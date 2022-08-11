Dairy stock selling to £2320 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 258p for 730kg at £1883, Friesian cows to 179p 830kg at £1485.
Beef heifers to 268p for 500kg at £1340.
Beef bullocks to 281p 640kg at £1798 and to a top per head of £2232 for 830kg.
Friesian bullocks to 211p for 740kg at £1561.
Beef cows
E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue 730kg £1883 (258) O Crawford, Belgian Blue 710kg £1796 (253) C Fleck, Clough Limousin 760kg £1877 (247) C Fleck, Limousin 670kg £1634 (244) N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg £1756 (244) O Crawford Limousin 610kg £1445 (237) C Fleck, Limousin 800kg £1888 (236) J Arrell, Limousin 790kg £1856 (235) P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 700kg £1624 (232) J Buick, Kells Limousin 600kg £1362 (227) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 720kg £1627 (226) N McLoughlin, Limousin 580kg £1305 (225) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 660kg £1465 (220) J McHenry, Simmental 660kg £1458 (221) H and E McDowell, Simmental 720kg £1569 (218) and M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £1302 (217).
Friesian cows
JMC Woodburn, Kells 830kg £1485 (179) RJ McNeill, 530kg £943 (178) M Gordon, Clough 730kg £1292 (177) JMC Woodburn, Kells 690kg £1214 (176) JMC Woodburn, 760kg £1337 (176) D and M Knowles, 960kg £1670 (174) D and M Knowles, 820kg £1418 (173) D and M Knowles, 720 £1238 (172) Fairmount farm, Claudy 670kg £1152 (172) S Stewart, 550kg £929 (169) H McNabney, Clough 700kg £1176 (168) H Johnston, Ahoghill 640kg £1075 (168) SW Thompson, Randalstown 640kg £1068 (167) A Carson, Clough 710kg £1185 (167) and SW Thompson, 730kg £1211 (166).
Beef heifers
O Crawford, Limousin 500kg £1340 (268) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 620kg £1636 (264) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 670kg £1755 (262) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 620kg £1612 (260) M McKinless, Coagh Limousin 550kg £1424 (259) O Crawford, Limousin 510kg £1320 (259) J H and J N Torrens, Limousin 670kg £1728 (258) S and I McLean, Shorthorn 640kg £1651 (258) M McKinless, Limousin 530kg £1367 (258) O Crawford, Limousin 500kg £1280 (256) R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 530kg £1346 (254) M McKinless, Limousin 490kg £1234 (252) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1375 (250) M McKinless, Limousin 540kg £1344 (249) N Halliday, Ballymoney Limousin 640kg £1580 (247) and B Gormley, Claudy Limousin 560kg £1383 (247).
Beef bullocks top per kg
A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1798.40 (281p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Abe 660kg £1828.20 (277p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 650kg £1781.00 (274p), Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Charolais 700kg £1918.00 (274p), Stephen McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £2020.20 (273p), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 710kg £1938.30 (273p), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 750kg £2047.50 (273p), G Simpson, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 710kg £1917.00 (270p), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 830kg £2232.70, Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1869.00 (267p), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1835.40 (266p), Brendan Gormley, Claudy Limousin 650kg £1729.00 (266p), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 790kg £2101.40 (266p) and Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Limousin 690kg £1828.50 (265p).
Beef bullocks top per head
C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 830kg £2232.70, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 860kg £2201.60, C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 840kg £2167.20, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 950kg £2166.00, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 850kg £2142.00, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Limousin 860kg £2124.20, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 820kg £2123.80, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 870kg £2114.10, Raymond Atchison, Coleraine Charolais 870kg £2114.10, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 790kg £2101.40, R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Simmental 860kg £2098.40, Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 840kg £2091.60, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £2077.70, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 810kg £2073.60 and S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 820kg £2066.40.
Friesian bullocks
R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Holstein 740kg £1561.40 (211p), local farmer Friesian 610kg £1244.40 (204p), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin Friesian 580kg £1171.60 (202p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 640kg £1235.20 (193p), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 590kg £1132.80 (192p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 600kg £1140.00 (190p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 590kg £1121.00 (190p), R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Friesian 690kg £1297.20 (188p), J MC Woodburn, Kells Friesian 670kg £1232.80 (184p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 550kg £995.50 (181p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 560kg £1013.60 (181p), Mark McCord, Antrim Holstein 640kg £1152.00 (180p), Mark McCord, Antrim Holstein 560kg £1002.40 (179p), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 570kg £1020.30 (179p), Mark McCord, Antrim Friesian 600kg £1068.00 (178p) and Mark McCord, Antrim Friesian 580kg £1032.40 (178p).
