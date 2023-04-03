In the fatstock ring 330 lots listed sold easily to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2106 for an 810kg Charolais to £260 followed by a 760kg Simmental to £1953.20 at £257 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2067.20 for a 760kg Limousin to £272 to a high of £276 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1876.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £190 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1349.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2282.60 for a 1010kg Charolais to £226 and selling to a high of £244 per 100kg for an 840kg Limousin to £2049.60.

Fat steers sold to £308 for a 580kg Limousin.

Friesians sold to £225 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £297 for a 640kg Charolais with a 720kg Charolais to £286.

Friesians sold to £214 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2360 for a 910kg Belgian Blue (£258) and selling to a high of £310 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais to £2300.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 580kg Limousin (£303) with a 510kg Charolais to £1580 (£310).

Med weights sold to £1550 for a 470kg Limousin (£329) and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1320.

Heavy heifers sold to £2100 for a 715kg Charolais (£293) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1760.

Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 570kg Limousin (£315) 550kg Limousin to £1690 (£307) with a 550kg Limousin to £1680 (£305).

Med weights sold to £1550 for a 470kg Charolais (£329) with a 465kg Charolais to £1490 (£320).

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 380kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to a very strong demand with a 600kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1700 (£283).

Smaller ones sold to a high of £449 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1640.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais (£307) to a high of £331 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1160.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2700 and £2500.

Suckler outfits sold to £2550 for heifer and heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2010, £1820 and £1800 twice.

Young bull calves sold to £490 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £495 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps sold to £845 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £920 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 680kg Limousin to £276 (£1876.80) Clogher producer 760kg Limousin to £272 (£2067.20) 760kg Simmental to £257 (£1953.20) and 690kg Limousin to £256 (£1766.40) Sixmilecross producer 610kg Charolais to £270 (£1647) Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £265 (£1616.50) Strabane producer 550kg Charolais to £262 (£1441) Pomeroy producer 470kg Parthenais to £262 (£1231.40) and 490kg Saler To £261 (£1278.90) Dungannon producer 530kg Charolais to £262 (£1388.60) Omagh producer 810kg Charolais to £260 (£2106) Fintona producer 700kg Limousin to £258 (£1806) Lisnaskea producer 580kg Limousin to £256 (£1484.80) Sixmilecross producer 640kg Charolais to £256 (£1638.40) Augher producer 610kg Charolais to £254 (£1549.40) Strabane producer 560kg Limousin to £254 (£1422.40) Tempo producer 500kg Charolais to £254 (£1270) Aughnacloy producer 620kg Shorthorn beef to £254 (£1574.80) and Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £253 (£1821.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £251 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £176 to £190 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £112 to £127 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 840kg Limousin to £244 (£2049.60) Ballygawley producer 1010kg Limousin to £226 (£2282.60) Dungannon producer 1040kg Aberdeen Angus to £213 (£2215.20) Coalisland producer 1050kg Charolais to £208 (£2184) Augher producer 910kg Limousin to £194 (£1765.40) Cookstown producer 780kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £190 (£1482) Armagh producer 630kg Charolais to £184 (£1158.20) Newtownbutler producer 780kg Friesian to £165 (£1287).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £308 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £285 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £260 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £258 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £225 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £297 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £282 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £266 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £255 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £232 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £214 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (192 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2360 for a 915kg Belgian Blue (£258) and selling to a high of £310 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais to £2300 all other quality lots sold from £279 to £309 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 580kg Limousin (£303) with a 510kg Charolais to £1580 (310).

Leading prices: D Lavery Loughgall 915kg Belgian Blue to £2360 (£258) William Martin Caledon 780kg Charolais to £2340 (£300) 740kg Limousin to £2260 (£305) 695kg Limousin to £2130 (£306) and 710kg Limousin to £2130 (£300) W J Robinson Clogher 750kg Charolais to £2320 (£309) 740kg Charolais to £2300 (£310) 740kg Charolais to £2230 (£301) 755kg Charolais to £2180 (£288) and 725kg Charolais to £2100 (£289) B Daly Armagh 755kg Limousin to £2280 (£302) 765kg Charolais to £2270 (£296) and 725kg Belgian Blue to £2170 (£299) R and N Lavery Portadown 765kg Shorthorn beef to £2140 (£279) 715kg Shorthorn beef to £2110 (£295) 690kg Limousin to £2100 (£304) 715kg Charolais to £2090 (£292) and 685kg Charolais to £2090 (£305) and William Smiton Fintona 695kg Charolais to £2090 (£300).

