keady £1420 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. B Reilly Macken £1360 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £1300 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. S Tierney Dungannon £1300 for 2017 cow with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £950 to £1260. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1320, £1260, £1210, £1210, £1200 and £1120.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (190 lots)

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £470 for a Simmental to G Peters Castlewellan S W Campbell Fivemiletown £460 for Charolais P Montgomery Augher £440 for Limousin B Kelly Omagh £410 for Charolais D Foy Fivemiletown £405 for Charolais E Connelly Trillick £380 for Her. T Irwin Fintona £370 for Aberdeen Angus and £310 for Shorthorn. J Tanney Omagh £310 for Limousin and £285 for Aberdeen Angus D Beacom Lisbellaw £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Mountview Cattle Dungannon £500 for Charolais and £400 for Limousin; C Loughran Pomeroy £470 for Limousin; D Farrell Fivemiletown £450 for Charolais; A McHugh Kinawley £435 for Limousin; C Gunn Derrylin £420 for Limousin; F McCarroll Seskinore £345 for Limousin; C Gunn Derrylin £270 and £265 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £265 for Limousin and G Smith Seskinore £245 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £800 for Charolais M McNally Portadown £760 for Limousin and £750 for Charolais; D Farrell Fivemiletown £750 and £585 for Charolais; G Clarke Magheraveely £735 for Hereford; D Capper Portadown £730, £640, and £600 for Limousins. J Keys Clogher £670 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £640 for Limousin; S W Campbell Fivemiletown £635 and £520 for Charolais. A Leonard Enniskillen £570 for Charolais; A McHugh Kinawley £545 for Limousin; G Peters Castlewellan £510 for Simmental and M McMenamin Castlederg £500 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps