Dairy stock selling to £2500 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Friesian cows sold to 156p for 740kg at £1154.

Beef cows sold to 214p for 690kg at 1476.

Beef heifers to 253p 620kg at £1568.

Beef bullocks sold to 257p for 660kg at£1696 and W at F Hill, Randalstown 810kg £1158 (143), to a top per head of £1888 for 800kg.

Friesian bullocks sold to 194p for a 710kg at £1377.

Friesian cows sold to: R McKnight, Templepatrick 740kg £1154 (156), S Wilson, Ballymena 660kg £983 (149), local farmer 620kg £892 (144), W at F Hill, Randalstown 810kg £1158 (143), local farmer 640kg £902 (141), D and S Kennedy, 720kg £1008 (140), local farmer 630kg £875 (139), W and F Hill, Randalstown 720kg £993 (138), local farmer 510kg £698 (137), J King Ballymena 590kg £808 (137), J McLeister, Antrim 720kg £986 (1370 and T Dunlop, Glenarm 690kg £938 (136).

Beef cows sold to: H Gribbin, Castledawson Blonde d’Aquitaine 690kg £1476 (214), local farmer Limousin 680kg £1448 (213), Limousin 640kg £1331 (208), H Gribbin, Castledawson Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg 31380 (206), local farmer, Limousin 560kg £1148 (205), D McCullagh, Swatragh Belgian Blue 740kg £1509 (204), J J and S Delargy, Cushendall Limousin 600kg £1212 9202), H Gribbin, Castledawson Limousin 520kg £1034 (199), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £1477 (197), local farmer Friesian 440kg £862 (196) and J McHenry, Knockmore Road Charolais 800kg £1552 (194).

Beef heifers sold to: T Hamilton, Downpatrick Charolais 620kg £1568 (253), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 590kg £1463 9248), H Gribbin Castledawson Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg £1309 (247), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 660kg £1610 (244), J McKeague Ballycastle Charolais 660kg £1610 (244), W McQuigg Coleraine, Charolais 630kg £1494 (2410, J McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 610kg £1457 (239), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg £1250 (236), T Hamilton, Downpatrick Charolais 610kg £1439 9236), W McQuigg, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £1504 (235), local farmer Limousin 580kg £1357 92340 and JJ and S Delargy, Cushendall Limousin 520kg £1216 (234).

Beef bullocks top per kg: A Ross, Newtownards Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg £1696 (2570, Limousin 660kg £1676 (254), Limousin 640kg £1625 (254), Limousin 710kg £1803 (254), F McClure, Ballymoney Abe 620kg £1568 (253), S D and K C Hamilton, Greyabbey Limousin 710kkg £1789 (252), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 610kg £1537 (252), Mrs E George, Templepatrick Limousin 670kg £1688 9252), F McClure, Ballymoney Abe 590kg £1486 (252), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 670kg £1681 (925), T |Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 660kg £1656 (251) and P Higgins, Martinstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg £1675 (250).

Beef bullocks top per head: P Higgins, Martinstown Charolais 800kg £1888, Charolais 800kg £1880, L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 780kg £1872, D Hanna Ballymoney Charolais 740kg £1850, J Witherhead, Glenwherry Charolais 790kg £1840, D Browne, Bushmills Charolais 810kg £1830, S D and K C Hamilton, Greyabbey, Limousin 750kg £1822, C Murphy, Dromore Limousin 790kg £1817, P Higgins, Martinstown Charolais 760kg £1808, F McClure, Ballymoney Abe 800kg £1808 and A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 710kg £1803.

Friesian bullocks sold to: T Duffin, Toomebridge 710kg £1377 (194), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 700kg £1337 (191), T Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg £1273 (190), T and D Calwell, 640kg £1196 (187), T Duffin, Toomebridge 690kg £1290 (187), C Gribben, Ballymena 820kg £1525 (186), 770kg £1416 (184) and T Duffin, Toomebridge 630kg £1146 (182).

Friday, August 20, 2021: Excellent demand for dairy stock to £2500 for a choice calved heifer from WG Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2500, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £2340, WG Johnston calved heifer £2290, Alan McNair, Ballyclare calved heifer £2260, T Campbell, Rasharkin calved heifer £2100, David Strange, Ballyclare calved cow £1860, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £1740 and David Strange calved cow £1700.

