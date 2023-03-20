In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2305.50 for an 870kg Charolais to £265 per 100kg with an 840kg Limousin to £2058 at £245 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £2116.40 for a 740kg Limousin to £286 per 100kg followed by a 760kg Limousin to £2097.60 at £276 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1527.60 for an 760kg to £201 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2296.80 for a 1160kg Aberdeen Angus to £198 per 100kg and selling to £220 per 100kg for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1738.

Fat steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin (£1911).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers sold to £300 for a 620kg Limousin (£1860).

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2330 for an 830kg Charolais (£280) to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020. Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 590kg Limousin (£293) to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1660.

Med weights sold to £1610 for a 480kg Limousin (£335) to £336 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1260.

Heavy heifers sold to £1980 for a 715kg Charolais (£277).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 550kg Limousin (£282) to £288 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin to £1500.

Med weights sold to £1550 for a 490kg Charolais (£310).

Smaller sorts sold to £1250 for a 390kg Limousin (£320).

Weanling males heavies sold to £1690 for a 625kg Aberdeen Angus (£270) smaller ones sold to £1430 for a 400kg Charolais (£357) with a 355kg Limousin to £1290 (£363).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers sold 1500 for a 485kg Limousin (£309) to £353 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1130.

Dairy cows calved heifers sold to £2800, £2680 and £2610.

Springers sold to £1500.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1670 and £1620.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incalf cows 7 heifers sold to £1620 and £1580.

Young bull calves sold to £475 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £390 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £820 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reared female lumps sold to £770 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 740kg Limousin to £286 (£2116.40) Greencastle producer 760kg Limousin to £276 (£2097.60) Ballygawley producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £267 (£1548.60) Fintona producer 870kg Charolais to £265 (£2305.50) Rosslea producer 660kg Charolais to £256 (£1689.60) Armagh producer 610kg Limousin to £255 (£1555.50) Omagh producer 740kg Limousin to £254 (£1879.60) Brookeborough producer 780kg Limousin to £252 (£1965.60) and 670kg Limousin to £249 (£1668.30) Armagh producer 520kg Charolais to £250 (£1300) Dungannon producer 800kg Limousin to £250 (£2000) 800kg Limousin to £248 (£1984) 730kg Limousin to £247 (£1803.10) and 840kg Limousin to £245 (£2058) Cabragh producer 640kg Limousin to £245 (£1568) Aughnacloy producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £244 (£1488.40) Newtownbutler producer 560kg Limousin to £244 (£1366.40) Culkey producer 790kg Charolais to £244 (£1927.60) and Ballygawley producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £242 (£1645.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £217 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £180 to £189 per 100kg reaching a high of £201 per 100kg for a 750kg to £1507.50.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £110 to £126 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pomeroy producer 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £220 (£1738) Aughnacloy producer 890kg Charolais to £212 (£1886.80) Kinawley producer 1040kg Charolais to £212 (£2204.80) and Bellanaleck producer 1160kg Aberdeen Angus to £198 (£2296.80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £294 per 100kg for 650kg (£1911); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £290 per 100kg for 620kg to (£1798); Charolais steers sold to £275 per 100kg to £2160 per head. Friesian steers sold from £180 to £202 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limousin heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for 620kg to £1860. Aberdeen Angus heifers to 267 per 100kg Char heifers to £256 per 100kg and Friesian heifers to £175 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2330 for a 830kg Charolais (£280) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020 with other quality lots selling from £270 to £308 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 590kg Limousin (£293) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1660.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices: S Campbell Clogher 830kg Charolais to £2330 (£280) 775kg Charolais to £2300 (£296) 755kg Charolais to £2200 (£291) 730kg Charolais to £2200 (£301) 745kg Limousin to £2170 (£291) 725kg Limousin to £2150 (£296) and 785kg Simmental to £2120 (£270) M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Cabragh 700kg Charolais to £2160 (£308) 700kg Charolais to £2130 (£304) 740kg Charolais to £2110 (£285) and 710kg Charolais to £2090 (£294) O Cairns Ballygawley 740kg Limousin to £2150 (£290) and 730kg Limousin to £2130 (£293) S McGovern Clogher 700kg Charolais to £2130 (£304) P Connelly Fintona 705 kg Charolais to £2110 (£299) Des Wilson Clogher 710kg Charolais to £2100 (£295) 660kg Charolais to £2070 (£313) and 710kg Charolais to £2050 (£288) A and N Gervais Clogher 685kg Limousin to £2090 (£305) George Johnston Pomeroy 685kg Limousin to £2070 (£287) Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 590kg Limousin (£293) for P Campbell Coalisland. S Heenan Fintona 580kg Limousin to £1710 (£295) 550kg Limousin to £1620 (£294) and 540kg Limousin to £1620 (£300) M McClave Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1660 (£313) and 530kg Charolais to 31590 (£300) A Nevin Cookstown 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1590 (£286) 580kg Simmental to £1570 (£270) and 520kg Charolais to £1570 (£302) B Sommerville Ballygawley 530kg Charolais to £1590 (£300) 515kg Charolais to £1570 (£305) and 530kg Charolais to £1460 (£275) K Murphy Maguiresbridge 565kg Charolais to £1560 (£276) 510kg Charolais to £1470 (£288) 520kg Limousin to £1420 (£273) and 515kg Charolais to £1420 (£275) J McAree Keady 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) and 545kg Limousin to £1490 (£273) and M and C Quinn Cookstown 560kg Simmental to £1390 (£248) and 525kg Simmental to £1310 (£249).

