Dairy cows and heifers selling to £2370 at Clogher
A large entry of 1337 cattle on offer for the first of the autumn sales in Clogher Mart on Saturday 3rd September with a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 378 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1952 for an 800kg Belgian Blue to £244 per 100kg this was followed by a 710kg Charolais to £1732.40 at £244 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1670.40 for a 720kg Limousin to £232 per 100kg and reaching a top of £233 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £233 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1225 for a 700kg (£175).
Fat bulls sold to £2097.20 for a 980kg Limousin to £214 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £243 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin.
Fleshed Friesian steers sold to £206 for 640kg (£1318.40).
Fat heifers sold to £252 for a 590kg Charolais.
In the store rings £2130 for 790kg Limousin (£269) others selling from £229 to £262 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1550 and £290 for a 510kg Charolais to £1480.
Med weights sold to £1390 for a 470kg Charolais (£295) to £309 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1280.
Heavy heifers sold to £1920 for a 810kg Charolais (£237) and selling to £253 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1520.
Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 545kg Charolais (£258).
Med weights sold to £1240 for a 490kg Charolais (£253).
Smaller ones sold to £950 for a 385kg Limousin.
Weanling males sold to £1410 for a 495kg Limousin (£285) to £303 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1260.
Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £910.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2370, £2360 and £2090.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2350, £2110 and £2070.
Springers to £1320.
Young bull calves sold to £470 for Simmental.
Heifer calves sold to £500 for Charolais.
Reared male calves sold to £800 for Charolais.
Reared female calves sold to £810 for Simmental.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Downpatrick producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £244 (£1952) Lisnaskea producer 710kg Charolais to £244 (£1732.40) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £237 (£1398.30) Sixmilecross producer700kg Limousin to £233 (£1631) Magheraveely producer 720kg Limousin to £232 (£1670.40) Keady producer 670kg Montbeliarde to £231 (£1547.70) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £231 (£1362.90) Seskinore producer 640kg Charolais to £230 (£1472) and 600kg Limousin to £226 (£1356) Dungannon producer 600kg Charolais to £228 (£1368) Armagh producer 750kg Limousin to £226 (£1695) 640kg Limousin to £224 (£1433.60) 720kg Limousin to £224 (£1612.80) and 630kg Limousin to £222 (£1398.60) Armagh producer 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £226 (£1469) Omagh producer 600kg Limousin to £225 (£1350) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £223 (£1494.10) and Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £223 (£1271.10).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £221 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to £190 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian lots sold from £166 to £175 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £122 to £154 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ballygawley producer 980kg Limousin to £214 (£2097.20) Pomeroy producer 820kg Limousin to £192 (£1574.40) Boho producer 1070kg Charolais to £190 (£2033) Armagh producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £186 (£1953) Fivemiletown producer 990kg Charolais to £178 (£1762.20) Newtownbutler producer 780kg Shorthorn. to £176 (£1372.80) and Fintona producer 860kg Holstein to £173 (£1487.80).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £243 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £237 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £225 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £212 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £206 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £192 per 100kg Ayrshire steers sold to £174 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers sold to £226 per 100kg Shorthorn heifers sold to £208 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £204 per 100kg. Holstein heifers sold to £182 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (410 lots)
A large entry in this section sold to a firm demand selling to £2130 for a 790kg Limousin (£269) with most other quality lots selling from £229 to £262 per 100kg for a 685kg Limousin to £1800 and a 670kg Charolais to £1760.
Forward steers sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and selling to £292 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1550 and £290 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1480.
Sample prices: A J Agnew Caledon 790kg Limousin to £2130 (£269) 785kg Limousin to £2040 (£260) 755kg Limousin to £1940 (£259) and 770kg Limousin to £1940 (£257) B Connelly Trillick 845kg Charolais to £1940 (£229) and 800kg Charolais to £1910 (£238) K Berry Armagh 810kg Charolais to £1900 (£234) and 750kg Charolais to £1870 (£242) E Telford Armagh 800kg Charolais to £1860 (£232) 730kg Charolais to £252) 765kg Her. to £1830 (£239) and 745kg Simmental to £1760 (£236) H McClure Fivemiletown 775kg Charolais to £1850 (£238) C Martin Loughgall 685kg Limousin to £1800 (£262) Dungannon producer 700kg Charolais to £1800 (£257) E Loughan Armagh 690kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1790 (£259) 680kg Limousin to £1760 (£259) and 670kg Charolais to £1760 (£262) Forward Lots sold to £1560 for a 590kg Limousin (£264) and 550kg Charolais to £1350 (£245) for B McKane Castlederg. N Morrow Caledon 530kg Charolais to £1550 (£292) 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) 560kg Limousin to £1470 (£262) 510kg Charolais to £1460 (£286) 520kg Charolais to £1430 (£275) and 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) and Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £1460 (£247) and 570kg Limousin to £1430 (£251).
