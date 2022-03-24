Dairy stock selling to £2080 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 251p for 580kg at £1455, Friesian cows at 161p 720kg at £1159, Beef Heifers sold to 269p for 600kg at £1614, beef bullocks sold to 274p at 710kg at £1945 and at 60p per head of £2173 for 880kg, Friesian bullocks sold at 202p 650kg at £1313.

Beef cows

W Shephard, Coleraine Limousin 580kg £1455 (921), R and G Bell, Crumlin Limousin 640kg £1580 (247), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1543 (245), M/S Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 700kg £1645 (235), Derek Frew Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1591 ( 234), M/S Duncan Brothers, Limousin 560kg £1299 (232), Derek Frew Limousin 630kg £1436 (228), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 750kg £1620 (216), M/S Duncan, Antrim Abe 580kg £1252 ( 216), W Shepherd Limousin 640kg £1382 (216), Derek Frew, Randalstown 640kg £1363 (213), Marcus Adams, Cloughmills Abe 640kg £1356 (212), N McGuckin, Dungannon Charolais 720kg £1504 (209), Brian Paisley, Ballynure 660kg £1379 (209) and Dale Robinson, Ballymena 600kg £1248 (208)

Ballymena Mart

Friesian Cows

S Herbison, Ballymena 720kg £1159 (161), local farmer 520kg £821 (158), local farmer 800kg £1240 (155), R Crawford, Glarryford 700kg £1064 (152), local farmer 800kg £1192 (149) J Gault, Ballyclare 750kg £1102 (147) James Stirling, Ballymena 660kg £970 (147) R A Gordon, Cloughmills 760kg £1117 (147) David McKeeman, 660kg £970 (147), J F Smith, Islandmagee 720kg £1058 ( 147) local farmer 870kg £1278 (147) A Gaston, Glarryford 540kg £788 (146) James Stirling, Ballymena 700kg £1015 (145) R A Gordon Cloughmills 640kg £928 (145) and A and W McIlwaine Ballyclare 590kg £855 (145) and local farmer 740kg £1073 (145).

Beef heifers

R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £1614 (269) A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 710kg £1895 (267) D Gillliland, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1630 (263) A Ferguson Charolais 730kg £1919 (263) local Farmer, Charolais 680kg £1754 (258) Local Farmer Charolais 730kg £1883 (258), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 630kg £1600 (254) Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 530kg £1346 (254) Mrs Jeffers Cookstown Charolais 650kg £1644 (253) A Ferguson Charolais 810kg £2033 (251) N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 600kg £1506 (251) N McBurney, Limousin 820kg £2033 (248) and M Linton Bro, Cloughmills Shb 680kg £1686 (248).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg - F McVey, Moneymore Limousin 710kg £1945 (274) A Ferguson, Kilsally Limousin 690kg £1842 (267) D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 660kg £1749 (265) N Hara, Coleraine 690kg £1814 (263) W Johnston, Castlewellan Charolais 720kg £1857 ( 258) F McVey Moneymore Limousin 710kg £1803, T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 630kg £1581 (251) W Johnston Limousin 770kg £1909 (248) N Hara, Coleraine Limousin 720kg £1785 (248) W Johnston Charolais 880kg £2173 (247) W Johnston, Limousin 800kg £1976 (247) T Aiken, Charolais 670kg £1654 (247) F McVey, Charolais 710kg £1753 (247) W.T McGookin, Larne Charolais 580kg £1432 (247) J Lynn Cookstown Limousin 610kg £1488 (244) and W Johnston, Charolais 840kg £2049 (244).

Top per head

W Johnston, Castlewellan Charolais 880kg £2173, W Johnston, Charolais 840kg £2049, W Johnston, Limousin 860kg £2029, W Johnston Limousin 840kg £2024, David Kernohan, Broughshane Bel 920kg £2005, W Johnston Limousin 800kg £1976, Frank McVey, Moneymore Limousin 710kg £1945, W Johnston Limousin 850kg £1938, D Kernohan, Broughshane Simmental 850kg £1929 D Kernohan, Charolais 860kg £1917, David Kernohan Simmental 810kg £1911, WJ Gill Killincy Charolais 880kg £1909, W Johnston, Limousin 770kg £1909, C Windrum, Comber Limousin 840kg £1906 and James McFadden Ballymena Charolais 780 £1903.

Friesian bullocks

Scott Brothers, Limavady 650kg £1313 (202) Scott Brothers, 610kg £1201 (197) Scott Brothers, 660kg £1287 (195) Terence Duffin, Toomebridge 610kg £1171 (192) T Duffin, 680kg £1305 (192) T Duffin 650kg £1248 (192) R and M and J Duffin Cargan 610kg £1152 (189) RD Humpreys, Banger Road 610kg £1146 (188) R and M and J Duffin 590kg £1097 (186) R and M and J Duffin 590kg £1097 (186) T Duffin, 660kg £1227 (186) David Dalzell, Comber 580kg £1067 (184) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 590kg £1079 (183) F Delvin 580kg £1055 (182) R and M and J Duffin 620kg £1109 (179) and F Devlin Magherafelt 650kg £1150 (177).