Med weight stores 375kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £1610 for a 480 kg Limousin (£335) with others selling to a high of £336 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1260 most other quality lots sold from £270 to £316 per 100kg.

Sample prices: K Murphy Maguiresbridge 480kg Limousin to £1610 (£335) 460kg Charolais to £1440 (£313) 480kg Limousin to £1420 (£296) 460kg Limousin to £1390 (£302) 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) and 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276) S McCaffery Irvinestown 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) A Nevin Cookstown 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) N K Johnston Clogher 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1300 (£289) and 420kg Limousin to £1290 (£307) Kesh producer 375kg Limousin to £1260 (£336) 420kg Charolais to £1240 (£295) and 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297) C Fee Tempo 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) and 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) B Sommerville Ballygawley 485kg Charolais to £1220 (£251); P M Gilleese Derrylin 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307) and M/S W and S Givan Ballygawley 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£297).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1980 for a 715kg Charolais (£277) with most other quality lots selling from £238 to £273 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 550kg Limousin (£282) and selling to £288 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin to £1500.

Leading prices: M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £1980 (£277) David Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1800 (£270) 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£250) 605kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£266) and 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£246) M Flynn Rosslea 650kg Charolais to £1760 (£270) and 595kg Belgian Blue to £1520 (£255) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 590kg Simmental to £1610 (£273) B Howell Fivemiletown 605kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£241) Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 550kg Limousin (£282) M Flynn Rosslea 525kg Limousin to £1500 (£285) 530kg Limousin to £1340 (£253) and 555kg Limousin to £1340 (£241) P Maguire Brookeborough 520kg Limousin to £1500 (£288) and 510kg Charolais to £1460 (£286) J A Henry Fintona 550kg Simmental to £1500 (£272) Ian Smith Fivemiletown 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£260) William Bell Fivemiletown 535kg Limousin to £1410 (£263) David Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £1470 (£260) B Pryce Rosslea 520kg Charolais to £1460 (£280) D McCall Armagh 575kg Belgian Blue to £1420 (£247) I McAdooRosslea 575kg Limousin to £1420 (£247) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 510kg Limousin to £1410 (£276) B Howell Fivemiletown 540kg Shorthorn to £1380 (£255) and J Tubman Tempo 505kg Charolais to £1280 (£253).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with good quality lots selling to £1550 (£310) and most others selling from £252 to £292 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Pat Campbell Coalisland 500kg Charolais to £1550 (£310) 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292) 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) and 455kg Limousin to £1300 (£285) M McCaffery Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) and 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1330 (£289) S Crawford Fermanagh 465kg Limousin to £1320 (£284) and 470kg Limousin to £1320 (£281) Allistair Eagleson Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1310 (£291) Matt Hogg Lisnaskea 455kg Charolais to £1260 (£277) W P McKane Strabane 495kg Hereford to £1260 (£254) 500kg Simmental to £1260 (£252) 455kg Sal. to £1210 (£266) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£242) William Bell Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) E Fee Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) and P P Mohan Newtownbutler 415kg Limousin to £1190 (£286).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) and 380kg Limousin to £1090 (£287) S Crawford Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £1190 (£305) 340kg Limousin to £1090 (£320) and 305kg Limousin to £1050 (£344) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 350kg Charolais to £1080 (£308) Allistair Eagleson Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1060. F Donaghy Omagh 370kg Charolais to £1070. N K Johnston Clogher 360kg Limousin to £980. W G Donaldson Aughnacloy 400kg Belgian Blue to £980, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 295kg Belgian Blue to £700 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. P P Mohan Newtownbutler 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. W P McKane Strabane 390kg Hereford to £900 and 370kg Limousin to £880. N Hall Fivemiletown 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and William Vogan Killylea 380kg Hereford to £800 and 360kg Hereford to £800.

