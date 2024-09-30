Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Blue Riband YB Grand Nat was delayed for over a week due to unfavourable weather conditions, and with that the entry was a bit down on previous seasons.

Despite this the race turned out well with all the prizes collected on the winning day and the top two arrivals were timed into Mid Antrim. The area has a fantastic record in this event, many of those were household names in the sport over those years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grand National Penzance Young Bird Race Friday 13th September 2024. Race Sponsored by Natural Grains.181 members have entered 1084 pigeons and are competing for £11,249.00 in pools and prize money.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pigeons were released at 8.30am in calm conditions at the release site the wind direction is expected to be southerly on route.

Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill 5th Open INFC Penzance YB National 2024. Included are his grandchildren Georgie 7 and Lucie 5. (Pic: Freelance)

Provisional Top 10 in today’s race. All positions subject to correction.

Several former winners were placed in the Top 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 D. Dixon Ballymoney velocity 1515 – 1st Open Penzance 2010

2 M. Graham Ballymena velocity 1512 – 1st Open Penzance 2023

Jimmy Burrows from the Eastway HPS in Belfast,7th North Sect & 7th Open INFC. (Pic: Freelance)

3 R. Cassells Edgarstown velocity 1507 – 1st Open Sennen Cove 2008

Advertisement

Advertisement

4 K. Henderson & Son Lurgan velocity 1493 – 1st Open Penzance 2019

5 J. Smyth & Son Ahoghill velocity 1492

6 A. & N. Lewis Doagh velocity 1491

Glen Buckley from Annaghmore, 3 x 1st Open NIPA in 2024 and 9th Open INFC Penzance. (Pic: Freelance)

7 J. Burrows Eastway velocity 1490.9 – 1st Open Penzance 1987

8 M. Graham Ballymena velocity 1490.3

9 D. Calvin Bondhill velocity 1487.3

10 G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore velocity 1487.0 – 1st Open Wadebridge 2014 and 1st Open Sennen Cove 2006

Anthony and Norman Lewis of Doagh & District always consistent and this year finish best in East Antrim and 6th Open INFC. (Pic: Freelance)

INFC Penzance YB Grand Nat Penzance race report by Homer -

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st North Section,1st Open Danny Dixon Ballymoney HPS, vel 1515 flying 339 miles winning £1,231 plus J M K McGugan Perpetual Cup for the winner

Fantastic result for Danny Dixon of Dunloy, already a winner on the Blue Riband YB Grand National, just in front of Martin Graham of Ballymena. See details in the Mid Antrim Combine report by Meryn Eagleson.

2nd & 8th North Sect, 2nd & 8th Open M Graham Ballymena & Dist, vel 1512 & 1490 flying 329 miles winning £221

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin came so close to winning the Blue Riband event for the second year and has already joined the long list of greats who flew in the Ballymena & Dist club, with many others locally. I would be sure there is more to come dedication and hard work gets success. See details in the Mid Antrim Combine report by Meryn Eagleson.

3rd North Section, 3rd Open R Cassells Edgarstown, vel 1507 flying 303 miles wining £271

Danny Dixon of Ballymoney holding his new INFC Penzance YB National winner 2024. (Pic: Freelance)

Well done Richard on taking the win from Penzance YB National and topping the Portadown centre. Richard has had a steady season in young bird racing having 4 x 2nd clubs and many others prizes, so this win was well deserved. The loft is no stranger to success from the INFC YB National as Richard won it in 2008 and came close to a double with finishing second open in 2009 and now looks good for Provisionally 3rd Open 2024. The winner a mealy cock raced on Darkness and flying to the perch, it’s breeding is down off pigeons from club mate Jim McCracken. Well done to all in the result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4th North Section, 4th Open K Henderson & Son Lurgan Social vel 1493 flying 302 miles winning £100

