Dairy cows continue to meet a good trade at Ballymena, top price of £3200

Beef cows sold to 296p for an Aberdeen Angus 710kg at £2101, Friesian cows to 228p for 580kg at £1322.

Beef heifers to 318p for a Charolais 530kg at £1685.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks to 330p for 730kg at £2409 and to a top per head of £2939 for 1010kg.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks to 240p 670kg at £1608.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Armstrong, Lisburn Abondance 710kg £2101 (296) R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 690kg £2028 (294) R Armstrong, Limousin 690kg £2007 (291) S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) S Martin, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 700kg £1960 (280) A McGookin, Limousin 710kg £1945 (274) A McConnell, Glenwherry Limousin 580kg £1577 (272) J Ross, Larne Limousin 620kg £1674 (270) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 750kg £2010 (268) R Evans, Limousin 770kg £2009 (261) R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 860kg £2244 (261) and D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 650kg £1690 (260).

Friesian cows

C McConnell, Glenarm 580kg £1322 (228) local farmer, 650kg £1235 (190) H Carson, Dundrod 630kg £1178 (187) ESG IVY Farm Ltd, 760kg £1406 (185) DJ and S Allen, Limavady 800kg £1480 (185) D Steele, Shamrockvale 520kg £956 (184) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 730kg £1335 (183) local farmer, 500kg £910 (182) ESG IVY Farm Ltd, 610kg £1091, JF Smith, 640kg £1145 (179) and FC Patterson, Broughshane 680kg £1210 (178).

Beef heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg £1685 (318) S Martin, Newtownabbey Limousin 460kg £1426 (310) D Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 630kg £1915 (304) R Workman, Charolais 540kg £1636 (303) B McFetridge, Garvagh Charolais 550kg £1655 (301) Charolais 590kg £1770 (300) V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 630kg £1943 (299) Limousin 630kg £1871 (297) D Duggan, Limousin 630kg £1852 (294) and JS P and M Gibson Charolais 540kg £1571 (291).

Beef bullocks

R Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 730kg £2409 (330) C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 820kg £2665 (325) Limousin 770kg £2502 (325) local farmer Abondance 850kg £2754 (324) M Gallagher, Charolais 810kg £2616 (323) C Reid, Limousin 750kg £2422 (323) G Arthur, Charolais 630kg £2022 (321) local farmer, Limousin 840kg £2646 (315) R Nicholson, Limousin 720kg £2260 (314) local farmer, Limousin 820kg £2566 (313) G Arthurs, Broughshane 600kg £1860 (310) S Martin, Newtownabbey British Blue 670kg £2070 (309).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local farmer, Charolais 1010kg £2939, Abondance 850kg £2754, C Reid, Limousin 820kg £2665, local farmer, Limousin 840kg £2646, M Gallagher, Charolais 810kg £2616, F Lyle, Larne Charolais 910kg £2611, local farmer, Limousin 900kg £2583, Limousin 820kg £2566, M Gallagher, Limousin 830kg £2514, C Reid, Limousin 770kg £2502, Limousin 750kg £2422 and local farmer, Limousin 840kg £2410.

Friesian bullocks

M Stewart, 670kg £1608 (240) P McMullan, Dundrod 680kg £1625 (239) J Hutchinson, 640kg £1529 (239) H Carson, 590kg £1410 (239) J Hutchinson, 550kg £1309 (238) 630kg £1493 (237) 630kg £1480 (235) 690kg £1614 (234) 610kg £1427 (234) 600kg £1404 (234) R and M and J Duffin, 630kg £1436 (228) and P McMullan, 690kg £1566 (227).

Friday 24th March 2023: A large entry of 101 dairy cows continued to meet a good trade and sold to a top of £3200 presented by WG Johnston, Belfast. The sale included a dispersal for I B and HJ Marsden which sold to £3080.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices were as follows: WG Johnston, Belfast £3200, IB and HJ Marsden, £3080, D Wilson, Ballycraigy £2650, £2650, W Black, Aghdowney £2600, £2500, I B and HJ Marsden, £2500, £2420, £2380, £2300, £2280, M Hughes, Kircubbin £2160, D Millan, Ballymoney £2120, I B and HJ Marsden, £2100, WG Johnston, Belfast £2080 and I B and HJ Marsden, 2x £2000.

A small entry of sucklers sold to £1850 paid for an in calf Belgian Blue heifers sold by S Davidson.

