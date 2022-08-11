Dairy stock selling to £2320 at Ballymena

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 258p for 730kg at £1883, Friesian cows to 179p 830kg at £1485.

Beef heifers to 268p for 500kg at £1340.

Beef bullocks to 281p 640kg at £1798 and to a top per head of £2232 for 830kg.

Ballymena Mart

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friesian bullocks to 211p for 740kg at £1561.

Beef cows

E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue 730kg £1883 (258) O Crawford, Belgian Blue 710kg £1796 (253) C Fleck, Clough Limousin 760kg £1877 (247) C Fleck, Limousin 670kg £1634 (244) N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg £1756 (244) O Crawford Limousin 610kg £1445 (237) C Fleck, Limousin 800kg £1888 (236) J Arrell, Limousin 790kg £1856 (235) P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 700kg £1624 (232) J Buick, Kells Limousin 600kg £1362 (227) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 720kg £1627 (226) N McLoughlin, Limousin 580kg £1305 (225) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 660kg £1465 (220) J McHenry, Simmental 660kg £1458 (221) H and E McDowell, Simmental 720kg £1569 (218) and M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £1302 (217).

Friesian cows

JMC Woodburn, Kells 830kg £1485 (179) RJ McNeill, 530kg £943 (178) M Gordon, Clough 730kg £1292 (177) JMC Woodburn, Kells 690kg £1214 (176) JMC Woodburn, 760kg £1337 (176) D and M Knowles, 960kg £1670 (174) D and M Knowles, 820kg £1418 (173) D and M Knowles, 720 £1238 (172) Fairmount farm, Claudy 670kg £1152 (172) S Stewart, 550kg £929 (169) H McNabney, Clough 700kg £1176 (168) H Johnston, Ahoghill 640kg £1075 (168) SW Thompson, Randalstown 640kg £1068 (167) A Carson, Clough 710kg £1185 (167) and SW Thompson, 730kg £1211 (166).

Beef heifers

O Crawford, Limousin 500kg £1340 (268) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 620kg £1636 (264) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 670kg £1755 (262) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 620kg £1612 (260) M McKinless, Coagh Limousin 550kg £1424 (259) O Crawford, Limousin 510kg £1320 (259) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 670kg £1728 (258) S and I McLean, Shorthorn 640kg £1651 (258) M McKinless, Limousin 530kg £1367 (258) O Crawford, Limousin 500kg £1280 (256) R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 530kg £1346 (254) M McKinless, Limousin 490kg £1234 (252) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1375 (250) M McKinless, Limousin 540kg £1344 (249) N Halliday, Ballymoney Limousin 640kg £1580 (247) and B Gormley, Claudy Limousin 560kg £1383 (247).

Beef bullocks top per kg

A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1798.40 (281p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Abe 660kg £1828.20 (277p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 650kg £1781.00 (274p), Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Charolais 700kg £1918.00 (274p), Stephen McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £2020.20 (273p), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 710kg £1938.30 (273p), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 750kg £2047.50 (273p), G Simpson, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 710kg £1917.00 (270p), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 830kg £2232.70, Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1869.00 (267p), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1835.40 (266p), Brendan Gormley, Claudy Limousin 650kg £1729.00 (266p), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 790kg £2101.40 (266p) and Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Limousin 690kg £1828.50 (265p).

Beef bullocks top per head

C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 830kg £2232.70, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 860kg £2201.60, C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 840kg £2167.20, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 950kg £2166.00, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 850kg £2142.00, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Limousin 860kg £2124.20, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 820kg £2123.80, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 870kg £2114.10, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 870kg £2114.10, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 790kg £2101.40, R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Simmental 860kg £2098.40, Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 840kg £2091.60, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £2077.70, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 810kg £2073.60 and S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 820kg £2066.40.

Friesian bullocks

R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Holstein 740kg £1561.40 (211p), local farmer Friesian 610kg £1244.40 (204p), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin Friesian 580kg £1171.60 (202p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 640kg £1235.20 (193p), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 590kg £1132.80 (192p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 600kg £1140.00 (190p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 590kg £1121.00 (190p), R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Friesian 690kg £1297.20 (188p), J MC Woodburn, Kells Friesian 670kg £1232.80 (184p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 550kg £995.50 (181p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 560kg £1013.60 (181p), Mark McCord, Antrim Holstein 640kg £1152.00 (180p), Mark McCord, Antrim Holstein 560kg £1002.40 (179p), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 570kg £1020.30 (179p), Mark McCord, Antrim Friesian 600kg £1068.00 (178p) and Mark McCord, Antrim Friesian 580kg £1032.40 (178p).

