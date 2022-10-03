In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2041.60 for an 880kg Limousin to £232 per 100kg and selling to a high of £240 per 100kg for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1896.

Cow heifers sold to £1770 for a 750kg Limousin to £236 per 100kg and selling to £238 per 100kg for a 710kg Belgian Blue to £1689.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £173 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1211.

Livestock Market

Fat bulls sold to £2100.80 for a 1040kg Limousin to £202 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £240 for a 690kg Charolais to £1656.

Fat heifers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1638.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1990 for a 780kg Charolais (£255) and selling to £281 per 100kg for a 655kg Charolais to £1830.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for580kg Limousin (£255) and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1470.

Med weights steers sold to £1310 for a 495kg Charolais (£264) to £269 per 100kg for a 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170. Heavy Heifers sold to £2100 for a 600kg Limousin (£350).

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 525kg Limousin (£304).

Med weight heifers sold to £2100 for a 500kg Limousin (£420).

Smaller sorts sold to £1010 for a 380kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1260 for a 450kg Charolais (£280) and selling to £353 per 100kg for a 275kg Limousin to £970.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1050 for a 350kg Limousin (£300) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £850.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2950 and £2700 twice.

Springing heifers sold to £2350.

Suckler cows sold to £1920.

Young bull calves sold to £500 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £505 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £915 and £880 for Simmentals.

Reared female lumps sold to £720 and £685 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Irvinestown producer 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £240 (£1896) Kilkeel producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1689.80) Fivemiletown producer 750kg Limousin to £236 (£1770) Augher producer 680kg Limousin to £234 (£1591.20) and 670kg Limousin to £233 (£1561.10) Newtownstewart producer 650kg Limousin to £234 (£1521) Fintona producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £232 (£1484.80) Roslea producer 880kg Limousin to £232 (£2041.60) Ballygawley producer 660kg Charolais to £232 (£1531.20) Clogher producer £660kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1518) Augher producer 710kg Shorthorn to £230 (£1633) Fintona producer 740kg Limousin to £228 (£1687.20) Macken producer 760kg Hereford to £228 (£1693.80) Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £228 (£1596) Sixmilecross producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1596) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £227 (£1520.20) Maguiresbridge producer 660kg Limousin to £226 (£1491.60) Newtownbutler producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £226 (£1469) Clogher producer 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £225 (£1575) and Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £224 (£1635.20).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £222 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £168 to £188 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £162 to £173 per 100kg for 700kg to £1211.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £156 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Portadown producer 1040kg Limousin to £202 (£2100.80) Ballygawley producer 1020kg Charolais to £184 (£1876.80) Newtownbutler producer 930kg Aberdeen Angus to £175 (£1627.50) Keady producer 1000kg Simmental to £170 (£1700) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Charolais to £167 (£1419.50) Clogher producer 860kg Limousin to £166 (£1427.60) and Dundrod producer 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £148 (£1124.80) and Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £120 (£840).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £238 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £226 per 100kg Simmental steers sold to £122 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £216 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £202 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £160 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £234 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £216 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £208 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £200 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold from £140 to £182 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1001.

Store bullocks (280 lots)

Another good entry this week again sold to a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1990 for a 780kg Charolais (£255) and selling to a top of £281 per 100kg for a 655kg Charolais to £1830 most other quality lots sold from £234 to £268 per 100kg