Friday 18th March 2022: Dairy stock sold to £2080 for a paid to J Martin, Dromara.

J Martin, Dromore £2080, J Martin, £2000 J Martin, £1900 Mr W Black, Aghadowney £1875, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1800, J Martin, £1800, J and M Wilson Broughshane £1620, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1600, B McStravick, Derrymore £1600, Mr B Black, Aghadowney £1550, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1520, JW Suffern, Crumblin £1500, T Carlisle Dundrod £1500, Mr White, Aghadowey £1480, JL Bailie, Creevyargon £1350 and J and M Wilson, £1250.

Suckler stock sold to £1450 for a Limousin Cow and bull calf at foot.

R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin cow and BC £1450, JJ Hill, Islandmagee Bel cow and BC £1450, JJ Hill, Bel Cow and BC £1380, R Pollock, Glenavy £1220, H Millar, Kells £1200 and R Thompson, Aghadowey Limousin £1100.

Two hundred and eighty nine calves sold to £515 for a Charolais Bull (5months), Heifer calves to £375 for a Abe.

S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais bull £515, A Park, Ballynure Bel bull £510, H Stewart, Ballyboley ABE bull £470, H Stewart Abe bull, £470 (3), I Montgormery, Glenwherry Limousin bull £440, A Park, Ballynure Bel bull £435, A Park, Bel bull £435 (3), D McKillop Loughgiel, Simmental £430, D McKillop, Simmental £430, I Montgomery, Glenwherry £390 and I Montgomery Limousin bull £390.

Heifer calves

A Park, Ballynure Bel £375 (2), W Hamilton, Broughshane £340, J Hunter, Crumlin Bel £340, W Hamilton, Broughshane Bel £315 (3), D McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £300, W McVey Carnlough Abe £290, J Thompson, Randalstown Abe £270, S McCormick, Bangor Bel £270, A Carson, Clough Her £270, A Carson, Her £270, A Carson Her £270 (3) and RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £260.

Friesian bull calves

S McMullan Bellaghy, £200, S McMullan £200 (8) I Montgomery, Glenwherry £150, S McMullan, Bellaghy £135, S McMullan £135, Mrs A Gabbey and Partners Ballygowan £135, M J and B McCracken, Ballybarnes Road £120 and MT Boyd, Kilwaughter £100 (3).

An entry of 460 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £778 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1200 presented by Burns McClean, Armoy. Heifers sold to £680 over for a pair of Limousin 360kg £1040 offered by P McIlrath, Glarryford.

Top prices per kilo

Bull/bullocks 0-300kg

M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 270kg £830, R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 300kg £905, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £835, Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £800, K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £880, WD Marshall, Clough Limousin 220kg £640, K Kidd Charolais 300kg £870, George Quinn, Ballinderry Simmental 260 £750, R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £850, D McClurkin Ligoniel Charolais 240kg £680, K Kidd Charolais 290kg £820, Mrs McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £790, G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 260kg £730, G Quinn, Limousin 260kg £730 and M/S Duncan, Antrim 270kg £755.

301kg – 350kg

R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 310kg £940 (303), Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £960 (282), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £960 (282), G Quinn Ballinderry Simmental 310kg £870 (280), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 310kg £865 (279), Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £970(277), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 350kg £970 (277), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £885 (276), K Kidd, Charolais 320kg £880 (275), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £875 (273), K Kidd, Charolais 330kg £900 (272), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 320kg £870 (271), R Shaw Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £860(268), Mrs H McGookin, Limousin 350kg £940 (268) and Limousin 340kg £910 (267) and WM P and H Esler Islandmagee Limousin 350kg £930 (265).

351kg and over

Burns McClean, Armoy Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), B McClean, Limousin 420kg £1200 (285), Mrs H McGookin Carrickfergus Limousin 380kg £1060 (279), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 360kg £1000 (277), A S Millar Antrim Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), B McClean, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277), S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg £1100 (275) P McIrath, Garryford Limousin 360kg £980 (272), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1030 (271), B McClean, Armoy Limousin 390kg £1050 (269) S Patton Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £990 (267), Mrs Wharry and McCurdy Carnlough Charolais 360kg £960 (266), WH PandH Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg £960 (266), A Kennedy, Gleno Limousin 390kg £1040 (266), K Kidd Broughshane Charolais 370kg £980 (264) and RP McDonnell, Cushendun Charolais 360kg £950 (263).

