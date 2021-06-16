Dairy sector has an opportunityto put its best foot forward

Our Kiwi friends may not be the biggest producers of milk in the world. But they, pretty much, control most of what goes on across international dairy markets.

Taking this projection against the backdrop of a fast-growing world population, then it’s not hard to conclude that the prospect for Irish milk prices into the future looks very rosy indeed.

I listened intently to a presentation given by a representative of New Zealand’s dairy industry a few days ago. Throughout his talk, great emphasis was made on New Zealand’s ability to produce milk from pasture - repeatedly citing this as a unique selling point for Kiwi dairy products around the world.

However, making this work requires an ongoing reliance on irrigation systems.

Meanwhile, here in Northern Ireland we have a ‘rain fed’ farming industry that can lay claim to being one of the most natural food production sectors in the world. Truly, this is Irish dairy’s greatest strength, which we do not take full advantage of.

New Zealand’s admission that it will have to reduce dairy output over the next decade, in my opinion, gives organisations like Bord Bia a wonderful opportunity to profile the superior quality of Irish dairy products to consumers around the world.

So called experts are quick to make the point that ‘it’s all about the markets’ when it comes to determining what price will be aid for a food product.

But ask distillers of Scotch whisky and they will tell you a different story altogether. They distribute to markets all around the world, securing a price that relates to the heritage and the provenance of the products they are selling. In truth, the world’s commodity alcohol markets are the last thing on the minds of those involved with Scotland’s whisky industry

And the same principle should hold, where Irish dairy products are concerned. We really do have a tremendously positive and uplifting story to tell the world. It’s all about getting out there and telling everyone about all of this good news.

I used to think that the rain had nothing but a nuisance value. How wrong was I? Yes, there will be some years when too much of a good thing can give us all cause for concern,

But for the most part, the rain that falls from the heavens at ‘no cost’ is our greatest asset. It’s time that we learnt to make best use of it.

Dale Farm Group CEO Nick Whelan spoke at the recent College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (CAFRE) dairy conference. He attended the event in his capacity as a board member of Dairy UK.

His clear assertion was that the medium to long term outlook for the milk sector in Northern Ireland remains extremely positive, adding: “This is a time of tremendous change for farming and food. There will be 10 billion people on this planet by 2050.

“As a result, an agricultural revolution will be required to meet the demand for food that will be created in a sustainable manner.”

Whelan went on to point out that the economy of China is doubling in size every decade. Specifically were dairy is concerned, he pointed to a change in consumer behaviour, which will dramatically change buying habits over the coming years. He commented: “We are talking about Generation Z, in other words those born in the late 1990s and the early years of the new millennium.

“Currently, 32% of the UK’s population fit-in to this category. Young people are very concerned about animal welfare and environment. But, significantly, they put animal welfare ahead of climate change when it comes to determining their buying habits.

“In addition, 10% of young people believe that veganism is a healthy dietary option. We also know that 52% of young people feel that any form of animal farming is cruel.”

In light of these issues, Whelan stressed the need for dairy farming in the UK to go on the front foot. He referred to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as a case in point, adding:“AMR could account for more deaths than cancer by 2050. But the good news is that antibiotic sales are fast falling within agriculture while vaccine usage is going in the opposite direction. For example, calf pneumonia vaccine sales have increased by 35% over the past year.”

Whelan also sits on the UK government-appointed Food and Drink Sector Council. Conference delegates were told that the agency will be ready to publish a report on the long terms needs of UK farming and food later this year.

“The food industry must demonstrate key ambition in the areas of food productivity, training and skills,” he said.

“The industry needs to come up with a production system that supports sustainable intensification.

“Northern Ireland’s dairy sector is a key player locally, nationally and internationally. The industry is currently exporting to 80 countries around the world.”

The Dairy Council representative confirmed that local dairy processors have been exporting to China for a number of years.

“This business continues to grow on the back of the recognition placed on the role of dairy protein within their diet by Chinese people.”

According to Mike Johnston, Northern Ireland’s dairy sector has managed to secure its recent growth in a wholly sustainable manner.

He continued:“This is one of the great success stories with which the local milk sector has become so closely associated.”

Recent Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) funded research, carried out by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) Economics Research Branch, sought to examine productivity trends and drivers for dairy farms in Northern Ireland.

The study computed an aggregate dairy sector productivity measure as well as identifying significant factors impacting farm level productivity.