Friday 5 August 2022: Dairy stock sold to £2600 for a calved heifer from Barry McStravick, Lurgan who also received £2320 for a calved heifer. William Black, Aghadowey sold a Friesian bull for £2200.

Suckler stock sold to £2100 paid twice for a Limousin with heifer calf, in calf heifers to £1720.

John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin cow with heifer calf £2100, Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin cow with heifer calf £2100, Mrs C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1980, Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin cow with bull calf £1900, John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin £1720, S Woodside, Islandmagee Abe cow with heifer calf £1680, John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin £1600, Brooke Huey, Ballymoney Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1500, S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais £1500, S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais cow with bull calf £1480 and Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin £1450.

245 lots in the calf ring sold to £700 for a three month old Charolais bull, heifer calved sold to £560 for a four month old Charolais.

Bulls

C Fleck, Clough Char £700, M Scullion, Portglenone Abe £530, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £490, local farmer Limousin £485, Dard Belgian Blue £485, P Doherty, Articlave British Blue £465, I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin £460, local farmer Limousin £450, Dard Belgian Blue £450, R Cupples, Broughshane Abe £450, J Beggs, Carrickfergus Shorthorn beef £445, T Martin Abe £440, R Totten, Lisburn Charolais £440, E and A Holden, Larne Limousin £440 and A Carson, Clough Hereford £440, £440.

Heifers

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais £560, C Fleck, Clough Charolais £535, £490, J McLaughlin Charolais £475, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £450, C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental £445, Dard Belgian Blue £420, A Carson, Clough Hereford £410, £410, E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue £370, J Adair, Kells Shorthorn beef £360, R Totten, Lisburn Charolais £355, Dard Hereford £350, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £345, J Adair Shorthorn beef £325 and T Martin Abe £320.

Friesian

A M Crawford, Ballyclare Holstein £200 x2, S McKay, Dunloy Friesian £185 x5 and A M Crawford Holstein £180 x4, £160 x5

An entry of 170 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £850 over for a Limousin 360kg £1210 offered by Brendan McAllister, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £690 over for a Limousin 310kg £1000 also presented by Brendan McAllister.

Bullocks 0-300kg

R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 300kg £990 (330p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 270kg £850 (314p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 250kg £770 (308p), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 300kg £900 (300p), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 280kg £710 (253p) and G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £620 (206p).

301-350kg

R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £940 (293p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £990 (291p), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 330kg £950 (287p), R and V Craig, Glenarm Simmental 330kg £950 (287p), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £960 (274p), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £900 (272p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £945 (270p), R and V Craig, Glenarm Simmental 320kg £860 (268p), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £900 (257p), Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 350kg £900 (257p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £900 (257p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £780 (251p) and Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 350kg £880 (251p).

351 plus

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1210 (336p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1090 (302p), John McCabe, Crumlin Charolais 390kg £1170 (300p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1120 (294p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 450kg £1315 (292p), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 360kg £1040 (288p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1150 (287p), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 370kg £1055 (285p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 450kg £1250 (277p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £980 (272p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £955 (265p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £980 (264p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 430kg £1130 (262p), John McCabe, Crumlin Charolais 400kg £1040 (260p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £960 (259p) and B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 440kg £1140 (259p).

Weanlings

Heifers 0-300kg

James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £720 (276p), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £720 (276p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £635 (276p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 260kg £700 (269p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 270kg £640 (237p), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £650 (224p) and McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £650 (224p).

301-350kgs

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1000 (322p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £910 (284p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £960 (282p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £865 (279p), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £860 (277p), R J McKendry, Antrim Limousin 320kg £850 (265p), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £850 (265p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £820 (264p), R J McKendry, Antrim Limousin 320kg £840 (262p), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg £830 (259p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg £865 (254p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £840 (240p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £820 (234p), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 330kg £760 (230p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £800 (228p) and James Wilson JNR, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 310kg £700 (225p).