Friday 5 August 2022: Dairy stock sold to £2600 for a calved heifer from Barry McStravick, Lurgan who also received £2320 for a calved heifer. William Black, Aghadowey sold a Friesian bull for £2200.
Suckler stock sold to £2100 paid twice for a Limousin with heifer calf, in calf heifers to £1720.
John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin cow with heifer calf £2100, Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin cow with heifer calf £2100, Mrs C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1980, Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin cow with bull calf £1900, John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin £1720, S Woodside, Islandmagee Abe cow with heifer calf £1680, John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin £1600, Brooke Huey, Ballymoney Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1500, S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais £1500, S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais cow with bull calf £1480 and Matthew Berry, Gilford Limousin £1450.
245 lots in the calf ring sold to £700 for a three month old Charolais bull, heifer calved sold to £560 for a four month old Charolais.
Bulls
C Fleck, Clough Char £700, M Scullion, Portglenone Abe £530, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £490, local farmer Limousin £485, Dard Belgian Blue £485, P Doherty, Articlave British Blue £465, I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin £460, local farmer Limousin £450, Dard Belgian Blue £450, R Cupples, Broughshane Abe £450, J Beggs, Carrickfergus Shorthorn beef £445, T Martin Abe £440, R Totten, Lisburn Charolais £440, E and A Holden, Larne Limousin £440 and A Carson, Clough Hereford £440, £440.
Heifers
J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais £560, C Fleck, Clough Charolais £535, £490, J McLaughlin Charolais £475, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £450, C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental £445, Dard Belgian Blue £420, A Carson, Clough Hereford £410, £410, E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue £370, J Adair, Kells Shorthorn beef £360, R Totten, Lisburn Charolais £355, Dard Hereford £350, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £345, J Adair Shorthorn beef £325 and T Martin Abe £320.
Friesian
A M Crawford, Ballyclare Holstein £200 x2, S McKay, Dunloy Friesian £185 x5 and A M Crawford Holstein £180 x4, £160 x5
An entry of 170 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £850 over for a Limousin 360kg £1210 offered by Brendan McAllister, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £690 over for a Limousin 310kg £1000 also presented by Brendan McAllister.
Bullocks 0-300kg
R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 300kg £990 (330p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 270kg £850 (314p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 250kg £770 (308p), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 300kg £900 (300p), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 280kg £710 (253p) and G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £620 (206p).
301-350kg
R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £940 (293p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £990 (291p), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 330kg £950 (287p), R and V Craig, Glenarm Simmental 330kg £950 (287p), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £960 (274p), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £900 (272p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £945 (270p), R and V Craig, Glenarm Simmental 320kg £860 (268p), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £900 (257p), Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 350kg £900 (257p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £900 (257p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £780 (251p) and Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 350kg £880 (251p).
351 plus
B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1210 (336p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1090 (302p), John McCabe, Crumlin Charolais 390kg £1170 (300p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1120 (294p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 450kg £1315 (292p), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 360kg £1040 (288p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1150 (287p), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 370kg £1055 (285p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 450kg £1250 (277p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £980 (272p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £955 (265p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £980 (264p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 430kg £1130 (262p), John McCabe, Crumlin Charolais 400kg £1040 (260p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £960 (259p) and B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 440kg £1140 (259p).
Weanlings
Heifers 0-300kg
James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £720 (276p), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £720 (276p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £635 (276p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 260kg £700 (269p), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 270kg £640 (237p), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £650 (224p) and McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £650 (224p).
301-350kgs
B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1000 (322p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £910 (284p), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £960 (282p), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £865 (279p), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £860 (277p), R J McKendry, Antrim Limousin 320kg £850 (265p), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £850 (265p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £820 (264p), R J McKendry, Antrim Limousin 320kg £840 (262p), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg £830 (259p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg £865 (254p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £840 (240p), John Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £820 (234p), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 330kg £760 (230p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £800 (228p) and James Wilson JNR, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 310kg £700 (225p).
