Dairy cows selling to £2800 with others selling to £2650 and £2600 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 352 lots sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2025 for an 810kg Limousin with a 760kg Limousin selling to £1900 at £250 per 100kg and reaching a high of £265 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £1961.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2160.80 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £296 per 100kg with a 730kg Limousin to £1961 at £265 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1610.20 for an 830kg to £194 with a 780kg selling to £1450.80 at £186 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat Bbulls sold to £2394 for a 1260kg Charolais to £190 and selling to £206 per 100kg for a 960kg Limousin to £1977.60.

Fat steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1698.80.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian steers sold to £1519 for a 700kg to £217.

Fat heifers sold to £1835.80 for a 670kg Limousin to £274.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2130 for a 715kg Limousin (£298) with a 710kg Limousin to £2120 (£298) and selling to a high of £315 per 100kg for a 640kg Belgian Blue to £2020.

Forward lots sold to £1830 for a 590kg Charolais (£310) with a 505kg Limousin to £1540 (£305).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weights sold to £1400 for a 500kg Limousin (£280) to £288 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1180. Smaller sorts sold to £760 for a 315kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 680kg Limousin (£306) to a high of £326 per 100kg for a 615kg Limousin to £2010.

Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£306) with a 570kg Limousin to £1740 (£305).

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 495kg Charolais (£303) with a 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts to £1140 for a 375kg Limousin (£304).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1630 for a 540kg Limousin (£302) selling to £337 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1230.

Weanling heifers sold to £1530 for a 435kg Limousin (£351) with a 315kg Limousin to £1030 (£333).

Dairy cows sold to £2800, £2650 and £2600.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Springers sold to £1780 and £1760.

Young maidens sold to £590.

Suckler cows with calves sold to £2410.

Incalf cows sold to £1900.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull calves sold to £455 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £450 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps sold to £915 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £880 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices in fatstock for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £296 (£2160.80) Benburb producer 610kg Charolais to £270 (£1647) and 570kg Limousin to £268 (£1527.60) Lisnaskea producer 740kg Limousin to £265 (£1961) Armagh producer 610kg Limousin to £265 (£1616.50) Ballygawley producer 570kg Limousin to £264 (£1504.80) Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £260m (£1898) Plumbridge producer 600kg Limousin to £254 (£1524) Dromore producer 700kg Simmental to £254 (£1778) Bellanaleck producer 710kg Limousin to £252 (£1789.20) Fivemiletown producer 650kg Charolais to £252 (£1638) Derrylin producer 610kg Limousin to £251 (£1531.10) Clogher producer 810kg Limousin to £250 (£2025) and 760kg Limousin to £250 (£1900) Sixmilecross producer 720kg Limousin to £250 (£1800) and Cookstown producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £249 (£1842.60).

Other good beef bred cows sold from £220 to £248 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £217 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1610.20 for an 830kg to £194 with others selling from £180 to £186 for 780kg to £1450.80.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £110 to £128 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fivemiletown producer 960kg Limousin to £206 (£1977.60) Ballinamallard producer 920kg Limousin to £200 (£1840) Fivemiletown producer 1000kg Aberdeen Angus to £196 (£1960) Beragh producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £192 (£2016) and Lisnaskea producer 1260kg Charolais to £190 (£2394).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat steers

Limousins sold to £274 per 100kg Belgian Blues to £262 per 100kg Charolais to £258 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus to £250 per 100kg. Hereford to £225 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine to £220 per 100kg. Friesian to £217 per 100kg and £1519 per head.

Fat heifers

Limousins sold to £278 per 100kg and £1835.80 per head. Charolais sold to £258 per 100kg. Hereford to £240 per 100kg. Simmental to £245 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus to £241 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A very firm demand in this section for a lot of quality stock presented with heavy lots selling to £2130 for a 715kg Limousin (£298) and a 710kg Limousin to £2120 (£298) reaching a high of £315 per 100kg for a 640kg Belgian Blue to £2020 with other quality lots selling from £267 to £306 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1830 for a 590kg Charolais (£310) with a 505kg Limousin to £1540 (£305).

Leading prices: G H Carroll Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2130 (£298) 755kg Limousin to £2100 (£278) 710kg Limousin to £2050 (£288) and 745kg Limousin to £1990 (£267) Armagh producer 710kg Limousin to £2120 (£298) 670kg Charolais to £2050 (£306) 705kg Charolais to £2050 (£290) 640kg Belgian Blue to £2020 (£315) 690kg Charolais to £2000 (£290) and 670kg Belgian Blue to £2000 (£298) Fermanagh producer 745kg Charolais to £2100 (£282) and 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£267) R Hall Fivemiletown 690kg Charolais to £2030 (£294) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 670kg Limousin to £1990 (£297) 670kg Simmental to £1990 (£297) and 680kg Charolais to £1940 (£285) S J Loughlin Cookstown 690kg Limousin to £1990 (£288) and J McClean Adboe 700kg Limousin to £1960 (£280) and 660kg Charolais to £1960 (£297).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to £1830 for a 590kg Charolais (£310) and a 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) for an Armagh producer. Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1780 (£307) 560kg Limousin to £1660 (£296) and a 570kg Limousin to £1680 (£294) K KcKenna Augher 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£281) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£290) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£282) Derek Nelson Greystone 505kg Limousin to £1540 (£305) and A M Irvine Fivemiletown 510kg Limousin to £1410 (£276).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1400 (£280) with a 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) reaching a high of £288 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1180.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