S Davidson, Belgian Blue in calf £1850, M McCord, Antrim Charolais and Limousin calf £1480 and J Hunter, Abondance in calf £1180, Abondance in calf £1140.

350 dropped calves sold to £555 for heifers, £700 for bull calves and £300 for Friesian bulls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers

Ganaway Farms, Charolais £555, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £545, H Thompson, Randalstown 4 x Abondance £525, Ganaway Farms, Abondance £505 and Shorthorn beef, £500, W Magee, 3 x Limousin £500, B and J Barr, Coleraine Belgian Blue £500, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £495, Ganaway Farms, Shorthorn beef £490, SA Milligan, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £480 and M Wilkin, Islandmagee Abondance £475.

Bulls

R Raymond, Abondance £700, B and J Barr, Belgian Blue £665, Belgian Blue £630, H Thompson, Abondance £575, Abondance £575, Abondance £570, B and J Barr, 2 x Abondance £570, H Thompson, Limousin £560, Belgian Blue £545, W Magee, Limousin £535, J Adair, Kells £535, SA Milligan Belgian Blue £520, AG Gabbey, Limousin £485, H Thompson, Limousin £485 and R Bingham, Charolais £455.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bulls

M Wilkin, Islandmagee 3 x £300, B and J Barr, Aghadowey £235, P McGowan, Toomebridge £210, Trimble Farms, £210, R Bingham, £195, A Getty, 3x £190, AG Gabbey, £185, Trimble Farms, £175, P Gowan, £170, Trimble Farm, £170 and RAS Barkley, Ballymena £145.

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1160 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1720 from William McVey, Carnlough. Heifers sold to £1030 over for a Limousin 320kg £1350 offered by P Delargy, Glenarife.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

0kg to 300kg

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 280kg £1180 (421) Charolais 300kg £1120 (373) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1060 (353) I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 300kg £1060 (353) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 300kg £1050 (350) P and C Connon, Charolais 300kg £1040 (346) E Sherrard, Charolais 280kg £960 (342) H Crawford Carnalbana Limousin 270kg £925 (342) E McConnell, Ballyclare Limousin 280kg £950 (339) T Magee, Ballyboley Charolais 280kg £945 (337) Charolais 280kg £945, E McConnell, Limousin 240kg £800 (333) and T Magee, 4 x Charolais 280kg £925.

301kg to 350kg

C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 350kg £1280 (365) Limousin 350kg £1250 (351) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 320kg £1140 (356) AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1210 (355) H Crawford, Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) Charolais 350kg £1230 (351) H Crawford, Charolais 330kg £1150 (348) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 330kg £1150 (348) AV Magill, Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) N McLoughlin, Charolais 330kg £1140 (345) and W Craig, Larne Limousin 320kg £1100 (343).

Advertisement

Advertisement

351kg and over

W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 390kg £1480 (379) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £1330 (369) K Molyneaux, Crumlin Belgian Blue 420kg £1520 (361) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £1280 (355) J Carey, Martinstown Limousin 410kg £1400 (341) C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 390kg £1320 (338) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 390kg £1310 (335) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 460kg £1540 (334) and C Williamson, Limousin 360kg £1190 (330).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

E McConnell, Ballyclare Spk 230kg £800 (347) P Campbell, Limousin 260kg £850 (326) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 300kg £980 (326) A Kennedy, Gleno Limousin 280kg £900 (321) A Abbot, Lisburn Limousin 280kg £900 (321) Limousin 290kg £930 (320) J Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 220kg £700 (318) 300kg £950 (316) A Abbot, Limousin 250kg £790 (316) and E Sherrard, Limousin 270kg £870 (314).

301kg to 350kg

P Delargy, Glenarife, Limousin 320kg £1350 (421) Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1340 (382) N McLoughlin, Charolais 320kg £1125 (351) AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) I Dodds, Limousin 340kg £1130 (332) and G McCammond, Larne Limousin 340kg £1110 (326).

351 and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

N McLoughlin, Charolais 360kg £1145 (318) Charolais 400kg £1270 (317) P Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg £1270 (317) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £1120 (311) Charolais 370kg £1150 (310) K Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £1140 (308) C O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 410kg £1260 (307) and H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 390kg £1180 (302).

Monday 27th March 2023: A smaller entry of sheep on Monday night met a steady trade. Breeders sold to £195, ewes and lambs to £255, pet lambs to £54.

