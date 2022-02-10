Dairy cows selling to £2520 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Fat hoggets sold to 553p for a pen of 5 Dorsets 20.5kg at £113.50 from Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena and to a top per head of £138 for a heavy Texel from B Jamison, Ballymoney. Fat ewes sold to £218 for a Suffolk.

Top price per head

Mr B Jamison, Ballymoney Texel hogget 36.5kg at £138, I Barkley, Ballymena 15 Texel hoggets 30kg £136.50, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Texel hogget 39kg £130.00. N Hamill, Ballymena 2 Texel hoggets 28.5kg at £130. J Johnston, Ballymena 1 Dorset hogget 33.5kg £130, N McBurney, 25 Texel hoggets 26kg £128, J McIlrath, Ballymena 15 Texel hoggets 25kg £127 and A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 7 Texel hoggets 25.5kg £127.

Top price per kg

A Kennedy, Ballymena 5 Dorset hoggets 20.5kg £113.50, A McConnell, Templepatrick 6 Dorset hoggets 21kg at £115, 6 Dorset hoggets 21kg at £115, local farmer 8 Suffolk hoggets 22kg £120, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 31 Texel hoggets 22kg £119, C Monteith, Omagh 15 Charollais hoggets 18.5 kg £99.50, N McAuley, Ballyclare 11 Texel hoggets 23kg £120 and J Lamont, Kells 10 Suffolk hoggets 22.5kg £120.

Thursday 3rd February 2022: Another good entry of 440 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Beef cows sold to 225p 690kg at £1552, Friesian cows to 175p 750kg at £1312. Beef heifers to 254p 560kg at £1422. Beef bullocks to 259p 710kg at £1838 and top per head of £471 for £920kg. Friesian bullocks sold to 196p 710kg at £1391.

Beef cows

J Hasson, Ballymena Limousin 690kg at £1552 (225), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg £1164 (224), Limousin 660kg £1432 (217), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £1562 (214), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 670kg £1400 (209), Limousin 690kg £1407 (204), L Graham, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg £1150 (195) and R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 650kg £1254 (193).

Friesian cows

D Minford, Crumlin Hol 750kg at £1312 (175), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena Fri 690kg at £1076 (156), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee Hol 650kgat £955 (147), S R Steels, Portglenone Fri 570kg £803 (141), A T Lowry, Loughgiel Hol 620kg at £868 (140), R Alexander, Cloughmills Hol 880kg at £1223 (139), W J at D Wallace, Ballymena Fri 770kg at £1070 9139) and D Maybin, Broughshane Hol 690kg at £945 (137).

Beef heifers

C Mallon, Maghera Limousin 560kg at £1422 (254), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 590kg at £1486 (252), J McClean Ballygawley, Charolais 710kg at £1782 (251), M McKinstry, Crumlin Limousin 590kg at £1404 (238), N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 740kg at £1746 (236), H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Limousin 670kg at £1581 (236), Sal 670kg £1581 (236) and N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 640kg £1504 (235).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg at £1838 (259), Limousin 740kg at £1901 (257), W A Kirkwood, Lisburn Limousin 720kg £1850 (257) H Christie, Ballymoney Abe 630kg £1600 (254), L McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 770kg at £1917 (249), R Greer, Dromore Charolais 740kg at £1820 (246), J Fulton, Knockloughrim Limousin 690kg at £1697 (246) and R Linton, Ahoghill, Limousin 740kg at £1798 (243).

Beef bullocks (top per head)

R Greer, Dromore Charolais 920kg at £2171, Charolais 860kg £2038, Charolais 850kg at £1972, Limousin 810kg £1935, S A Taggart, Ballymoney, Simmental 840kg at £1932, L McIvor, Cookstown Belgian Blue 850kg at £1929, Charolais 770kg at £1917 and S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg at £1909.

Friesian bullocks

B Arthurs Newtownards 710kg at £1391 (196), 690kgat £1345 (195), D W Graham, Clough 750kg at £1447 (193), D Strahan, Broughshane 770kg at £1486 (193), R Crawford, Glarryford 820kg at £1582 (193), Scott Brothers, Limavady 670kg at £1286 (192), T Duffin, Toomebridge 780kg at £1466 (188) and D W Graham, Clough 650kg at £1215 (187).

Friday 4th February 2022: 21 dairy cows sold to £2520 for a calved heifer from Droghal farm, Aghalee. Ruling prices: Droghal farm, Aghalee calved heifer £2520, N McCorry, Aghalee calved heifer £1950, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £1900, John Hunter, Crumlin calved heifer £1900, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1900, A Bell, Nutts Corner calved cow £1840, S Haffey, Lurgan calved heifer £1800, D Foreman, Belfast calved heifer £1780, S Haffey, Lurgan calved heifer £1750, N McCorry, calved heifer £1720, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £1720 and John Hunter calved heifer £1720.