S J Loughlin Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) and 480kg Limousin to £1290 (£268) J Livingstone Co Armagh 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) 485kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£270) Patrick McKenna Ballygawley 485kg Charolais to £1330 (£274) 470kg Charolais to £1280 (£272) E McCarroll Seskinore 480kg Simmental to £1330 (£277) and 485kg Simmental to £1230 (£253) William Rankin Castlederg 480kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£273) A McKenna Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) D Nelson Greystone 485kg Hereford to £1290 (£266) A M Irvine Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1250 (£266) J A Gilleese Derrylin 490kg Hereford to £1220 (£249) and 445kg Hereford to £1180 (£265) J F McElroy Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1190 (£245) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£250) W Crawford Clogher 410kg Limousin to £1180 (£288) Nathan Hall Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£262) and J Grimley Armagh 500kg Simmental to £1160 (£232).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Ballintine Omagh 315kg Limousin to £760. Nathan Hall Fivemiletown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. £740. R Fawcett Lisnaskea 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £540 and 320kg Friesian to £500. N Alexander Augher 300kg Shorthorn to £660 and 295kg Shorthorn to £600.

Store heifers (170 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prices remain very strong in this section with a 680kg Limousin selling to a top price of £2020 (£297) with a 615kg Limousin selling to a high of £326 per 100kg at £2010.

Most other quality lots sold from £255 to £282 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£306) with a 570kg Limousin to £1740 (£305).

Leading prices: R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 680kg Limousin to £2020 (£297) and 615kg Limousin to £2010 (£326) S Hoines Dungannon 695kg Limousin to £1840 (£264) G Wilson Derrylin 650kg Charolais to £1830 (£281) 645kg Limousin to £1810 (£278) 680kg Limousin to £1800 (£264) and 635kg Limousin to £1730 (£272) M J Keys Clogher 635kg Charolais to £1790 (£282) 665kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1740 (£261) and 605kg Charolais to £1660 (£274) F O'Rourke Rosslea 660kg Charolais to £1760 (£266) and 640kg Charolais to £1680 (£262) A Hadden Aughnacloy 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) O Irwin Churchill 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) H Rice Brookeborough 665kg Limousin to £1700 (£255) W J.J. Brown Clogher 615kg Charolais to £1700 (£276) and V McFarland Ballygawley 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£306) with a 590kg Limousin to £1670 (£283) to A Hadden Aughnacloy; Pat Cassidy Augher 570kg Limousin to £1740 (£305) and 540kg Limousin to £1430 (£265) D McFarland Beragh 555kg Charolais to £1550 (£279) and 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) P J Robinson Benburb 515kg Charolais to £1500 (£291) J Trimble Tempo 580kg Charolais to £1580 (£272) and 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) and O Irwin Churchill Fermanagh 580kg Charolais to £1550 (£267).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

Terrific demand in this section with a top price per head of £1500 for a 495kg Charolais (£303) a 480kg Limousin sold to £1470 (£306) and a 480kg Charolais sold to £1450 (£302).

Other quality lots sold from £258 to £294 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices

D S and B McAleer Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) 495kg Limousin to £1390 (£281) 455kg Limousin to £1240 (£272) 465kg Limousin to £1200 (£258) and a 430kg Limousin to £1190 (£276) F McElroy Augher 480kg Limousin to £$1470 (£306) 490kg Limousin to £1390 (£283) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£271) R and S Haire Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) and 440kg Limousin to £1270 (£288) J Keenan Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) 480kg Charolais to £1270 (£264) and 455kg Limousin to £1210 (£266)) V McFarland Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276) and D Murphy Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £1250 (£294).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A Malanophy Kinawley 375kg Charolais to £1140 (£304) A Hadden Aughnacloy 390kg Limousin to £1110. S J Loughlin Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1000. Kesh producer 350kg Limousin to £980 and 385kg Belgian Blue to £910. C Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Belgian Blue to £920 and 385kg Saler to £850. J B Johnston Armagh 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 400kg Belgian Blue to £920, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 360kg Hereford to £870, 385kg Hereford to £830, 345kg Belgian Blue to £820 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. J Ballintine Omagh 385kg Charolais to £860 and 320kg Charolais to £800. A Ellison Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £830.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings (230 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1630 per head for a 540kg Limousin (£302) others sold to a high of £337 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1230 with a 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£335) and a 365kg Charolais to £1220 (£334).

