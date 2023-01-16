In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2595.60 for a 1030kg Charolais to £252 per 100kg with a top price of £261 per 100kg for a 780kg Charolais to £2035.80.

Cow heifers sold to £1960 for a 700kg Belgian Blue to £280 per 100kg followed by a 660kg Limousin to £266 at £1755.60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1255.80 for a 690kg to £182 per 100kg and £1212.70 for a 670kg to £181 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2116.80 for a 1080kg Simmental to £196 and reaching £226 per 100kg for a 920kg Limousin to £2079.20.

Fat steers sold to £260 for a 710kg Limousin to £1846.

Fat heifers sold to £268 for a 600kg Limousin to £1608.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2300 for a 760kg Limousin (£302).

Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus (£294) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1510.

Med weight stores sold £1510 for a 500kg Charolais (£302).

Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 640kg Limousin (£343) with a 695kg Limousin to £2200 (£316).

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 555kg Charolais (£295) with a 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£280).

Med weights sold to £1410 for a 490kg Charolais (£287) to £322 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1320.

Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 360kg Limousin (£277).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1360 for a 440kg Limousin (£309) with a 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307).

Weanling heifers sold to £1230 for a 395kg Charolais (£311) to £328 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1000.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2580 and £2340.

Springers sold to £1920.

Breeding bulls sold to £2030 for Limousin.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2570 and £2220.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1540.

Young bull calves sold to £465 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £400 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £905 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £600 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Armagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £280 (£1960) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £266 (£1755.60) Hills borough producer 780kg Charolais to £261 (£2035.80) Fintona producer 700kg Limousin to £258 (£1806) Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £252 (£1638) Enniskillen producer 1030kg Charolais to £252 (£2595.60) Aughnacloy producer 680kg Limousin to £250 (£1700) Fivemiletown producer 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1661.60) Coalisland producer 600kg Limousin to £248 (£1488) Rosslea producer 660kg Charolais to £247 (£1630.20) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £245 (£1617) and a 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610.40) J H Keys Fivemiletown 610kg Limousin to £245 (£1494.50) Letterbreen producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £245 (£1519) Castlederg producer 590kg Limousin to £242 (£1427.80) Sixmilecross producer 810kg Simmental to £240 (£1944) Rosslea producer 750kg Charolais to £239 (£1792.50) Clogher producer 670kg Limousin to £238 (£1594.60) and Omagh producer 510kg Charolais to £236 (£1203.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £210 to £234 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £180 to £206 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £182 and £181 per 100kg to £1255.80 per head with others from £170.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £106 to £126 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownbutler producer 920kg Limousin to £226 (£2079.20) and 1080kg Hereford. to £187 (£2019.60) Rosslea producer 980kg Limousin to £212 (£2077.60) Downpatrick producer 910kg Limousin to £209 (£1901.90) Carrickmore producer 1010kg Limousin to £200 (£2020) Pomeroy producer 1020kg Limousin to £200 (£2040) Rosslea producer 1080kg Simmental to £196 (£2116.80) Aughnacloy producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 (£2037) Roscor producer 940kg Charolais to £192 (£1804.80) and 900kg Limousin to £192 (£1728) Sixmilecross producer 990kg Aberdeen Angus to £190 (£1881) Derrylin producer 970kg Limousin to £172 (£1668.40) Bellanaleck producer 750kg Charolais to £155 (£1162.50) and Lisburn producer 870kg Holstein to £140 (£1218).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £260 per 100kg and £1925.10 per head. Shorthorn steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £230 per 100kg to £2308.60 per head. Hereford steers sold to £218 per 100kg Holstein steers sold to £221 per 100kg with others from £185 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £254 per 100kg. Simm heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £221 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers to £220 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers to £220 per 100kg Friesian heifer to £210 per 100kg with others from £180 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (260 lots)

A very sharp demand for a lot of quality stock in this section with a 760kg Limousin selling to £2300 (£302) with other quality stock selling from £254 to £286 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus (£294) to a top of £299 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1510 others sold from £248 to £280 per 100kg.

