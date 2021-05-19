Dale Farm award for caring John Og

John Og Darragh, who was nominated by Karen McGahan, loves to help out on the farm, enjoying a Dale Farm ice lolly for all his hard work.

John Og’s Mum currently suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has been shielding as someone deemed extremely vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she has had a helping hand from John Og, an avid farmer who during lockdown and home schooling was up at the crack of dawn helping on the family dairy farm, managing everything from milking cows to bedding the calves.

Speaking about John Og, Karen said: “Nothing is ever a bother to John Og, he’s very caring and kind, helps out and always has a smile on his face. He was able to manage helping on the farm as well as looking after his mum and keeping on top of his school work too. John Og really is a great young man and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a very hard-working farmer when he grows up.”

John and his dad will be receiving special Dale Farm boiler suits for all of their hard work on the farm, along with some Dale Farm goodies!

Reflecting on the first week of the campaign, Aisling Bremner, Dale Farm said: “It’s been an incredible campaign – we’ve received hundreds of nominations and heard countless stories of generosity and all-round goodness over the past week. John Og has been a true Dale Farmer and an inspiration to his family, and we are sure he will continue to be as he grows up!”

