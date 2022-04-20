Dairy processors need to continue supporting farmers, says UFU

Recently appointed UFU dairy chair Kenny Hawkes said: “It’s extremely encouraging for our dairy farmers to see their processor rising the price for milk as skyrocketing input costs are severely impacting local milk production. However, it also stresses the need for dairy processors to maintain the momentum next month and to keep sending the right signals to their producers by giving a fair return for their high-quality milk.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dairy farmers have been taking various measures to deal with on-farm input prices which have hit levels never seen before. They’ve been adapting feed input, fertiliser use and even culling cows to keep their head above water, all of which means we could miss peak production season.

“Retailers and processors have it within their power to prevent producers from cutting back on milk production as a result of rising input costs. We all need to be supporting one another in the supply chain to ensure we come out the other side in a sustainable position.”