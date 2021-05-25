Dairy cows selling to £2220 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1883.40 for an 860kg Belgian Blue to £219 per 100kg for an Augher producer with a 780kg Limousin to £1575.60 at £202 for a Lisnaskea producer with a 750kg Limousin to £1560 at £208 per 100kg for a Clogher producer.

Cow heifers sold to a top of £219 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1292.10 followed by a 640kg Charolais to £206 (£1318.40).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £138 per 100kg for a 790kg £1090.20.

Fat bulls sold to a top price of £1915.20 for a 1240kg Charolais to £152 per 100kg and selling to a top of £156 per 100kg for a 950kg Simmental (£1482).

Fat steers sold to £216 for a 590kg Charolais (£1274.40).

Fat heifers sold to £226 for a 700kg Limousin (£1582).

In the store rings dairy cows sold to £2220 and £1880 with springers to £1570.

Suckler outfits to £1900.

Incalf cows to £1400.

Breeding bulls to £2000 for Charolais

Heavy steers to £1810 for a 790kg Charolais (£229) rising to £246 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £1700 and a 630kg Charolais to £1550 most others selling from £215 to £243 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 550kg Charolais (£258).

Med weights £1230 for a 495kg Charolais (£248) rising to £256 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1050.

Smaller ones sold to £1010 for a 385kg Charolais (£262).

Heavy heifers sold to £1830 for a 755kg Charolais (£242) others sold from £212 to £240 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold £1310 for a 520kg Limousin (£252).

Med weights sold to £1170 for a 485kg Charolais (£241) rising to £261 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1150.

Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 395kg Charolais (£240).

Weanling males to £1160 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£232) rising to £272 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £830.

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 405kg Limousin (£244) rising to £280 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £840.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £510 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £540 for Limousin reared.

Male lumps sold to £760 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £590 for Aberdeen Angus and Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Derrylin producer 590kg Limousin to £219 (£1292.10) Richill producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £219 (£1883.40) Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £208 (£1560) Galbally producer 640kg Charolais to £206 (£1318.40) Benburb producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus. to £204 (£1162.80) Lisnaskea producer 780kg Limousin to £202 (£1575.60) Derrylin producer 640kg Limousin to £200 (£1280) Cabragh producer 760kg Charolais to £198 (£1504.80) Brookeborough producer 660kg Limousin to £196 (£1293.60) Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £193 (£1389.60) Rosslea producer 690kg Limousin to £193 (£1331.70) Fivemiletown producer 680kg Charolais to £192 (£1305.60) Augher producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £192 (£1593.60) Clogher producer 680kg Shorthorn beef to £192 (£1305.60) Aughnacloy producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £191 (£1298.80) Newtownbutler producer 610kg Limousin to £190 (£1159) and Rosslea producer 680kg Limousin to £190 (£1292).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £130 to £168 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £138 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £96 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Desertmartin producer 950kg Simmental to £156 (£1482) Sixmilecross producer 1100kg Charolais to £152 (£1672) Tempo producer 1260kg Charolais to £152 (£1915.20) Dungannon producer 980kg Charolais to £151 (£1479.80) Maguiresbridge producer 1140kg Charolais to £148 (£1687.20) Newtownbutler producer 1110kg Fleckvieh to £142 (£1576.20) Fivemiletown producer 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1330) and Dromore producer 990kg Simmental to £131 (£1296.90).

Fat steers

590kg Charolais to £216. 560kg Charolais to £216. 630kg Charolais to £210. 560kg Limousin to £208. 610kg Charolais to £202. 580kg Shorthorn beef to £200. 510kg Limousin to £198. 590kg Hereford to £196. 730kg Belgian Blue to £195. 600kg Hereford to £194. 720kg Hereford to £193. 710kg Hereford to £193.

Friesian steers sold from £152 to £182 per 100kg for a 670kg (£1219.40).

Fat heifers

700kg Limousin to £226 (£1582) 570kg Simmental to £218. 610kg Charolais to £216. 670kg Shorthorn beef to £212. 700kg Charolais to £210. 580kg Limousin to £208. 590kg Limousin to £206. 520kg Limousin to £204. 530kg Simmental to £200. 510kg Charolais to £198. 540kg Limousin to £195. 620kg Simmental to £193. 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £188.

Friesians sold from £142 to £166 per 100kg for 610kg (£1012.60).