Breeding sheep

J McDonnell, Comber 5 Texel £195, J McDonnell, Comber 3 Texel £175, R Crawford, Magheramorne 8 Texel £142, R Crawford, Magheramorne 8 Texel £142, R Crawford, Magheramorne 11 Crossbred £138 and J McDonnell, Comber 1 Texel £130.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ewes and lambs

S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 8 lambs £255, N Alexander, Gracehill 3 Texel and 9 lambs £252, W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Ker and 4 lambs £248, S McNeill, Cushendun 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £232, D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 1 Texel and 2 lambs £228, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 8 lambs £228, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £225, J W Bristow, Portglenone 6 Texel and 12 lambs £222, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £218, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £215, D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 1 Chev and 2 lambs £215, J Millar, Broughshane 4 Texel and 8 lambs £215, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £215, J A Boyd, Kircubbin 1 Mil and 2 lambs £215, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £212, J Millar, Broughshane 4 Texel and 8 lambs £212, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £210, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £210, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 Texel and 2 lambs £208, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £208, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £205, W Jones, Templepatrick 1 Crossbred and 3 lambs £202 and J Adams, Ballymena 1 Mule and 2 lambs £200.

Tuesday 28th March 2023: 235 store cattle on Tuesday met a terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £1500 over for a Belgian Blue 540kg at £2040 presented by S Hall, Monkstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Charolais 740kg at £1940 presented by N Scullin, Toomebridge.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 460kg £1510 (328), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 450kg £1345 (298), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 470kg £1380 (293), R J McKendry, Antrim Simmental 400kg £1170 (292), A Hall, Antrim Limousin 490kg £1430 (291), R J McKendry, Antrim Simmental 430kg £1240 (288), R J McKendry, Antrim Simmental 420kg £1205 (286), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 440kg £1260 (286), L Park, Ballynure Hereford 350kg £995 (284), L Park, Ballynure Hereford 350kg £995 (284), L Park, Ballynure Hereford 350kg £995 (284), L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1330 (283), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 460kg £1290 (280), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Clo 480kg £1340 (279), R J McKendry, Antrim Simmental 430kg £1200 (279) and W McKee, Portavogie Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1180 (274).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 500kg

S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 540kg £2040 (377), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 540kg £1690 (313), A Hall, Antrim Limousin 530kg £1620 (305), A Hall, Antim Limousin 540kg £1600 (296), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 540kg £1590 (294), S Hall, Monkstown Simmental 580kg £1700 (293), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1630 (291), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 550kg £1540 (280), J Craig, Larne Limousin 550kg £1530 (278), J Craig, Larne Limousin 520kg £1440 (276), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1440 (276), H Robinson, Broughshane Simmental 520kg £1410 (271), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 550kg £1490 (270), J Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1440 (261), J Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1460 (260) and S and E Mullan, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1480 (259).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

T Moorhead, Aughfatten Saler 470kg £1490 (317), J Craig, Larne Simmental 500kg £1550 (310), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1300 (309), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 470kg £1430 (304), T Moorhead, Aughafatten St 430kg £1290 (300), K D Reid, Lurgan Charolais 360kg £1070 (297), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 490kg £1450 (295), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 490kg £1450 (295), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Saler 450kg £1320 (293), S Jackson, Bellaghy Aberdeen Angus £1200 (292), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Saler 460kg £1335 (290), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg £1360 (289), M Farquhar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1240 (288), W McKee, Portavogie Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1410 (287), L Park, Ballynure Limousin 400kg £1140 (285) and R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 460kg £1295 (281).

Over 500kg

C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1595 (306), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 530kg £1590 (300), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg £1550 (287), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 550kg £1570 (285), D Morrow, Glenarm Limousin 610kg £1740 (285), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £1620 (284), J Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 510kg £1445 (283), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 530kg £1500 (283), D Dunlop Limousin 530kg £1500 (283), T Moorhead, Aughafatten St 540kg £1520 (281), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1850 (280), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1480 (279), D Dunlop Limousin 530kg £1480 (279), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1420 (278), A Cameron, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1530 (278) and C Heron, Ballymena Simmental 530kg £1470 (277).

Wednesday 29th March 2023: An entry of 1916 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat hoggets sold to 600p for a pair of Beltex 23.5kg at £141 offered by W Porter, Maghera. The annual spring lamb competition was held, judged by Brendan Kelly. Dorsets, First, W and C Carson 21kg at £129 purchased by Lakeview Meats, Crumlin. Second Andrew Kennedy 21.5kg at £129 and 3rd 21kg at £129. First prize Charolais and champion of spring lambs, T McConnell, Parkgate 24kg at £168 purchased by Jacksons, Ballynure, second B McAllister 23.5kg at £144, third T McConnell 21.5kg at £140. First prize Texels and reserve champion, Jacqueline McIlrath 21kg at £138 purchased by Lakeview Meats, Crumlin, second also J McIlrath 19kg at £124, third A Ferguson 21kg at £136. First prize Suffolks Denis Taylor 23.5kg at £148 purchased by Doherty and Gray, second D Taylor 19kg at £124 and third Philip Gurney 23kg at £135.

