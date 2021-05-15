Danske Bank continues its YFCU platinum sponsorship

Peter Alexander, Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster president, and Rodney Brown, head of agri-business, Danske Bank

The long standing and continued platinum sponsor from Danske Bank provides vital sponsorship for the prestigious YFCU award of Ulster Young Farmer.

Danske Bank‘s continued sponsorship covers lots of inclusive events such as tag rugby and photography for all the YFCU members across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the continued platinum sponsorship between Danske Bank and YFCU, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, said: “Danske Bank has continually supported and sponsored our organisation over the years and I am encouraged that they have renewed their sponsorship again.

“I look forward to working with Danske Bank across our competitions in the next year and thank them for their continued support of the organisation.”

Commenting on the continued platinum sponsorship between Danske Bank and YFCU, Rodney Brown, head of agri-business, said: “This is an important investment in the communities we serve, supporting an organisation that provides an excellent platform for young people from the industry to develop key skills and when it is possible to return to social events with fellow members to encourage engagements and reinforce the social ethos of the Young farmers club.