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1530 per head for a 435kg Limousin (£351) with a 315kg Limousin to £1050 (£333) and a 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1350 (£321 per 100kg).

Leading prices: Steers and bulls - H McFarland Trillick 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) M McCrory Sixmilecross 535kg Limousin to £1400 (£261) 395kg Limousin to £1310 (£331) and 440kg Limousin to £1260 (£286) J Coary Dungannon 465kg Speckled Park to £1310 (£281) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£288) T G Dunne Tempo 450kg Charolais to £1300 (£289) and 435kg Charolais to £1250 (£287) K Wilson Fermanagh 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£297) and 400kg Charolais to £1210 (£302) J Marshall Aughnacloy 430kg Limousin to £1260 (£293) J Boylan Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £1250 (£312) Ian Smith Fivemiletown 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£335) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) D McCartan Ballygawley 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) D Pennell Lisbellaw 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1220 (£334) and 380kg Limousin to £1220 (£321) P G McBrien Boho 400kg Limousin to £1200 (£300) and G Crawford Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1200 (£289).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

T Singleton Ballygawley 435kg Limousin to £1530 (£351) and 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1350 (£321) Coyle Bros Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267) 480kg Charolais to £1180 (£246) 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£312) and 325kg Charolais to £980 (£301) A and P McCrystal Sixmilecross 425kg Charolais to £1180 (£277) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1170 (£292) N Deens Markethill 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292) and 365kg Limousin to £1050 (£287) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 375kg Chj. To £1060 (£282) Kesh producer 315kg Limousin to £1050 (£333) F Mullin Dunmoyle 465kg Limousin to £1030 (£221) J F D Wilson Strabane 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030. P G McBrien Boho 415kg Charolais to £990 (£238) M Hackett Augher 340kg Charolais to £980 (£288) Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £980 (£306) and M F Nugent Dungannon 355kg Charolais to £960 (£270).

Dairy cows and heifers

A much larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2800, £2650, £2600, £2550 and £2400. Ballygawley producer £2500 and £2120 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £2320 and £1980 for calved heifers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others sold from £1510.

A Sixmilecross producer sold a batch of springing heifers (due 6-8 weeks to Aberdeen Angus or Limousin bulls) to make £1780, £1760, £1720, £1700 x 2 £1580, £1550 x 2 £1500 and £1450. A Crumlin sold two springers (due 6-8 weeks to Aberdeen Angus bull) to make £1100 each. A Beragh producer sold a pen of Friesian maiden heifers (born 06/2022) to make £590 each.

Suckler cows and calves

An increased entry this week sold to a brisk demand with T J Aiken Kesh selling a Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf to make £2410 and another heifer with bull calf to £1980. B Parsons Tempo sold a 2019 cow with bull calf to £1940, heifer with bull calf to £1900 and heifer with bull calf to £1580. M/S F and G Breen Drumquin sold heifer with bull calf to £1570, heifer with heifer calf to £1490, second calvers with heifer calves to £1520, £1440 and £1200 and a second calver with bull calf to £1450.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other outfits sold from £1160.

A lot of incalf cows and heifers sold to a top of £1900 for a 2017 cow incalf to Limousin bull from K Stewart Aughnacloy. A batch of incalf cows from M/S 0A and M Smyton Tempo sold to £1840, £1560, £1510, 1430, £1420, £1220 and £1150. D Moore Aughnacloy £1450, £1420, £1300 and £1260 for incalf cows. K Sproule Dromore sold incalf cows and heifers to £1220, £1210 and £1180 twice.

Lots of others sold from £840.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good turnout sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £455 for a Charolais and £325 for Aberdeen Angus to P McCorry Derrylin; S McKeown Sixmilecross £400 for Limousin; A C Lunny Aghalane £350 for Belgian Blue; Fintona producer £345 for Limousin and £285 for Aberdeen Angus; Springfield producer £300 for Limousin and Clogher producer £295 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

K R Latimer Trillick £450 x 3 for Hereford; B Darcy Omagh £450 for Charolais; A Hanna Irvinestown £445 for Simmental; K Stewart Sixmilecross £425 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; Fermanagh producer £380, £360 and £345 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £300 and £280 for Simmentals and S Gormley Augher £240 for Speckled Park.

Reared male lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

D O'Hagan Maghera £915 and £700 for Limousins; G Birney Lisnaskea £850 for Simmental; B Teague Omagh £725 x 2 for Limousins; J and D Hunter Tempo 695 and £510 for Belgian Blues; K R Latimer Trillick £690 and £680 x 2 for Hereford; G Reid Crumlin £640 for Charolais; E O'Hagan Eskra £640 for Simmental; P Robinson Fivemiletown £615 for Simmental; A Hanna Irvinestown £610 for Simmental; K Stewart Sixmilecross £600 for Aberdeen Angus; E Davis Lack Enniskillen £575 x 2 for Friesian and P O'Neill Castlederg £550 and £480 for Friesian.

Reared female lumps