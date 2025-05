Dairy cows selling to a top of £2700 at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mighty show of 450 cattle in town last Friday with the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £695 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Hillsborough farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1690 for a 428kg from a Kilkeel farmer.

Fat cows topped £2010 for 664kg Limousin.

Dairy stock topped £2700.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves Topped £1580.

Heifers topped £2250 for 650kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £2360 for 766kg Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £695, Aberdeen Angus at £695, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £690, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £670, Rathfriland farmer Fleckvieh at £665, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £660, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £650, Aberdeen Angus at £650, Aberdeen Angus at £ 630 and Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £630.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £680, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £670, Aberdeen Angus at £600, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £580, Armagh farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine at £580, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £580, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £530, Donacloney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £440 and Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £430.

Weanling male calves

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 428k at £1690, Aberdeen Angus 454k at £1560, Aberdeen Angus 422k at £1560, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 372k at £1500, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 382k at £1490, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 344k at £1460, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 378k at £1420, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 396k at £1400 and Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 370k at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 358k at £1350.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballymartin farmer Charolais 352k at £1320, Mayobridge farmer Simmental 356k at £1280, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 324k at £1260, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 362k at £1180, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 346k at £1170, Saintfield farmer Limousin 316k at £1150, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 306k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 336k at £1130 and Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 278k at £1050, Limousin 274k at £1410.

Fat cows

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 664k at £2010, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 848k at £1750, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 764k at £1660, Dromara farmer Holstein 976k at £1650, Holstein 698k at £1410, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 614k at £1370, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 698k at £1370, Ballyroony farmer Holstein 714k at £1320, Saintfield farmer Simmental 584k at £1290 and Cranfield farmer Friesian 720k at £1110.

Suckler cows

Saintfield farmer Limousin cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1580.

Dairy stock

Tandragee farmer Holstein at £2700, Holstein at £2700, Holstein at £2680 and Holstein at £2520.

Heifers

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 650k at £2250, Limousin 588k at £2220, Charolais 660k at £2180, LImousin 590k at £2050, Limousin 564k at £2010, Limousin 574k at £2010, Charolais 576k at £1990, Limousin 584k at £1970, Charolais 574k at £1380 and Charolais 550k at £1890.

Bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus 766k at £2360, Limousin 772k at £2310, Belgian Blue 774k at £2300, Limousin 778k at £2300, Aberdeen Angus 758k at £2150, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 602k at £2100, Charolais 572k at £2100, Limousin 576k at £2030 and Loughbrickland farmer Hereford 762k at £2100, Hereford 676k at £1880, Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1850.

Last Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £6.97 a kilo for 25.4kg at £177.

Fat ewes topped at £260.

More ewes over the £236 mark this week with plainer ewes from £208 to £224,

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 32.9k at £200, Banbridge farmer 30.3k at £190, Ardarragh farmer 29.2k at £185, Kilcoo farmer 30k at £178, Banbridge farmer 25.4k at £177, Ballyroney farmer 34.4k at £171, Lisburn farmer 31k at £164, Kilkeel farmer 27.7k at £164 and Castlewellan farmer 27.3k at £164.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £260, Mayobridge farmer at £236, Curley farmer at £224, Corbet farmer at £222, Katesbridge farmer at £216, Kilcoo farmer at £214, Dromore farmer at £214, Newry farmer at £210, Banbridge farmer at £208 and Ardarragh farmer at £208.

Fat rams

Closkelt farmer at £226, Portadown farmer at £220, at £154 and Castlewellan farmer at £140, at £110.

Ewes and lambs

Newry farmer 1 ewe and 2 lamb at £370, Castlewellan farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £365, Newry farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £355, Katesbridge farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £340, Annaclone farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £335, Castlewellan farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £320, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £315 and Newry farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £305.