In the fatstock ring 330 lots listed sold to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to a top of £275 per 100kg for an 840kg Limousin to £2310 with an 950kg Charolais selling to £237 per 100kg to £2251.50.

Cow heifer sold to a top of £278 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1723.60. with a 640kg Charolais to £277 per 100kg to £1772.80.

Flesh Friesian cows sold to £1318.20 for a 780kg to £169 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2466.20 for a 1180kg Charolais to £209 per 100kg with a 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £2058 at £196 per 100kg.

Beef steers sold to £278 per 100kg.

Beef heifers sold to £270 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2440 for a 775kg Limousin (£315) with a 725kg Charolais to £2190 (£302).

Forward lots sold to a top of £1590 for a 580kg Charolais (£274) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 525kg Limousin to £1550 for a med weights sold to £1440 for a 500kg Charolais (£288) to £349 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1310.

Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 660kg Limousin (£272) selling to £276 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1780.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 565kg Limousin (£276).

Med weights sold to £1380 for a 500kg Charolais (£276) with a 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274).

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 395kg Limousin (£278).

Weanling males sold to £1410 for a 505kg Limousin (£279) to £400 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin to £1080.

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 445kg Limousin (£278) to £311 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £950.

Dairy cows sold to £2680 and £2400.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2030 and £1760.

Incalf heifers sold to £2410, £2360, £2300 and £2110.

Male calves sold to £410 for Aberdeen Angus.

Female calves sold to £375 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £970 and £870 for Limousins.

Female lumps sold to £795 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 620kg Limousin to £278 (£1723.60) Dungannon producer 640kg Charolais to £277 (£1772.80) Tempo producer 840kg Limousin to £275 (£2310) Magheraveely producer 690kg Hereford to £261 (£1800.90) Ardboe producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £251 (£1731.90) Ballygawley producer 780kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £250 (£1950) Omagh producer 770kg Limousin to £248 (£1909.60) Portadown producer 640kg Limousin to £248 (£1587.20) Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £246 (£1771.20) Eskra producer 660kg Hereford to £245 (£1617) Fintona producer 720kg Charolais to £241(£1735.20) Dungannon producer 790kg Charolais to £239 (£1888.10) and 780kg Limousin to £234 (£1825.20) Dromore producer 950kg Charolais to £237 (£2251.50) Clogher producer 800kg Limousin to £237 (£1896) and Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin to £233 (£1491.20).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £200 to £230 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £196 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £169 per 100kg to £1318.20 per head.

Plainer lots sold from £124 to £146 per 100kg.

Poorer types sopld from £102 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownbutler producer 1180kg Charolais to £209 (£2466.20) Keady producer 1050kg Aberdeen Angus to £196 (£2058) Aughnacloy producer 800kg Charolais to £192 (£1536) Clogher producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £192 (£1747.20) Enniskillen producer 980kg Charolais to £188 (£1842.40) Roscor producer 930kg Aberdeen Angus to £186 (£1729.80) Stewartstown producer 810kg Aberdeen Angus to £175 (£1417.50) and Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £158 (£1137.60)

Fat steers

Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £278 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £259 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £228 per 100kg to £2114.60 per head for a 1090kg to £222 per 100kg. Speckled Park steers sold to £220 per 100kg and £2242.20 per head. Saler steers sold to £209 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £200 per 100kg. Holstein steers sold to £192 per 100kg

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £270 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £270 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £242 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £236 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £214 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (204 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2440 for a 775kg Charolais (£315) with a 725kg Limousin selling to £2190 (£302) other quality lots sold from £256 to £296 per 100kg the top twenty average was 727kg selling to £277 per 100kg £2013.79 per head.

Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 580kg Charolais (£274) to a top of £295 per 100kg for a 525kg Limousin to £1550.