It was my pleasure to be asked by Willie Reynolds to visit with Kevin Henderson to get a picture and a bit of information about his latest star. GB24A-06113 a chequer pied hen who he clocked to win fourth national, fourth north section from Penzance, ‘13 was sent sitting eggs, after being paired up for the NIPA Young bird National from Dale, where she recorded 85th open and 57th section E. She is a daughter of Kevin’s Young Bird Grand National winner from 2019 containing bloodlines from ace flyers D & D Thompson and Paul Dunlop, as well as Kevin’s own Delbar family. Kevin sets his stall out for this race every year, a previous winner and is always there or there about in the Penzance results. An amazing 80 years young and until recently was a true servant to club, section and organisation being club secretary and section committee member for many, many years. Kevin would like to thank the well-wishers who called and messaged their congratulations and especially like to thank friends Davy Mawhinney and Gerard Douglas who without whom he wouldn’t have been able to race his beloved birds this year, so thank you on his behalf gentlemen. Al Larkin PO.

5th North Section, 5th Open J Smyth & Son Ahoghill, vel 1492, flying 329 miles winning £90

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimmy Smyth & Son are a top racing loft in the village of Ahoghill on the outskirts of Ballymena. Jimmy's no stranger when it comes to timing in the big channel National's regularly winning prizes in the Top 30 and only a few season's ago, he won 8th Open in a hard Lamballe Friendship National velocity 626. One of the most improved lofts flying in the Mid Antrim area, last season in this race the loft finished 6th North Section & 6th Open INFC. See details in the Mid Antrim Combine report by Meryn Eagleson.

6th North Section, 6th Open A & N Lewis Doagh & District HPS, vel 1491 flying 319miles winning £239

Another consistent loft racing into East Antrim ever-present at the INFC Muckamore Centre, the bird this year has been named DOC, this hen finished 2nd Club 19th Sect C and 164th Open NIPA Dale YB Nat a fortnight earlier. Sire won 4 x 1st Clubs including 3rd & 5th Section, and he is bred off a Luc Vervoort pigeon from Mark Turner. Dam has bred 2 x 1st Clubs, and she was bred by Alan Kelly. Grandsire is a 5 Bird Fermoy 1st Open winner and is sire and g/sire to winners threequarter Scheele and one quarter Herman. The Brand-dam was 1st Club as a young bird and was put to stock, she is Jan Hooyman x Scheele Bros. Thanks to Jim McCullough for his help with this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7th North Section, 7th Open J Burrows Eastway HPS, vel 1490 flying 314 miles winning £316

Jimmy Burrows is another ever present at the Muckamore Centre, he won the Blue Riband YB event away back in 1987 from Penzance. Chairman of the Eastway and a stalwart of pigeon racing, he has served on the Irish Region committee for many years.

9th North Section, 9th Open D Calvin Bondhill Social, vel 1487 flying 300 miles winning £351

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ace racer in the Portadown area in a earlier young bird race with the NIPA at Kilbeggan the Top 7 positions in the NIPA Open result and last year over 16 awards in NIPA in Nationals and over £15,000 pools and prize money. The racing setup is only 16ft young and 16ft old birds, also work full time and run his own business, and has a young family as well. Totally dedicated to the sport and top winners have been timed over several seasons, an ace racer.

10th North Section, 10th Open G Buckley & Son Annaghmore, vel 1487 flying 301 miles winning £250

G Buckley & Sons have a CV as good as anything in Ireland several 1sts at Derby & National level. The NIPA was topped this year in both Dale races in successive weeks and they have just been confirmed as winning the last race of the year 1st & 2nd Open INFC Skibbereen YB National. Hopefully I have info for the next report.

Results INFC Penzance YB Grand National -

Advertisement

Advertisement

INFC Penzance YB Grand Nat Open 181/1084 – D Dixon Ballymoney 1515, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1512, R Cassells Edgarstown 1507, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1493, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1492, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1491, J Burrows Eastway 1490, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1490, D Calvin Bondhill 1487, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1486, A Darragh Cullybackey 1485, D Dixon 1485, D Dixon 1485, A Thompson Ballyclare 1481, Larkin Bros Meadows 1481, J Burrows 1479, G Gibson Cullybackey 1475, R Mulligan Monaghan 1474 J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1472, J Whitten & Son 1471.

