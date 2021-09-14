Dairy stock selling £1900 at Markethill

The same owner received £1800 and £1400 for calved second calvers.

Maiden heifers sold to a top of £700 each.

Cull cows

130 cull cows maintained a very firm trade.

Clean cattle sold to a top of £246 per 100 kilos for 710k at £1755.

Cow/heifers to £231 for 540k at £1245.

Fleshed cows to £179 for 600k at £1085.

Main demand from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £146 for 770k at £1135 from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by £145 for 720k at £1045 from a Rathfriland producer.

Second quality friesians sold from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 540k £1245 £231.00; Portadown farmer 664k £1345 £203.00; Keady farmer 566k £1085 £192.0; Keady farmer 554k £1015 £183.00; Lurgan farmer 606k £1085 £179.00; Dungannon farmer 766k £1285 £168.00; Lurgan farmer 698k £1165 £167.00; Portadown farmer 628k £1045 £167.00 and Richhill farmer 640k £1035 £162.

Friesian cull cows

Loughbrickland farmer 776k £1135 £146.00; Rathfriland farmer 722k £1045 £145.00; Gilford farmer 768k £1095 £143.00; Loughgilly farmer 748k £1055 £141.00; Portadown farmer 792k £1115 £141.00; Tynan farmer 660k £925 £140.00; Armagh farmer 708k £975 £138.00; Rathfriland farmer 708k £955 £135.00 and Dungannon farmer 756k £1015 £134.

Calves

140 calves sold in the best for several weeks.

Good quality bull calves under six weeks sold steadily from £300 to £405 with a top of £450 for a three week old Charolais followed by £440 for a three week old Charolais.

A five week old Belgian Blue sold at £430.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £590 paid twice for a four week old Limousin.

A 3 week old Belgian Blue sold at £380 and £370 each.

Main demand for heifers from £240 to £340 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £450; Charolais £440; Belgian Blue £430; Aberdeen Angus £405; Charolais £380; Belgian Blue £375 and Hereford £365;

Heifer calves