59 lots of sucklers sold well to £2020 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Paul McLarnon, Hannahstown Limousin cow and bull calf £2020, T McErlaine, Rasharkin Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1980, Paul McLarnon Limousin cow and bull calf £1820, S McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1760, Paul McLarnon Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1730, Limousin cow and bull calf £1680, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1660, P Mitchell, Glenariff Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1640, Paul McLarnon Limousin cow and heifer calf £1630, Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and bull calf £1600, E Haire, Ligoniel Here cow and bull calf £1580, S Scullion, Glenarm Limousin cow and bull calf £1560, Paul McLarnon Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1560 and P Mitchell, Glenariffe Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1560.

172 lots in the calf ring sold to £540 for a five month old Aberdeen Angus bull, heifer calves to £500 for a two month old Limousin.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves.

WJ Bryson, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus £540, S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £535, Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin £510, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £470, James Currie, Larne Sim £455, Limousin £450, Limousin £450, S Bleakly, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £450, James Currie Limousin £425, N Trimble and Ptnrs, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £425, WJ Bryson Limousin £410 and JV and RJ Moore, Larne Limousin £400.

Heifer calves sold to: Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £500, Limousin £480, Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin £480, G and I Currie, Randalstown (2) Belgian Blue £470, RR Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £450, WJ Bryson, Crumlin Limousin £420, James Currie, Larne Limousin £390, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £380, JV and RJ Moore, Larne Limousin £375, S Bleakly, Ballymoney (2) Belgian Blue £370 and J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £370.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D Mallon, Toomebridge £265, W and F Hill, Randalstown £220, Thomas Simpson, Ederney £220, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (5) £210, D Mallon, Toomebridge £200 and Seamus McMullan, Martinstown £190, £190 and D Mallon £180.

Over 200 weanlings on offer – 339p for a 330kg Charolais at £1120, heifers to 278p for a 360kg Charolais at £1000.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Local farmer Charolais 210kg £700 (333), Limousin 220kg £710 (322), Charolais 290kg £840 (289), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 290kg £780 (269), local farmer Belgian Blue 280kg £740 (264), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Limousin 290kg £755 (260), Simmental 300kg £775 (258) and Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 280kg £690 (246).

301-350kgs

P Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais 330kg £1120 (339), R Martin, Dunloy (2) Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £960 (309), James McLaughlin, Unshinagh Charolais 330kg £990 (300), K Magorrian, Ballykinlar Charolais 310kg £910 (293), James McLaughlin Charolais 340kg £990 (291) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £990 (291).

351kg and over

Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 380kg £1130 (297), Patrick Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais 360kg £1040 (288), Limousin 380kg £1055 (277), Charolais 430kg £1180 (274), James McLaughlin, Carnlough Charolais 390kg £1070 (274), Stuart Hall, Larne Charolais 400kg £1095 (273), Patrick Doherty, Kircubbin Limousin 410kg £1120 (273), Stuart Hall, Larne Charolais 370kg £1010 (273) and R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £1010 (273).

Heifers 0-300kg

R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 300kg £830 (276), Charolais 300kg £780 (260), Hanna Healey, Belfast Limousin 280kg £670 (239), George Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 280kg £625 (223), Ian Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 200kg £445 (222), Hannah Healey, Limousin 290kg £640 (220), T Surgenor, Ahoghill Limousin 300kg £660 (220) and Ian Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £655 (218).

351kg and over

Stuart Hall, Larne Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1035 (252), TW Johnston, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg £895 (248), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1005 (245), Limousin 400kg £975 (423), J McHenry, Mosside Sim 420kg £1020 (242), W and M Orr Charolais 410kg £990 (241) and J McHenry Charolais 440kg £1050 (238).