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 580kg Limousin (£303 and a 560kg Limousin to £1690 (£301) for P Slane Carrickmore. Fermanagh producer 530kg Charolais to £1630 (£307) 510kg Charolais to £1580 (£310) and 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£280) F McStay Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1620 (£289) R J Armstrong Trillick 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£296) and J E Gillespie Dungqannon 580kg Limousin to £1580 (£272).

Med weight stores 385kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 470kg Charolais (£329) and selling to a high of £334 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1320.

Other quality lots sold from £253 to £327 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£329) 485kg Charolais to £1540 (£317) 500kg Charolais to £1530 (£306) 465kg Charolais to £1510 (£324) and 470kg Limousin to £1490 (£317) R E McCrea Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1500 (£329) 440kg Charolais to £1340 (£304) 395kg Charolais to £1320 (£334) 415kg Charolais to £1290 (£311) and 385kg Charolais to £1260 (£327) D Greenaway Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) F MC Stay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£304) 460kg Simmental to £1200 (£261) and 425kg Limousin to £1180 (£277) M/S A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£253) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£236) T Cassidy Augher 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) J McCaffery Derrylin 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 and 445kg Shorthorn beef to £1190 (£267) and G and J Edwards Dungannon 465kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£256).

Store heifers (178 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2100 for a 715kg Charolais (£293) for a Cookstown producer and selling to a high of £298 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1760 other quality lots sold from £269 to £295 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 570kg Limousin (£315) others sold to £1690 for a 555kg Limousin £304, 550kg Limousin to £1690 (£307) and £1680 for a 550kg Limousin (£305).

Leading prices: M/S R and S Black Cookstown 715kg Charolais to £2100 (£293) 655kg Charolais to £1830 (£279) 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) and 650kg Charolais to £1760 (£270); Fermanagh producer 605kg Charolais to £1790 (£295) G Wilson Derrylin 590kg Limousin to £1760 (£298) 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) and 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) M/S W R A McKeown Eskra 620kg Charolais to £1750 (£282) and 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) P J Martin Lisnaskea 635kg Charolais to £1740 (£274) and 640kg Charolais to £1720 (£269) I McVitty Lisnaskea 600kg Limousin to £1710 (£285) and 620kg Limousin to £1700 (£270) Forward lots sold to £1800 for a 570kg Limousin (£315) with a 550kg Limousin to £1680 (£305) for I McVitty Lisnaskea. M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 550kg Limousin to £1690 (£307) 555kg Limousin to £1690 (£304) 570kg Limousin to £1670 (£293) and 530kg Limousin to £1540 (£290); N McMullan Aughnacloy 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) and Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £1600 (£285) 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) and 505kg Limousin to £1450 (£287).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 470kg Charolais (£329) with a 465kg Charolais selling to £1490 (£320) and a 470kg Limousin selling to £1500 (£319).

Other quality lots sold from £260 to £319 per 100kg.

Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£329) 465kg Charolais to £1490 (£320) 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 470kg Limousin to £1330 (£283) and 485kg Charolais to £1310 (£270) C Daly Benburb 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276) and 470kg Limousin to £1300 (£276) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Charolais to £1500 (£312) and 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) S Hoines Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1470 (£303) and 465kg Limousin to £1450 (£311) K Stewart Aughnacloy 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) 430kg Limousin to £1330 (£309) and 475kg Limousin to £1290 (£278) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) and 435kg Charolais to £1320 (£303) C A Armstrong Dromore 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) and S Jones Gortaclare 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£260).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

T Noble Lisbellaw 380kg Charolais to £1100 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. R Brownlee Moy 390kg Limousin to £1000, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. L Halliday Annaghmore 330kg Limousin to £980 and 325kg Limousin to £910. Fermanagh producer 365kg Charolais to £970 and 375kg Charolais to £960. S McDonald Carrickmore 325kg Hereford to £770 and 330kg Hereford to £750. C McGirr Trillick 335kg Limousin to £760 and E McBride Ballygawley 315kg Limousin to £740.

Weanlings (280 lots)

Exceptional demand in this very popular section with strong males selling to £1700 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus (£283).

Smaller ones sold to a high of £449 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1640 a 340kg Limousin sold to £1340 (£394) with a 355kg Charolais to £1380 (£388).

Lots of other quality lots sold from £284 to 347 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais (£307) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1160 with other quality lots selling from £262 to £312 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Steers and bulls

A M Kelly Tempo 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1700 (£283) A Short Omagh 365kg Charolais to £1640 (£449) and 340kg Limousin to £1340 (£394) R Giles Beragh 470kg Limousin to £1540 (£327) and 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£308) J McKeever Armagh 500kg Simmental to £1480 (£296) and 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) G Curran Brookeborough 440kg Charolais to £1430 (£325) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £1410 (£339) 440kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£307) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £1330 (£324) P Maguire Brookeborough 355kg Charolais to £1380 (£388) and 340kg Charolais to £1310 (£385) J Boylan Aughnacloy 395kg Charolais to £1370 (£347) A Adams Omagh420kg Limousin to £1350 (£321) D McSorley Ballygawley 435kg Charolais to £1340 (£308) D L Stinson Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1320 (£284) P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea 460kg Simmental to £1310 (£284) and D Rafferty Dungannon 405kg Limousin to £1300 (£321).

Weanling heifers

G Curran Brookeborough 390kg Charolais to 31200 (£307) M/S F and G Stewart Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) 365kg Limousin to £1110 (£304) and 330kg Limousin to £1020 (£309) R Giles Beragh 420kg Limousin to £1160 (£276) and 435kg Limousin to £1140 (£262) E and S McCaughey Trillick 415kg Charolais to £1130 (£262) and 390kg Charolais to £1080 (£277) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 410kg Charolais to £1110 (£270) and 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£281) B Holland Cookstown 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) D Kennedy Armagh 345kg Charolais to £1020 (£295) A Short Omagh 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£312) J Boylan Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) and J Straghan Keady 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2700. Tynan producer £2500, £2000 and £1930 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2280 Portadown producer £1950, 1920, and £1860 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1600 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1580 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1500 for calved heifer and £1450 for springing heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

A much larger entry this week mostly incalf cows and heifers however T Cassidy Augher sold a heifer and heifer calf to £2550. M Hughes Co Armagh sold a 2018 cow with bull calf to £1750 and a 2015 cow and heifer calf to £1520. G Devenny Dromore sold incalf Limousin heifers to make £2010, £1820, £1800 twice and £1520. D Dolan Castlederg £1600 for incalf Charolais heifer. Armagh producer £1560, £1550, £1540, £1390 x 2 £1330,£1290, £1260 and £1080 for incalf cows. Crumlin producer £1380 and £1280 twice for incalf Hereford cows.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (152 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £490 for a Belgian Blue and £395 for Aberdeen Angus to C Brady Florencecourt; A Brookeborough producer sold a Belgian Blues to £445, £and £370 x 2. J J Maguire Fermanagh £440 for Saler; A Veitch Lisbellaw £460 for Aberdeen Angus and £420 for Fleckvieh and P A Fee Tempo £420 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

D Eagleson Aughnacloy £495 for Hereford and 430 for Aberdeen Angus; A Ellison Fivemiletown £480 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £480 for Saler; A Veitch Lisbellaw £470 and £460 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £425 for Charolais; T Breslin Lisnaskea £400 and £365 for Charolais Brookeborough producer £375 and £350 for Herefords.

Reared male lumps

M/S J and J Mulligan Fivemiletown £845 for Limousin and £700 for Simmental; Portglenone producer £795 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Dundrod £735 and £675 for Charolais; R McBride Fintona £690, £620 and £595 for Limousins; J Smith Fintona £585 for Aberdeen Angus; N Flynn Brookeborough £545 for Aberdeen Angus and Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £520 and £495 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