Sample prices: Downpatrick producer 775kg Charolais to £2440 (£315) and 725kg Limousin to £2190 (£302) G McVitty Newtownbutler 780kg Belgian Blue to £2220 (£284) Fermanagh producer 720kg Charolais to £2070 (£287) 695kg Charolais to £2060 (£296) 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) 730kg Charolais to £2040 (£279) and 685kg Charolais to £1900 (£277) S Campbell Clogher 765kg Limousin to £2050 (£268) 775kg Limousin to £1990 (£256) 735kg Limousin to £1900 (£258) 710kg Limousin to £1900 (£267) 735kg Charolais to £1890 (£257) 685kg Charolais to £1880 (£274) C McNamee Eskra 705kg Simmental to £2040 (£279) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 765kg Charolais to £2010 (£262) and 675kg Limousin to £1900 (£281) P Turbitt Ballygawley 755kg Charolais to £1970 (£261) and 720kg Charolais to £1900 (£264) R J Moore Victoria Bridge 700kg Charolais to £1890 (£270) Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 580kg Charolais (£274) 550kg Limousin to £1530 (£278) and 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283) for Barnett Farms Clogher. B Frazer Lisburn 580kg Limousin to £1580 (£272) R Moore Victoria Bridge 590kg Charolais to £1580 (£267) F Donnelly Coagh 580kg Limousin to £1570 (£270) J H Keys Clogher 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291) 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) 565kg Charolais to £1490 (£263) and 535kg Charolais to £1410 (£263) A Williamson Aughnacloy 525kg Limousin to £1550 (£295) and 550kg Limousin to £1550 (£282) Streamville Farms Lisburn 565kg Limousin to £1500 (£265) and M Davidson Cookstown 580kg Limousin to £1470 (£253) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£273).

Med weights 375kg to £500kg

A very firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1440 for a 500kg Charolais (£288) and selling to £349 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1310 with most others selling from £257 to £284 per 100kg

Sample prices:

W J Millar Letterbreen 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) 485kg Charolais to £1330, 475kg Charolais to £1320, 490kg Charolais to £1300, and 465kg Charolais to £1260. M G Donnelly Augher 490kg Limousin to £1360, 500kg Limousin to £1340, 475kg Charolais to £1340, 455kg Limousin to £1280 and 445kg Charolais to £1220. Wm. Jordan Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) 485kg Charolais to £1340, 500kg Saler to £1330, and 475kg Charolais to £1300. C Fee Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1340and 495kg Charolais to £1310. R Williamson Richill 490kg Charolais to £1340. J Cassidy Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £1310 (£349) and M Davidson Cookstown 495kg Charolais to £1300 and 485kg Limousin to £1250.

Store heifers (150 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1800 for a 660kg Limousin (£272) and selling to £276 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1780 with most other quality lots selling from £252 to £269 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 565kg Charolais (£276) with a 550kg Limousin to £1510 (£274).

Sample prices: P Hacket Newtownbutler 660kg Limousin to £1800 (£272) Fermanagh producer 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) 600kg Charolais to £1600 (£266) and 570kg Charolais to £1520 (£266) J McKenzie Cookstown 655kg Charolais to £1730 (£264) 660kg Charolais to £1660 (£251) 645kg Charolais to £1630 (£252) 600kg Charolais to £1580 (£263) and 615kg Charolais to £1560 (£253) A O Gara Cookstown 635kg Charolais to £1640 (£258) J A Henry Fintona 630kg Simmental to £1610 (£255) and 610kg Limousin to £1560 (£255) P J Bell Cookstown 595kg Limousin to £1600 (£269) I McFarland 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£231) and 615kg Charolais to £1550 (£252) J J and J R Elliott Corranny 605kg Limousin to £1540 (£254) Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 565kg Limousin (£276) 550kg Limousin to £1510 (£274 another 550kg Limousin to £1510 (£274 for P J Bell Cookstown. A O Gara Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £1560 (£273) and C A Armstrong Dromore 550kg Charolais to £1530 (£278).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

Keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1380 for a 500kg Charolais (£276) with a 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) with most others selling from £234 to £268 per 100kg.

Sample prices: Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) W R Graham Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) W Morrow Aughnacloy 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£268) J J and J R Elliott Corranny 500kg Limousin to £1320 and 470kg Limousin to £1210. L F M and Sons Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1260. J B Johnston Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1260. P J Bell Cookstown 465kg Limousin to £1210. G Cullen Coalisland 495kg Limousin to £1200 and 475kg Limousin to £1160. P P Devlin Cookstown 495kg Charolais to £1200. I McFarland Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1200 and 475kg Limousin to £1190. J Carrothers Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1200. J R Tubman Tempo 500kg Limousin to £1180 and 500kg Saler to £1170. W H Henry Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1160. P Devlin Coagh 445kg Charolais to £1140.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J J and J R Elliott Corranny 395kg Limousin to £1100 (£278) F Boyle Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1090 (£279) and 335kg Charolais to £900. Kesh producer 370kg Limousin to £1000 360kg Limousin to £900. B Devine Strabane 395kg Limousin to £940and 365kg Limousin to £880. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £910. S Molloy Ballygawley 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £860.