350 plus
M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1060 (271), Limousin 400kg £1060 (265), D McCollum, Loughgiel Charolais 420kg £1110 (264), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 440kg £1120 (254), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg £1080 (251), D McCollum Charolais 420kg £1040 (247), M and R Simpson Limousin 440kg £1080 (245), M and R Simpson Limousin 390kg £940 (241), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg £910 (239), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Simmental 480kg £1140 (237), S Anderson Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £890 (234), R J Kendry, Antrim Limousin 370kg £850 (229), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 410kg £930 (226), S J Duncan Charolais 370kg £825 (223) and S J Duncan Charolais 400kg £885 (221).
Saturday 6th August 2022: The first of the annual breeding sheep sales at Ballymena mart saw an increase of 20% in the entry on 2021 with 4500 sheep forward and a 96% clearance. Despite the recent falls in fat lamb prices hogget averages rose by £10 per head to £202.85 and sold to a top of £335 and £325 per head both paid to Morris Breen who also achieved the top average of £260 per head for his entry of 63. The large show in the ewe lamb section however saw averages back by £3 per head to £117 but with quality very much in demand a top price of £230 per head was paid to L Anderson for a tremendous pen of S/C lambs. Leading prices and averages were as follows hoggets – M Breen Tempo 12 at £335, 12 at £325, R Carlisle Newtownabbey 8 at £300, W Blackburn Clogher 12 at £285, 4 at £275, D Knox Kesh 12 at £275, W Blackburn 14 at £270, 2 at £260, V Anderson Clough 12 at £260, A Simpson Dungannon 14 at £252, W Blackburn 12 at £250, J Currie B’money 10 at £250, J Graham Dundrod 12 at £245, W Blackburn 12 at £245, 1 at £240, M Breen 10 at £240, D Knox 12 at £240, W Irvine 6 at £240, V Anderson 12 at £240, 12 at £240, WJ Hanna 12 at £240. Leading Averages – M Breen 63 ave £260, V Anderson 147 ave £225, W Blackburn 255 ave £222, N Rollston 100 ave £218, D Gibson 188 ave £215, P Donnelly 178 ave £214, B McKinley 144 ave £212. Ewe Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 10 at £230, AM McFarlane Dungiven 12 at £175, L Anderson 10 at £170, AM McFarlane 12 at £160, 12 at £150, L Anderson 8 at £150, AM McFarlane 12 at £145, C and M Mullan 12 at £142, 12 at £140, I J and A Wilson 12 at £140.
Monday evening 8th August 2022: An increased entry of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.
Store lambs sold to £94 ewe lambs to £152, hoggets to £206, leading prices as follows:
Hoggets
Michael Kane, Cushendall 4x Suffolk £206, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 10x Suffolk £204, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £200, Michael Kane, Cushendall 9x Suffolk £200, Michael Kane, Cushendall 5x Suffolk 200, A Hamilton, Lisburn 14x Suffolk £198, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 12x Suffolk £196, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £195, David McCabe, Muckamore 10x Texel £195, David McCabe, Muckamore 9x Mule £194, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 12x Suffolk £190, Mark Fulton, Magherafelt 10x Suffolk £190, Michael Kane, Cushendall 14x Suffolk £190 and David McCabe, Muckamore 10x Texel £190.
Store lambs
Alex Magill, Carnlough 20x Texel £94.00, R Harkness and J Harness-Bones, Crumlin 23x Suffolk £93.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 58x Texel £93.00, J Fleck, Doagh 65x Texel £92.00, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 6x Texel £91.00, Mark McClelland, Larne 15x Texel £90.50, R B and J H Kennedy, 41x Texel £90.00, James McAuley, Cushendall 34x Suffolk £90, R M Carson, Islandmagee 29x Texel £90.00 and Jack Adams, Ballymena 15x Texel £90.
Ewe lambs
A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £152, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £148, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £142, Brian Taylor, Belfast 8x Suffolk £134, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £134, Brian Taylor, Belfast 11x Suffolk £124, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £122, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £120, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118, A V Magill, Carnlough 15x Suffolk £118 and Brian Taylor, Belfast 10x Suffolk £116.
Tuesday 9th August 2022
A slightly smaller show of store cattle today resulted in firm trade. Heifers sold to £780 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1320 presented by John McCabe, Nutts Corner. Bullocks sold to £940 over for a Limousin 640kg at £1580 presented by Malcom Smith, Kells.