SAmple prices: G Law Enniskillen 760kg Limousin to £2300 (£302) D G Newell Portadown 860kg Charolais to £2240 (£260) 820kg Charolais to £2190 (£267) 770kg Limousin to £2000 (£260) and 750kg Charolais to £1940 (£258) Enniskillen producer 750kg Charolais to £2150 (£286) 745kg Charolais to £2130 (£286) and 705kg Charolais to £1950 (£276) E Nesbitt Armagh O McElvogue 785kg Simmental to £2100 (£267) H Kerr Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2040 (£285) R Wilson Killylea 755kg Charolais to £2030 (£269) and 710kg Limousin to £1970 (£277) J Connelly Newtwonbutler 745kg Charolais to £2000 (£268) S J McLoughlin Cookstown 735kg Limousin to £1990 (£270) Clogher producer 705kg Charolais to £1980 (£281) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 710kg Limousin to £1970 (£277) M Reid Dungannon 710kg Limousin to £1910 (£269) G Johnston Stewartstown 735kg Limousin to £1890 (£257) Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus (£294 ) with a 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£275) to R Carson Ederney. E McElvogue Dungannon 565kg Charolais to £1570 (£278) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1560 (£264) and 540kg Charolais to £1470 (£272) M Davidson Cookstown 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£294) and 595kg Charolais to £1480 (£248) S J McLoughlin Cookstown 505kg Charolais to £1510 (£299) and 515kg Limousin to £1440 (£279) and J Carrothers Fivemiletown 535kg Limousin to £1500 (£280) and 505kg Limousin to £1340 (£265).

Med weight stores 380kg to 500kg

Good quality lots in this section selling to £302 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais to £1510. With a 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) others sold from £230 to £282 per 100kg SAmple prices: J Livingstone Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1510 (£302) and 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1380 (£276) and 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) R Sommerville Trillick 480kg Limousin to £1360 (£283) M Davidson Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1320 (£264) and 435kg Limousin to £1150 (£264) Armagh producer 500kg Simmental to £1310 (£262) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 485kg Limousin to £1300 (£268) D Davidson Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1250 (£260) M Hacket Augher 490kg Charolais to £1230 (£251) M Mimnagh Omagh 495kg Limousin to £1200. J Keys Fivemiletown 475kg Simmental to £1200. G Armstrong Florencecourt 485kg Simmental to £1190. E Smith Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1160. J Keys Clogher 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150. R S Carson Lisbellaw 500kg Limousin to £1150. Kesh producer 455kg Charolais to £1120 and 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) and T McQuaid Tempo 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090.

Smaller sorts under 400kg

A Alexander Augher 345kg Friesian to £700, 340kg Friesian to £620 and 290kg Friesian to £510.

Store heifers (221 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2200 for a 640kg Limousin (£343) with a 695kg Limousin to £2200 (£316) other quality lots sold from £257 to £308 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 555kg Charolais (£295) with a 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£280).

Sample prices: G Law Ederney Fermanagh 640kg Limousin to £2200 (£343) 695kg Limousin to £2200 (£316) and 705kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. to £2170 (£308) William Hall Fivemiletown 705kg Charolais to £1980 (£281) 655kg Charolais to £1800 (£275) 640kg Charolais to £1770 (£276) 605kg Charolais to £1740 (£287) and 605kg Charolais to £1730 (£286) R J Crawford Augher 640kg Limousin to £1840 (£281) 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£269) 650kg Charolais to £1750 (£269) 665kg Charolais to £1750 (£263) and 670kg Charolais to £1750 (£261) R H Sinnamon Pomeroy 720kg Saler to £1800 (£250) and 660kg Limousin to £1700 (£257) Fermanagh producer 665kg Charolais to £1780 (£267) 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) and 665kg Charolais to £1720. Fermanagh producer 665kg Charolais to £1710 (£257) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 555kg Charolais (£295) 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£280) 545kg Charolais to £1510 (£277) and 555kg Charolais to £1480 (£266) for M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown. Fermanagh producer 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) 550kg Charolais to £1490 (£271) 565kg Charolais to £1440 (£255) and 520kg Charolais to £1440 . P Nugent Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1420 (£263) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£257) D Rafferty Dungannon 545kg Limousin to £1550 (£269) and 545kg Limousin to £1430 (£262) and P Hacket Newtownbutler 545kg Charolais to £1480 (£271) and 520kg Limousin to £1410 (£271).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Good quality lots in this section selling to £1410 for a 490kg Charolais (£287) reaching £322 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1320.

Other quality lots selling from £252 to £292 per 100kg.

Sample prices: M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287) 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) 485kg Charolais to £1320 (£272) and 485kg Limousin to £1260 (£260) A Traynor Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) and 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) J H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) 465kg Limousin to £1310 (£281) and 455kg Limousin to £1290 (£283) E Connelly Scotstown 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) P Nugent Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) B McKane Castlederg 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) Fermanagh producer 485kg Charolais to £1340 (£276) M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 410kg Limousin to £1320 (£322) and 495kg Limousin to £1250 (£252) J Cassidy Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £1310 (£264) and 460kg Limousin to £1240 (£269); D Rafferty Dungannon 475kg Charolais to £1300 (£273) and S J Loughlin Cookstown 485kg Limousin to £1240 (£255).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

G Cullen Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£277) F Boyle Rosslea 365kg Charolais to £940and 350kg Charolais to £900. Kesh producer 310kg Limousin to £750. B McDermott Fermanagh 345kg Hereford to £700 and 300kg Hereford to £700.

