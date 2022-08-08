Dale Farm dairy glitters in gold at Great Taste Awards

The five products recognised with a Gold Star accreditation were Dromona Extra Mature Cheddar, Dromona Pure Butter, Mullins Strawberry ice cream (900ml), Mullins Sticky Toffee Pudding ice cream (500ml) and Dale Farm Honeycomb ice cream (900ml).

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. It supports and promotes food and drink producers, giving consumers, retailers and buyers a reliable stamp of approval for great tasting food.

This is the 14th year Dale Farm has been recognised at Great Taste, bringing its total number of Gold Stars to 82.

Speaking about their brands’ golden performance, Sharon Campbell, Dale Farm, said: “It is wonderful to see products from across our Dale Farm, Dromona and Mullins ranges being recognised by the food industry once again for their fantastic flavour and great quality.

“Every product in the Great Taste Awards is meticulously blind-tasted by chefs, cooks, buyers, retailers, restaurateurs, food critics and writers. To have been through that rigorous process and achieve gold star status for five products not only celebrates the craftmanship of our production experts, but also shows consumers the quality they can expect from Dale Farm-owned brands.

“From our locally made, rich, crumbly Dromona Extra Mature Cheddar and creamy Dromona Pure Butter, to the premium range of Mullin’s Strawberry and Sticky Toffee pudding ice cream tubs and our trusty classic Dale Farm Honeycomb ice cream, we’re extremely proud to see our products tick the top taste box.