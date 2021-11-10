Dale Farm renews Grand Opera House sponsorship

Grand Opera House Chief Executive Ian Wilson and Caroline Martin, Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager at Dale Farm

Dale Farm is the longest standing title sponsor of the Grand Opera House pantomime. It also renewed its contract to provide funding to the Theatre so it can deliver award-winning productions year-round.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager at Dale Farm Caroline Martin said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the spectacular Grand Opera House pantomime.”

“The show is a highlight of the festive season for families and it is wonderful to see its return following last year’s lockdown cancellation, against the stunning backdrop of the new look theatre. As a company owned by local farmers and providing families here with dairy for generations, it’s built into our ethos to encourage families to come together to make happy memories – moments, as the last year has taught us more than ever, are worth appreciating.

“In addition, the arts sector in Northern Ireland is a rich and vibrant part of our culture, which was so badly impacted by the events of the last year. We feel the arts must be treasured and celebrated and we welcome the chance to help do that through our support of panto and the Grand Opera House overall. This year’s production of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ looks set to be a magical experience and we are extremely proud to be part of the story.”

Grand Opera House Chief Executive Ian Wilson added: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Dale Farm. Pantomime was the first production to be staged at the Theatre when it opened in 1895 and we are proud to be continuing the tradition 126 years later.