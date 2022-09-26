Dairy cows selling to £3170 at Clogher
Another good entry of 1330 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 24th September returning a strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 400 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2134.40 for a 920kg Charolais to £232 per 100kg and selling to a top of £248 per 100kg for an 860kg Charolais to £2132.80 for a Maghera producer.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1848 for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £240 per 100kg followed by a 710kg Charolais to £1625.90 at £229 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1365-00 for a 780kg to £175 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2057 for a 1210kg Aberdeen Angus. to £170 per 100kg and selling to a top of £205 per 100kg for a 990kg Limousin to £2029.50.
Fat steers sold to £260 per 100kg for an 860kg Charolais to £2236.
Friesian steers sold to £1264.80 for a 680kg to £186 per 100kg others sold from £164 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £249 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1767.90.
In the store rings, heavy steers sold to £2200 for a 845kg Charolais (£260) and selling to £272 per 100kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1840 and a 655kg Limousin to £1780.
Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 520kg Limousin (£273) with a 550kg Limousin to £1390 (£252).
Med weights sold to £1220 for an 475kg Aberdeen Angus. (£257) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1180.
Heavy Heifers sold to £1600 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus. (£250) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 585kg Limousin to £1580.
Forward lots sold to £257 per 100kg twice for 560kg Limousins to £1440.
Med weights sold to £1290 for a 500kg Limousin (£258) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1250.
Smaller sorts sold to £1160 for a 395kg Charolais (£293).
Weanling males sold to £1310 for a 450kg Belgian Blue (£291) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 400kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1260.
Weanling heifers sold to £1920 for a 470kg Limousin (£408) with a 500kg Limousin to £1780 (£356).
Dairy cows sold to £3170 and £3020.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2400 and £2300 with a springing heifer selling to £2300.
Bull calves sold to £540 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £565 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £880 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £725 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Maghera producer 860kg Charolais to £248 (£2132-80) and a 920kg Charolais to 232 (£2134-40) Cookstown producer 640kg Limousin to £241 (£1542-40) Kilkeel producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1848) Fivemiletown producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £237 (£1540-50) Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £236 (£1416) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £236 (£1486-80) Aughnacloy producer 700kg Limousin to £232 (£1624) Enniskillen producer 590kg Limousin to £230 (£1357) Castlederg producer 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £229 (£1603) Coalisland producer 710kg Charolais to £229 (£1625-90) Newtownbutler producer 660kg Charolais to £228 (£1504-80) Clogher producer 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £228 (£1436-40) Keady producer 780kg Limousin to £227 (£1770-60) Dungannon producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £226 (£1310-80) Fermanagh producer 700kg Limousin to £224 (£1568) Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £224 (£1344) Beragh producer 620kg Limousin to £224 (£1388-80) Armagh producer 660kg Limousin to £223 (£1471-80) and Collone producer 720kg Limousin to £223 (£1605-60).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £220 per 100kg.
Second quality Coloured lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £162 to £175 per 100kg for 780kg to (£1365).
Plainer lots sold from £132 to £154 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 990kg Limousin to £205 (£2029- 50) Derrylin producer 880kg Limousin to £198 (£1742-40) Lisnaskea producer 900kg Charolais to £196 (£1764) Clogher producer 900kg Simmental to £192 (£1728) Kilkeel producer 970kg Limousin to £188 (£1823-60) Fivemiletown producer 940kg Simmental to £186 (£1748-40) Roslea producer 880kg Aberdeen Angus. to £185 (£1628) Fivemiletown producer 960kg Charolais to £180 (£1728) Tynan producer 1210kg Aberdeen Angus. to £170 (£2057) and Armagh producer 920kg Charolais to £168 (£1545-60) and Ballygawley producer 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £160 (£1264).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £260 for a 860kg to £2236); Simmmental steers sold to £251 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £247 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine steers sold £240 per 100kg to £ Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £238 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £234 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £186 for 680kg to £1264-80 others sold from £170 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £249 per 100kg for 710kg to (£1767-90); Charolais heifers sold to £244 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers sold to £238 per 100kg Belgian Blue heifers sold to £234 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg Simmental heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £212 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £208 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £164 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (309 lots)
A good entry of quality lots in this section met a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £2200 for a 845kg Charolais £260 per 100kg and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 675kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1840 and a 655kg Limousin to £1780 with most other quality lots selling from £224 to £267 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £273 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin to £1420 with a 550kg Limousin to £1390 (£252).
