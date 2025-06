Dairy stock selling to a top price of £2400 at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town last Friday at Rathfriland, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £670 for Angus bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £1200 for a 342kg from a Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1200 for 670kg.

Friesian bulls topped £1900 for 1000kg.

Rathfriland Mart

Hereford dairy heifers topped at £2400.

Heifers topped £1590 for 582kg Angus.

Bullocks topped at £2010 for 640kg Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £670, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £445, Newtownards farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Aberdeen Angus at £410, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Newtownards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £365, Hereford at 365 and Ballyward farmer Holstein at £365.

Heifer calves

Jerrettspass farmer Hereford at £425, Hereford at £420, Limousin at £395, Hereford at £380, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Newtownards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Jerrettspass farmer Limousin at £345, Ballinaskeagh farmer Friesian at £320, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £300,

Weanling male calves

Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 370k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 324k at £1140, Lisburn farmer Charolais 312k at £1130, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 328k at £1120, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 334k at £1080, Dromara farmer Charolais 308k at £1070, Lisburn farmer Charolais 304k at £1030, Charolais 312k at £970, Belgian Blue 294k at £890 and Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 270k at £880.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 342k at £1200, Dromara farmer Charolais 322k at £1070, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 304k at £990, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 374k at £990, Limousin 336k at £940, Lisburn farmer Charolais 308k at £900, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 302k at £900, Dromara farmer Charolais 254k at £880, Dromore farmer Aubrac 340k at £880 and Downpatrick farmer Limousin 310k at £870.

Fat cows

Banbridge farmer Hereford bull 1000k at £1900, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus bull 876k at £1880, Banbridge farmer Friesian 670k at £1200, Friesian 702k at £1170, Friesian 648k at £1075, Dromore farmer Simmental 616k at £1070, Banbridge farmer Friesian 700k at £1000, Friesian 658k at £980, Friesian 640k at £895 and Dromore farmer Friesian 584k at £790, Friesian 598k at £670.

Dairy heifers

Kilkeel farmer Holstein at £2400, Holstein at £2220, Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2150, Donacloney farmer Holstein at £2100, Kilkeel farmer Holstein at £1900 and Donacloney farmer Holstein at £1800.

Heifers

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 582k at £1590, Hereford 604k at £1550, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 536k at £1470, Dromara farmer Limousin 484k at £1460, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 554k at £1380, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 532k at £1310, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 472k at £1250, Dromore farmer Simmental 436k at £1210 and Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £1190.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Limousin 640k at £2010, Limousin 608k at £2010, Limousin 600k at £1960, Limousin 574k at £1880, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 644k at £1800, Aberdeen Angus 554k at £1680, Limousin 532k at £1660, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1600, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 450k at £1540 and Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 570k at £1500, Shorthorn 502k at £1500,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Warrenpoint farmer topped the sale at £7.17 a kilo for 18kg at £129.

Fat ewes topped at £226.

More ewes over the £184 mark this week with plainer ewes from £154 to £182.

Spring lambs

Ballinaskeagh farmer 29.7k at £160, Hilltown farmer 27k at £160, Ballinaskeagh farmer 30.8k at £160, Scarva farmer 30.8k at £160, Waringstown farmer 27k at £160, Hilltown farmer 25k at £157.50, Hilltown farmer 24k at £157, Bryansford farmer 27.1k at £157, Cabra farmer 27k at £157 and Waringstown farmer 26.2k at £156.50.

Fat ewes

Clough farmer at £226, at £184, Banbridge farmer at £184, Annaclone farmer at £182, Ballyward farmer at £178, Downpatrick farmer at £168, Ardarragh farmer at £166, Portadown farmer at £166 and Hilltown farmer at £158 at £154.

Fat rams

Castlewellan farmer at £186 at £180.