Sample prices: Des Greenaway Portadown 780kg Charolais to £1990 (£255) 800kg Limousin to £1960 (£245) 830kg Charolais to £1940 (£234) 820kg Charolais to £1940 (£236) 750kg Limousin to £1890 (£252) 700kg Limousin to £1880 (£268) 730kg Charolais to £1860 (£255) 740kg Sal. to £1860 (£251) 800kg Belgian Blue to £1850 (£231) and 715kg Limousin to £1830 (£256) R J Hughes Coalisland 770kg Charolais to £1960 (£254) and 800kg Charolais to £1900 (£237) B Connelly Trillick 770kg Limousin to £1880 (£244) and 705kg Sal. to £1790 (£254) L and D Twinam Tynan 710kg Limousin to £1880 (£265) E W Beattie Brookeborough 710kg Charolais to £1870 (£263) 690kg Charolais to £1840 (£266) and 705kg Charolais to £1820 (£258) G Johnston Stewartstown 700kg Limousin to £1860 (£265) P Connelly Fintona 655kg Charolais to £1840 (£281) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 580kg Limousin (£255) for J McSorley Beragh. Armagh producer 520kg Charolais to £1470 (£282) 550kg Charolais to £1460 (£265) 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) and 540kg Charolais to £1360 (£252) E and K Ewart Killylea 570kg Charolais to £1440 (£252) 560kg Charolais to £1360 (£243) and 560kg Charolais to £1350 (£241) J Buchannon Ballygawley 590kg Simmental to £1440 (£244) and 540kg Simmental to £1370 (£253) and S Campbell Clogher 580kg Limousin to £1410 (£243)

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

S Connelly Moy 495kg Charolais to £1310 (£264) 470kg Limousin to £1210 (£257) and 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) E Smith Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£258) S Primrose Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais, to £1180 (£248) J Coary Dungannon 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£269) 460kg Limousin to £1140 (£248) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£220) J Lavery Aghalee 470kg Limousin to £1160 (£247) Ballygawley producer 475kg Simmental to £1140 (£240) and 470kg Simmental to £1090. K Garvey Killylea 445kg Charolais to £1120 (£251) 470kg Limousin to £1080 and 475kg Limousin to £1070. P J Murphy Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1100. J McStay Lurgan 485kg Limousin to £1090 and 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1070. T Cassidy Lisnaskea 480kg Charolais to £1080. A Daly Benburb 460kg Hereford to £1070.

Store heifers (150 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2100 for a 600kg Limousin £350 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £304 per 100kg for a 525kg Limousin to £1600. Other quality lots sold from £228 to £256 per 100kg.

Leading prices: J McSorley Beragh 600kg Limousin to £2100 (£350) and 635kg Limousin to £1540 (£242) M/S O and A McGready Dungannon 730kg Simmental to £1800 (£246) 675kg Limousin to £1730 (£256) 735kg Limousin to £1680 (£228) and 700kg Simmental to £1660 (£237) and B Loughran Armagh 725kg Charolais to £1800 (£248) 690kg Charolais to £1740 (£252) 695kg Charolais to £1680 (£241) 675kg Charolais to £1610 (£238) 690kg Limousin to £1600 (£232) 655kg Charolais to £1580 (£241) 645kg Limousin to £1550 (£240) 605kg Limousin to £1550 (£256) 620kg Limousin to £1540 (£248) and 630kg Charolais to £1520 (£241) G and M Daly. (£240).

Forward lots: F McConville Ballygawley 525kg Limousin to £1600 (£304) P Martin Lisnaskea 540kg Limousin to £1440 (£266) D McElroy Clogher 555kg Charolais to £1310 (£236) and 570kg Charolais to £1300 (£228) and P Devlin Coalisland 510kg Limousin to £1230 (£241).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

J McSorley Beragh 500kg Limousin to £2100 (£420) J J Beggan Roslea 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) and 450kg Charolais to £1120 (£249) F McConville Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1260 (£274) and 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) J Hackett Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1260 (£260) 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) 420kg Charolais to £110 (£283) 470kg Charolais to £1190 (£253) 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) and 465kg Charolais to £1130 (£243) B Cassidy Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1220 (£244) and 485kg Charolais to £1190 (£245) D D and E McElroy Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1210 (£249) 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) and 470kg Charolais to £1100 (£234) B McCrum Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1130 (£238) T Cassidy Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) and D Maguire Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1090 (£225).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

B Cassidy Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £1010 (£266) E McBride Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £990 and 400kg Limousin to £880. D Maguire Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £920. T Cassidy Lisnaskea 380kg Charolais to £810, 390kg Charolais to £800, 375kg Charolais to £790, 350kg Charolais to £740. J McConville Moy 375kg Limousin to £770. J Hetherington Seskinore 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 380kg Hereford to £730. C Devlin Omagh 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £640.

