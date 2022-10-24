In the fatstock ring 450 lots sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2130 for an 860kg Limousin to £248 per 100kg this was followed by an 830kg Limousin to £1992 at £240 per 100kg with an 850kg Limousin to £1989 at £234 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1845 for a 750kg Limousin to £246 per 100kg followed by a 730kg Limousin to £1788.50 at £245 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1347.50 for a 770kg to £175 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2143.20 for a 1140kg Charolais to £188 per 100kg with a 1230 kg Hereford to £2041.80 at £166 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £259 for a 770kg Limousin (£1994.30).

Fat heifers sold to £265 for a 630kg Limousin to (£1669.50).

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1910 for a 690kg Charolais (£277) with a 700kg Charolais to £1910 (£273).

Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 540kg Charolais (£277) with a 530kg Charolais to £1470 (£277).

Med weights sold to £1380 for a 495kg Limousin (£278) and selling to £285 per 100kg for a 470kg Limousin to £1340.

Heavy heifers sold to £1860 for a 770kg Charolais (£241) to £246 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1550.

Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 575kg Charolais (£238) to £264 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1360.

Med weights sold to £1310 for a 490kg Charolais (£267) to £285 per 100kg for a 435kg Charolais to £1240.

Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 390kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1450 for a 500kg Limousin (£290) and selling to £329 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £970.

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 255kg Limousin (£392 per 100kg).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2560 and £2500.

Springing heifers sold to £2220 and £2200.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2380 and £2300.

Incalf heifers sold to £1800 and £1700.

Dropped calves (under two months) sold to £590 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £580 for Saler.

Reared male lumps sold to £790 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for simmental

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 860kg Limousin to £248 (£2132.80) Lisnaskea producer 750kg Limousin to £246 (£1845) and 730kg Limousin to £245 (£1788.50) Fivemiletown producer 830kg Limousin to £240 (£1992) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £238 (£1356.60) Armagh producer 690kg Simmental to £237 (£1635.30) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £236 (£1652) Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £234 (£1427.40) Clogher producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £234 (£1333.80) Dungannon producer 850kg Limousin to £234 (£1989) Dungannon producer 640kg Charolais to £234 (£1472) Rosslea producer 650kg Limousin to £228 (£1482) Fivemiletown producer 790kg Charolais to £228 (£1801.20) Carrickmore producer 830kg Charolais to £228 (£1892.40) and 880kg Charolais to £226 (£1988.80) Dungannon producer 810kg Charolais to £226 (£1830.60) Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £226 (£1627.20) Killylea producer 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £224 (£1635.20) Pomeroy producer 600kg Limousin to £224 (£1344)

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £196 to £222 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £192 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £165 to £175 per 100kg for 770kg to (£1347.50).

Plainer sorts sold from £124 to £154 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 910kg Belgian Blue to £198 (£1801.80) Dungannon producer 1050kg Charolais to £191(£2005.50) Clogher producer 1140kg Charolais to £188 (£2143.20) Clogher producer 1020kg Charolais to £186 (£1897.20) Clogher producer 930kg Limousin to £181 (£1683.30) Newmills producer 950kg Limousin to £176 (£1672) Eskra producer 850kg Saler to £168 (£1428) Armagh producer 1230kg Hereford to £166 (£2041.80) Keady producer 870kg Limousin to £165 (£1435.50) Trillick producer 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £152 (£1444) and Carrickmore producer 860kg Simmental to £130 (£1118).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £259 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £248 per 100kg and £2053.20 per head for a 1160kg to £177 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £222 per 100kg Belgian Blue steers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £212 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £205 per 100kg Fries steers sold to £164 for 820kg (£1344.80).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £265 per 100kg Charolais heifers sold to £235 per 100kg. Belgian Blues. sold to £218 per 100kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £212 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £212 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £210 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £170 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (300 lots)

A good steady demand in this section for 300 lots listed with heavy steers selling to £1910 for a 690kg Charolais (£277) with other quality lots selling from £238 to £273 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £277 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1490 and a 530kg Charolais to £1470.

Sample prices: H McCarney Fintona 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) P Quinn Pomeroy 700kg Charolais to £1910 (£273) and 700kg Charolais to £1760 (£251) M Nesbitt Armagh 780kg Charolais to £1890 (£242) D N Jackson Tynan 745kg Simmental to £1880 (£252) G H Carroll Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £1850 (£257) 765kg Charolais to £1790 (£234) and 695kg Charolais to £1760 (£253) E James Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £1850 (£257) 700kg Charolais to £1830 (£261) and 730kg Limousin to £1800 (£246) D Kerr Lisnaskea 690kg Simmental to £1800 (£261) 690kg Simmental to £1780 (£258) and 660kg Simmental to £1710 (£259) M Campbell Armagh 775kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£230) Augher producer 735kg Charolais to £1750 (£238) 720kg Charolais to £1720 (£239) and 740kg Charolais to £1700 (£230) B Connelly Trillick 700kg Limousin to £1730 (£247) and A J McKenna Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1710 (£251).