In the suckler ring, £3150 was paid for a mature Limousin bull from Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner, in calf cows to £1800. Ruling prices: Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Limousin heifer £1800, Limousin heifer £1800, Limousin heifer £1700, Mrs C Fleck, Clough Limousin heifer £1650, Ian McCollum Limousin heifer £1650, Limousin heifer £1600, Limousin heifer £1550, J Smyth, Randalstown Char heifer and bull calf £1450, J McComb, Muckamore SHB heifer £1420, Ian McCollum Limousin heifer £1400, Limousin £1400, Limousin heifer £1380, H Milliken, Newtownards Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1380, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1350, J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1300 and Ian McCollum Limousin £1300.

313 calves sold to £680 for a 4 month old Belgian Blue bull, partly reared heifer calves to £635 for a Char.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Belgian Blue £680, Belgian Blue £670, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £555, Limousin £550, A Park, Ballynure (6) Belgian Blue £540, H and J Christie, Dunloy Char £500, Harry Park, Ballymena Limousin £465, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £450, S Adams, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £445 and Robin Bingham Charolais £430.

Heifer calves sold to: S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais £635, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £540, A Park, Ballynure (2) Belgian Blue £530, S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais £490, P McGowan, Toomebridge (4) Limousin £475, Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Aberdeen Angus £470, Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £405, A Park (2) £405, Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £385 and I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £385.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S McCormick, Bangor (5) £290, Harry Park, Ballymena (2) £260, H Geddis, Lurgan (5) £240 and S McCormick, Bangor (4) £235.

350 weanlings sold to 319p per kg for a 350kg Charolais bullock at £1115 from Niall McLoughlin, Cushendun, heifers to 324p per kg for a 290kg Limousin at £940 from J Campbell, Carnlough.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £860 (318), Limousin 280kg £890 (317), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Charolais 280kg £885 (316), JA McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 280kg £870 (310), G Wells, Moira (2) Charolais 290kg £890 (306), JA McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 280kg £850 (303), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 290kg £880 (303), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £890 (296) and David Wilson, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 290kg £850 (293).

301-350kgs

Niall McLoughlin, Cushendun Charolais 350kg £1115 (318), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1100 (314), Niall McLoughlin (2) Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), K Fleck, Clough Charolais 320kg £970 (303), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £990 (300), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1010 (297) and AS Millar Charolais 340kg £1000 (294).

351kg and over

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 360kg £1030 (286), Robert Loughery, Limavady SHB 380kg £1030 (271), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £970 (269), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £960 (266), Robert Loughery Limousin 370kg £985 (266), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £975 (263) and Niall McLoughlin, Cushendun Charolais 270kg £970 (262).

351kg and over

AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1190 (313), Charolais 370kg £1130 (305), David Andrew, Templepatrick (2) Limousin 380kg £1150 (302), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 390kg £1170 (300), Niall McLoughlin, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1080 (300), Limousin 380kg £1140 (300) and AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1110 (300).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 290kg £940 (324), Peter Gilmore, Ballymena Charolais 220kg £640 (290), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 260kg £745 (286), D McIntosh, Glenariffe Limousin 260kg £740 (284), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 290kg £820 (282), H Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 180kg £400 (277), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £800 (275) and Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 240kg £660 (275).

301-350kgs

John Buick, Kells Charolais 330kg £930 (281), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Limousin 340kg £950 (279), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £905 (266), Niall McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £845 (264), Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg £810 (261), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £865 (254), Robert Loughery, Limavady SHB 320kg £805 (251) and JA McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £830 (251).

351kg and over

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 360kg £1030 (286), Robert Loughery, Limavady SHB 380kg £1030 (271), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £970 (269), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £960 (266), Robert Loughery Limousin 370kg £985 (266), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £975 (263), Niall McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 370kg £970 (262), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £990 (260) and Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Limousin 500kg £1300 (260).

Monday evening 7th February 2022: A great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £520, in lamb ewes to £240, store lambs to £97 and pet lambs to £55.

Breeders sold to: Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle 6 Texel £240, 5 Texel £225, P McConnell, Ligoniel 2 Mule £224, Colm McDonnell 6 Texel £220, 6 Texel £210, David Magill, Ballymena 10 Texel £195, S Macauley, Crumlin 8 Texel £168, David Magill, Ballymena 16 Texel £165, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Crossbred £162, 8 Crossbred £160, David Magill, 10 Texel £160, local farmer 5 Mule £160 and RJ and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno 10 Texel £160.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Liam McNally, Camlough 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £520, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £360, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £340, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £300, J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lambs £275, WD Marshall, Clough 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £265, Liam McNally 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £260, J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £245 and WD Marshall, Clough 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £235.

