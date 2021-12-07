Date confirmed for exporting lamb to USA

The rule, banning exports, was imposed many decades ago due to TSE (BSE controls).

Welcoming the news, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, William Irvine, said: “It’s great news that America’s ban on UK lamb exports will come to an end very early on in the New Year.

“Our Northern Ireland farmers produce quality sheep meat products farmed sustainably on our iconic landscapes, to some of the highest environmental and animal welfare standards in the world.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for the ban to be lifted, allowing us to showcase our fantastic product in the American market.

“It’s a great opportunity and has the potential to provide positive returns to the NI sheep industry. “We are now looking forward to getting our NI Farm Quality Assured lamb, reared from pasture-based farms and packed with healthy nutrients, shipped to the USA for their residents to enjoy.