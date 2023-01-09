The sale will take place at Euro Auctions’ Dromore site (County Tyrone, Northern Ireland) on 21 January.

Due to business diversification, the directors of Maguire Agri Contracts have appointed Euro Auctions to host a clearance sale of agricultural machinery to dispose of surplus stock.

Advertisement

At this much anticipated sale, an inventory of 150 pieces of well-maintained pieces of agricultural machinery and attachments will go under the hammer in a one-day sale.

One of the standout lots is this John Deere 6250R

Whilst this sale is a relatively small inventory, all items are in exceptional condition, have been looked after well and have been fully maintained. In addition, the sale offers a catalogue of other accessories and small tools.

Standout lots include:

Advertisement

Harvesters: 2022 Krone BIG M450 Self Propelled Mower

2018 Claas Jaguar 970 4WD Forager Harvester

Advertisement

2015 Claas Jaguar 950 4WD Forager Harvester.

Tractors: 2021, 2010, 2018 & 2016 – John Deere

Advertisement

6154R, 6155m, 6155R, 6250R

Wheeled Loaders: 2020 JCB 419S - Wheeled Loader

Advertisement

2013 JCB 416S - Wheeled Loader

Telehandler: 2011 JCB TM310S - Turbo Powershift Articulated Telehandler

Advertisement

Slurry Tankers: 2020 Redrock - 4000 Gallon tanker

2018 Redrock – 4000-gallon tanker

Advertisement

Silage Trailers: 2020, 2021 & 2022 Smyth SC35 Supercube

2021 Broughan Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailers

Advertisement

2020 & 2021 Johnston Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailers

2015 Kane Half Pipe Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailers

Advertisement

2018 JPM 20 TonTwin Axle Dump Trailers

Slurry Pumps: 2021 Doda

Advertisement

2021 Slurry Quip

Balers: 2021 McHale

Advertisement

Rakers: 2021 Claas

Mowers: 2020 Krone 5870CV

Advertisement

2020 Krone F320

This sale will be a one-day, unreserved sale, where all lots will be sold on the day to the highest bidder. Buying from Euro Auctions is a straightforward easy process, operating an unreserved public auction, there are no minimum bids, no reserve prices and no buy backs.

Advertisement

Bidders can register by signing up for a free account and start to save searches, add items to a watchlist and leave pre-bids.

When registered bidders have found the item they may be interested in, they can bid in one of three ways:

Advertisement

- On-site in person at the live auction.

- Online using the secure bidding platform.

Advertisement

- Pre-bid. Leave a bid in advance of an auction.

Raymond Donnelly, managing the sale, commented: “The inventory for this sale will be of great interest to the agricultural and contracting sectors, as this is a good solid compliment of late, well-maintained specialist machinery and equipment. With 2018 to 2022 plate machines in excellent overall condition and this sale will draw much attention from bidders registering. With the care and attention given to each item for sale by Maguire Agri Contracts, it is evident and will ensure the line-up on sale day will be more than impressive.”