Store lambs sold to: J McLaughlin, Carnlough 3 Suffolk £97, NJ Arthurs, Ballycarry 14 Charollais £91 and Ivan Rea, Mallusk 11 Ec £87.

Dry ewe lambs sold to: Liam McNally, Camlough 1 SD £350, 1 SD £340, 1 SD £310, 2 SP £305, 2 SD £250.

Tuesday 8th February 2022: 210 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £890 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1490 presented by McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick. Heifers sold to £850 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1400 offered by Simon Moore, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

JH Steele, Glarryford Charolais 370kg £980 (264), JG O’Connor, Limavady Limousin 330kg £850 (257), Joseph Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 340kg £870 (255), JH Steele Simmental 460kg £1160 (252), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 460kg £1160 (252), local farmer Limousin 470kg £1170 (248), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1120 (248), M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin 460kg £1140 (247), KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 490kg £1210 (246) and M Doherty Limousin 430kg £1050 (244).

501kg and over

M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin 570kg £1440 (252), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 600kg £1490 (248), Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1300 (245), McMullan Brothers Limousin 560kg £1360 (242), JG O’Connor, Limavady Limousin 520kg £1260 (242), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1260 (242), McMullan Brothers Limousin 570kg £1380 (242), Mrs Joan Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 540kg £1300 (240) and McMullan Brothers Limousin 560kg £1345 (240).

Heifers 0-500kgs

K McCann, Portglenone Limousin 460kg £1105 (240), WD Marshall, Clough Limousin 330kg £780 (236), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 490kg £1150 (234), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £1060 (230), Mrs J Hutchinson Charolais 490kg £1100 (224), K McCann, Portglenone Sal 470kg £1040 (221), Andrew McBride, Ligoniel Simmental 430kg £950 (220) and WD Marshall Limousin 500kg £1090 (218).

501kg and over

Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 550kg £1400 (254), Limousin 510kg £1280 (251), Limousin 510kg £1280 (251), Limousin 520kg £1290 (248), JH Steele, Glarryford Charolais 520kg £1235 (237), K McCann, Portglenone Limousin 550kg £1240 (225), Joe Maybin, Kells Limousin 530kg £1150 (217), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1170 (216), IB and HJ Marsden, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1080 (203), 560kg £1140 (203), Joe Maybin Limousin 600kg £1220 (203) and K McCann, Portglenone Limousin 600kg £1220 (203).

Wednesday 9th February 2022: 2031 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat hoggets sold to 576p for a pen of 19.5 Texel at £112.50 presented by J Irvine, Carrickfergus and to a top per head of £131 for a BFL from T Wray, Carnlough. Fat ewes sold to £210.

Fat hoggets (1560)

Top per kg: J Irvine, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 19.5kg £112.50 (576), Norman McAuley Jnr, Ballyclare 3 Texel 19.5kg £110 (564), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 23.5kg £128.50 (546), Norman McAuley Jnr 4 Texel 21.5kg £115 (534), AT Lowry, Loughgiel 16 Texel 23.5kg £125.50 (534), Adrian Hood, Saintfield 22 Dorset 22.5kg £116 (515), Philip Crothers, Ballynure 12 Texel 22.5kg £116 (515), local farmer 12 Crossbred 23kg £117 (508), S Scullion, Glenarm 10 Lleyn 22.5kg £114 (506), Aidan Scullion, Glenarm 3 Lleyn 22.5kg £114 (506), H and B Doherty, Randalstown 15 Texel 23kg £116.50 (506), Brian Paisley, Ballynure 19 Texel 23.5kg £119 (506), David Boyd, Knockagh 30 Blackface 24kg £121 (504), Colin Gardiner, Ballymoney 7 Texel 24kg £121 (504), Philip Crothers, Ballynure 18 Texel 24kg £121 (504) and N Rainey, Randalstown 12 Texel 21.5kg £108 (502).

Top per head

Timothy Wray, Carnlough 1 BFL 41kg £132, M Warnock, Limavady 6 Texel 28kg £129, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 23.5kg £128.50, W and H Hanna, Ballymoney 1 Texel 30kg £126.50, AT Lowry, Loughgiel 16 Texel 23.5kg £125.50, J Hayes, Ballymena 28 Texel 30kg £125, W McMaster, Gleno 3 Texel 37kg £124, Alfie Rocke, Larne 7 Crossbred 29.5kg £124, Ian Barr, Kells 2 Rouge 30kg £123.50, Gavin Hayes, Upper Ballinderry 2 Ham 37.5kg £123, G Calwell, Clough 6 Lleyn 29kg £122, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Charollais 31.5kg £122, S McGowan, Ballymoney 13 Suffolk 27kg £122 and Ciaran O’Neill, Glenarm 3 Mule 27.5kg £122, 2 Texel 25.5kg £122.

Fat ewes (471)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£155

Texel- £130-£210

Crossbred - £90-£128