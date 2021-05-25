Dairy heifers selling to £2420 at Omagh Mart
Smaller entry this week, recording a 100% clearance in all rings.
Bullocks
E Donaghy, Mountfield 810k £1640, M McCanny, Sion Mills 620k £1405; 6258k £1390; 580k £1250, B O’Neill, Cabragh 615k £1395; 660k £1435; 720k £1530, P Johnston, Killadeas 515k £1135; 490k £1060, T McKenna, Beragh 570k £1185; 560k £1120, P J Mullan, Blackfort 550k £1115; 490k £1140, Geo Farrell, Drumquin 305k £835; 290k £720; 310k £740, P McCullagh, Crockanboy 340k £900, G McCrossan, Leglands 350k £875; 310k £760; 380k £890 and S Gordon, Drumquin 490k £995.
Heifers
P F Ward, Mullaslin 515k £1230; 530k £1190; 500k £1150, A Meenan, Mountfield 565k £1300; 515k £1160; 505k £1100; 600k £1220, S Millar, Newtownstewart 520k £1170; 425k £950, R J Keys, Dromore 605k £1340, E Donaghy, Mountfield 705k £1510; 750k £1500, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 520k £1090; 480k £1090; 470k £1040; 480k £1060, P McCullagh, Crockanboy 440k £950; 350k £850, M Nugent, Carrickmore 320k £820; 415k £940, Jas Moore, Kesh 420k £950 and P McNulty, Newtownstewart 255k £740 (3).
Fat cows
J Marshall, Killeter 540k £188, M Scott, Newtownstewart 690k £181, J McCay, Castlederg 680k £177, G N Armstrong, Lack 640k £170, W T Nethery, Drumquin 730k £170, P Slane, Carrickmore 820k £165, I Magee, Trillick 570k £165 and C Donaghy, Creggan 780k £162.
Friesian cows
W N Gibson, Beragh 620k £177, Greenbank Farms 530k £159, C Elkin, Omagh 700k £146, R Irwin, Ardstraw 930k £145 (£1348), V Armstrong, Irvinestown 740k £143, R King, Drumrawn 540k £140; 660k £138, M Kee, Douglas Bridge 710k £136, R K Maxwell, Urney 700k £136 and G Lyons, Beragh 630k £134.
Monthly dairy sale
36 cows and heifers presented recording a complete clearance.
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2420; £2410 and £2400 calved heifers, M King, Drumquin £2200 Calved heifer, K McGrade, Dromore £1900 and £1740 calved cows, M McCaughey, Trillick £1900 and £1680 calved heifers, J Oliver, Dromore £1720 in-calf second calver, P McCanny, Omagh £1700 third calver, William Wright, Omagh £1540 firth calver.
Dropped calves
P Slane, Carrickmore £660 and £650 Charolais bulls, S J Carson, Fyfin £480 Aberdeen Angus bull; £475 Hereford bull, H Wilson, Fyfin £475 Hereford bull; £440 Hereford heifer, T Colhoun, Strabane £440 Charolais heifer, H Gilmore, Dromore £435 and £400 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C Donaghy, Creggan £430 Charolais heifer, A Moses, Sixmilecross £425 and £410 Aberdeen Angus bulls, E McCann, Fintona £425 Limousin heifer, J Maguire, Trillick £410 Limousin heifer, William Wilson, Killybrack £405 Belgian Blue heifer, K McKenna, Eskra £400 and £385 Aberdeen Angus heifers, O Stevenson, Sion Mills £385 Belgian Blue bull, L Logue, Trillick £380 Limousin bull, N and G Kee, Trillick £380 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bull and B McBride, Trillick £395 Belgian Blue heifer.