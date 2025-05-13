Dairying at Dusk - An evening walk through an award-winning farm

Come along for an evening of learning, nature, and fun on the family farm that won the 2024 Teagasc/FBD Environmental Sustainability Award.

Meet John, Maria and Brendan Walsh, the family who are leading the way in running a sustainable dairy farm.

A National Farm Walk on the farm of John and Brendan Walsh, has been organised by Teagasc, FBD and Dairygold, and all are welcome to attend.

Dairying at Dusk, will take place on Tuesday, 10 June at 6.30pm at their family farm at Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. This event will be of interest to the general public, non-farming families as well as farming families.

Brendan, Maria and John Walsh, Ballylooby, Cahir. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

The Walsh’s win in the competition was based on four key sustainability pillars. The Walsh’s are running a highly efficient and profitable dairy operation.

They have adopted smarter ways to grow grass without compromising on grass yield to feed the cows.

Biodiversity is a long-standing priority on the Walsh farm, dating back generations.

Hedges are managed to promote growth and diversity, with whitethorns allowed to flourish every 50 metres.

Pictured at the launch of the event on the farm in Ballylooby, Cahir, Co Tipperary are Dr Tom O'Dwyer, head of Teagasc Signpost Programme, Nora O'Donovan, Teagasc/Dairygold joint programme coordinator, hosts Brendan and John Walsh, Maureen O'Meara, FBD, and Donal Mullane, Teagasc Tipperary regional manager. Photo O'Gorman Photography

The risk to water quality has been significantly reduced by reducing the surplus nitrogen on the farm with their surplus nitrogen being almost half the national average.

Speaking in advance of the walk, Brendan and John Walsh said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the general public to their farm and showing what we and other farmers across the country are doing to improve environmental sustainability. Our message to other farmers is: start small, seek good advice, and don’t fear failure.”

Dr Siobhan Kavanagh, Teagasc Signpost programme and chair of the judging panel highlighted that the Walsh’s success story is not just about awards, but about building a resilient and environmentally responsible future for Irish farming.

John and Brendan are passionate about making a good living from farming but also looking after the environment.

Their story shows that you can farm profitable while also looking after nature.

What to Expect

Hear the inspiring stories of how the Walshs are looking after nature on their farm while continuing to produce high quality food profitably.

There will be fun games and activities for kids – sustainability corner, Agrikids farm safety workshops Dairying at Dusk promises to be a family-friendly evening in the great outdoors! Everyone is welcome – bring the whole family.

Complimentary refreshments available.

For more details, and to register for the event, visit: www.teagasc.ie/dairyatdusk