INFC Penzance YB Grand Nat North Sect 108/689 – D Dixon Ballymoney 1515, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1512, R Cassells Edgarstown 1507, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1493, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1492, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1491, J Burrows Eastway 1490, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1490, D Calvin Bondhill 1487, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1486, A Darragh Cullybackey 1485, D Dixon 1485, D Dixon 1485, A Thompson Ballyclare 1481, Larkin Bros Meadows 1481, J Burrows 1479, G Gibson Cullybackey 1475, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1472, J Whitten & Son 1471, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1471.

INFC Penzance YB Grand Nat South Sect 73/380 – R Mullian Monaghan 1474, R Fewings Rathnew 1457, P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast RPC 1457, Gary & Mark Doyle Arklow United 1441, A Duffy Wicklow South Road 1441, K Sharkey Castlebellingham 1439, R Mulligan Monaghan 1429, Devine & Milmi Skerries 1427, D Cummins Finglas 1422, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1416.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA (INFC Penzance YB Nat) - D Dixon Ballymoney 1515, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1512, R Cassells Edgarstown 1507, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1493, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1492, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1491, J Burrows Eastway 1490, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1490, D Calvin Bondhill 1487, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1486, A Darragh Cullybackey 1485, D Dixon 1485, D Dixon 1485, A Thompson Ballyclare 1481, Larkin Bros Meadows 1481, J Burrows 1479, G Gibson Cullybackey 1475, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1472, J Whitten & Son 1471, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1471.

South Leinster Fed (INFC Penzance YB Nat) – Ron Fewings Rathnew 1457, Gary & Mark Doyle Arklow Utd 1441, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1416, Gregory Bros 1380, T & S Molloy Arklow Utd 1372, S & M Neary Gorey RPS 1366, Leonard De Ridder & Callo Arklow Utd 1354, Dylan Doran Arklow Utd 1285, 1282, 1270, Maghery& O’Reilly Arklow Utd 1264, Dylan Doran 1254, J & W Smullen Rathnew 1248, Sean Shannon Newtown Kilpedder 1098, Leonard De Ridder & Callo 1085, Dylan Doran 1052, Gregory Bros 1021, Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1012, Maghery & O’Reilly 1004, 967, Gregory Bros 965, J Fitzgerald & Gdtr Rathnew 947, Sean Shannon 944.

East Coast Federation (INFC Penzance YB Nat) – K Sharkey Castlebellingham 1439, Devine & Hilmi Skerries 1427, B & P McEvoy Castlebellingham 1390, Devine & Hilmi 1293, 1208, M/M Curtis Sons & Dtrs Shankill 1075, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 943.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irish SR Federation (INFC Penzance YB Nat) – D Cummins Finglas 1422, A & J Hughes & Sons Tallagh & District 1382, Lee Duffy Blanchardstown 1304, D Mooney Dublin North County 1270, N Smith Rialto & Dist 1181, M/M Dunne & Gson Greenhills 1111, Lee Duffy 1101, J Boothman & Son Jnr Blanchardstown 1091, S Duran Blanchardstown 951.

Mid Antrim lofts take 1st & 2nd in the Blue Riband YB Grand Nat Penzance -

INFC Penzane YB National - Mid Antrim Combine 13/09/24

Danny Dixon of Ballymoney wins 1st Open INFC Penzance YB National

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first of the two Irish National Flying Club young bird National races was flown on Friday 13th September. The convoy of just over 1000 birds was released in Penzance at 8.30am in calm conditions. The best two birds in this year event were timed by former winners of this race. The overall winner Danny Dixon of Ballymoney won it in 2010 with his blue pied Wildermeersch hen 'Dixie Chic' and this years runner up Martin Graham won it last season with his blue Louis Thijs x Vandenbrande hen 'Sammy's Girl'.

