Date is set for ‘one of a kind’ summer sale of Holsteins

The sale will be held at Dungehill Farm, Leicestershire, where Andrew Birkle and his family focus on breeding dairy strength, deep pedigree, hard-working cattle, that perform well in any environment, with the main breeding emphasis being on type.

With Whinchat Holsteins crowned winner of the 2016 Holstein UK Premier Herd competition at UK Dairy Day, this sale is one you will not want to miss.

There are over 300 incredible cows to sell on the day and there promises to be something for everyone – expect deep pedigrees, high yield milkers and exciting young stock.

The Whinchat Summer Sale will be held on Thursday 16 June

The family has a wealth of knowledge and experience and has been producing the highest quality pedigree Holstein cows and bulls, along with the production of high genetic Holstein embryos, to an incredible standard, for the last 40 years.

Notable cows include Savoire Fare, Star, Farrah, Tippy, Flo, Ghost, Beauty, Amy, Molli and more.

A mention must be made about the udder quality right through the herd, with cows built for high milk production and longevity.

The online catalogue can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/47k6bjrvHowever, if you would prefer a hard copy, please send a request to Mark Lee on 07980 924179, Simon Lamb on 07815 188125 or Ryan Spackman on 07725 653542.