Med weight stores 390kg to 500kg
N Cochrane Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309) 420kg Limousin to £1280 (£304) 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) 445lg Limousin to £1190 (£267) and 425kg Limousin to £1130 (£266) J McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1320 (£269) and 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) Co. Antrim producer 495kg Charolais to £1320 (£266) and 490kg Limousin to £1210 (£247) I T Allen Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1310 (£262) P B Donnelly Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£272) A Wylie Templepatrick 480kg Charolais to £1240 (£258) 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) and 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) N Morrow Caledon 465kg Limousin to £1220 (£262) and C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 420kg Charolais to £1150 (£273).
Store heifers (160 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1920 for a 810kg Charolais (£237) and selling to a top of £253 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1520 most other quality lots sold from £221 to £248 per 100kg forward lots sold to £258 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1410 reaching a top of £1500 for a 590kg Limousin (£254).
Sample prices: K Berry Armagh 810kg Charolais to £1920 (£237) 680kg Limousin to £1610 (£236) 655kg Charolais to £1540 (£235) 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£221) 600kg Charolais to £1435 (£239) and 610kg Limousin to £1400 (£229) M Trimple Maguiresbridge 750kg Simmental to £1700 (£226) G Johnston Stewartstown 660kg Limousin to £1640 (£248) and 665kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1560 (£234) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1600 (£233) 660kg Limousin to £1540 (£233) 660kg Charolais to £1500 (£227) 630kg Charolais to £1480 (£235) and 610kg Charolais to £1450 (£237) S G Mitchell Cookstown 675kg Limousin to £1530 (£226) F O Rourke Rosslea 650kg Charolais to £1520 (£234) A Hadden Aughnacloy 600kg Limousin to £1520 (£253) Forward lots J H Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1500 (£254) A Hadden Aughnacloy 545kg Limousin to £1410 (£258) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1410 (£245) and 550kg Limousin to £1300 (£236) R and T Curry Derrylin 565kg Charolais to £1370 (£242) and 540kg Limousin to £1240 (£229) and J and B Shaw Maguiresbridge 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£239) and 580kg Limousin to £1390 (£239).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
R Agnew Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) R Donnelly Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) 470kg Simmental to £1170 (£249) and 425kg Charolais to £1120 (£263) O P Donnelly Augher 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) D Williamson Portadown 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) 450kg Charolais to £1090 (£242) and 470kg Limousin to £1080 (£229) Derrylin producer 485kg Charolais to £1120 (£231) Armagh producer 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1110 (£229) G Allen Portadown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£229) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£229) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£216) J Milliken Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1100 (£224) C Kelly Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) and 430kg Charolais to £1070 (£249) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £1100 (£224) C Williamson Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1080 (£229) and L Hawkes Omagh 445kg Charolais to £1050 (£240).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
P McVeigh Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £950 and 400kg Limousin to £900. Armagh producer 375kg Limousin to £900, and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £850. A Harley Plumbridge 400kg Limousin to £870, 355kg Limousin to £840, 380kg Limousin to £720, 335kg Limousin to £660, 310kg Limousin to £600, 300kg Limousin to £570, and 290kg Charolais to £560. D P Gormley Irvinestown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. L Hawkes Omagh 390kg Charolais to £740. J Kirkpatrick Clabby 335kg Charolais to £700 and 350kg Charolais to £700. M Toner Desertmartin 370kg Hereford to £520. Larne Farms Ltd. Co Antrim 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £490 X 2.
Weanlings (120 lots)
A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1410 for a 495kg Limousin (£285) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1260.
Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £910.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
J McSorley Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) 570kg Limousin to £1360 (£238) 555kg Limousin to £1360 (£245) 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) and 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£246) J Conlon Tempo 415Kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230 ) and 440kg Limousin to £1100 (£250) S F Farry Trillick 410kg Charolais to £1140 (£278) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1130 (£297) B Howell Fiveemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) V McCrystal Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) T Lester Killylea 425kg Limousin to £1120 (£263) D Breen Tempo 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and J Courtney Maguiresbridge 450kg Simmental to £1060 (£235).