Weanlings (150 lots)

Strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1260 for a 450kg Charolais (£280) and selling to £353 per 100kg for a 275kg Limousin to £970 with £313 twice for 335kg Limousins to £1050 and others selling from £260 to £308 per 100kg.

Heifer weanlings sold to £1050 for a 350kg Limousin (£300) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £850.

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

Brian Collins Brookeborough 450kg Charolais to £1260 (£280) and 430kg Charolais to £1170 (£272) A McCarney Seskinore 415kg Limousin to £1120 (£270) G Askin Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292) J Kilpatrick Coalisland 415kg Charolais to £1100 (£265) R Donnelly Augher 415kg Charolais to £1080 (£260) R Mullholland Aghalee 385kg Charolais to £1080 (£280) R Birney Ederney 415kg Limousin to £1060 (£255) and 400kg Limousin to £1000 (£250) D Breen Tempo 375kg Limousin to £1050 (£280) K McIvor Seskinore 335kg Charolais to £1050 (£313) 315kg Charolais to £970 (£308) and 325kg Limousin to £960. D O Hagan Maghera 335kg Limousin to £1050 (£313) N Armstrong Trillick 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) Coalisland producer 325kg Limousin to £980 (£301) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£268) and S Hayes Dungannon 275kg Limousin to £970 (£353)

Heifer weanlings

S Wylie Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £1050 (£300) 330kg Limousin to £940 (£285) and 275kg Limousin to £800 (£291); R Birney Ederney 355kg Limousin to £890 (£250) N Armstrong Trillick 380kg Limousin to £880 (£231) S Hayes Dungannon 280kg Limousin to £850 (£303) 305kg Limousin to £810 (£265) and 330kg Limousin to £750. E Murray Fivemiletown 330kg Charolais to £820 (£248) 370kg Charolais to £750 and325kg Charolais to £740. G Mulholland Aghalee 405kg Belgian Blue to £810. J Conlon Tempo 365kg Limousin to £790. And 280kg Charolais to £710. Tempo producer 355kg Charolais to £780. J A Little Newtownbutler 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £770. J Kelly Dungannon 330kg Limousin to £760. A and S Ginn Ederney 280kg Limousin to £740 and 310kg Limousin to £690. K McIvor Seskinore 270kg Charolais to £730.

Dairy cows and heifers

A large entry this week included a part clearance from a Benburb producer. Leading prices Fivemiletown producer sold calved heifers to £2950 and £2380. Benburb producer sold a selection of calved cows and heifers to £2770, £2450, £2370, £2340, £2260, £2200, £2120, £2080 twice, £1980, £1850, £1800 and £1740. Ballygawley producer calved heifers to £2700 twice. Dungannon producer calved heifer to £2600. Lisnaskea producer calved heifer to £1800. Benburb producer £2310 for springing heifer (at note).

Several other older calved lots sold from £1180 £1600.

Suckler cows

A small entry this week sold to £1920, £1480 and £1400 for incalf heifers incalf to Limousin bull due 4.6 weeks. Conor Fee Tempo sold incalf cows to £1280, £1260 and £1230.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (245 lots)

A large turnout this week sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus M McGirr Tempo £485 for Simmental £405 and £350 for Charolais; G J Campbell Markethill £390 for Limousin and A C Lunny Aghalane £385 for Belgian Blue and £370 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

H McClure Fivemiletown £505, £405 and £390 for Charolais; F McGirr Clogher £490 for Simmental; M McGirr Tempo £420 for Aberdeen Angus and K Moore Augher £380 for Simmental and £380 for Aberdeen Angus

Reared male lumps

G McCaughey Clogher £915, £880 x 2 £830,£805 and £770 for Simmentals; D S Lockhart Aughnacloy £820, £720 and £700 for Simmentals; W and J Bryson Dundrod £750 for Charolais; K Moore Augher ££730, £720, £700 and £670 for Charolais £720, £690 for Limousins and £690 for Aberdeen Angus; H McClure Fivemiletown £700 and £665 for Charolais and B McCullagh Greencastle £690 for Charolais M McGirr Tempo £680 and £600 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