Forward lots old to £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263) 540kg Charolais to £1490 (£277) and 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) for G White Tempo. M/S I and K Ewart Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1470 (£277) O McElvogue Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1460 (£256) A J McKenna Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1450 (£263) R Ruddock Portadown 570kg Charolais to £1450 (£254) 540kg Charolais to £1400 (£259) and 520kg Charolais to £1400 (£269) G McKenna Armagh 580kg Charolais to £1400 (£241) S Wilson Clogher 535kg Limousin to £1360 (£254) and S Hayes Dungannon 535kg Limousin to £1350 (£252) and 525kg Limousin to £1340 (£255).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling from £240 to £285 per 100kg.

Sample prices: M Davidson Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1380 (£278) 480kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) and 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£251) S Hayes Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) and 490kg Simmental to £1230 (£251) Streamville Farm Lisburn 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) 450kg Charolais to £1180 (£262) and 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) J Holmes Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1270 (£282) and 440kg Charolais to £1210 (£275) Clogher producer 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) and 485kg Limousin to £1260 (£259) R D Sommerville Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) and 500kg Limousin to £1200 (£240) R Watson Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£255) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£253) G White Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) and 485kg Charolais to £1250 (£257) S Gardiner Armagh 480kg Saler to £1240 (£258) R Ruddock Portadown 450kg Charolais to £1210 (£269) R Taylor Birches 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) and M McCaffery Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1190 (£270).

Store heifers (200 lots)

A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however heavy lots sold to £1860 for a 770kg Charolais (£241) with other quality lots selling from £218 to £246 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £264 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1360 with others selling from £231 to £253 per 100kg.

Sample prices: B Loughran Armagh 770kg Charolais to £1860 (£241) E Quinn Stewartstown 700kg Limousin to £1750 (£250) 630kg Simmental to £1520 (£241) 620kg Limousin to £1500 (£242) S J Mitchell Eskra 630kg Limousin to £1550 (£246) and 640kg Charolais to £1490 (£233) C Hall Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £1540 (£233) and 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£207) S Hetherington Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1520 (£245) D Monaghan Omagh 650kg Limousin to £1450 (£223) and 620kg Charolais to £1350 (£218) S Campbell Clogher 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£234) N McCleary Augher 620kg Belgian Blue to £1370 (£221) and 610kg Hereford to £1340 (£219) Forward Lots sold to £1370 for a 575kg Charolais (£238) for C Bloomer Dungannon. G Moane Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1370 (£253) E Maguire Omagh 515kg Limousin to £1360 (£264) and 525kg Limousin to £1290 (£245) E Quinn Stewartstown 550kg Limousin to £1350 (£245) B Campbell Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1330 (£242); H Macauley Ballyclare 575kg Charolais to £1330 (£231) A Millar Augher 565kg Limousin to £1320 (£233) and 550kg Limousin to £1300 (£236) and D Williamson Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1310 (£247).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Very keen demand for this weight range with quality lots selling to £285 and £282 per 100kg.

Sample prices: N Early Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267) C Bloomer Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) 455kg Charolais to £1190 (£261) 500kg Limousin to £1160 (£232) 460kg Charolais to £1080 (£235) and 470kg Charolais to £1080 (£230) M/S D and E McElroy Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282) 435kg Charolais to £1240 (£285) 460kg Charolais to £1170 (£254) 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) 490kg Charolais to £1120 (£228) and 500kg Charolais to £1120 (£224) P McKavanagh (Jnr) Crumlin 460kg Limousin to £1160 (£252) E Quinn Stewartstown 500kg Simmental to £1150 (£230) G Kearns Roslea 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) A Rice Keady 480kg Simmental to £1110 (£231) D Monaghan Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224) M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1100 (£222) F Boyle Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1090 (£225) J J McGirr Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£220) and B Foster Loughgall 480kg Limousin to £1080 (£225).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M O Hanlon Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) E Quinn Stewartstown 380kg Limousin to £980. D Gormley Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £880 and 370kg Limousin to £760. William Law Aughnacloy 360kg Charolais to £870 and 340kg Charolais to £820. G Reid Crumlin 370kg Charolais to £850. T J Law Aughnacloy 345kg Charolais to £810and 335kg Charolais to £760. S McAleer Pomeroy 350kg Charolais to £910. P McKavanagh (Jnr) Crumlin 390kg Hereford to £710, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 390kg Limousin to £610.

