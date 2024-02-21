Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Sebastian Allen appeared before Belfast Crown Court today, 21 February, having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Four people, including a baby girl, died as a result of a fire started by Allen at a house in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, in 2018.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller commented: “Three generations – a mother, her two children and her granddaughter – perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin. This was on the morning of 27 February 2018.

Denise Gosset. (Image: PSNI)

“The four whose lives were lost were Denise Gosset, aged 45, her 16-year old son Roman, her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina, and Sabrina’s baby daughter Morgana. Morgana was just 15 months old.

“Allen pleaded guilty to the murder of Sabrina, Roman and Morgana. He denied the murder of Denise but confessed to her manslaughter, and also admitted to arson with intent to endanger life.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “This was a horrific and cruel act. It’s hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of our police officers and of colleagues from the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service, who attended this heart-breaking scene and tried so hard to save the family. I’m also keen to thank neighbours and local people for their selfless support.”

Morgana Quinn. (Image: PSNI)

She added: “With the use of forensic evidence, and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Allen has today been held accountable for his actions.“I’m deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten. We’ve seen destruction and a loss beyond words. My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won’t ever be the same.”In a statement, Denise’s daughter Samantha Gosset described her mother as her “rock” and said it is “difficult to convey such a loss in words”.“My beautiful mother was taken from me,” Samantha said.

“My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgan are all gone too.

“Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died.

“I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words.”Samantha continued: “My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done.