Findings show the dairy sector productivity improved (growth averaging 0.5% a year) between 2005 and 2016 due to output increasing relative to input. Drivers of productivity included increasing herd size, stocking density, and higher educational attainment, while increasing labour input per cow and purchased feed per cow tended to have a negative impact. The results show that capital investment improves productivity, although benefits tend to be delayed.

The study identified strategies and best practices to help dairy farms improve productivity. These included efficient management of inputs which may involve increasing labour or capital to achieve more from available land.

For example, improving grassland management and investing in technology may help accelerate improvements in efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability of the sector. Moreover, to maximise the gains from innovative dairy technologies an appropriate set of farmer skills and competencies is also needed.

The research has been presented to the research community and policy stakeholders in the UK and beyond, and forms an important part of the evidence base used by policy makers to develop policy under the ‘increased productivity’ theme of the Northern Ireland Agricultural Policy Framework. To further this objective, AFBI-Economics Research is currently developing a whole farm model to assess the impacts of policy, markets and farming factors on economic performance of the dairy sector.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Senior Policy Officer Chris Osborne points out that the Northern Ireland dairy farmer is a “price taker”. This automatically means that producers are at a disadvantage in the business relationship leading to implications for the farmgate milk price.

He added:“This is the most common complaint that I hear from our UFU dairy committee and the wider membership. Furthermore, Northern Ireland dairy farmers are paid retrospectively meaning our dairy farmers, unlike those in GB, do not know the price they are to receive for the milk they are producing.

“During times of downward milk price pressure, milk purchasers have the ability, through purchaser’s discretion, to reduce prices without negotiation or explanation.”

The UFU, along with its GB counterparts, wants to see transparent, fair, flexible and better-functioning contracts which are straight forward to understand.

Where pricing mechanism is concerned, the UFU wants to see a rebalance of the risk between farmers and processors.

Discretionary pricing (whereby a processor can unilaterally vary the price at their choosing) should end and prices should be transparent.

Chris Osborne again:“We need a pricing mechanism which is objective and verifiable. Discretionary pricing allows for much of the risk in markets and supply chains to be placed on to the farmer and the UFU believe that is unsustainable going forward.

“As we have seen over the last decade, discretionary pricing does not deliver a true market price. When commodity dairy prices rise, there is no reflective increase in farmgate milk prices. Yet, when dairy commodity prices fall, the reductions are very swiftly passed back to the primary producer.”

In the short term, however, all the UK farming unions are warning that the dairy industry is facing an extremely challenging year on the back of spiraling production costs and variable milk prices.

It follows new analysis from the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), which highlights how the milk to feed price ratio for some producers is at a level which historically has led to reducing milk production.

NFU dairy board chair Michael Oakes said: “We have previously highlighted the ‘haves and have nots’ when it comes to dairy contracts. Even those on the best performing contracts will be struggling to keep up with the rising bills.

“For those on the least favourable contracts, we know it means that many may consider cutting production or leaving the industry. Milk prices may now be improving slightly, but those on certain contracts will have been suffering losses for a while now, which is unsustainable.”

NFU Scotland milk committee chair Gary Mitchell added: “I know a number of farmers in Scotland and further afield were receiving below the UK average farmgate milk price for April 2021. The AHDB data is clear; milk supply is likely to suffer if this trend of cost to income is not rectified.

“For too long, dairy farmers in the UK have been asked to produce a quality product at an unsustainable price: one which inhibits on farm investment and a profitable return for the primary producer. The whole supply chain from cow to consumer must recognise the severity of this situation.”

NFU Cymru milk board chair Abi Reader said: “Compliance with a huge array of standards is constantly in milk producers’ minds, to meet consumer demands and trust in the UK’s amazing safe and trusted dairy products. Although those standards are very important to our industry, it comes at a cost and those producers with milk prices below average will be hardest hit.

“A current case in point here in Wales are the extra costs of meeting Water Regulations recently introduced by the Welsh Government and the steep rise in building material costs across industry post-Covid, not to mention feed and fertiliser input prices.”

UFU dairy chairman Mervyn Gordon further explained: “Here in Northern Ireland we are facing the challenge of constantly rising variable input costs which is seemingly relentless and impacting upon the profitability of many of our dairy farms.

“This expands beyond traditional dairy inputs to include many general and capital items needed to run a viable dairy enterprise.”

The past two decades have seen the number of dairy farmers in Northern Ireland fall dramatically. However cow numbers have been maintained at around 300,000 head while yield per cows has almost doubled.

The end result has been a significant increase in milk output. Dairy remains an extremely vibrant sector within Northern Ireland’s economy, employing many thousands of people at both farm and processing level.