Sample prices: Paul Agnew Clogher 845kg Charolais to £2200 (£260) and 830kg Charolais to £2100 (£253) C O’Neill Moy 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1970 (£236) 745kg Limousin to £1860 (£249) 710kg Limousin to £1840 (£259) 765kg Charolais to £1830 (£239) 740kg Limousin to £1820 (£246) and 735kg Limousin to £1770 (£241) S Conlon Magheraveely 840kg Charolais to £1880 (£224) and 770kg Charolais to £1780 (£231) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 705kg Charolais to £1860 (£264) William Armstrong Armagh 675kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1840 (£272) 690kg Simmental to £1800 (£261) and 700kg Charolais to £1800 (£257) C Gildernew Dungannon 685kg Limousin to £1820 (£265) 735kg Charolais to £1820 (£247) and 700kg Limousin to £1800 (£257) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 670kg Charolais to £1790 (£267) K Quinn Donaghmore 690kg Limousin to £1780 (£258) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 655kg Limousin to £1780 (£272) Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 520kg Limousin (£273) £1420 for a 570kg Limousin (£249) £1410 for a 560kg Limousin (£252) and 550kg Limousin to £1390 (£252) R Farley Caledon 580kg Limousin to £1400 (£241) 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) and 560kg Charolais to £1360 (£243) and C Elliott Tempo 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£248) and 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310 (£245).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling from £230 to £274 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1180.
Sample prices: J J Beggan Roslea 475kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1220 (£257) 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1120 (£260) C Elliott Tempo 495kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1220 (£246) Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) 480kg Charolais to £1210 (£252) 500kg Charolais to £1190 (£238) 430kg Charolais to £1180 (£274) 450kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1120 (£249) and 425kg Charolais to £1120 (£263) B Clarke Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£241) 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230) and 460kg Charolais to £1120 (£243)P Hughes Benburb 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241) C Caughey Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230) and M Shortt Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1150 (£253) and 440kg Charolais to £1140 (£259).
Store heifers (175 lots)
A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1600 (£250) for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus. selling to a top of £270 per 100kg for a 585kg Limousin to £1580 with most other quality lots selling from £229 to £261 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1440 twice for a 560kg Limousins (£257).
Sample prices: Pomeroy producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£250) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 585kg Limousin to £1580 (£270) C McGarvey Beragh 590kg Limousin to £1540 (£261) Roly Domer Clogher 590kg Limousin to £1530 (£259) J Daly Dungannon 650kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1490 (£229) and 605kg Charolais to £1480 (£244) D Keys Fivemiletown 635kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1440 (£227) R Quinn Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1430 (£242) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1400 (£237) S McGovern Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1400 (£241) and P Hughes Benburb 590kg Charolais to £1370 (£232).
Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 560kg Limousin (£257) for Roly Domer Clogher. K Boland Co Armagh 560kg Charolais to £1440 (£257) 555kg Charolais to £1380 (£248) and 560kg Charolais to £1360 (£243) N S Burrows Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) B McGrenaghan Trillick 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) M J Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1380 (£242) R Quinn Pomeroy 575kg Charolais to £1370 (£232) and John Quinn Pomeroy 565kg Belgian Blue to £1360 (£240).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots selling to £1290 for a 500kg Limousin (£258) selling to a top of £284 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1250 with most others selling from £232 to £266 per 100kg
Sample prices: S Oliver Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£258) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) M and N O Conner Augher 440kg Charolais to £1250 (£284) E Hackett Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1240 (£248) 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£255) 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) and 460kg Charolais to £1180 (£256) R Quinn Pomeroy 495kg Limousin to £1230 (£248) and 500kg Limousin to £1220 (£244) B McGrenaghan Trillick 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) 480kg Charolais to £1200 (£250) and 465kg Limousin to £1140 (£245) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1190 (£238) K Boland Co Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) D Shortt Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1190 (£240) Roly Domer Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£239) and 475kg Limousin to £1170 (£242) T McNally Cookstown 440kg Charolais to £1150 (£261) and 500kg Charolais to £1140 (£228) and Pomeroy producer 490kg Limousin to £1140 (£232).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
M and N O Conner Augher 395kg Charolais to £1160 (£293) 400kg Charolais to £980, and 360kg Charolais to £820. B Maguire Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £980 and 330kg Limousin to £880. M Anderson Pomeroy 400kg Charolais to £810, 355kg Aberdeen Angus. to £590, 325kg Limousin to £550, 265kg Limousin to £400, and 285kg Limousin to £400. C Elliott Tempo 400kg Aberdeen Angus. to £780. W Coote Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £780 and 395kg Hereford. to £760. S Oliver Armagh 390kg Limousin to £760.
Weanlings (200 lots)
A good turnout of quality stock in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1310 for a 450kg Belgian Blue (£291) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 400kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1260.
Weanling heifers sold to £1920 for a 470kg Limousin (£408) with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1780 (£356).
