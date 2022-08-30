Dairy show team lorry involved in tragic accident on Canadian highway

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood three people sadly died in the accident.

Tragedy struck early on Sunday morning when the lorry, carrying Team BC Cattle on their way home from the Western Canadian Classic, was involved in a head-on collision.

One witness said the cabs were destroyed and that both were “engulfed in flames”.

The Western Canadian Classic, an elite competition for dairy youth that rotates through the four western provinces, took place from 23-27 August at Keystone Center, Brandon MB.

Members of the WCC Interprovincial Committee are still in “major shock” following the weekend’s tragic events.

A post shared to Facebook reads: “Our love and support goes out to all families affected by this tragic incident.

“We know that for everyone, including ourselves, all we want to do at this point is help.

“As such, the interprovincial committee would like to provide everyone with an update.

“The interprovincial committee members from AB, SK, and MB are currently working on putting something together to support Team BC.

“An official announcement will come once all plans are in place.

“At this point in time, as difficult as it may be, we ask that you please give Team BC space as they sort out matters on their end.

“While we understand that everyone is concerned for the Team BC members and the loss of their calves and possessions, we ask that you please at this time focus your love and prayers towards the families of Tanner and Brandon.”

WestGen stated: “After such a positive, inspiring week in Brandon, MB where the 36th edition of the Western Canadian Classic could finally be held, the tragic accident involving the Team BC cattle-liner yesterday leaves all of us at WestGen devastated and broken-hearted.

“For the families of the young men who will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences and prayers. Your loss is unimaginable.

“For the competitors and owners who lost cherished animals, we know the huge emotional impact this has created.

“We will rally along with so many western-Canadian producers who understand the importance of this tremendous youth program.

“Our hearts go out to all the families who are suffering.

“The Western Canadian Classic is a symbol of all that is good and inspiring for the future in our industry and WestGen will work with our WCC families to comfort and support them through this difficult time.”

Holstein Canada have also offered their condolences to the families of the Team BC Cattle truck drivers.

“To all our members, friends and supporters of the WCC, our thoughts are with you during this difficult time,” they added.

BC Holstein Branch stated: “From all of the directors and members of the BC Holstein Branch and our community, we offer our deepest and sincere condolences to the families of the truck drivers who lost their lives while hauling Team BC’s calves home from the recent Western Canadian Classic.

“There are no words we can offer that will ease the pain of such tragic loss for the family and friends of these individuals.