Braid Sheddings 2021: The annual show and sale for the Braid Sheddings attracted an entry of 2200 sheep and trade continued firm in all sections with Blackface ewe lambs selling to £330 per head for four stock lambs presented by Mrs M Crawford, Blackface ewes to £310 paid to T Adams, hoggets to £315 paid to Gordon Crawford and Mule ewe lambs to £200 per head also paid to Mrs. Crawford. Leading prices in each section were as follows:- Blackface Ewe lambs – Mrs. M Crawford 4 at £330, T Adams 5 at £225, 10 at £170, A Adams 13 at £148, J McCalmont 14 at £145, Mrs. M Crawford 12 at £145, Blackface Cast ewes – T Adams 12 at £310, S Adams 11 at £260, AB Carson 12 at £125. Blackface hoggets – G Crawford 8 at £315, R McNabney 12 at £250 (winner of Matt Workman Memorial Cup presented by the Workman family for best pen of crossing hoggets), SG Wallace 8 at £225, 11 at £220, 10 at £205, R McNabney 12 at £200, 12 at £200, C Adams 10 at £195, G Crawford 8 at £190, C Adams 10 at £185, 11 at £180, 11 at £180, P Donnelly 14 at £175, 14 at £175, R McNabney 12 at £175. Mule and SX ewe lambs – Mrs. M Crawford 12 Mul at £200, 12 at £185, CandI Mills 14 SX at £180, R Workman 12 SX at £178, S Rainey 12 Mul at £175, D Smyth 14 Mul at £175, CandI Mills 15 SX at £175, L Anderson 10 SX at £172, 10 at £170, D Smyth 14 Mul at £170.

Monday, August 23, 2021: 4500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in another sharp trade. Breeding hoggets sold to £400, ewe lambs to £152, store lambs to £88 and rams to £980gns.

Breeders: Mrs D Gibson, Newtownabbey 12 Cheviots £400, 12 Cheviots £320, David McCabe, Muckamore 5 Texel £240, Mrs D Gibson 11 Cheviots £230, 6 Cheviots £220, DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 13 Cheviots £220, David McCabe 4 Texel £205.

Ewe lambs sold to: Alexander Morrow, Glenarm 1 Mule £152, Russell Craig, Broughshane 10 Zwa £150, R Morrow, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £144, Danny O’Boyle, Cushendall 12 Mule £140, I McMullan, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £138, J McLaughlin, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £135, 12 Suffolk £134 and James McLaughlin, Unshinagh 13 Suffolk £133.

Store lambs sold to: Roy McKeown, Broughshane 2 Texel £88, G Gillan, Deerfin, 26 Texel £87.50, J Kearney, Glenravel 23 Texel £86.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 60 Texel £86.50, S Miskelly, Ballymena 10 Texel £86, Colin McDonnell, Martinstown 35 Texel £86, PJ McQuillan, Glenravel 56 Mule £85.50, Eamon Kerr, Newtowncrommelin 70 Texel £85, Mrs D Gibson, Newtownabbey 19 Texel £85, Dominic O’Boyle, Broughshane 13 Texel 85, H Reid, Ballymena 10 Mule £85, M Calvert, Aghadowey 10 Suffolk £85 and N Connelly, Armoy 41 Texel £85.

Rams sold to: G Douglas, Limavady 1 Suffolk 900gns, W Montgomery, Killinchy Suffolk 860gns, G Douglas Suffolk 820gns, RC and J C Watson Suffolk 820gns, RS Robinson, Tandragee 1 Texel 800gns, Texel 780gns, RC and JC Watson Suffolk 720gns, RS Robinson Texel 720gns, C Patterson, Broughshane Suffolk 700gns, AJ and Norman Robinson, Downpatrick Suffolk 660gns and RS Robinson Texel 660gns.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021: A better entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £920 over for a Charolais 860kg at £1600 offered by JH Quigley, Ballinderry.

Heifers sold to £730 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1300 presented by Wm Knowles, Cloughmills.

Heifers 0-500kgs

David Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 220kg £560 (254), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £1145 (248), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 420kg £1040 (247), J Smyth Charolais 470kg £1155 (245), P McKeown Par 190kg £945 (242), J Smyth Charolais 490kg £1175 (239), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 450kg £1070 (237) and P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1030 (234).

