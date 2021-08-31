Dairy heifers selling to £2360 at Omagh

Bullocks

F Ferris, Leglands 705k £1630; 685k £1630; 630k £1540; 670k £1530; 590k £1420, C Elkin, Tamlaght 620k £1575; 660k £1570; 620k £1470, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 570k £1440; 510k £1140; 470k £1060, E Boland, Fintona 660k £1585; 610k £1430; 635k £1480, Alan Hogg, Ballymagroarty 660k £1585; 585k £1350, P Connolly, Fintona 650k £1525; 680k £1585; 650k £1500, P McGrath, Sion Mills 650k £1530; 715k 1630, G Fyffe, Omagh 615k £1435, H Wilson, Ardstraw 510k £1180; 475k £1040, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 670k £1540; 595k £1350, F McElroy, Fintona 645k £1470, E Armstrong, Fintona 530k £1210; 700k £1575, C O’Hagan, Eskra 500k £1130; 410k £1090, Dan Breslin, Drumquin 535k £1205; 550k £1220; 360k £880, W T Nethery, Drumquin 490k £1280; 485k £1200; 425k £1040, J Farley, Sixmilecross 415k £1050; 460k £1050, J Tuohey, Greencastle 450k £1060, T Semple, Castlederg 440k £1025; 385k £890, J E Mullan, Claudy 445k £1010; 490k £1040, D J McCullagh, Carrickmore 495k £1130, M McCracken, Mountfield 370k £1040; 360k £895, D Lecky, Carncorn 640k £1365 and £1350, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 600k £1295 and T McNeill, Ballymagroarty 550k £1210; 570k £1240.

Heifers

Jas Monaghan, Ederney 515k £1290; 490k £1240, Wm O’Neill, Donemana 535k £1320; 505k £1190; 475k £1120, E McCann, Fintona 585k £1440; 530k £1260, M Gallagher, Mountfield 510k £1230; 490k £1190, P McNally, Plumbridge 600k £1440; 615k £1450; 590k £1350, P McGrath, Sion Mills 590k £1410, G Corcoran, Arvalee 560k £1330; 545k £1240, Pat Blee, Strabane 575k £1360; 540k £1240, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 530k £1250; 540k £1200, Georgina Hannigan, Beragh 505k £1180; 520k £1210; 565k £1280, R Elkin, Omagh 615k £1400; 575k £1300, O McCallan, Mullaslin 525k £1180, C Devine, Strabane 485k £1240, W T Nethery, Drumquin 445k £1090, I Elliot, Drumlegagh 415k £1010, Patk Teague, Greencastle 495k £1160, G McCarron, Irvinestown 495k £1140, D Breslin, Drumquin 465k £1060, P McCarron, Irvinestown 445k £1010 and T McCanny, Drumquin 400k £900.

Fat cows

V McFarland, Ballygawley 520k £218, Deerpark Ltd Kesh 660k £198; 660k £182, P Teague, Greencastle 660k £196, C Devine, Strabane 670k £193, W T Nethery, Drumquin 610k £192; 770k £184, S Johnston, Fintona 500k £186, P Farley, Sixmilecross 670k £180, S Rankin, Castlederg 730k £170 and Ross Hemphill, Drumquin 710k £169 .

Friesian cows

S Gallen, Castlederg 550k £164, R King, Drumrawn 530k £160, A R Millar, Sion Mills 610k £159; 550k £150; 780k £142, Hall Kee, Strabane 630k £142, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 390k £142, T Atcheson, Fyfin 740k £140 and Chas Elkin, Omagh 700k £135.

Dropped calves

C Devine, Strabane £730; £670 and £660 Limousin bulls, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross £610 Limousin bull; £650 Limousin heifer, P Donaghy, Carrickmore £610 Charolais bull, T McDermott, Strabane £580 and £530 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh £580 Limousin heifer, Wm Wilson, Killybrack £480 and £450 Belgian Blue bulls, C McGlinchey, Ballygawley £470 Belgian Blue heifer, C Emerson, Enniskillen £460 and £440 Aberdeen Angus bulls, W Whitton, Castlederg £435 Belgian Blue heifer, S Caldwell, Beragh £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £400 Fleckveih heifer, L Cooper, Killen £420 Charolais bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £405 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; £380 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, B Reilly, Enniskillen £385 Hereford heifer and Ed Stevenson, Kesh £355 Fleckveih bull.

Weanlings

M Donaghy, Strabane £720 Belgian Blue bull; £690 Aberdeen Angus bull, Wm McLaughlin, Drumquin £580 Aberdeen Angus bull, P Campbell, Cranagh £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer and S Johnston, Fintona £510 Belgian Blue heifer

Sucklers

N Daly, Omagh £1770 Simmental with Limousin bull calf, £1600 Limousin with Limousin heifer calf and S O’Kane, Drumquin £1580 Simmental with Simmental heifer.

Dairy heifers