Fourth National win for Danny Dixon of Ballymoney.

Danny Dixon Ballymoney 1st, 12th & 13th Open 339 miles velo 1515 timed 15.04pm winning £1300

What more can be said about Danny Dixon, this year’s winner of 1st Open INFC Penzance Young Bird National. I did a loft report on Danny in December last year and was amazed at the list of top prizes this man has amassed. 1st Open INFC Skibbereen YB National 1998, 1st Open Nipa Rosscarbery YB National 2006 and 1st Open INFC Penzance YB National 2010 being the major wins. On top of those there are many more top ten finishes in other National races plus a handful of one loft race wins. To the race now and Danny timed a blue wf cock at 15.04pm flying 339 miles to the lofts in Dunloy village to win the Penzance young bird national for the second time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sire of the winning cock is a son of Bobby Coyle's pencil cock (a grandson of 'Dixie Chic') when paired to a daughter of 'Knight Rider' Jeff Greenaway's Nipa old bird French National winner. Dam is a daughter of 'Dixie Chic' x Danny's good Wildemeersch 'Belgie Cock'.

Danny's young birds were tossed the length of Newry with Sam Crawford before racing commenced. The National winner had both Roscrea races and Cloughmartin. He was then tossed with Homer from Oxford Island with his last toss one week before the National.

Danny timed two more birds at 15.12pm to win 12th & 13th Open National. Sire of Danny's 12th Open bird is "Baldy' a full brother to Bobby Coyle's pencil cock a grandson of 'Dixie Chic' and dam is another daughter of Dixie Chic x Belgie Cock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny's 13th Open bird is bred off a pair of Walkinshaw pigeons he acquired from Pompeii Plunkett of Bray. Another major win for one of Irelands top racers.

Martin Graham Ballymena & District 2nd, 8th, 23rd, 60th & 66th Open 329 miles velo 1512 timed 14.53pm

Another fancier with a outstanding CV in National and Derby racing is Martin Graham of Ballymena, this years runner up in the Penzance YB National. Martin is also a four time National winner having won1st Open Nipa Skibbereen OB Inland National in 2004, 1st Open Sennen Cove Yearling National 2018, 1st Open Penzance Yearling National 2023 and 1st Open Penzance YB National 2023. I had the pleasure of waiting with Martin for the Penzance birds this season and spotted the first bird arriving at 14.53pm. Sammy Steele then made an appearance having missed the first bird and then Martin's father inlaw Denis Craig arrived half an hour later having missed all five birds. Coffee was on tap, the crack was good and it turned out a very enjoyable watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total Martin timed five birds at 14.53, 14.59, 15.04, 15.18 & 15.20pm to win 2nd, 8th, 23rd, 60th & 66th Open.

Martin's darkness young bird national team were raced up to and including Cloughmartin. They then had 10 x Portstewart tosses around 30 miles, plus two 50 Mile tosses all into head winds. The 2nd Open hen was feeding a 5-day old chick when she was basketed.

Just like last season Martin and Sammy Steele again bought a kit of youngsters from one of the top racing and breeding lofts in Ireland Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. All five birds timed are from this kit. William sent me some info of the breeding

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sire of the 2nd Open hen 'Dark Delight' is a self-bred Vandenbrande/Louis Thijs, the lines of 'Sneeuwitje' and 'Olympiade 003' The sire was a top racing cock before retired to stock and was winner of many first prizes in club and Combine plus 2nd, 4th, 7th, 23rd Section etc. The dam is again a self-bred C & C Lambrecht being an inbred granddaughter of 'Superman' She is also the mother to 2nd Section Roscrea.