501kg and over

W Knowles, Cloughmills Limousin 540kg £1250 (231), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1260 (229), W Knowles Limousin 570kg £1300 (228), Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 520kg £1185 (227), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1175 (217), W Knowles Charolais 590kg £1280 (217), H Carson, Dundrod Charolais 600kg £1290 (215), Charolais 560kg £1195 (213) and Marion Simmons Charolais 540kg £1145 (212).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Andrew McKnight, Antrim (3) Sim 360kg £950 (263), Limousin 400kg £1020 (255), Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 410k g£1040 (235), Thomas O’Kane, Newtownrommelin Charolais 480kg £1185 (246), Charolais 450kg £1110 (246) and M Kelly, Ballycastle Charolais 490kg £1190 (242).

501kg and over

E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 580kg £1440 (248), P Penney, Raloo Limousin 580kg £1380 (237), JH Quigley, Upper Ballinderry Charolais 680kg £1600 (235), Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 510kg £1190 (233), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 600kg £1380 (230), Thomas O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 510kg £1170 (229), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 650kg £1480 (227) and Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 510kg £1160 (227).

Ballymena mule ewe lamb sale 2021: The annual sale of Mule ewe lambs at Ballymena attracted a record entry of 3368lambs which sold to average £132.23 per head which was a fall of 80p per head compared to 2020 but with an increase of 600 lambs forward.

Leading the prices was M Kelly Limavady who topped the sale for a tremendous pen of 10 lambs at £215 per head closely followed by G Loughery Limavady for a pen of 10 lambs at £210 per head and R Workman Larne for a pen of 10 at £205 per head. Leading prices and averages were as follows: M Kelly 10 at £215, G Loughery 10 at £210, R Workman 10 at £205, R Loughery Limavady 12 at £195, O Loughran 12 at £195, J Harkin Plumbridge 10 at £190, S Kerr Larne 12 at £185, R Loughery 12 at £185, J Mills 10 at £185, M Kelly 12 at £185, 12 at £182, S and P McNaughton 12 at £180, R Workman 12 at £180, 12 at £180, R Loughery 15 at £178, S Kerr 15 at £175, J Mills 10 at £175, O Loughran 10 at £175 and M Kelly 10 at £175, 14 at £172.

Leading averages: J Harkin 63 ave £160.16, M Kelly 152 ave £154.42, J Mills 195 ave £149.98, S Kerr 139 ave £149.86, W Adams 32 ave £148.59 and R Workman 190 ave £148.55.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Another good entry of 2709 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 500p for 8 Charollais 21.5kg at £107.50 and 4 Texel 21kg at £105, lambs sold to a top per head of £123 for 3 Texel 26.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £140.

Fat lambs (2204)

Top per kg: Wm Lees, Stewartstown 8 Charollais 21.5kg £107.50 (500), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 4 Texel 21kg £105 (500), Ballylurgan farm, Randalstown 23 Texel 22kg £107.50 (488), R Hunter, Larne 1 Beltex 20kg £97 (485), G Irwin, Ballyclare 6 Texel 23kg £111 (482), Richard Booth, Ahoghill 7 Texel 24.5kg £117.50 (479), John McFall, Broughshane 11 Texel 22.5kg £107.50 (477), Roy McKeown, Broughshane 3 Texel 22kg £104 (472), N Hamill, Aughafatten 7 Texel 19.5kg £92 (471), SM Ring, Portrush 7 Texel 21kg £99 (471), D Gaston, Carnlough 12 Texel 24kg £113 (470) and P McIlrath, Ballymena 40 Texel 21.5kg £101 (469).

Top per head: WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 3 Texel 26.5kg £123, F Scullion, Magherafelt 2 Texel 27.5kg £121, Richard Booth, Ahoghill 7 Texel 24.5kg £117.50, TS McAuley, Larne 1 Dor 29kg £117.50, Trevor Magee, Kilwaughter 2 Mule 33kg £114, D Gaston, Carnlough 12 Texel 24kg £113, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 14 Texel 24kg £111.50, G Irwin, Ballyclare 6 Texel 23kg £111, D Devlin, Randalstown 4 Texel 29kg £111, A Millar, Antrim 4 Texel 25.5kg £110, WH Magee, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 25.5kg £109 and Thomas Clyde, Antrim 28 Charollais 26kg £109.

Fat ewes (505)

First quality

Suffolk - £100-£137

Texel - £100-£140

Crossbred - £80-£110