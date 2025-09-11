Dairy industry champion honoured with prestigious award

The UK dairy industry has paid tribute to one of its most respected and influential figures as John Allen was presented with the Dairy UK Award at the organisation’s annual dinner, held in London.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, John has become synonymous with leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering support for the UK dairy industry.

John began his career on a small dairy farm in the Peak District before graduating from Nottingham University and joining ADAS (The Agricultural Development and Advisory Service) as a farm advisor in the Southwest. During his tenure, he supported farmers and businesses through turbulent times, including the introduction of the EU’s milk quota regime in 1984, the deregulation of the Milk Marketing Board a decade later, and the subsequent creation of Milk Marque and its successor organisations. He is perhaps best known as one of the founders and managing partners of Kite Consulting, established in 2000.

Over the course of his career, he has witnessed everything from milk price increases, record fluctuations in interest rates, dramatic shifts in farm and supply chain costs, and the rise, fall, and consolidation of major processors.

Stephen Mangan and John Allen. Picture: Ollie Rudkin

As he steps away from the industry after more than five decades, John intends to continue giving his time and expertise to other ventures. These include a charity he and his wife have supported for over 30 years, as well as a start-up business in which they are investors. With his new role as a grandfather, a love of travel, and family living abroad, John looks forward to embracing this next chapter.

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK, said: “John Allen is a true giant of the UK dairy industry. His contribution over the past 50 years has been remarkable - guiding businesses, supporting farmers, and influencing policy through a period of enormous change.

“John’s insight, integrity, and leadership have left an indelible mark on our sector, and we are proud to celebrate and recognise his outstanding career with this award. The industry owes him an immense debt of gratitude.”

On receiving the award, John Allen said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be recognised by my peers in this way. The dairy industry has been my life for more than 50 years, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented and dedicated people. While I may be stepping back, the dairy industry will always have a special place in my heart.”

The award was presented to John Allen by Stephen Mangan at the Dairy UK annual dinner, which brought together industry leaders, farmers, processors, retailers, and stakeholders from across the supply chain.