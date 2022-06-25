Dale Farm’s Rhonda claims ‘Hero title’

Based at Dale Farm’s Dunmanbridge plant in Cookstown, Rhonda has over 20 years’ experience in the dairy industry. Rhonda began her career with Dale Farm as a Lab Supervisor and from there, developed her skill in cheese grading.

Rhonda has gone on to become the company’s expert cheese grader, meaning she assesses Dale Farm’s Dromona cheddar cheese for texture, body and flavour.

Her highly specialist knowledge in cheese grading has made Rhonda a true asset to Dale Farm, as Karen Gaw, Group HR Director comments:“This recognition of Rhonda’s talent is richly deserved. Rhonda plays an integral role in the production of our cheddar cheese, which is enjoyed across the UK and Ireland and exported to over 40 other countries.