Sample prices: Steers and bulls - S F McCaughey Augher 450kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£291) M Mullan Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1310 (£273) M Thompson Armagh 540kg Limousin to £1280 (£237) E McCallan Carrickmore 455kg Limousin to £1280 (£281) Ashley Hadden Aughnacloy 400kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1260 (£315) 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) and 435kg Limousin to £1230 (£260) M Hackett Augher 500kg Charolais to £1220 (£244) B Crudden Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1210 (£263) B McQuade Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1190 (£256) and 420kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1170 (£278) G Moane Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1170 (£263) P McConnell Clogher 475kg Charolais to £1170 (£242) P McCallan Carrickmore 455kg Charolais to £1130 (£248) G McCullagh Greencastle 400kg Charolais to £1130 (£282) J Primrose Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1130 (£263) M Gallagher Omagh 420kg Limousin to £1100 (£262) and J P McBride Plumbridge 425kg Limousin to £1080 (£254).
Weanling heifers
M/S V and C O’Hanlon Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1920 (£408) and 500kg Limousin to £1780 (£356) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1230 (£256) P McCallan Carrickmore 400kg Limousin to £1170 (£287) and 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251) J Cassidy Roslea 445kg Limousin to £1060 (£238) 320kg Limousin to £920 (£287) and 350kg Limousin to £860 (£242) E Murray Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1040 (£228) J McElhill Omagh 360kg Charolais to £980 (£272) M Mullan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £950 (£250) B Rafferty Dungannon 305kg Charolais to £900 (£295) B Crudden Fivemiletown 315kg Charolais to £860 (£273) B McQuade Armagh 350kg Limousin to £860 (£ 242) Paul McCann Dungannon 345kg Charolais to £850 (£246) and R Lucy Irvinestown 335kg Limousin to £840 (£251).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very strong demand this week with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £3170 and £3020 Dungannon producer £2730 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2050 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1940, £1880 and £1640 for calved heifers.
Special entry on Saturday 1st October for a Benburb producer retiring from milk production 12 calved cows and heifers.
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand in this section with outfits selling to £2400 for a 2018 cow and bull calf for D Williamson Portadown. J Hayes Ba;llygawley sold a 2018 cow with heifer calf to £2300 and a Limousin heifer (4 months incalf to Limousin bull) to £2300. A McCrystal Ballygawley £2000 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1720 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Armagh producer £1780 for heifer with heifer calf. K Bell Aughnacloy £1770 for heifer with bull calf and £1750 and £1450 for heifers with heifer calves. J Carrothers Fivemiletown £1730 for heifer with heifer calf and £1600 for 2018 cow with bull calf. T Mulholland Lurgan £1630 for a 2014 cow with bull calf and £1410 for heifer with heifer calf. T Read Leggs Enniskillen £1520 for heifer with heifer calf. K Donnelly Dromore £1510 for 2015 cow with bull calf. L Williamson Fivemiletown £1390 for second calver with bull calf.
Others sold from £1060 to £1320.
Other incalf heifers and cows sold from £840 to £1320.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (200 lots)
A large entry again this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £540 for a Belgian Blue to A McCrory Pomeroy. R Totten Lisburn £525 for Aberdeen Angus. T Armstrong Ballinamallard £520 for Belgian Blue; E Nugent Keady £490 for Limousin; A Farrell Fivemiletown 470 for Charolais and £460 for Simmental; Dungannon producer £450 for Simmental; Fivemiletown producer £360 for Belgian Blue; W Downey Magheraveely £360 for Charolais and 290 for Belgian Blue; M Bogan Fintona £295 for Aberdeen Angus. J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £275 for Hereford.
Heifer calves
Aughnacloy producer £565 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £550 for Shorthorn; A Norris Dungannon £450 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £400 for Charolais; E Nugent Keady £400 and £300 for Limousins; G McGlone Clogher £370 for Aberdeen Angus; William Downey Magheraveely £360 for Charolais and A Blaney Omagh £255 for Fleckvieh.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £880 and £630 for Charolais and £710, £625 and £610 for Limousins; A Farrell Fivemiletown £820, £590 for Charolais and £570 for Aberdeen Angus. J Kelly Dungannon £770 and £560 for Limousins and £620 for Charolais; M Brown Newtownbutler £600 for Charolais and £560 for Shorthorn and S Cox Kinawley £590 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £725 and £720 for Charolais and £660 and £630 twice for Limousins; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £700 for Hereford, £690 for Aberdeen Angus, £600 for Charolais and £600 for Simmental; R Totten Lisburn £695, £630, £590 for Aberdeen Angus and £615 for Limousin; A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £670 for Charolais and £600 twice for Belgian Blues; I Allen Armagh £660 twice and £590 for Hereford. J Kelly Dungannon £655 for Limousin.