Store bullocks

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1810 for a 790kg Charolais (£229) and an 800kg Charolais to £1650 (£206) for J Lendrum Fivemiletown. Basil Buchannon Hillisborough 930kg Charolais to £1780 (£191) M Kells Portadown 690kg Charolais to £1700 (£246) 690kg Charolais to £1680 (£243) 700kg Charolais to £1660 (£237) and 645kg Charolais to £1520 (£235) M/S A and J P O’Neill Coalisland 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£220) 720kg Charolais to £1630 (£226) 695kg Limousin to £1620 (£233) and 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£215) B Corrigan Rosslea 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£197) and 715kg Limousin to £1490 (£208) M/S W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 695kg Charolais to £1560 (£224) 650kg Limousin to £1520 (£234) 640kg Charolais to £1500 (£234) and 620kg Charolais to £1490 (£240) G Steen Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1550 (£246) S R J Menary Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £1530 (£228) and R A Elliott Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £1510 (£230).

Forward lots

G Steen Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1420 (£258) and a 530kg Charolais to £1300 (£245) E Little Brookeborough 530kg Limousin to £1290 (£243) K McCaughey Tempo 530kg Charolais to £1230 (£232) and T Elliott Dungannon 520kg Charolais to £1200 (£231).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

R Watson Augher 495kg Charolais to £1230 (£248) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£253) and 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£250) R T Rooney Downpatrick 450kg Limousin to £1070 (£238) 410kg Limousin to £1050 (£256) 415kg Limousin to £1020 (£246) and 405kg Limousin to £980 (£242) C McCaughey Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1000. T J Donnelly Portadown 495kg Belgian Blue to £990 (£200) and 445kg British Blue to £880. N T Wylie Benburb 485kg Hereford to £980 (£202)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Moy producer 385kg Charolais to £1010 (£262) 395kg Charolais to £980, 355kg Charolais to £960, 375kg Charolais to £950, 370kg Charolais to £940, 325kg Charolais to £930, and 355kg Charolais to £910. Kesh producer 365kg Charolais to £960 and 360kg Charolais to £930. Dromore producer 350kg Belgian Blue to £750, 330kg Belgian Blue to £670, 290kg Belgian Blue to £650, 335kg Belgian Blue to £650, 300kg Belgian Blue to £630, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £610, 305kg Belgian Blue to £600. 330kg Belgian Blue to £600, 275kg Belgian Blue to £570 x 2, 270kg Belgian Blue to £570 and I Bloomer Armagh 330kg Limousin to £620 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £610.

Store heifers

A similar entry to last week sold to a very keen demand with heavy lots selling to £1830 for a 755kg Charolais (£242) for S T Rankin Castlederg. A Armstrong Trillick sold a 655kg Limousin to £1450 (£221) P McAleer Pomeroy sold a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£206) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 620kg Limousin to £1380 (£222) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 625kg Charolais to £1360 (£217) and 625kg Charolais to £1340 (£214) S Farrell Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1260 (£206) Forward lots sold V. McDermot Lisnaskea 575kg Limousin to £1330 (£231) P McAleer Pomeroy 595kg Charolais to £1340 (£225) T Reilly Keady 590kg Charolais to £1320 (£224) G Elliott Magheraveely 595kg Charolais to £1320 (£222) Clogher producer 520kg Limousin to £1310 (£252) K McCarney Fintona 570kg Limousin to £1280 (£224) M J Keys Clogher 580kg Belgian Blue to £1270 (£219) and 530kg Limousin to £1260 (£238) F McElroy Augher 525kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£240) and I S Farrell Fivemiletown 595kg Charolais to £1260 (£212).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kG

D Monaghan Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241) 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) 440kg Charolais to £1150 (£261) 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) and 475kg Charolais to £1030 (£217) M/S T and J Finlay Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1100 (£222) Boa Island producer 490kg Limousin to £1090 (£222) G Taggart Coalisland 465kg Limousin to £1090 (£234) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1080 (£225) E McBride Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1060 (£212) R T Rooney Downpatrick 495kg Limousin to £1060 (£214) 475kg Limousin to £1050 (£221) and 420kg Limousin to £980 (£233) H Quinn Galbally 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206) and 460kg Charolais to £1010 (£219) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1000 (£227) S Corley Aughnacloy 500kg Belgian Blue to £990 (£198) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 (£202) R Doragh Cookstown 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £950 (£194) and G J McKenna Clogher 405kg Charolais to £930 (£229).

