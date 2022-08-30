Dairy cows selling to £2600 at Omagh
As grass growth slows, producers are reducing numbers accordingly, resulting in bigger entries of bullocks and heifers.
Bullocks
D Clarke, Aughnagar 775k £1890; 685k £1680, Gary Fyffe, Omagh 720k £1850; 690k £1760; 730k £1700; 720k £1760, J McNulty, Glenmornan 840k £1840; 710k £1730; 680k £1560, Pat Traynor, Errigal 735k £1650; 600k £1460; 575k £1380, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 625k £1630, C O’Hagan, Eskra 585k £1590; 555k £1515; 580k £1555, Armagh Producer, 510k £1390; 505k £1370; 455k £1190; 470k £1210, F Ferris, Leglands 625k £1580, M Breen, Augher 525k £1320; 415k £1140; 460k £1160, B Jordan, Beragh 590k £1450; 625k £1500; 640k £1495, C F MacRory, Omagh 520k £1230; 590k £1370; 490k £1120, D Lecky, Carncorn 670k £1590, Albert Allen, Donemana 410k £1090; 490k £1100, M Moore, Kesh 400k £1030; 375k £980, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 460k £1060, Patk Conwell, Donemana 420k £970, R Nesbitt, Killen 450k £1030; 410k £940; 380k £930, R J Sproule, Garvetagh 320k £870, J Haughey, Creggan 320k £860, S Crawford, Killeter 270k £830; 340k £860, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin, 345k £880; 340k £840; 350k £860 and R McMenamin, Tullycar 375k £910.
Heifers
M Taggart, Leglands 570k £1470; 520k £1260, Jas Hogg, Ballymagroarty 620k £1570; 580k £1440, S Fox, Carrickmore 535k £1300, C Armstrong, Seskinore 475k £1230; 515k £1250; 535k £1270; 505k £1130, E Donaghy, Mountfield 525k £1270, Donaghanie Estates, Beragh 525k £1270; 505k £1200; 540k £1250, T Sharkey, Tattykeel 505k £1200, J Duff, Loughmacrory 580k £1370, D Lecky, Carncorn 565k £1320; 495k £1280, Myles McGurk, Carrickmore 520k £1200; 525k £1180, G Mulligan, Shaneragh 530k £1200, K Gorman, Fintona 525k £1200; 485k £1190, K McNamee, Newtownstewart 485k £1230, S McNeilis, Beragh 445k £1100; 490k £1120, Noel Gormley, Aughnagar 430k £1030; 450k £1090; 475k £1080, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 485k £1160, N Daly, Omagh 460k £1090; 370k £850, E McGirr, Ballygawley 460k £1090; 380k £880, I Fraser, Tirquin 360k £870; 350k £860, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 390k £940; 380k £910 and H B Coll, Drumquin 335k £800; 315k £750.
Fat cows
M J Conway, Greencastle 750k £260, Hugh Gallagher, Mountfield 600k £242; 790k £236, R W Ferguson, Newtownstewart 770k £232, N McIlwaine, Plumbrdige 750k £232; 840k £218; 850k £204, Patk McCullagh, Mountfield 710k £226, S Fox, Carrickmore 660k £224, J Duff, Loughmacrory 580k £214; 780k £200, B Ferris, Omagh 660k £213 and Ray Elkin, Omagh 730k £210.
Friesian cows
F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge 630k £176, R King, Drumrawn 690k £171, P Armstrong, Kesh 710k £168, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 680k £162, J A Morris, Legnabraid 710k £156, M McDonnell, Dromore 690k £155
Dairy cows: A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2600; £2500 (2) and £2440 first calvers, D Moore, Fintona £2400; £2300 and £2100 first calver and J McCrossan, Drumquin £2220 second calver.
Dropped calves
D Emery, Lettercarn £590 Charolais bull, N Dinsmore, Artigarvan £505 Belgian Blue bull; £475 Belgian Blue heifer, J Begley, Carrickmore £500 and £415 Limousin Bulls, C McCarron, Dromore £450 Limousin bull, W H Cummings, Castlederg £435 Belgian Blue bull; £420 Belgian Blue heifer, E Slevin, Dromore £420 Charolais heifer, Wm Wilson, Killybrack £410 Belgian Blue bull; £370 Belgian Blue heifer, H Owens, Brackey £400 Angus bull; £360 Angus heifer, C Noble, Lislap £385 Limousin bull and W J McHugh, Corgary £360 Charolais bull.