Heifers 0 - 300kg

H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 260kg £780 (300), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £700 (280), J Henry, Ballymoney Abe 240kg £640 (266), D McClurkin, Charolais 220kg £580 (263), S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £725 (258) J Henry, Ballymoney Aub 170kg £430 (252), J Henry 170kg £430 (252) WD Marshall, Clough Simmental 240kg £600 (250), WD Marshall Limousin 240kg £600 (250) M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 280kg £700 (250), W Campbell, Carnlough Speckled Park 280kg £700 (250), S McAuley Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £695 (248) M/S Duncan, Antrim 270kg and D Convery, Kilrea Speckled Park 240kg £595 (247).

301kg to 350kg

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £840 (262), P McIrath Glarryford Limousin 340kg £860 (252), A Smyth Moorfields Limousin 320kg £800, A S Millar Antrim Charolais 340kg £840 (247), A S Millar, Charolais 320kg £790 (246), SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £830 (244) A S Millar, Charolais 350kg £845 (241), A S Millar Antrim Charolais 340kg £810 (238) K Kidd Broughshane Charolais 330kg £785 (237), H Mclaughlin Aughafatten Limousin 330kg £780 (236), K Kidd Broughshane Charolais 310kg £730, N Graham Cullybackey Charolais 340kg £800 (235) A Smyth, Moorfields Limousin 330kg £770 (233) SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £790 (232) and Mrs Wharry and McCurdy Carnlough Charolais 340kg £790 (232).

351kg and over

P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 360kg £1040 (288), P McIlrath, Limousin 360kg £1040 (288), R A J and R J McDowell Ballyvernstown Charolais 360kg £970 (269), A Kennedy Glen Limousin 370kg £945 (255), R A J and R .J McDowell Charolais 370kg £930 (251), D Frew Randalstown Limousin 420kg £1045 (248) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 410kg £1020 (248), A S Millar Antrim Limousin 410kg £1000 (243), Derek Frew, Limousin 370kg £900 (243), RP McDonnell, Cushendun Charolais 360kg £860 (238), N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £900 (236), R A J and R J McDowell Charolais 410kg £970 (236), D Frew, Limousin 410kg £970 (236), R A J and R J McDowell Charolais 360kg £850 (236), D Frew, Limousin 400kg £930 (232) and K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £825 (229).

Monday evening 21st March 2022: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £285, springing ewes to £192, store lambs to £110, pet lambs to £42, leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: Mrs Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey 2 Crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £285, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Blackface ewe and 2 lambs £275, 3 Crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £270, 1 Charollaisr ewe and 2 lambs £255, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £255, Mrs D Gibson 1 Crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £255, James Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Cheviot ewe and 2 lambs £250, Mrs D Gibson 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £245, J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £230, U Leslie, Claudy 1 Mule ewe and 3 lambs £225, 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £220, 1 Crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £215, James Thompson 2 Cheviot ewes and 4 lambs £212, D Devlin 1 Blackface ewe and 1 lamb £210, Mrs D Gibson 2 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £210 and TA Rodgers, Broughshane 5 Crossbred ewes and 9 lambs £210.

In lamb ewes sold to: Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle 9 Texel £192, 9 Texel £192, 9 Texel £180, 1 Blu £172, 9 Texel £158, 1 Blu £155, 10 Lleyn £148, 10 Llyen £148, 9 Lleyn £148, Fred Loughridge, Armoy 4 Mule £146, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Texel £144, Colm McDonnell 4 Char £140, Simon Loughery, Limavady 9 Mule £140 and Colm McDonnell 9 Lleyn £138, 3 Texel £132, 10 Lleyn £130.

Tuesday 22nd March 2022: An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £830 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1440 presented by R Hunter, Larne.

Heifers sold to £830 over for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg at £1380 offered by a local farmer.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

W Allen, Shanksbridge Limousin 390kg £1000 (256), Joseph Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 310kg £750 (241), Joe Steede, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 310kg £750 (241), Joseph Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 310kg £750 (241), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 490kg £1185 (241), J Rainey, Magherafelt Bel 460kg £1085 (235), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 440kg £1030 (234), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 390kg £900 (230), S Taylor Saler 490kg £1125 (229), Bel 440kg £1005 (228), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1095 (223), W Allen Simmental 360kg £800 (222), S and G Davidson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1105 (221), S Taylor Saler 450kg £985 (218), D Logan, Randalstown Here 450kg £980 (217) and S and G Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1020 (212).