Fat ewes sold to £216.

Spring lambs (253)

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais (first/champion) 24kg £168 (700), J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel (first) 21kg £138 (657), P Taylor, Macosquin 2 Suffolk (second) 19kg £124 (652), J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel (second) 19kg £127 (652), J Lowe, Coagh 1 Charollais 19kg £124 (652), T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais (third) £21.5kg (651), A Ferguson, Cookstown 3 Texel (third) 21kg £136 (647), P Taylor, Macosquin 2 Suffolk (first) 23.5kg £148 (629), J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 22kg £138 (627), A Dodd, Saintfield 35 Dorset 21kg £130.50 (621), W Carson, Ballymena 3 Dorset (first) 21kg £129 (614), A Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Dorset 21kg £129 (614), B McAllister, Kells 3 Charollais 23.5kg £144 (612), A Dodd, Saintfield 35 Dorset 21kg £128 (609) and local farmer 3 Texel 21.5kg £135 (600).

Top per head

T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais 24kg £168, P Taylor, Macosquin 2 Suffolk 23.5kg £148, B McAllister, Kells 3 Charollais 23.5kg £144, T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais 21.5kg £140, J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 22kg £138, J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 21kg £138, A Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Dorset 36.5kg £136, B Moorhead, Bushmills 3 Dorset 27.5kg £136, J J Rea, Kilwaughter 3 Charollais 25.5kg £136, A Ferguson, Cookstown 3 Texel 21kg £136, J Clarke, Gracehill 2 Texel 23kg £135, D McKay, Martinstown 3 Dorset 23.5kg £135, D Kerr, Bushmills 1 Crossbred 22.5kg £135, B Ward, Glenarm 5 Dorset 24kg £135, P Gurney, Aghadowey 2 Suffolk 23.5kg £135 and J Minford, Parkgate 6 Dorset 30.5kg £134.

Fat hoggets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top per kg

W Porter, Maghera 6 Beltex 23.5kg £141 (600), local farmer 7 Texel 21.5kg £123 (572), S Caldwell, Portglenone 9 Texel 21.5kg £122 (567), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Texel 22.5kg £127.50 (566), A Coulter, Doagh 5 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555), D Coulter, Doagh 2 Texel 24.5kg £135 (551), T Gardiner, Ballyclare 10 Texel 23.5kg £129 (548), local farmer 9 Crossbred 22.5kg £123 (546), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Suffolk 22.5kg £123 (546), E S Hall, Ballyclare 2 Texel 23kg £125 (543), J Stewart, Larne 1 Texel 21kg £113 (538), J Stewart, Larne 2 Dorset 25kg £134 (536), A and W Magill, Larne 3 Suffolk 21.5kg £115 (534), A Robinson, Moorfields 7 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533), M Brown Kerr, Portglenone 5 Texel 23kg £122 (530) and J Gray, Doagh 5 Texel 25kg £132.50 (530).

Top per head

W Porter, Maghera 6 Beltex 23.5kg £141, S Wilson, Ballymena 8 Crossbred 39kg £138, A Smyth, Ballymoney 23 Texel 26kg £136.50, R McIlroy, Carrickfergus 2 Charollais 27.5kg £136, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 9 Suffolk 29kg £135.50, S G Simms, Gleno 2 Texel 33.5kg £135, A Robinson, Moorfields 1 Texel 33kg £135, D McKay, Martinstown 1 Dorset 32.5kg £135, J McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 32kg £135, T McConnell, Parkgate 1 Charollais 32kg £135, W Young, Desertmartin 1 Suffolk 30.5kg £135, H Mulholland, Glenavy 1 Texel 25.5kg £135, D Coulter, Doagh 2 Texel 24.5kg £135, A Coulter, Doagh 1 Texel 32.5kg £135, H Mulholland, Glenavy 6 Dorset 27.5kg £134.50 and J Adams, Bellaghy 21 Suffolk 29.5kg £134.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes (457)

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£182

Texel - £150-£216

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crossbred - £90-£120