Sire of Martin's 8th Open hen is an Alex Docx and is a grandson of the base breeding pair 'The 158' and 'The 330'. Dam is also Alex Docx and is a daughter of the No1 cock 'The 242'

Sire of the 23rd Open hen is from Syndicate lofts and the Dutch dam is from Ivo Van De Veen. That's 1st Open last season and 2nd & 8th Open etc this season with Paddy & William McManus youngsters. Well done again Martin, another top-class performance from one of the top National racers in Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimmy Smyth & Son Ahoghill 5th, 26th,119th & 142nd Open 329 miles velo 1492 timed 14.58pm

Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill finished 5th Open with a single bred youngster gifted by Chris Moore of Cullybackey. The sire is the best of C & L Fryers of Dromara, and dam is a hen purchased from Arnold Thompson of Ballyclare. In total Jimmy had four birds in the prizes. 5th, 26th, 119th & 142nd Open. Last season Jimmy was 6th Open in this race and a couple of years ago 8th Open in the INFC Friendship National, and only a fortnight ago 24th & 47th Open in the Nipa Dale young bird National. Another big result for Jimmy who's had another excellent season.

Alan Darragh Cullybackey 11th & 131st Open 329 miles velo 1485 timed 15.00pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven time INFC National winner, Alan Darragh of Cullybackey clocked at 15.00pm to win 11th Open on 1485. Alan's bird, a blue cock is from a son of his good five times France Cock x his 2nd Open INFC Yearling National hen.

Gary Gibson Cullybackey 17th, 27th, 30th & 157th Open 331 miles velo 1475 timed 15.04pm

Gary Gibson of Cullybackey had four in the Open prizes. His first bird at 17th Open was from a son of the channel pair. '63' was 167th Yearling National 2023 and is from a son of Jimmy Rock's 1st Open Nipa Talbenny YB National and 1st Open Penzance & Classic pigeons when paired to Gary's good hen 'Danni 'from Danny Dixon. She's a granddaughter of 'Dixie Chic' Danny's 1st Open Infc Penzance young bird National winner. The dam of the 17th Open bird is pure Wildermeerch from Derek Parr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other Combine lofts making the Open result included small team distance racer William Livingstone of Ahoghill 40th Open and Bertie Blair of Ballymena & District 165th Open. Bertie was 2nd Open in this race a number of years ago and in 2019 he won 1st Open from the Nipa Talbenny YB National with 'Faith'. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance YB Grand National - D Dixon Rasharkin 1515, M Graham Ballymena 1512, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1492, M Graham Ballymena 1490, A Darragh Cullybackey 1486, D Dixon Rasharkin 1485, D Dixon Rasharkin 1485, G Gibson Cullybackey 1475, M Graham Ballymena 1470, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1465, G Gibson Cullybackey 1462, G Gibson Cullybackey 1458, W Livingstone Ahoghill 1446, M Graham Ballymena 1419, M Graham Ballymena 1411, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1320, A Darragh Cullybackey 1288, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1267, G Gibson Cullybackey 1232, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1208.

INFC Centre & Station results YB Penzance – subject to change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleraine Centre Penzance – D Dixon Ballymoney 1515, D Dixon 148, D Dixon 1485, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1469, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1454, D & H Stuart 1437, B & D Coyle 1312, A McCrudden Derry & District 1183, A McCrudden 114.

Muckamore Centre Penzance – M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1512, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1492, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1491, J Burrows Eastway 1490, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1490, A Darragh Cullybackey 1486, A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 1481, J Burrows 1479, G Gibson Cullybackey 1475, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1470, J Smyth & Son 465, G Gibson 1462, G Gibson 1458, A Thompson 1447, W Livingstone Ahoghill 1446, A Thompson 1441, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 1438, A & T Agnew Larne 1429, A Thompson 1426, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1419.

