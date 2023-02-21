Judge John Wildman, who is farm manager at Glenkiln Farms, a mixed livestock unit consisting of circa 800 suckler cows in Dumfries, picked out Darnford Ross, as his intermediate champion, before tapping him out as the overall champion.

Darnford Ross a Bacardi Nice Guy sired bull out of homebred Darnford Faith was born in April-2021. John went on to back his decision, buying Darnford Ross the following day for the top price of 6,000gns.

12 Salers bulls sold to a top price of 6,000gns with an average of £4235, £574 on 2022 and a 57% clearance.

However, there was a 100% clearance for the Cleuchhead female production draft where five, myostatin free, in-calf heifers sold to a top of 2,500gns with an average of £2310.

The reserve overall championship spot was awarded to the senior champion from Gill and Malcom Pye’s Rednock herd at Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling.

Rednock Reggie, a March, 2021-born bull out of Rednock Breeze was sired by the 12,000gns Drumaglea Kes.

He sold to Mr A Young, Girvan Mains, Ayrshire for 4,000gns, alongside another Drumaglea Kes son, Rednock Radar born in April-2021, who stood reserve intermediate champion at 4,800gns.

The junior section was won by Black Isle breeder, Alister MacKenzie, from Whitebog, Fortrose, who secured the second highest sale price of the day, 5,500gns.

The reserve senior champion went to Approach Farm Roar, from Angus Gowthorpe, with a February 2021-born bull by Seawell Lithium, out of the homebred show heifer Approach Farm Narnia.

G Brown and Sons, Stoneypath, East Lothian purchased this bull for 2,500gns.

The junior section was won by Black Isle breeder, Alister MacKenzie, from Whitebog, Fortrose, who secured the second highest sale price of the day, 5,500gns.

Whitebog Robert, a July-2021 born son of Whitebog Lascar, out of Whitebog Ivana was purchased by the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

They also purchased Cumbrian Rolex Poll, a Parkfield Polled Nobel son from Farmstock Genetics for 3,000gns.

Murray Lyle, from Mid Cambushinnie Farm, Dunblane, took the reserve junior title with his April-2021 born, Seawell Nobleman sired son, Strathallan Robbie, out of Seamore Hosann.

Beoch Farms, Stranraer purchased three of the five Cleuchhead production females, the first a Nomad daughter, Cleuchhead Gentle 1599 in-calf to Cleuchhead Renegade for 2,500gns, at 2,200gns was Cleuchhead Corolle 1646 again in-calf to Cleuchhead Renegade and finally Cleuchhead Magalie 1690 sired by Noble, in-calf to Cleuchhead Raptor for 2,100gns.

J M Fisher Ltd, Meikle Larbrax Stranraer secured two Cleuchhead Outlaw daughters, Cleuchhead Hope 1608 in-calf to Cleuchhead Raptor and Cleuchhead Gentle 1630, in-calf to Cleuchhead Renegade for 2,000gns and 2,200gns respectively.

Show results

Overall champion - Darnford Ross, David WatsonReserve overall champion - Rednock Reggie, Rednock Estate

Senior bull section – bulls born on or between 16 January 2021-24 March 20211st and senior champion – Rednock Reggie, Rednock Estate2nd and reserve senior champion – Approach Farm Roar, A and K Gowthorpe3rd – Approach Farm Rudy, A and K Gowthorpe4th – Rednock Ronnie, Rednock Estate5th – Rednock Rocky, Rednock Estate6th – Rednock Rodney PollIntermediate bull section – bulls born on or between 25 March 2021-14 April 20211st and Intermediate champion– Darnford Ross, David Watson2nd and reserve intermediate champion – Rednock Radar, Rednock Estate3rd – Whitebog Roger Polled, A MacKenzie4th – Darnford Rosco, David Watson5th – Darnford Rudy, David Watson6th – Cleuchhead Rooster, Livesey Farming7th – Cleuchhead Raptor, Livesey Farming8th – Darnford Rocky, David Watson

Junior bull section – bulls born on or after 15 April 2021