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots 625kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1690 (£270) smaller ones 400kg Charolais Sold to £1430 (£357) and selling to a high of £363 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1290 with lots of other quality lots selling from £267 to £349 per 100kg weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 485kg Limousin (£309) and selling to a high of £3 53 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1130 with most quality lots selling from £268 to £350 per 100kg.

Leading prices:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling steers and bulls

Keith Johnston Brookeborough 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£270) 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291) 525kg Limousin to 31540 (£293) 505kg Limousin to £1420 (£281) 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) and 505kg Limousin to £1350 (£267) J Doyle Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1430 (£357) 445kg Charolais £1420 (£319) 455kg Charolais to £1350 (£296) and 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) J Fowler Dungannon 500kg Simmental to £1330 (£266) G Haughey Fintona 375kg Charolais to £1310 (£349) C Doyle Armagh 430kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) B Pryce Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£295) K McGarvey Beragh 355kg Limousin to £1290 (£363) I Smith Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £1290 (£300) E McCaughey Fintona 425kg Charolais to £1280 (£301) T Noble Lisbellaw 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) P Hackett Augher 395kg Charolais to £1270 (£321) and N Sloan Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£298).

Weanling heifers

E Armstrong Fermanagh 485kg Limousin to £1500 (£309) 415kg Limousin to £1330 (£320) 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) and 340kg Limousin to £1070 (£314) S McKenna Clogher 420kg Limousin to £1350 (£321) and 310kg Limousin to £1080 (£348) P Stratton Tempo 445kg Limousin to £1320 (£296) E McCaughey Fintona 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£314) and 415kg Charolais to £1280 (£308) P T Hughes Dungannon 435kg Limousin to £1160 (£266) and 395kg Limousin to £1060 (£268) P McConnell Clogher 320kg Limousin to £1130 (£353) and 300kg Charolais to £1050 (£350) S Crawford Fermanagh 330kg Limousin to £1120 (£339) K McGarvey Beragh 325kg Limousin to £1110 (£341) B Pryce Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £1100 (£278) and G Aiken Kesh 360kg Charolais to £1080 (£300) 380kg Charolais to £1050 (£276) 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£306) and 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Strabane producer selling calved heifers to £2800, £2680, £2380, 1870, £1800 and £1680. Dungannon producer £2610 and £2200 for calved heifers. Newtownbutler producer £2570 and £1820 for calved heifers. Derrylin producer £2550 for calved heifer. Portadown producer £2350, 2080, and £1850 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2330 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1500 to £1680.

Springing heifers sold to £1500 for a Dungannon producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry this week sold readily with E J Mitchell Clogher selling a second calver with heifer calf to £1670. R Pollock Lisburn £1620 for second calver with heifer calf £1520 for 2018 cow with heifer calf, £1450 for heifer with heifer calf, and £1290 for incalf cow. J Donnelly Galbally £1620, and £1580 for incalf heifers. K Totten Crumlin £1590, £1440, 1350, £1220, £1200, and £1100 for incalf Hereford cows. Clogher producer £1460 for incalf cow.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry sold easily to a strong demand with Bull Calves (under two months) selling to £475 for a Charolais to W and J Bryson Dundrod. A C Lunny Aghalane £430, and £325 for Aberdeen Angus; I W Little Newtownbutler £400, £340 for Aberdeen Angus and £310 for Friesian; W and J Bryson Dundrod £290 for Aberdeen Angus; C A Allen Ballygawley £190 for Aberdeen Angus and A Liggett Clogher £185 for Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves

T Cox Enniskillen £390, £385, £340, £305 for Belgian Blues and £225 for Aberdeen Angus; Alan Emo Derrylin £380 for Limousin; B Kelly Armagh £375 x 2 for Limousins; J Donnelly Trillick £340 for Hereford; P J Mallon Moy £315 for Limousin; A Irwin Fivemiletown £315 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Dundrod £270 for Limousin and C A Allen Ballygawley £180 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

P Stratton Tempo £820 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £735 for Aberdeen Angus and £730 for Limousin; R E Kenwell Fivemiletown £730 and £685 for Charolais; Alan Emo Derrylin £700 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £670 x 2 for Limousins and £630 for Charolais; P Lavery Coagh £660 for Limousin; E Davis Lack sold a batch of Friesians to make £635 x 4 and £570 x 4. P Devlin Coagh £625 for Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reared female lumps