Portadown Centre Penzance – R Cassells Edgarstown 1507, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1493, D Calvin Bondhill 1487, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1487, Larkin Bros Meadows 1481, R Mulligan 1474, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1472, J Whitten & Son 1471, A Feeney & Son Gilford 1471, T McClean Edgarstown 1470, Larkun Bros 1460, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1459, D Calvin 1452, R Mulligan 1429, A & R Neill 1420.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge Centre Penzance – J Brush Drumnavaddy 1467, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1452, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 1447, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1446, J Murtagh & Son 1441, J Brush 1438, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1435, Herman McAvoy Harmon 1422y, Herman McAvoy 1405, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1397, R Shaw Corrigs 1394, R Shaw 1394, O Fitzpatrick & Son Gilford 1380, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 1379, R Shaw Corrigs1364.

Wicklow Station Penzance – R Fewings 1457, G & M Doyle 1441, A Duffy 1441, Gregory Bros 1416, 1380, T Molloy 1372, S Neavy 1366, S Leonard 1354, T smyth 1295, Maghery & O’Reilly 1264.

Balbriggan Station Penzance – P Rock & Son 1457, K Sharkey 1439, Devine & Hilmi 1427, D Cummins 1422, B & P McEvoy 1390, L Keogh 1385, L Duffy 1304, Devine & Hilmi 1293, 1282, 1270.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sallynoggin Station Penzance – A & J Hughes & Son 1382, Noel Smith 1181, M/M Dunne & Grandson 1111, M/M Curtis 1075, Stephen O’Brien 914, M & J Byrne & Sons 898, Stephen Cunningham 809, A& J Hughes & Son 749, Ollie Donavon 747, M/M Dunne & Grandson 718.

INFC Clubs Penzance YB Grand Nat –

Ballymoney HPS 3/21 – D Dixon 1515, 1485, 1485, D & H Stuart 1469, 1437, D Dixon 1085. This is the Ballymoney result today from Penzance race, the winner today is a grandson of Dixie Chic he also is great grandson of Bobby Coyle’s pencil cock who is a grandson of Dixie chic. Dixie Chic herself won this race out right in 2010 for D Dixon.

Ballymena & District HPS - Martin Graham 1512, 1490, 1470, 1419, 1411, Blair & Rankin 1208.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edgarstown HPS – R Cassells 1507, T McClean 1470, R G &G Donaldson 1459, A & R Neill 1420, R G & G Donaldson 1390, S & E Buckley 1362, R Cassells 1359, T McClean 1345, A & R Neill 1338, S & E Buckley 1335. Well done Richard on taking the win from Penzance YB National and topping the Portadown centre. Richard has had a steady season in young bird racing having 4 x 2nd clubs and many others prizes, so this win was well deserved. He is no stranger to success from the INFC YB National as he won it in 2008 and came close to a double with finishing second open in 2009 and now looks good for provisionally 3rd Open 2024. The winner a mealy cock raced on Darkness and flying to the perch, it’s breeding is down off pigeons from club mate Jim McCracken. Well done to all in the result.

Lurgan Social – K Henderson & Son 1493, 1116.

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 1492,1465, W Livingstone 1446, J Smyth & Son 1320, 1267.

Doagh & District HPS – A & N Lewis 1491.

Eastway HPS – J Burrows 1490, 1479, D McElhone 1277.

Bondhill Social – Davy Calvin 1487, 1452, S Eglington 1302, Davy Calvin 1203.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1486, 1378, 1373, J & E Calvin 122.,

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1485, G Gibson 1475, 1462, 1458, A Darragh 1288, Gary Gibson 1232.

Ballyclare & District – A Thompson 1481, 1447, 1441, R Duddy 1438, A & T Agnew 1429, A Thompson 1426, 1335, A & T Agnew 1243, R Duddy 1213.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monaghan HPS – R Mulligan 1474, 1287, K Allister 1272, R Mulligan 1263, 848, K Allister 633.