Weanlings (220 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1450 for a 500kg Limousin (£290 ) and selling to £329 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £970.

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 255kg Limousin (£392) with others selling to £285 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £970.

Steers and bulls

R Fawcett Lisnaskea 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) G McVeigh Dungannon 385kg Charolais to £1190 (£309) E Steele Newtownbutler 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£211) and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£194) J McElroy Clogher 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£284) 385kg Charolais to £1090 (£283) 375kg Charolais to £1040 (£277) and 370kg Charolais to £1030 (£278) K J McCann Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1160 (£232) A Quigley Macken 505kg Charolais to £1140 (£226) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 405kg Limousin to £1030 (£254) and 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) W R Adams Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1010 (£301) William Law Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £1010 (£297) and 315kg Charolais to £930 (£295); Johnston Farms Clogher 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000 (£253) T J Law Aughnacloy 295kg Charolais to £970 (£329) and O P Donnelly Augher 320kg Limousin to £940 (£294).

Weanling heifers

N Leary Newtownbutler 255kg Limousin to £1000 (£392) 295kg Limousin to £850 (£288) and 410kg Limousin to £810. J McElroy Clogher 340kg Charolais to £970 (£285) 335kg Charolais to £890 (£265) 375kg Charolais to £850 and 325kg Limousin to £750. G McVeigh Dungannon 365kg Limousin to £960 (£263) and 360kg Limousin to £820. D Williamson Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £940 (£257) J McGeough Pomeroy 440kg Charolais to £930. E Flood Emyvale 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. P Tierney Clogher 320kg Limousin to £770. J Primrose Fivemiletown 290kg Charolais to £750 and B Murray Derrylin 330kg Charolais to £750.

Dairy cows and heifers

An increased entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Fintona producer selling calved heifers to £2560 and £2240. Fermanagh producer £2500, £2410 and £2240 for calved heifers. Lisnaskea producer £2100 and £1950 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £1930 and £1900 for calved heifers. Benburb producer sold incalf heifers to £2220, £2200, £2010, £2000 and £1800. Benburb producer £1820 for incalf heifer. Maiden heifers sold to £830 for Fivemiletown producer.

Suckler cows and calves

Another good entry sold to a keen demand with a local producer selling heifers with heifer calves to £2380, and £2300 and a heifer with bull calf to £2100. Loughgall producer £2130 and £1710 for heifers with bull calves and £1780 and £1890 for heifers with heifer calves. Armagh producer £1990 and £1720 for heifers with bull calves. Portadown producer £1800 for 2018 cow with bull calf. newry producer £1670 for heifer with bull calf.

Other outfits sold from £1060 to £1440.

Incalf cows and heifers sold £1850, £1700 and £1620 for Fintona producer. Ardboe producer £1750, £1640, £1520, £1500, £1350 and £1150. Portadown producer £1740, £1710, 1490, £1450, £1420, £1390 and £1360. Caledon producer £1580 and £1520. Clogher producer £1420 and £1350.

Others sold from £900.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (254 lots)

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £590 for Simmental and £575 for Charolais to M and W Davis Castlederg. J McGeough Pomeroy £580 for Limousin; P Hackett Augher 490 for Limousin; F McElroy Augher £440 for Charolais; M Howe Cornafanogue £390 for Aberdeen Angus; P M Gilleese Derrylin 375 and £330 for Hereford and A C Lunny Aghalane £370 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

M and W Davis Castlederg £580 for Saler; B Lagan Dungannon £540 and £530 for Limousins; K O Talbot Coalisland £535 for Charolais; P Hackett Augher £515 for Limousin and £430 for Aubrac; A Rice Keady £500 for Limousin; S Williamson Benburb £415 for Limousin and S McCaffery Trillick 410 for Simmental and £340 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

M and W Davis Castlederg £790 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £780 and £700 for Limousins £670 for Charolais and £650 for Simmental; E Beggan Corranny £770 for Limousin; F Boyle Ballygawley £750 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £705, £650 x 2 £630 and £620 for Charolais; D and J Allen Richill £670 and £650 for Limousins; M McMahon Rosslea £670 for Charolais and £640 for Simmental; J McDonagh Brookeborough £650 for Charolais and B Lagan Dungannon £640, £610 and £600 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps