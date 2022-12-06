In the fatstock ring 315 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2058.60 for an 940kg Charolais to £219 per 100kg this was followed by an 840kg Simmental to £1922 40 at £216 per 100kg and an 880kg Charolais to £1909.60 at £217 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1868.80 for a 730kg Charolais to £256 followed by a 650kg Limousin to £1651 at £254 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesians sold to £172 for a 700kg to £1204 with others from £168 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1563.30 for an 810kg Limousin to £193.

Fat steers sold to £240 for a 590kg Charolais to £1416.

Fat heifers sold to £250 for a 640kg Charolais to £1600.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2100 for a 790kg Charolais (£266) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £1870.

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Limousin (£274) and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1560.

Med weights sold to £1370 for a 490kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1150.

Smaller sorts sold to £1130 for a 370kg Charolais (£305).

Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 700kg Charolais (£257) and selling to £276 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1710.

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 540kg Limousin (£313).

Med weights sold to £1410 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus (£300).

Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 350kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1290 for a 500kg Limousin (£257) and selling to £376 per 100kg for a 340kg Belgian Blue to £1280.

Weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 410kg Charolais (£275) and selling to £343 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £910 with a 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3150, £3030 and £2770.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000 and £1900.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1600 and £1520.

Bull calves sold to £400 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £490 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £840 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £780 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 730kg Charolais to £256 (£1868.80) and a 770kg Simmental to £244 (£1878.80) Sixmilecross producer 650kg Limousin to £254 (£1651) and 620kg Charolais to £234 (£1450.80) Derrylin producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £247 (£1605.50) Clogher producer 700kg Limousin to £245 (£1715) Fintona producer 690kg Limousin to £240 (£1656) Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £230 (£1472) Dungannon producer 710kg Aubrac to £229 (£1625.90) Newtownbutler producer 710kg Limousin to £225 (£1625.90) Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £223 (£1538.70) Carrickmore producer 520kg Limousin to £221(£1149.20) Fintona producer 770kg Simmental to £220 (£1694) Lisnaskea producer 490kg Limousin to £220 (£1078) Fivemiletown producer 940kg Charolais to £219 (£2058.60) Derrylin producer 750kg Limousin to £219 (£1642.50) Maguiresbridge producer 630kg Limousin to £218 (£1373.40) and 880kg Charolais to £217 (£1909.60) Pomeroy producer 610kg Limousin to £216 (£1317.60) and Ballygawley producer 890kg Simmental to £216 (£1922.40).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £214 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £168 to £188 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £168 to £172 for a 700kg to £1204.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £147 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Rosslea producer 810kg Limousin to £193 (£1563.30) and Clogher producer 820kg Limousin to £188 (£1541.60).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £240 per 100kgfor 590kg. Limousin steers sold to £236 per 100kg for 670kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £225 per 100kg for a 550kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 620kg. Holstein steers sold to £210 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1197. With others selling from £192 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1600. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1718.20. Limousin heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1416. Friesian heifers sold to £206 for a 630kg to £1297.80). Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £200 for a 500kg to £1000.

Store bullocks (182 lots)

A very firm demand for a great show of quality stock in this section with heavy lots selling to £2100 for a 790kg Charolais (£266) and selling to a high of £277 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £1870 other quality lots sold from £250 to £275 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Limousin (£274) and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1560.

Sample prices: W J Robinson Clogher 790kg Charolais to £2100 (£266) 745kg Charolais to £2000 (£268) 750kg Charolais to £1980 (£264) and 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) J R Fleming Newtownbutler 740kg Charolais to £2000 (£270) 725kg Charolais to £1950 (£269) 720kg Charolais to £1920 (£266) and 680kg Limousin to £1850 (£272) O Cairns Ballygawley 715kg Charolais to £1930 (£270) and 700kg Limousin to £1900 (£271) D Murphy Brookeborough 675kg Limousin to £1810 (£268) S Conlon Benburb 680kg Charolais to £1810 (£266) 655kg Charolais to £1790 (£273) 665kg Charolais to £1790 (£269) 645kg Limousin to £1760 (£273) and 645kg Charolais to £1750 (£271) J Howell Fivemiletown 690kg Simmental to £1780 (£258) A and M Daly Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1760 (£275) R Hall Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£273) Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 590kg Limousin (£274) 595kg Charolais to £1490 (£250) and 580kg Charolais to £1380 (£255) for A Daly Benburb. Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 545kg Charolais to £1560 (£286) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£263) 580kg Limousin to £1500 (£258) and 560kg Charolais to £1450 (£259) Pat Cassidy Augher 585kg Charolais to £1550 (£265) 540kg Charolais to £1520 (£281) 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) and 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279) and A and M Daly Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274).

Med weight stored 405kg to 500kg

Quality lots in this section selling to £1370 for a 490kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1150.

Sample prices

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M McCaffery Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1130 (£305); S McCaffery Irvinestown 330kg Limousin to £700. J Maguire Derrylin sold a selection of Friesian lumps seven lots sold to £440 each seven others sold to £430 each with five others selling to £330 each.

Store heifers (120 lots)

A great selection of quality lots in section sold to £1800 for a 700kg Charolais (£257) and selling to £276 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1710 most other heavy lots sold from £237 to £274 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £313 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1690 540kg Charolais to £1460 (£270) with a 575kg Charolais to £1510 (£262).

Sample prices: W S Hall Magheraveely 700kg Charolais to £1800 (£257) 660kg Charolais to £1760 (£266) 655kg Charolais to £1750 (£267) 670g Charolais to £1720 (£256) 655kg Charolais to £1710 (£261) 635kg Charolais to £1670 (£263) 610kg Charolais to £1580 (£259) and 600kg Charolais to £1580 (£263) M McGinley Eskra 650kg Charolais to £1780 (£274) N Cochrane Portadown 640kg Charolais to £1720 (£268) with a 620kg Charolais to £1710 (£276) and a 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) F O Kane Trillick 660kg Charolais to £1670 (£253) and 615kg Charolais to £1590 (£258) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£237) and 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£246) Dungannon producer 625kg Charolais to £1600 (£256) Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 540kg Limousin (£313) 575kg Charolais to £1510 (£262) 575kg Charolais to £1500 (£261) and 540kg Charolais to £1460 (£270) for M McGinley Eskra. F Flynn Newtownbutler 580kg Charolais to £1540 (£265 ) and a 595kg Charolais to £ 1540 (£259) and a 555kg Charolais to £1460 (£263) P McGeary Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1460 (£260) and P T Loughran Cookstown 575kg Limousin to £1340 (£233).

Med weightstores 405kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1410 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus (£300) with other quality lots selling from £230 to £271 per 100kg.

Sample prices: S J Kelly Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1410 (£300) M and N O Conner Augher 500kg Charolais to £1340 (£268) 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) 445kg Charolais to £1130 (£254) 460kg Limousin to £1120 (£243) and 430kg Charolais to £1110 (£258) F Flynn Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1290 (£258) Newtownbutler producer 495kg Charolais to £1270 (£256) and 475kg Limousin to £1100 (£231) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) S McGovern Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1250 (£257) W R Graham Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1240 (£250) and 480kg Charolais to £1150 (£239) R McCaughey Clogher 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) Dungannon producer 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) P T Loughran Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230) Derrylin producer 445kg Saler to £1140 (£256) R A Forde Tempo 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£238) and Kesh producer 405kg Limousin to £1080 (£266) and 415kg Limousin to £1080 (£260).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 370kg Charolais to £950 (£256) C Rafferty Ballygawley 360kg Shorthorn. to £880 380kg Limousin to £750 and 395kg Hereford to £700. P and S O'Neill Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £850. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 380kg Hereford to £800, 400kg Hereford to £770, 395kg Hereford to £770, 365kg Hereford to £720, 365kg Hereford to £710, 345kg Hereford to £620, and 355kg Hereford to £620. N Mc Veigh Dungannon 370kg Belgian Blue to £790, 395kg Belgian Blue to £780, 340kg Simmental to £740 360kg Belgian Blue to £690 and 385kg Belgian Blue to £650. M Largey Armagh 395kg Belgian Blue to £760, 370kg Limousin to £700 and 385kg Limousin to £670.

Weanlings (150 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1290 for a 500kg Limousin (£257) and selling to £376 per 100kg for a 340kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£376) and a 310kg Limousin to £960 (£309).

Weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 410kg Charolais (£275) and selling to £343 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £910 and a 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303).

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

S McKenna Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£257) 470kg Charolais to £1260 (£268) and 385kg Limousin to £1050 (£272) Roly Domer Clogher 340kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£376) O Callaghan Rosslea 450kg Limousin to £1220 (£271) 380kg Limousin to £1040 (£273) and 345kg Limousin to £950 (£275) P J Fox Carrickmore 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£286) and 390kg Charolais to £1070 (£274) J Gallagher Omagh 405kg Limousin to £1100 (£271) 360kg Limousin to £990 (£275) and 310kg Limousin to £960 (£309) S Dunlop Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £1070 (£258) S S Dunlop Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1070 (£271) and 400kg Limousin to £1040 (£260) P P Devlin Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1020 (£258) P Slane Carrickmore 330kg Limousin to £1010 (£306) P and G O'Donnell Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1070 (£255) and 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250) and Coalisland producer 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250).

Weanling heifers

V Kelly Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) A Shortt Omagh 385kg Charolais to £1080 (£280) 385kg Limousin to £1040 (£270) and 375kg Limousin to £1020 (£272) J Gallagher Omagh 385kg Limousin to £1000 (£259) 345kg Limousin to £910 (£263) 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293) and 310kg Limousin to £880 (£284) P Devlin Cookstown 355kg Limousin to £920 (£259) J Graham Tempo 265kg Limousin to £910 (£343) J Conlon Tempo 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303) Dungannon producer 340kg Limousin to £910 (£267) P Slane Carrickmore 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290) C Smyth Rosslea 355kg Charolais to £900 (£253) P and G O'Donnell Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £890 (£240) and 310kg Limousin to £870 (£280) Johnston Farms Clogher 375kg Charolais to £870 (£232) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £840 (£227) Roly Domer Clogher 310kg Charolais to £30 (£268) and Kesh producer 310kg Simmental to £820 (£264).

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry this week sold to a keen demand with a Benburb producer selling a second calver to £3150. Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £3030 and £2770. Ballygawley producer £2530 and £2200 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2000 for second calver £1920 and £1850 for calved heifers. Carrickmore producer £1800 for calved heifer. Keady producer £1310 for Calved fourth calver and £1430 for calved Shorthorn heifer.

Special entry on Saturday 10th December 30 Friesian Maiden heifers (aged approximately 6.12 months) all genuine stock for a Fermanagh producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with a Portadown producer selling a heifer with heifer calf to £2000. Pomeroy producer £1900 for heifer with heifer calf, £1680 and £1400 for heifers with bull calves. Rosslea producer £1660 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1480 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1400 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Armagh producer £1430 for 2015 cow with bull calf, £1390 for heifer with bull calf, £1350 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1140 for 2011 cow with bull calf. Sixmilecross producer £1370 for heifer with bull calf. Others sold from £1080. Incalf Cows and heifer sold to £1600, £1520, £1180 and £1160 £1050, £1020 and £1000.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)

A larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for an Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Charolais to P L Haugh Birches; B Dunne Ballinamallard £395, and £350 for Belgian Blues; I W Little Newtownbutler £370 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; O Beggan Rosslea £355 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; J W McFarland Trillick £335 and £250 x 2 for Limousins and Omagh producer £310 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

T Singleton Ballygaley £490 , £380 and £320 for Limousins W E L Beacom Lisbellaw £335 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £330, £320 and £310 for Charolais; Fermanagh £320 and £315 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £310 for Belgian Blue and T J McCusker Enniskillen £295 and £270 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

J and T Trueman Ballygawley £840 Limousin, £820 and £710 for Charolais; D Strain Armagh £780 and £610 for Limousins; S Gallen Castlederg £680, £560 and £555 for Simmentals and £650 and £600 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £670, £650 x 2 and £570 for Limousins £660 for Aberdeen Angus £600 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £630 for Limousin £590 for Charolais and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £585 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer lumps