Heifers 0-500kg
D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1040 (253p), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 420kg £1045 (248p), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 500kg £1240 (248p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg £1010 (246p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 300kg £730 (243p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £870 (235p), S McCormick, Martinstown Limousin 470kg £1100 (234p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1110 (231p), R & S McMullan, Broughshane Abe 500kg £1120 (224p), James Currie, Larne Limousin 470kg £1050 (223p), J Strange, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £1050 (223p), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Hereford 480kg £1060 (220p), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Hereford 470kg £1030 (219p), James Currie, Larne Simmental 470kg £1030 (219p), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £750 (214p) and James Currie, Larne Limousin 440kg £940 (213p).
500kg plus
John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 540kg £1320 (244p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 530kg £1280 (241p), S McCormick, Martinstown Limousin 510kg £1230 (241p), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg £1270 (235p), D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 520kg £1180 (226p), D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 520kg £1180 (226p), James Currie, Larne Limousin 530kg £1180 (222p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1130 (221p), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 530kg £1170 (220p), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1120 (219p), K Steele, Islandmagee Abe 520kg £1135 (218p), Derek Lyttle, Kells Hereford 510kg £1110 (217p), W and Mrs H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 540kg £1160 (214p) and K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 570kg £1220 (214p).
Bullocks 0-500kg
D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1000 (270p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 460kg £1230 (267p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey 470kg £1230 (261p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 500kg £1300 (260p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 500kg £1260 (252p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 420kg £1050 (250p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 420kg £1040 (247p), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1110 (246p), S Taylor, Belfast Belgian Blue 500kg £1230 (246p), Sidney Rea, Straid Saler 450kg £1100 (244p), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 490kg £1190 (242p), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 470kg £1140 (242p), S Taylor, Belfast Belgian Blue 500kg £1200 (240p), S Taylor, Belfast Limousin 460kg £1100 (239p), J A Gaston, Broughshane Abe 420kg £980 (233p) and J A Gaston, Broughshane Abe 410kg £950 (231p).
500kg plus
Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 640kg £1580 (246p), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg £1500 (245p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg £1400 (245p), W.E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aub 600kg £1460 (243p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 630kg £1520 (241p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 630kg £1520 (241p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1300 (240p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 640kg £1520 (237p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £1400 (237p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1300 (236p), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1300 (236p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 660kg £1550 (234p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 650kg £1520 (233p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 680kg £1590 (233p), Malcom Smith, Kells Limousin 670kg £1560 (232p) and Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1350 (232p).
Wednesday 10th August 2022: 2466 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another slightly improved trade.
Fat lambs sold to 513p for a pen of 7 Texels 23kg at £118 offered by Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena and to a top per head of £126 for a heavy Texels presented by Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim.
Fat ewes sold to £175.
Fat lambs top per kg
Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 2x Texel 18.5kg £98 (529p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 7x Texel 23kg £118 (513p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 2x Texel 18kg £92 (511p), David Duffin, Toomebridge 29x Texel 21kg £104.50 (497p), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 12x Texel 15.5kg £76 (490p), Callum Patterson, Broughshane 11x EC 22kg £107 (486p), Stephen Graham, Glenariffe 21x Texel 21kg £102 (485p), B Hamill, Aughafatten 15x Texel £106.50 (484p), D Crooks, Glenarm 10x Texel 20kg £96.50 (482p), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 21x Texel 22.5kg £108.50 (482p), Paul Mehaffey, Raloo 6x Texel 19.50kg £94 (482p), H Wilson, Cullybackey 5x Texel 24kg £115.50 (481p), I Morrison, Dunloy 41x Texel 23.50kg £113 (480p), John Lowe, Coagh 16x Texel 22.5kg £108 (480p), P J Kane, Ballycastle 6x Texel 19.5kg £93.50 (479p). V Anderson, Cloughmills 3x Charollais 23kg £110 (478p).
Fat lambs top per head
Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 1x Texel 30kg £126, T McKillop, Glenarm 7x Texel 29kg £123.50, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 15x Texel 27kg £121.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 13x Suffolk 26.5kg £118, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 7x Texel 23kg £118, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 10x Texel 26.5kg £117.50, R Taylor, Lisburn 2x Texel 26kg £117, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 12x Suffolk 26kg £116.50, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 3x Suffolk 27kg £116, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 27x Suffolk 25.5kg £115.50. H Wilson, Cullybackey 5x Texel 24kg £115.50, Mrs Margaret Crawford, Carnalbanagh 2x Texel 25kg £115, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 18x Suffolk 25kg £115 and John Simpson, Dervock 23x Texel 24.5kg £114.50.
Fat ewes, 622
First quality
Suffolk £130-£160
Texel £130-£175
Crossbred £90-£120
Blackface £70-£96