Smaller sorts 395kg and under

G J McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £950 (£240) 345kg Charolais to £900 (£261) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Mountview Cattle Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £910. R T Rooney Downpatrick 395kg Limousin to £900, 380kg Limousin to £880, 370kg Limousin to £820, 350kg Limousin to £800 and 280kg Limousin to £740. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £870. E McBride Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £840. A Parke Strabane 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £820T J Donnelly Pomeroy 375kg Charolais to £820, 385kg Limousin to £820, 385kg Limousin to £800, and 360kg Limousin to £790. S Blackburn Clogher 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 x 3 Clogher producer 395kg Limousin to £790.

Dairy cows and heifers

A very good selection on offer this week again sold to a top of £2220 for a calved heifer from a Fermanagh producer a Madden Armagh producer sold a calved heifer to £1880 and a fifth calver to £1200. Brookeborough producer £1800 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1610 for calved heifer. A Brown Banbridge £1510 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1120 Maguiresbridge producer sold springing heifers to £1570 and £1360.

Breeding bulls

Beragh producer £2000 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 1.09.2018) and Omagh producer £1600 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 13.04.2017).

Suckler cows and calves

A brisk demand for the return of the Saturday suckler sales with a Dungannon producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £1900. Coalisland producer 2012 cow with bull calf to £1840 and a 2016 cow with bull calf to £1310. Trillick producer £1760 for second calver and bull calf, £1600 for second calver with bull calf and £1300 for second calver with heifer calf. Augher producer £1730 for second calver with bull calf and £1590 for second calver with heifer calf. Omagh producer £1400 for second calver with bull calf, £1390 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1380 for 2011 cow with bull calf and £1270 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to a top of £1400.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another large entry sold easily to a strong demand this week bull calves sold to £510 for a Charolais and £440 for a Limousin from K Moore Augher. A Veitch Lisbellaw £490 for Charolais J F Martin Kinawley £445 for Belgian Blue Dungannon producer £440 and £430 for Limousins. Omagh producer £425, £410, and £400 for Simmentals. M E Fee Lisnaskea £380 for Charolais P and M McGirr Augher £355 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

M Lucy Enniskillen £540 for Limousin £460 and £390 for Charolais. B Cassidy Rosslea £465 for Shorthorn. E Davis Lack £460 for Aberdeen Angus £440 and £430 for Charolais. K Moore Augher £450 x 2 for Charolais. D McLaren Omagh £430 for Charolais. E and A Thompson Tempo £410 and £400 for Hereford. S McAleer Rosslea £380 for Limousin. P Doyle Trillick £375 for Belgian Blue. G Smith Seskinore £365 for Belgian Blue and M E Fee Lisnaskea £365 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

G Quigley Roslea £760, £690, and £660 for Charolais. K Murphy Lisnaskea £610 for Simmental £590 and £580 for Simmentals and £580 for Charolais. M McCaughey Clogher £580 for Limousin. E McKearney Middletown £570 x 2 for Simmentals. Cookstown producer ££560 for Charolais £550 and £540 for Hereford. D McLaren Omagh £560 for Limousin and £530 for Charolais. I Bloomer Armagh £560 for Belgian Blue. T Maguire Knockaraven £560 for Charolais and J W McFarland Trillick £550, £520, and £510 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps

K Moore Augher £590 for Limousin and £580 for Aberdeen Angus. D Ellison Fivemiletown £590 and £510 for Aberdeen Angus and £470 for Simmental. E Davis Lack £580 for Charolaisand £470 for Limousin. R Greaves Derrylin £490 for Aberdeen Angus. E McKearney Middletown £550 and £480 for Simmentals. D Williamson Fivemiletown £520 and £500 for Charolais.

Weanlings (Sale held on Wednesday 19th May)

A seasonal turnout on offer this week resulted in a good steady demand with steers and bulls selling to £1160 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£232) with a 400kg Limousin to £940 (£235) a 385kg Limousin to £880 (£228) a 385kg Limousin to £860 (£223) and a 410kg Limousin to £830 (£202) for N McGlinchey Eskra. M/S K and A Clarke Tynan 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£218) 470kg Simmental to £960 (£204) and a 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. P McGovern Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1030 (£278) A Wilson Hillsborough 530kg Simmental to £1020 (£192) G Haughey Fintona 450kg Charolais to £970. D McCartan Ballygawley 435kg Limousin to £900. G J McKenna Clogher 325kg Limousin to £890 (£274) 355kg Charolais to £880 (£248) 340kg Limousin to £880 (£259) 355kg Limousin to £870 (£245) 320kg Charolais to £840 (£247) and 375kg Charolais to £820 (£218); M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 330kg Limousin to £860 (£260) and S Gilmour Ballygawley 305kg Limousin to £830 (£272).

Weanling heifers