Meadows HPS – Larkin Bros 1481, 1460, 1338, Geoff Douglas 1309, Larkin Bros 1274. Congratulations to the senior Larkins showing the way home from Penzance with a very impressive card.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1472, 1471. Jay was delighted to end our racing season with a great result from Penzance YB National! He would personally like to thank Dave Atkin who gifted him for his birthday the first pigeon he timed on Friday’s race. Also, we would like to thank Niall Devlin from Bannview Lofts Stud for breeding our second pigeon. We finished 19th, 20th & 180th open and timed 3 out of the 5 pigeons we sent!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gilford & District – A Feeney & Son 1471, O Fitzpatrick 1380, A Feeney & Son 1285, O Fitzpatrick 1250, A Feeney & Son 1230, 1173. Well done Alan Feeney what a year and all in the results.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – J Brus 1467, 1438, B McAvoy 1379, W McDowell & Son 1126, J Brush 1107, S Ogle 1060.

Hillsborough & Maze – Gary Marsden 1458, 1433, Jeff Greenaway 1297, Gary Marsden 1263, Jeff Greenaway 1239, 1195, Gary Marsden 1195, Jeff Greenaway 1166.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rathnew – R Fewings 1457, Gregory Brods 1416, 1380, J & W Smullen 1248, Gregory Bros 1021, 965, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 947.

Dublin Northeast RPC – P Rock & Son 1457, L Keogh 1385, P Rock & Son 1231, 1231, 1230,1189, 1074, 961.

Coleraine Premier HPS – B & D Coyle 1454, 1312.

Newry City Inv – Donnelly Bros 1452, 1154, 1144.

Derriaghy – R Benson 1451.

Ballyholland HPS – J Murtagh 1447, 1441, 1235, 1166.

Banbridge Social – McCracken Bros 1446, R Carson & Son 1397, McCracken Bros 142, 1329, 1216, R Carson & Son 1126, 1077, McCracken Bros 948.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 1444, 1278.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arklow United RPC – Gary & Mark Doyle 1441, T & S Molloy 1372, Leonard De Ridder & Callo 1354, dylan Duran 1285, Maghery & O’Reilly 1264, Dylan Duran 1254, Leonard De Ridder & Callo 1085, Dylan Duran 1052, Maghery & O’Reilly 1004, 967.

Wicklow South Road – A Duffy 1441, T Smyth 1295, 941.

Castlebellingham – K Sharkey 1439, B & P McEvoy 1390, J Sharkey 943.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1435, S & J McCullough 1371, G McEvoy 1192.

Skrries – Devine & Milmi 1427, 1293, 1282, 1270, 1208.

Finglas – D Cummins 1422.

Harmony HPS – Herman McAvoy 1422, 1405, 1236.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crossgar – McCartan & Woodsides 1416, Paddy Byrne 1414, Sean McLoughlin 1402, McCartan & Woodsides 1387, Paddy Byrne 1377, 1377, 1358, McCartan & Woodsides 1357, Sean McLoughlin 1306, Paddy Byrne 1268, Sean McLoughlin 1196, 1143.

Colin HPS – O & M Monaghan 1414, 1373, 1307, 1152. Well pleased with our y’bs from Penzance on Friday. Sent 12 clocked 6 and 4 in the prizes. Our 1st bird timed is a son of our hen that wonSection D Meritorious Award from Dale and Penzance this year.

Kingsmoss – T Cairns & Sons 1407, 1136.

Markethill HPS – Humphries & Baird 1400, 1366, 1256, 1129.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry & District HPS 2/3 – William Chambers 1398, 1126, Chloe Chambers 1092, William Chambers 909. Congratulations to William Chambers on winning today’s race from Penzance. Today’s winner is steeped in the best of the Maguire family bloodlines. The sire is on loan from Mark atm and the dam was bought in a charity auction in 2018 donated by Malachy Maguire.

Corrigs – Robert Shaw 1394, 1394, 1364, 1356, 1355, 1322, 1255, C McManus 1165.

Dromara HPS 2/13 – N Black & Son 1393, Matthew Russell 1299, N Black & Son 1186. The second last race of the year was INFC Penzance after being set back over a week only two members sent 13 birds. This was a good race for Davy and the family winning another INFC race with Matty finishing in second place. Only first three positions as it was too much effort trying to gather anything else, apologies.