350 plus

M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1060 (271), Limousin 400kg £1060 (265), D McCollum, Loughgiel Charolais 420kg £1110 (264), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 440kg £1120 (254), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg £1080 (251), D McCollum Charolais 420kg £1040 (247), M and R Simpson Limousin 440kg £1080 (245), M and R Simpson Limousin 390kg £940 (241), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg £910 (239), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Simmental 480kg £1140 (237), S Anderson Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £890 (234), R J Kendry, Antrim Limousin 370kg £850 (229), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 410kg £930 (226), S J Duncan Charolais 370kg £825 (223) and S J Duncan Charolais 400kg £885 (221).

Saturday 6th August 2022: The first of the annual breeding sheep sales at Ballymena mart saw an increase of 20% in the entry on 2021 with 4500 sheep forward and a 96% clearance. Despite the recent falls in fat lamb prices hogget averages rose by £10 per head to £202.85 and sold to a top of £335 and £325 per head both paid to Morris Breen who also achieved the top average of £260 per head for his entry of 63. The large show in the ewe lamb section however saw averages back by £3 per head to £117 but with quality very much in demand a top price of £230 per head was paid to L Anderson for a tremendous pen of S/C lambs. Leading prices and averages were as follows hoggets – M Breen Tempo 12 at £335, 12 at £325, R Carlisle Newtownabbey 8 at £300, W Blackburn Clogher 12 at £285, 4 at £275, D Knox Kesh 12 at £275, W Blackburn 14 at £270, 2 at £260, V Anderson Clough 12 at £260, A Simpson Dungannon 14 at £252, W Blackburn 12 at £250, J Currie B’money 10 at £250, J Graham Dundrod 12 at £245, W Blackburn 12 at £245, 1 at £240, M Breen 10 at £240, D Knox 12 at £240, W Irvine 6 at £240, V Anderson 12 at £240, 12 at £240, WJ Hanna 12 at £240. Leading Averages – M Breen 63 ave £260, V Anderson 147 ave £225, W Blackburn 255 ave £222, N Rollston 100 ave £218, D Gibson 188 ave £215, P Donnelly 178 ave £214, B McKinley 144 ave £212. Ewe Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 10 at £230, AM McFarlane Dungiven 12 at £175, L Anderson 10 at £170, AM McFarlane 12 at £160, 12 at £150, L Anderson 8 at £150, AM McFarlane 12 at £145, C and M Mullan 12 at £142, 12 at £140, I J and A Wilson 12 at £140.

Monday evening 8th August 2022: An increased entry of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Store lambs sold to £94 ewe lambs to £152, hoggets to £206, leading prices as follows:

Hoggets

Michael Kane, Cushendall 4x Suffolk £206, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 10x Suffolk £204, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £200, Michael Kane, Cushendall 9x Suffolk £200, Michael Kane, Cushendall 5x Suffolk 200, A Hamilton, Lisburn 14x Suffolk £198, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 12x Suffolk £196, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £195, David McCabe, Muckamore 10x Texel £195, David McCabe, Muckamore 9x Mule £194, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 12x Suffolk £190, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 10x Suffolk £190, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £190 and David McCabe, Muckamore 10x Texel £190.

Store lambs

Alex Magill, Carnlough 20x Texel £94.00, R Harkness and J Harness-Bones, Crumlin 23x Suffolk £93.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 58x Texel £93.00, J Fleck, Doagh 65x Texel £92.00, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 6x Texel £91.00, Mark McClelland, Larne 15x Texel £90.50, R B and J H Kennedy, 41x Texel £90.00, James McAuley, Cushendall 34x Suffolk £90, R M Carson, Islandmagee 29x Texel £90.00 and Jack Adams, Ballymena 15x Texel £90.

Ewe lambs

A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £152, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £148, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £142, Brian Taylor, Belfast 8x Suffolk £134, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £134, Brian Taylor, Belfast 11x Suffolk £124, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £122, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £120, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118 and Brian Taylor, Belfast 10x Suffolk £116.

Tuesday 9th August 2022

A slightly smaller show of store cattle today resulted in firm trade. Heifers sold to £780 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1320 presented by John McCabe, Nutts Corner. Bullocks sold to £940 over for a Limousin 640kg at £1580 presented by Malcom Smith, Kells.