501kg and over

Jim Allen, Larne Charolais 580kg £1370 (236), A Heron, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1370 (236), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 610kg £1440 (236), Jim Allen, Larne Charolais 570kg £1295 (227), S Taylor, Ligoniel Bel 520kg £1170 (225), Jim Allen Charolais 590kg £1320 (223), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1270 (222), A Heron, Broughshane Bel 590kg £1305 (221), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Bel 540kg £1190 (220), Y Gregg, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1260 (217), A Heron Saler 620kg £1340 (216), Richard Cowan, Bel 520kg £1120 (215), S and G Davidson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1225 (214), A Heron Bel 610kg £1310 (214), D Logan, Randalstown Bel 590kg £1265 (214) and S and G Davidson Charolais 550kg £1175 (213).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, Limavady Limousin 400kg £1040 (260), Limousin 390kg £995 (255), Limousin 480kg £1210 (252), Charolais 480kg £1200 (250), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 460kg £1150 (250), Glenkeen Livestock Limousin 420kg £1040 (247), Limousin 410kg £1010 (246), WH Knox, Ballyclare Limousin 480kg £1180 (245), Y Gregg, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1210 (242), Glenkeen livestock Charolais 480kg £1155 (240), Y Gregg Limousin 470kg £1105 (235), JG Robinson, Dunloy Limousin 470kg £1100 (234), Glenkeen Livestock Limousin 390kg £910 (233), WH Knox Limousin 460kg £1050 (228), JG Robinson Charolais 440kg £980 (222) and T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 490kg £1075 (219).

501kg and over

Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady Charolais 510kg £1290 (252), local farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg £1380 (250), Glenkeen Livestock Charolais 520kg £1285 (247), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 560kg £1350 (241), Limousin 530kg £1250 (235), T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 550kg £1245 (226), Y Gregg, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1175 (226), N Hamill Limousin 650kg £1460 (224), J G Robinson Saler 520kg £1165 (224), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 530kg £1130 (213),Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 670kg £1410 (210), J G Robinson Charolais 510kg £1070 (209), Charolais 520kg £1080 (207), Desmond Morrow, Glenarm Here 660kg £1370 (207), Y Gregg, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1120 (207) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Here 600kg £1220 (203).

Wednesday 23rd March 2022: An entry of 2222 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 578p for a pen of 19kg Beltex at £110 from B McAllister, Kells and a top per head of £136.50 for 2 Texels 35kg for John McFall, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £232.

Fat koggets (1950)

Top per kg

B McAllister, Kells 1 Bel 19kg £110 (579), B McAllister 2 Bel 21.5kg £124 (576), local farmer 18 Suffolk 21kg £120 (571), local farmer 22 Blackface 21kg £119 (566) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Texel 22.5kg £126 (560), C Hamilton, Carnlough 169 Suffolk 22kg £123 (559), R T Buchanan, Doagh 17 Texel 21kg £115 (547), G Longstaff, Kells 14 Dorset 22.5kg £123 (546), M Stewart, Coleraine 40 Texel 22kg £120 (545), I Montgomery 12 Charollais 23kg £125 (543), C Millar, Kilrea 5 Texel 23kg £125 (543), W Ferguson, Stewartstown 24 Texel 22kg £119 (540), J Lamont, Kells 11 Suffolk 20.5kg £110 (536), S White, Cloughmills 25 Texel 22kg £118 (536), R Hamilton, Carnlough 78 Suffolk 23kg £123 (534), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 4 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533), A Dobbs 20 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533), I Frew, Cullybackey 3 Dorset 24kg £128 (533), S Mullan, Armoy 2 Dorset 23.5kg £124 (529) and A Andrews, Kells 2 Dorset 8kg £95 (578).

Top per head

J McFall, Broughshane 2 Texel 35kg £136.50, J Graham, Crumlin 2 Rou 32.5kg £136, R and S Graham, Dundrod 8 Texel 30.5kg £135, R and S Graham 3 Suffolk 30.5kg £134.50, K McClenaghan, Antrim 6 Charollais 33.5kg £133, B McAllister, Kells 2 Texel 29kg £133, I Gibson 10 Texel 30.50 £132, H Carson Dundrod 27 Texel 28.5kg £131, M Currie, Antrim 2 Texel 33kg £131, H Carson 25 Texel 29kg £130.50, J Gilliland, Muckamore 5 Suffolk 30.5kg £130.50, H Carson 23 Texel 28kg £130, J Angus, Kircubbin 9 Cro 25kg £130, N Boyd, Broughshane 21 Cro 30kg £130, B Paisley, Ballynure 11 Texel 28.5kg £130, A Angus, Kircubbin 45 Texel 28kg £129.50, J G Birt, Portglenone 29 Texel 26.5kg £129, J Simpson, Dervock 11 Texel 25kg £129, J Fenton, Glarryford 9 Bel 26kg £129 and H McCracken, Ballywalter 16 Texel 27kg £128.50.

Fat ewes (272)

First quality

Suffolk - £140-£172

Texel - £150-£232

Crossbred - £110-£172