Tallagh & District – A & J Hughes & Sons 1382.

Ligoniel & District – Bingham & Seaton 1366, 1344.

Gorey RPS – S & M Neary 1366.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crumlin & District – J & N Lamb 1363, Sefton Thompson 1332.

NI Middle Route PA – Maurice Weir 1357.

Cookstown Social – G Marshall 1305.

Blanchardstown – Lee Duffy 1304, 1101, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1091, S Duran 951.

Lisburn & District HPS 2/3 – Ian Donaghy 1141, R Topping & Son 619. Well done Ian.

Muckamore HPS – Mr & Mrs Magill 1349,1258, 1187.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Killyleagh & District - D Grieves 1344, Morrison Bros 1261, D Grieves 1181.

Dromore HPS – Tomlinson & Wilson 1337, 1264.

Annsborough – Gallagher Bros 1328.

Dublin North County – D Mooney 1270.

Derry & District – Anthony McCrudden 1183.

Rialto & District – N Smith 1181.

Mulhddart Channel rpc – Pat Fortune 1170, F Heffernan 1125. 1044,

Killyleagh Central – C Healy 1152.

Ardee RPC – A Smyth 1143.

Greenhills – Mr & Mrs Dunne & Grandson 1111.

Newtown Kilpedder – Sean Shannon 1098, 944.

Shankill & District RPC - Mr & Mrs Curtis 1075.

Sallynoggin HPS 6/19 – Stephen O’Brien 914, Ollie Donovan 747, Ray Matthews & Family 714, Kavanagh & Lawless 341.

Ballybrack RPC 3/15 – Stephen Cunningham 803.

Larne & District HPS – G K & I Moxham 587.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The race was sponsored by Natural Grains many thanks for their continued support. The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also, all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations an Edgarstown in Portadown, Newry/Banbridge and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated. On a personal note, many thanks to all those who supplied text and photos for this report or helped in any other way. The more info we get the better job can be done, any little snips, details of the bird itself, plus info on the sire and dam. Any awards won previous, how long in the birds etc. ASAP after the race. Just to finish well done to the Race Control team N Gordon, Peter McKeown, and Jim Armstrong for their efforts. Well done to all concerned when they have success, they need congratulated. For this season I featured Clubs/Feds and Combines and added some photos not included in the Top 10 race report giving some extra coverage on performance. Remember the Top 10 bird info is required for the overall race report, contact details are published in the Race Entry Booklet.

Diary Dates: Watch out for a major relocation sale on behalf of former Kings Cup winners T Cairns & Sons of Kingsmoss, due to ill health. Stock birds and the race team consisting of the best long distanc bloodlines of Rev TA Sawyers & Son, M/M D Suitters, W G Neill, A Thompson, J Greenaway, as well as top lines from J & A Donaldson of Peterhead. Sale on-line at Sawyers Auctions from 1st October 2024. Some information about the entire clearance sale of the legendary John Patterson who raced in Ballylesson club Belfast. The first auction is Newtownbreda pigeon Club Belfast Saturday, the 28th of September. Second auction Northside Pigeon Club Coolock Dublin 12th of October viewing 2.00pm sales starts at 3.00 pm sharp. These will be two super sales for more information give me Gerry 0868124076 or 00353868124076 look forward to seeing you all there. PS in the video I said one cock 6 individual first that should’ve been 6 individual first. Gerry McCourt Auctioneer. The autumn meeting of the RPRA (Irish Region) Committee & Delegates will be held at Christ Church in Lisburn on Saturday 12th October at 1.00pm. I have been told there are no appeals on the agenda so the meeting should be short, also have to confirm the Irish Region awards for the 2024 season. RPRA National award claims should be made direct to the RPRA by 8th November, application forms are in the BHW or are available for download. UTV have a NI based pigeon programme on Friday 11th October for half an hour to be followed by another three.