Weanling heifers
J Courtney Maguiresbridge 480kg Limousin to £1120 (£233) 420kg Limousin to £1020 (£243) J Primrose Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1010 (£269) and 335kg Limousin to £870 (£259) Clogher producer 430kg Simmental to £960 (£223) 380kg Limousin to £890 (£234) and 350kg Limousin to £870 (£259) R Ward Sixmilecross 355kg Charolais to £940 (£265) 370kg Charolais to £800and 375kg Charolais to £780. T Kerr Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £940 (£264) G McKee Keady 305kg Limousin to £910 (£298) Armagh producer 345kg Limousin to £830. D Capper Portadown 355kg Limousin to £820. Armagh producer 310kg Charolais to £800. C Fee Tempo 370kg Limousin to £770. A C Moore Ballygawley 355kg Speckled Park to £760.
Dairy cows and heifers
A larger entry this week sold to a keen demand with calved heifers selling to £2370 and £2360 for a Dungannon producer A Derrygonnelly producer £2090 for calved heifer. Derrygonnelly producer £1870 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1820 for third calver cow. Others sold from £1450.
Suckler cows and calves
A full yard of sucklers this week sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer. A I Foy Tempo sold a 2015 Simmental cow with bull calf to £2350 . D McKenna Fivemiletown £2110 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £2070 for 2018 cow with bull calf. P Grimley Armagh £2000 for second calver with bull calf. G Clarke Magheraveely £1740 for heifer with bull calf. R McKean Strabane £1710 for heifer with bull calf and £1700 for heifer with heifer calf. J Cassidy Rosslea £1660 for heifer with heifer calf. T Mullholland Co Armagh £1650 and £1580 for heifers with heifer calves. K O Neill Dromore £1640 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £1520 for heifer with heifer calf. J J Brannigan Dungannon £1590 and £1510 for heifers with bull calves and £1380 for heifer with heifer calf. D McGirr Fintona £1580 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. D McKenna Fivemiletown £1530 for 2018 cow with bull calf. K McKee Keady £1420 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. B Reilly Macken £1360 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £1300 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. S Tierney Dungannon £1300 for 2017 cow with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £950 to £1260. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1320, £1260, £1210, £1210, £1200 and £1120.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (190 lots)
A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £470 for a Simmental to G Peters Castlewellan S W Campbell Fivemiletown £460 for Charolais P Montgomery Augher £440 for Limousin B Kelly Omagh £410 for Charolais D Foy Fivemiletown £405 for Charolais E Connelly Trillick £380 for Her. T Irwin Fintona £370 for Aberdeen Angus and £310 for Shorthorn. J Tanney Omagh £310 for Limousin and £285 for Aberdeen Angus D Beacom Lisbellaw £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
Mountview Cattle Dungannon £500 for Charolais and £400 for Limousin; C Loughran Pomeroy £470 for Limousin; D Farrell Fivemiletown £450 for Charolais; A McHugh Kinawley £435 for Limousin; C Gunn Derrylin £420 for Limousin; F McCarroll Seskinore £345 for Limousin; C Gunn Derrylin £270 and £265 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £265 for Limousin and G Smith Seskinore £245 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £800 for Charolais M McNally Portadown £760 for Limousin and £750 for Charolais; D Farrell Fivemiletown £750 and £585 for Charolais; G Clarke Magheraveely £735 for Hereford; D Capper Portadown £730, £640, and £600 for Limousins. J Keys Clogher £670 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £640 for Limousin; S W Campbell Fivemiletown £635 and £520 for Charolais. A Leonard Enniskillen £570 for Charolais; A McHugh Kinawley £545 for Limousin; G Peters Castlewellan £510 for Simmental and M McMenamin Castlederg £500 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
J Keys Clogher £810 for Simmental £710, £650, and £600 for Limousins also £675 for Charolais and £660 for Belgian Blue; P Scott Nuts Corner £700 for Charolais; N Cosgrove Rosslea £690 for Simmental and £560 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £665 for Charolais and £575 for Simmental; D Farrell Fivemiletown £630 for Charolais; S A Mullarkey Lisnaskea £590 for Charolais; S McGovern Clogher £550 for Limousin; W McElmurray Pomeroy £550 for Simmental and A Leonard Enniskillen £545 for Simmental.