Heifers 0-500kg

D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1040 (253p), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 420kg £1045 (248p), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 500kg £1240 (248p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg £1010 (246p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 300kg £730 (243p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £870 (235p), S McCormick, Martinstown Limousin 470kg £1100 (234p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1110 (231p), R & S McMullan, Broughshane Abe 500kg £1120 (224p), James Currie, Larne Limousin 470kg £1050 (223p), J Strange, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £1050 (223p), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Hereford 480kg £1060 (220p), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Hereford 470kg £1030 (219p), James Currie, Larne Simmental 470kg £1030 (219p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £750 (214p) and James Currie, Larne Limousin 440kg £940 (213p).

500kg plus

John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 540kg £1320 (244p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 530kg £1280 (241p), S McCormick, Martinstown Limousin 510kg £1230 (241p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg £1270 (235p), D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 520kg £1180 (226p), D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 520kg £1180 (226p), James Currie, Larne Limousin 530kg £1180 (222p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 530kg £1170 (220p), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1120 (219p), K Steele, Islandmagee Abe 520kg £1135 (218p), Derek Lyttle, Kells Hereford 510kg £1110 (217p), W and Mrs H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 540kg £1160 (214p) and K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 570kg £1220 (214p).

Bullocks 0-500kg

D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1000 (270p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 460kg £1230 (267p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey 470kg £1230 (261p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 500kg £1300 (260p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 500kg £1260 (252p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 420kg £1050 (250p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 420kg £1040 (247p), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1110 (246p), S Taylor, Belfast Belgian Blue 500kg £1230 (246p), Sidney Rea, Straid Saler 450kg £1100 (244p), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 490kg £1190 (242p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 470kg £1140 (242p), S Taylor, Belfast Belgian Blue 500kg £1200 (240p), S Taylor, Belfast Limousin 460kg £1100 (239p), J A Gaston, Broughshane Abe 420kg £980 (233p) and J A Gaston, Broughshane Abe 410kg £950 (231p).

500kg plus

Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 640kg £1580 (246p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg £1500 (245p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg £1400 (245p), W.E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aub 600kg £1460 (243p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 630kg £1520 (241p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 630kg £1520 (241p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1300 (240p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 640kg £1520 (237p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £1400 (237p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1300 (236p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1300 (236p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 660kg £1550 (234p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 650kg £1520 (233p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 680kg £1590 (233p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 670kg £1560 (232p) and Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1350 (232p).

Wednesday 10th August 2022: 2466 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another slightly improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 513p for a pen of 7 Texels 23kg at £118 offered by Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena and to a top per head of £126 for a heavy Texels presented by Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim.

Fat ewes sold to £175.

Fat lambs top per kg

Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 2x Texel 18.5kg £98 (529p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 7x Texel 23kg £118 (513p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 2x Texel 18kg £92 (511p), David Duffin, Toomebridge 29x Texel 21kg £104.50 (497p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 12x Texel 15.5kg £76 (490p), Callum Patterson, Broughshane 11x EC 22kg £107 (486p), Stephen Graham, Glenariffe 21x Texel 21kg £102 (485p), B Hamill, Aughafatten 15x Texel £106.50 (484p), D Crooks, Glenarm 10x Texel 20kg £96.50 (482p), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 21x Texel 22.5kg £108.50 (482p), Paul Mehaffey, Raloo 6x Texel 19.50kg £94 (482p), H Wilson, Cullybackey 5x Texel 24kg £115.50 (481p), I Morrison, Dunloy 41x Texel 23.50kg £113 (480p), John Lowe, Coagh 16x Texel 22.5kg £108 (480p), P J Kane, Ballycastle 6x Texel 19.5kg £93.50 (479p). V Anderson, Cloughmills 3x Charollais 23kg £110 (478p).

Fat lambs top per head

Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 1x Texel 30kg £126, T McKillop, Glenarm 7x Texel 29kg £123.50, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 15x Texel 27kg £121.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 13x Suffolk 26.5kg £118, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 7x Texel 23kg £118, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 10x Texel 26.5kg £117.50, R Taylor, Lisburn 2x Texel 26kg £117, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 12x Suffolk 26kg £116.50, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 3x Suffolk 27kg £116, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 27x Suffolk 25.5kg £115.50. H Wilson, Cullybackey 5x Texel 24kg £115.50, Mrs Margaret Crawford, Carnalbanagh 2x Texel 25kg £115, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 18x Suffolk 25kg £115 and John Simpson, Dervock 23x Texel 24.5kg £114.50.

Fat ewes, 622

First quality

Suffolk £130-£160

Texel £130-£175

Crossbred £90-£120