Weanlings (220 lots)

Demand remains very strong in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1360 for a 440kg Limousin (£309) with a 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307) other quality lots sold from £246 to £305 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1230 for a 395kg Charolais (£311) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1000 and £317 per 100kg for a 325kg Limousin to £1030.

Other quality lots selling from £250 to £312 per 100kg.

Sample prices:

Steers and bulls

M Gallagher Omagh 440kg Limousin to £1360 (£309) and 405kg Limousin to £1180 (£291) G Goodwin Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) S Mallon Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) 420kg Charolais to £1220 (£290) and 420kg Charolais to £1120 (£269) F and G Stewart Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 515kg Charolais to £1240 (£241) 435kg Charolais to £1200 (£276) and 435kg Charolais to £1140 (£262) A Adams Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£246) 435kg Charolais to £1170 (£269) and 465kg Charolais to £1160 (£249) P McGarrity Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307) P Donnelly Ballygawley 435kg Limousin to £1190 (£273) and 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£259) S Askin Ballygawley 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 415kg Limousin to £1180 (£284) and 370kg Limousin to £1130 (£305) and D L Stinson Dungannon 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£264).

Weanling heifers

S Mellon Fintona 395kg Charolais to £1230 (£311) 425kg Charolais to £1180 (£277) and 405kg Charolais to £1170 (£289) G Daly Clogher 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) P J Monaghan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £1050 (£276) 360kg Charolais to £1000 (£278) and 365kg Charolais to £910 (£249) R Armstrong Kesh 325kg Limousin to £1030 (£317) M L Nugent Augher 360kg Charolais to £1030 (£286) and 320kg Charolais to £890 (£278) G Taggart Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £1000 (£250) and 315kg Limousin to £890 (£282) P McConnell Clogher 305kg Charolais to £1000 (£328) 335kg Limousin to £950 (£283) and 320kg Charolais to £940 (£294) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 320kg Limousin to £1000 (£312) 325kg Charolais to £990 (£304) 325kg Limousin to £990 (£304) and 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) and Cornamuck Farm Dromore 385kg Simmental to £970 (£252).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2580. Aghalane producer £2340 for calved heifer and £1560 for a calved second calver to £1560. Benburb producer £2140 and £1830 for calved heifers and £1500 for calved cow (2014) Lurgan producer £2060, and £1950 twice for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1510 for calved second calver.

Springing heifers sold to £1950 for a Dungannon producer. £1710 to a Newtownhamilton producer. £1580 to a Fintona producer. £1400 and £1350 to a Trillick producer 5 and 6 months incalf.

Breeding bulls

Castlederg producer £2030 for a pedigree registered Limousin (born 25/05/2019).

Suckler cows and calves

A good selection on offer this week sold to a very keen demand with a local producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2570 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2020. Fintona producer £2220 and £2060 for heifers with bull calves £2100 for second calver with bull calf, £2080, £1970, and £1720 for heifers with heifer calves. Portadown producer £1550 for heifer with bull calf. Pomeroy producer £1360 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1300 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1540 and £1430 for an Armagh producer others sold from £750 to £1180.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (160 lots)

A strong demand in this section with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £465 for a Simmental to a Keady producer. Pomeroy producer £440 for Charolais; Enniskillen producer £430 for Aberdeen Angus and £270 for Friesian. Lisbellaw producer £335 and £330 for Belgian Blues; Enniskillen producer £325 and £310 for Belgian Blues; Lisnaskea producer £325, £290 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus; Newmills producer £310 for Aberdeen Angus and Ballinamallard producer £305 for Charolais £300, £290 and £280 for Belgian Blues.

Heifer calves

Aughnacloy producer £400 for Charolais and £395 for Limousin; Lisnaskea producer £400 for Simmental; Enniskillen producer £380 for Aberdeen Angus; Ballinamallard producer £295 for Belgian Blue; Newmills producer £240 for Aberdeen Angus; Newtownbutler producer £235 for Aberdeen Angus and Omagh producer £220 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

Lisbellaw producer £905 and £600 for Charolais; Irvinestown producer £750 for Charolais; Fintona producer £730 for Shorthorn; Rosslea producer £720 for Simmental and £705 and £655 for Charolais; Lisnaskea producer £710, £660 for Limousins; Augher producer £700 and £625 for Belgian Blues; Aughancloy producer £680 for Charolais; Keady producer £660 for Simmental; Aughnacloy producer £585 for Charolais £500 for Hereford; £500 for Aberdeen Angus and £480 for Limousin and Trillick producer £470 for Charolais.