Weanlings (190 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1410 for a 505kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £400 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin to £1080 with most otherquality lots selling from £246 to £316 per 100kg for a 335kg Limousin to £1060.

Heifer weanlings sold to £1240 for a 445kg Limousin (£278) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £950 with most other quality lots selling from £247 to £308 per 100kg.

Sample prices: Steers and bulls - Altmore Development Ltd Pomeroy 505kg Limousin to £1410 (£279) 500kg Limousin to £1370 (£274) and 395kg Limousin to £1060. G Black Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) F Rooney Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1210 and 270kg Limousin to £1080 (£400) I A Elliott Blaney 395kg Charolais to £1200 (£303) P M McCallan Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1160, 400kg Limousin to £1120, 450kg Limousin to £1100 and 385kg Limousin to £1090. T Smyth Dromore 415kg Charolais to £1130380kg Charolais to £1080, and 355kg Charolais to £1080 (£304) P Robb Ballynahinch 400kg Charolais to £1120. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £1080. B Kelly Omagh 435kg Limousin to £1070. M McNally Portadown 370kg Limousin to £1060. E McCallen Omagh 335kg Limousin to £1060 (£316)

Weanling heifers

B McNamee Sixmilecross 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) 445kg Limousin to £1160, and 360kg Charolais to £900. E Askin Ballygawley 405kg Charolais to £1140, 405kg Charolais to £990 and 375kg Charolais to £920. T Smyth Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1010. F Rooney Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £960 320kg Charolais to £940 and 350kg Charolais to £920. P Robb Ballynahinch 360kg Charolais to £950. B McCullagh Greencastle 305kg Limousin to £950 (£311) and 300kg Charolais to £910 (£303) E Gildernew Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £890. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 295kg Limousin to £880.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold readily with a Ballygawley producer selling a calved heifer to £2680. Dungannon producer £2400, £2200, and £1800 for calved heifers. Lurgan producer £2310, £2180, £1960 and £1720 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2000 and £1930 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £2000 and £1780 for calved heifers. Middletown producer £1900 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

A large entry on offer sold easily to a very strong demand with S C Mitchell Eskra selling 5 top quality Simmental heifers (due end January onwards to Limousin bull) to make £2410, 2360, £2300, 2110 and £1880. Pomeroy producer sold 4 Saler heifers (due end March. onwards to Parthenaise bull) to make £1300 each. Rosslea producer £1350 for second calver.

Other springers sold from £960 to £1180.

Suckler outfits sold to £2030 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Des Capper Portadown £1760 for second calver with bull calf. Cookstown producer £1750 for second calver with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1550 for second calver with bull calf. G Shannon Derrylin £1480 for heifer with bull calf £1460 and £1170 for heifers with heifer calves. K Sproule Dromore £1380 for second calver with bull calf and £1340 for second calver with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1370 for 2013 cow with heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (210 lots)

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £410 for an Aberdeen Angus to P O'Neill Castlederg. B Dunne Ballinamallard 390 for Belgian Blue; J Martin Lisbellaw £360 for Belgian Blue; J Scott Maguiresbridge £360 for Simmental; P McDonnell Dungannon £335 for Charolais; Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £330 for Belgian Blue; S F McKenna Ballygawley £305 for Hereford; R W West Maguiresbridge £290 for Aberdeen Angus and A Robinson Aughnacloy £280 for Shorthorn

Heifer calves

A Irwin Fivemiletown £375 for Belgian Blue and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; D Glass Newtownstewart £375 for Friesian; J Hughes Stewartstown £365 and £290 for Limousins; Tempo producer £340 for Belgian Blue; M McConnell Dungannon £325 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £320 for Hereford and T Cox Ballylucas £300 and £290 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

B McWilliams Seskinore £970, £860, £805 and £760 for Limousins; E Watson Lisnarick £870 for Limousin; G Birney Lisnaskea £780 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £765, £700, £635, £590, £580 and £540 for Limousins; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £750 for Charolais; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £610 and £555 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £585 for Charolais; M Hall Fivemiletown £580 for Aberdeen Angus; J Hughes Stewartstown £525 for Limousin and K Moore Augher £490 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Reared female lumps

